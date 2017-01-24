President Trump Meets With Senate Judiciary Leadership – SCOTUS Prep…

Begin, with the end in mind…

President Trump and Vice-President Pence met with Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D), and Chairs of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Chuck Grassley (R) and Dianne Feinstein (D) today. These are key members of the Senate who will be at the forefront of any Supreme Court nomination.

(Clockwise from bottom left: Chuck Schumer, Dianne Feinstein, Mike Pence, President Trump, Mitch McConnell and Chuck Grassley)

The small group meeting appears to be reconnaissance and temperature gauging for the upcoming Trump Supreme Court nomination which will be challenging.

In addition to the myriad of long-term impacts, Trump’s SCOTUS nominee will be a key element to the broader immigration issue. Referencing back to the DACA topic, it is predictable the removal of DACA will eventually end up with immigration advocates selecting a deportee for use in their deportation court challenge.

Similar to the path for legal challenge in gay marriage, the pro-amnesty immigration legal team will be looking for a DACA child (or young adult) born to non-legal resident parents. The underlying legal issue will then be a “birthright citizenship” challenge, an issue never reconciled in any Supreme Court case. The pro-amnesty goal will be to establish precedent and make birthright citizenship a matter of settled law….

The voices requesting immediacy in any overturning of Obama’s DACA action, should pause and consider the prudent rule: ‘begin with the end in mind‘.

President Trump first needs to establish the internal architecture for the larger immigration policy agenda. Trump has gained confirmation with Secretary of DHS Kelly for immigration enforcement. However, Trump needs a confirmed EPA head to proceed quickly with the Southern border wall construction.

Additionally, President Trump needs a confirmed Attorney General (Sessions) to structure the legal framework of the DOJ in defense of all immigration enforcement mechanisms.

Once President Trump has the policy architecture in place, it is only then when the executive action to remove DACA will become structurally prudent.

Lastly, it is prudent to remember President Trump does not have the actual support of Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, or House Speaker Paul Ryan (Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy) for immigration enforcement. All of the aforementioned names, along with several other GOPe politicians (Rubio, Flake, McCain, Graham, etc.) have taken multiple millions from pro-amnesty lobbyists and special interests – and that’s just the Senate.

There will be pressure upon each of these Senators by lobbying interests, surrounding the next SCOTUS nominee and the perspectives on immigration. Within the House of representatives there are even more more stealth pro-amnesty (open border) agents who will do little to support President Trump as he proceeds with immigration enforcement.

On a 1-10 scale of usurpation, immigration is a fully usurped UniParty issue at the maximum level 10.