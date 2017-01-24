President Trump Meets With Senate Judiciary Leadership – SCOTUS Prep…

Begin, with the end in mind…

President Trump and Vice-President Pence met with Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D), and Chairs of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Chuck Grassley (R) and Dianne Feinstein (D) today.  These are key members of the Senate who will be at the forefront of any Supreme Court nomination.

trump-w-senate-judiciary-committee-leadership(Clockwise from bottom left: Chuck Schumer, Dianne Feinstein, Mike Pence, President Trump, Mitch McConnell and Chuck Grassley)

The small group meeting appears to be reconnaissance and temperature gauging for the upcoming Trump Supreme Court nomination which will be challenging.

In addition to the myriad of long-term impacts, Trump’s SCOTUS nominee will be a key element to the broader immigration issue.  Referencing back to the DACA topic, it is predictable the removal of DACA will eventually end up with immigration advocates selecting a deportee for use in their deportation court challenge.

justice_scalesSimilar to the path for legal challenge in gay marriage, the pro-amnesty immigration legal team will be looking for a DACA child (or young adult) born to non-legal resident parents. The underlying legal issue will then be a “birthright citizenship” challenge, an issue never reconciled in any Supreme Court case.  The pro-amnesty goal will be to establish precedent and make birthright citizenship a matter of settled law….

The voices requesting immediacy in any overturning of Obama’s DACA action, should pause and consider the prudent rule: ‘begin with the end in mind‘.

President Trump first needs to establish the internal architecture for the larger immigration policy agenda.  Trump has gained confirmation with Secretary of DHS Kelly for immigration enforcement.  However, Trump needs a confirmed EPA head to proceed quickly with the Southern border wall construction.

Additionally, President Trump needs a confirmed Attorney General (Sessions) to structure the legal framework of the DOJ in defense of all immigration enforcement mechanisms.

Once President Trump has the policy architecture in place, it is only then when the executive action to remove DACA will become structurally prudent.

Lastly, it is prudent to remember President Trump does not have the actual support of Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, or House Speaker Paul Ryan (Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy) for immigration enforcement.  All of the aforementioned names, along with several other GOPe politicians (Rubio, Flake, McCain, Graham, etc.) have taken multiple millions from pro-amnesty lobbyists and special interests – and that’s just the Senate.

There will be pressure upon each of these Senators by lobbying interests, surrounding the next SCOTUS nominee and the perspectives on immigration.  Within the House of representatives there are even more more stealth pro-amnesty (open border) agents who will do little to support President Trump as he proceeds with immigration enforcement.

On a 1-10 scale of usurpation, immigration is a fully usurped UniParty issue at the maximum level 10.

trump-lion

  1. YvonneMarie says:
    January 24, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    Scary stuff.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • muffyroberts says:
      January 24, 2017 at 6:04 pm

      He is taking them on all at once; they should be scared.

      Liked by 13 people

      Reply
      • darththulhu says:
        January 24, 2017 at 6:32 pm

        To paraphrase an ancient Bond poster: He’s outnumbered 100-to-1 … THEY HAVEN’T GOT A CHANCE

        Liked by 14 people

        Reply
        • oncefired says:
          January 24, 2017 at 7:47 pm

          Trump is like a real life Rambo, Chuck Norris, Steven Seagal or Jason Bourne………..Taking on like 20 guys all by himself and Kicking Ass and Taking Names! It Really Does Feel Great to Have an Adult back in Charge! We Really Went Through Some Gloomy Years!

          Like

          Reply
    • siemprefieltranslation says:
      January 24, 2017 at 6:06 pm

      He only has his immediate staff and the support of 65 million deplorables. Don’t know how he’s going to pull it off. /s

      Liked by 19 people

      Reply
    • Kevin Sherlock says:
      January 24, 2017 at 6:23 pm

      There was no “anchor baby” proviso at Ellis Island.

      IAW Barry Moreno’s “Encyclopedia of Ellis Island,” there were 500 babies born to alien mothers on Ellis Island. Only one was granted citizenship because her father was an American citizen. (Barry is a historian and National Park Service official stationed at Ellis Island Immigration Museum.)

      The 14th Amendment, enacted in 1868, was designed to make citizens of blacks born in the United States. (It also had provisos punishing former Confederate officials.). This was a move to allow black males to vote with the enactment of the 15th Amendment in 1870.

      American Indians who were born in the US were not made citizens as a whole class until the Coolidge Administration in 1924. Before 1924, individual American Indians gains citizenship by living in “white” society, serving in the military, or similar acts. (Bear in mind some tribes were at war with the US government. A sad chapter in our history.)

      Asians did not become citizens as a class until WWII.

      This is why knowing intent of the law enactors and knowing history are so important. The immigration agents and officials at Ellis Island and other immigration stations knew baby birth bingo was not the way to become a citizen and daisy chain in grifting relatives from the old country.

      Children born in America to alien parents maintained ailen status until their parents became citizens or until they were of age to become citizens and petition to become ctizens on their own. The Ellis Island Era had officials by and large who were for America first. This is why you didn’t see polygamizts, jihadists, Nazis, Communists, anarchists, pimps and prosties and other criminals, those who refused to assimilate, or other undesirables (especially those who would require support as adults) coming in freely in those days.

      I sent a copy of one of my books on immigration (Elllis Island: When America Did Immigration RIght) to Sen Sessions’ people years ago. Given the kleptocracy of staffers and interns, it may not have gotten to him. (Duncan Hunter and Michele Bachmann acknowledged their copies.) If any Treeper with pull to Trump’s people and Mr. Sessions wants to get them a good nutshell study on immmigration laws that worked, contact me using the phone number on the http://www.brennymanbooks,com website. I would be happy to make these available to Trump’s people for purposes of immigration enforcement and a quick study on our older immigration laws in plain English and why our older laws worked. I had the book vetted by immigration experts in the US Govt (conservative and liberal) and they said the info was accurate.

      Sundance, the offer applies to you too. I would also be willing to make it available for free on this site as a series of chapter by chapter PDFs so people could know the truth and help Mr. Trump and Mr.Sessions and their people help Americans.

      Liked by 40 people

      Reply
      • Ploni says:
        January 24, 2017 at 6:57 pm

        Yes, please do make your book available to us, Mr. Sherlock.

        I very much would like to read what you have to say.

        Thank you for your generous offer.

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
      • Cinderella the Deplorable says:
        January 24, 2017 at 6:59 pm

        the more educated a citizenry, the better off POTUS Trump will be (and the better able each of us will be to deal with our respective congress critters).

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
      • TheLastDemocrat says:
        January 24, 2017 at 7:02 pm

        Sherlock – if it does get posted here, I will download, then click a donation to CTH for retail value. As a bonus, the references to Ellis Island will be welcome- I have family names on those plaques.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
      • drdeb says:
        January 24, 2017 at 7:06 pm

        Kevin, That is an excellent clarification of USA citizenship. I hope Sundance publishes this book, as I would love to read it. Appears some of our Presidential candidates-1 democrat and 2 republicans do not understand (or choose to not understand) the meaning of natural born citizenship which is required of a Presidential or VP candidate.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • Steven says:
        January 24, 2017 at 7:17 pm

        Thank you for your generousness!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • dutzie60 says:
        January 24, 2017 at 7:20 pm

        Kevin, that is a most generous offer. Thank you and thanks for the information.

        Like

        Reply
      • Maquis says:
        January 24, 2017 at 7:45 pm

        On my to-do for my next payday.

        Will do through my local book monger, partly necause this is my town, partly to bring these books to their attention.

        Thanks for this information, and the work involved in compiling it. God Willing, you’ll have a personal role in our hopefully sane future Immigration Policies.

        Have you considered sending one to Justice Thomas, with a request that, should he find it worthy, he will aid you in getting more books to Our New Administration?

        He’s solid, I know that, this would essentially serve as a Friend of the Court Brief.

        Like

        Reply
    • Cinderella the Deplorable says:
      January 24, 2017 at 6:52 pm

      …and high stakes. I wouldn’t want anyone else leading the charge!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  2. NHVoter says:
    January 24, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Has Trump chosen a Solicitor General yet?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. onevoiceinamerica says:
    January 24, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Grassely is kind of a Chuck U Shumer clone.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. NHVoter says:
    January 24, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    FYI

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  5. uc i says:
    January 24, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Senator Charles Grassley, Iowa
    5:54pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. NHVoter says:
    January 24, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Do we know who’s on Trump’s SCOTUS shortlist?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. maga2016 says:
    January 24, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    It’s cool how Trump is doing everything in the Oval office

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  8. All American Snowflake says:
    January 24, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Where I live the illegal immigrants make $15 an hour and American citizens cannot get jobs even at the entry level. Bill Gates lives in the neighborhood and he has a lot of Asian and the other Asian Indians on his his workforce.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • muffyroberts says:
      January 24, 2017 at 6:08 pm

      Well that totally sucks.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • Mz Molly Anna says:
      January 24, 2017 at 6:58 pm

      WA has become a very expensive state to live in. With Seattle a sanctuary city and Eastern WA the Apple orchards capital we are loaded to the gill with illegals. They make top dollars here.

      This will enrage some here, but I like the Mexicans. They are gracious, work like mules and don’t complain. They bring packed homemade lunch (no running to the store/McDonald) and are really good people. Because of their work ethics, they get the jobs that some native people are unwilling or to lazy to be useful at. I’ve seen it time and time again.

      When I need to hire help I often ask who they voted for. If they don’t want to tell me, I’m ok with that, but I love it when the say republican. Now this is just my experience. Republican companies are run very conservatively. They also run their help conservatively, meaning that they want the workers to fairly work for their wages. No monkeys business. I run a tight ship. I pay well, but expect EXCELLENT service.

      When I have hired questionable race workers, I always require legal citizenship. They are usually proud to show me. It makes me so happy for them, because I know it must be hard, as a lot of people scoff at them, like my neighbors did, thinking I was hiring illegal help. Funny story was, that neighbor got his truck stuck in the snow bank and could not get to his Boeing job. He came over and asked for help. I sent the men to help him out and they did it fast and with great care. This neighbor never said thank you to these guy, only to me. I was furious!

      Please God help guide President Trump through this incredibly hard challenge for the people of American. We need to stop the crazy invasion of the illegals who are burdening our country and taking our jobs. Please also help the good immigrants come to America legally. Fix our immigration process. I trust that Our President has a plan and that plan has the American people put first.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Cow wow says:
        January 24, 2017 at 7:07 pm

        My only experience is that I agree with you about the workers. Yes.
        However, it is the next generation that quickly becomes everything their parents are not.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
      • kate says:
        January 24, 2017 at 7:35 pm

        During WW11, I lived in Montana, my dad was a forman on a ranch, due to the war he cpuld not find workers, at that time our Governmemt was taking in” guest workers ” from Mexico and my dad was able to hire two of them. I remember how much he admired their work skills and hard labor performance, couldn’t speak english but easily made themselves understand direction.When their time was up and they had to return to their country, everyone was sad and my dad really missed them not only as being such great workers but as friends. They helped make America great at that time of our history and because of this memory I wonder why we can’t bring the guest worker back, it could be part of the solution.

        Like

        Reply
      • dayallaxeded says:
        January 24, 2017 at 7:39 pm

        I have a much more mixed experience with immigrant workers from central and south America. Yes, many are very good workers and they mostly seemed to be reasonably law abiding in obtaining work permits. However, almost as many have also demonstrated shoddy, devil may care attitudes toward quality of work, show no respect for others’ property, and are generally disrespectful to women. The latter half scoff at immigration enforcement and our law in general. It will be very good to have at least half of them gone. Meanwhile, there are blue collar class blacks and whites who’re on the dole, under or unemployed in my area, but who would, if they had to, go to the service and construction jobs being performed by the immigrants. This is the other side of the coin–not only do we need to get rid of the excess illegal immigrant workers, we also need to incentivize (i.e., kick in the azz) our un- and under-employed citizen bretheren and sisteren to get to work. No more EBT, no more welfare. Tough choices must be made. If it comes to it, natural selection needs to be allowed to run its course.

        Like

        Reply
  9. NJF says:
    January 24, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    FBN just commented on the Nikki Haley vote and then said, “this will likely be the last confirmation vote this week.”

    Whaaaaaaat? It’s only frigging Tuesday????

    McTurtle is absolutely useless.

    Liked by 25 people

    Reply
  10. snaggletooths says:
    January 24, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    Earlier Greta was trying to tell Geraldo on Twitter that trump just has to pick a moderate or there will be no approval. I disagree, start with what you want & battle it out look what happened with John Roberts he was a supposed conservative I would consider a moderate. If we start out with a moderate we will end up with a liberal on the court. I dislike how the left always thinks we are the side that must make concessions.

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
  11. Pam says:
    January 24, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  12. Glenn Stehle says:
    January 24, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    It seems like open-border Republicans tend to also be Russia-bashing Republicans.

    Is that an accurate observation? And if so, why?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. Maligned says:
    January 24, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    This is an interesting theory but usually the most simple explanation is the correct one. I believe that Trump is more interested in other things than his immigration pledges. He thinks that as long as he builds a wall, this will be enough for immigration patriots. So he is negotiating with the Republicans in Congress with insider Republican Reince Priebus. They are going to finally push through an amnesty bill in exchange for giving Trump some money to build a barrier.

    This would be a tragic ending (and an ironic one) to the long battle over amnesty. You cannot blame the American people for trying.

    Like

    Reply
  14. Eric Kennedy says:
    January 24, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Since this Sundance update has an immigration angle…

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      January 24, 2017 at 7:50 pm

      Bwahahahahahaha! I agree. Immigration angle important. It’s not “the Wall”, but it matters. One shot fired above the heads of the advancing enemy in an open field changes everything.

      This is about Muslims from Somalia, etc. Note the timing on it, relative to the last time you probably saw this mentioned, and more specifically, mentioned here. In other words, the Trump administration is operating VERY FAST on this stuff. They are quickly identifying stuff that needs to happen soon, and are striking very fast and hard.

      Wow. The contrast with Foot-Dragger Obama makes him look more and more like Saboteur Obama.

      Like

      Reply
  15. Pam says:
    January 24, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    Nikki Haley has been confirmed in the senate by a vote of 96-4. Rubio is currently occupying the chair btw.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Pam says:
    January 24, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. Pam says:
    January 24, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Like

    Reply
  18. Attorney says:
    January 24, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    I am reading that Trump is backtracking on DACA. Too tired to read more in depth about it. But hope NOT.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Bruce says:
    January 24, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    All those senators have dirt on their hands. Makes for good leverage during private individual meeting with each. Like rats they will hiss and show their teeth, but that is of no use against a rat terrier and a field tested cat. Watch when they scurry and try to get away.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  20. G-d&Country says:
    January 24, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    The prior post about Sessions and DACA etc. was excellent, and flows into this post. What came to mind is that the Democrats/Rinos are working for the next election as well as trying to delay and trip up Trump as much as possible now. They are already planning of how they can get the most votes the next presidential election. Because of this I think the battle about SCOTUS nominees will be even more intense than Sessions’ confirmation. Maybe having someone that has already been approved unanimously would help.
    About 5 years ago I went deep into the details of the census info while deciding where to relocate. If my memory serves right Obama put the census under him. The “actuals” were not really “actuals” but estimated actuals – so it’s another way to play with congressional seats. Massachusetts, if not for a lot of (mainly) South American immigration, would have had negative population growth. Also in researching NH the liberal vote is on the seacoast (little NY and colleges), Dartmouth/Lebanon (college), Keene (whacko college), Nashua (little South America) and parts of Manchester, and Concord. The rest of the state is more centrist/right, but the locusts keep moving in. (How about some help fellow Treepers, NH is a nice place to live.) College ID voting is a big problem in NH. Trump lost by just over 1200 votes.
    These issues may be also before the SCOTUS as Progs will sue to get as many voting issues on their side.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • NHVoter says:
      January 24, 2017 at 6:22 pm

      I live in NH and was a Trump campaign staffer here. We have to get rid of the law that allows non residents to vote in our state.

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
      • benifranlkin says:
        January 24, 2017 at 6:26 pm

        Seems like it could be done for national elections at least.

        Like

        Reply
      • G-d&Country says:
        January 24, 2017 at 6:29 pm

        Agreed! Same day registration also has to stop, If you are moving into the state another way to vote can be found, and the vote should not be counted until proof of residency is given. If you just moved you should have lots of paperwork to show. Another pet peeve is how absentee military ballots are handled.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • G-d&Country says:
        January 24, 2017 at 6:38 pm

        I went to college in Massachusetts in the 70’s. Even back then the kids I knew from NJ thought it was great they got to vote once in Mass then have their NJ vote. It hasn’t been fixed in 40 years. One reason Mass is so messed up is the number of college students as a % of population. Mass has over 500,000 college students which is over 7% of the population I think. There are enough college students in the NH population for it to have an effect also. It drove me crazy when people would say “I sent my kids to college to grow up” No you sent your kids to college to be brainwashed and double vote.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
  21. Piper says:
    January 24, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    ATTENTION TREEPS:
    Please go to the NEW White House. gov website and sign the petitions! There are some great ones about 2nd amendment and Sorros!

    https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/issue-international-arrest-warrant-george-soros

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  22. Angus says:
    January 24, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    What a crock. Anyone can find reasons for not going ahead, I dealt with this type of person all my life. The people who accomplished looked for ways to succeed. People who voice such concerns really should have their motives examined carefully.

    Like

    Reply
  23. Pam says:
    January 24, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    Like

    Reply
  24. Pam says:
    January 24, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. filia.aurea says:
    January 24, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    Thank you, SD. A sound strategy, proceed with the desired end-result in mind. We should expect nothing less from President Trump.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. Pam says:
    January 24, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Stringy theory says:
    January 24, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    I agree Trump has to plan all of this carefully with an overall strategy in mind.

    Meanwhile he builds support by pushing hard on the other pieces of his MAGA agenda.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • fred2w says:
      January 24, 2017 at 6:35 pm

      True.

      The Democrat elites is freaked that President Trump is praised by labor unions for killing TPP and greenlighting oil pipeline construction. Well, these moves create jobs for union members so the praise is justified.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  28. Martin says:
    January 24, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Like

    Reply
  29. coldwarrior says:
    January 24, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    the left and the globalists are willing to work like a ratchet wrench, one click at time, tighter and tighter. also they are willing to take a step back adn lose ground to gain more ground later. they play a long game of small ball…a walk here, steal a base, sacrifice fly, single, scoring runs whenever they can, they are patient and they are relentless.

    righties/nationalists are not that way, they are unwilling to give a little ground, unwilling to turn the ratchet in the other direction a few clicks, they want the issue fixed in one grand slam walk off home run and often end up striking out.

    trump is working above the head of most in DC. he knows the game and has played it exceedingly well.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • FofBW says:
      January 24, 2017 at 6:44 pm

      President Trump is always talking about the long view. some of us, on the other hand, are like 2 buzzards sitting in a dead tree in the desert. One says to the other, “patience my as$, I am going to kill something!”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • georgiafl says:
      January 24, 2017 at 7:20 pm

      Trump was an excellent baseball player and knows the game – and – he knows strategy from the baseball, military and business (50 years experience in NYC) sides.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  30. Bull Durham says:
    January 24, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    Trump designed a building. Let’s call it MAGA Tower.
    It has 100 stories.
    Today, we are hearing he is going to skip floors 30-45, 60-65 and maybe 78-98.
    And it won’t have elevators all the way. The North side will have no windows. And there is parking for ten vehicles. Hot water will be for the bottom ten floors only.
    And bathrooms will be on odd-numbered floors only.

    That’s his new strategy? That’s okay with people here today?
    We go along to get along?

    I’d say Trump is dead and there’s a body double in his suit and tie.

    More than ever I want Pence sent on a trip to visit every foreign capital, spend ten days in each and report back when his trip ends, not a day earlier.

    There definitely is something very bad going on if Trump is compromising and can’t get his nominations through better than this, and his SC nominee is not a slam dunk.

    Like

    Reply
    • Pam says:
      January 24, 2017 at 6:51 pm

      I blame GOP senate leadership for letting Schumer get what he wants.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • coldwarrior says:
      January 24, 2017 at 6:55 pm

      any great building starts with a solid foundation, he is still pouring the cement for the support pillars…making sure that he can get his supreme court nomination through…someone who will rule on law for many, many years even after he is dead and buried.

      the problems of 30 plus years of globalism cant be solved in a day. please see my previous comment just above this

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • benifranlkin says:
      January 24, 2017 at 7:02 pm

      lighten up Francis….Trump is lying in wait roadside behind the rock, probably licking his paw waiting for his moment to pounce…remember it’s only full day3 tomorrow…gotta leave something to do for the rest of his 3 years 363 days left

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • georgiafl says:
      January 24, 2017 at 7:21 pm

      This is your panic mode, Bull Durham. Has Mr. Trump failed you yet?

      Like

      Reply
    • Rejuvenated says:
      January 24, 2017 at 7:28 pm

      You’re not seeing the secret stairwells connecting every floor and only notice the drab fake walls put up to hide the beautiful, fully serviceable patriotic themed rooms on the other side 😊Pretty soon the facade will fall away and there will be a shining beacon of Americanism for all the world to see.

      Like

      Reply
    • Eric Kennedy says:
      January 24, 2017 at 7:38 pm

      This is a really lame post. Trump has done more in two days than any President I can recall in my lifetime.

      Like

      Reply
    • LBB says:
      January 24, 2017 at 7:50 pm

      For me, your building sounds like what we are starting out with. Trump can’t completely demolish it, but will take care of all it’s other problems with practical solutions.

      As someone who understands and trusts God’s timing , I have no preconceived ideas how & when each little piece should be done. I don’t have a “my way” solution because I wouldn’t of lasted one month on the campaign trail up against the odds.

      In my lifetime, DJT is the only leader I was aware God was directly involved in the journey to lift him to this position. The previous , for me, were just allowed to be chosen by our system.

      Like

      Reply
  31. Proud Texan says:
    January 24, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    DACA refers to children brought here by their parents, not born here.
    How will this translate into a birthright citizenship issue?
    The children were brought here, not born here.
    Just curious.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Bull Durham says:
      January 24, 2017 at 6:50 pm

      There is a line forming at a US embassy to take a number. That’s what they need to do.
      With a great background and clean life, they’ll get back in. It’s called Rule of Law. Accept it as the basic social contract of a Constitutional basis of life in America. Or go try another nation.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • John Galt says:
      January 24, 2017 at 7:30 pm

      DACA stands for “lots of illegal aliens that have been here way to long and need to go home ASAP.”

      Like

      Reply
  32. Paco Loco says:
    January 24, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    The checks and balances in the US government have become warped by the Uniparty faux partisanship. Trump is soon to be challenged by a direct frontal assault to stop him from appointing a conservative to to the SC. Thank God that the POTUS is a savvy student of Machiavelli and the Master of the Art of the Deal. This is going to be educational to watch and learn as he out maneuvers the cucks and wins this battle.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Bull Durham says:
      January 24, 2017 at 7:00 pm

      Mitch holds the machinery to get this done.
      Trouble is: his balls were shorn off long ago, and his spine was taken shortly thereafter.
      All that is holding him up is arrogance and corrupt payments.

      He got paid with his wife’s job. He needs to feel the heat.
      As I’ve complained from the getgo, the man tasked with this is Mike Pence.
      Mr. Sincere Expression and nodding head has to get this done.
      Either Pence gets bloodied or Mitch gets bloodied. But blood has to flow.
      This is what the election, all the religious voters, all the common sense voters chose Trump and stayed with him. The SC was the election for most people. World peace was the other factor, avoiding a Russian nuclear war.

      Pence has to get to work and twist some arms, do whatever it takes.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  33. Bob says:
    January 24, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    At the risk of seeming uninformed I need a little help here please.

    I thought DACA pertained to illegal immigrant minors that were not born in the US but came here at a very young age with their illegal parents.

    “the pro-amnesty immigration legal team will be looking for a DACA child (or young adult) born to non-legal resident parents.”

    Like

    Reply
  34. anotherworriedmom says:
    January 24, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Pres Trump is doing exactly what he said he was going to do. What we don’t understand is how this has to happen in order to be successful. Let’s think about how he works for a minute. Pres Trump is a very successful builder. Builders work to plans with each component being required and the end is clearly defined. I think his thought processes as President are similar. There are plans. For example, he met recently with a group of unionized trades. These were skilled trades. I wonder if he discussed with them the Keystone XL pipeline, which requires skilled tradespeople. Now they go home and lean on their elected representatives to help get the pipeline moving forward and Pres Trump signs an EO to restart the pipeline. This is a very simple example but you can see the pattern: put the pieces in place and then execute. If Pres Trump hasn’t done anything with DACA yet it’s because all the pieces aren’t in place. We must give him time and our confidence in his decisions and stop with the whining that he hasn’t done everything yet. It hasn’t even been a week!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  35. Paco Loco says:
    January 24, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    A DACA person is defined as having Illegal parents who brought the minor child with them illegally into the US. Thats compared to illegals in the US birthing a child in the US, i.e.; an anchor baby claiming birth right citizenship.

    Like

    Reply
  36. truthandjustice says:
    January 24, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    I tend to disagree about SD’s theory, but then, who am I? Don’t know much about these things. I just tend to think Pres. Trump wouldn’t nominate someone he really didn’t want at all. He’s said they’re all great, etc. Can’t contribute much re these men either – haven’t researched. I am concerned about the “moderates” (or maybe wolves in sheeps clothing) that are among his advisers and how much he may value their opinion (and shouldn’t), etc. because it’s such an important appointment. But again, I’ll keep praying God will help him pick and get through the right one………

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. Rachel says:
    January 24, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    You know President Trump has a big heart and he is really touched by the suffering of others. So I believe, as he has often said, “he will be fair” when it comes to the Dreamers. I believe he will allow the Dreamers to stay, but he will use the rule of law already in place to accomplish this task.

    I believe he should e-verify and replace all illegal alien workers with American workers. This could be a very long process, so I do not expect him to accomplish this DACA reversal any time soon. He should allow them to stay, however, they must go to the back of the line to gain citizenship status. But if he cuts off welfare payments they will probably self-deport.

    So, I for one will not be surprised, nor disappointed if President Trump does not deport the Dreamer Illegal Aliens after he has deported the criminal element.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Martin says:
      January 24, 2017 at 7:15 pm

      The “Dreamers” are not staying. They’re ILLEGAL aliens. They should be deported. Period.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Rachel says:
        January 24, 2017 at 7:24 pm

        Martin, I know they are illegal, and it would be wonderful if they are all deported, but I have prepared my heart to accept whatever President Trump does with respect to the Dreamers. We do not know what he will do, so I am prepared either way. I refuse to beat up on the President when he is working so hard. So I will wait.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  38. Louisiana Steve says:
    January 24, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    Too many negative waves on this one, Moriarty.

    Like

    Reply
  39. jan says:
    January 24, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    The first full week of work and the congress goes on a retreat? Who made that schedule?
    Why not have the retreat last week or 2 weeks ago.
    Not voting on several people until next week is 100% bs.

    Like

    Reply
    • WeThePeople2016 says:
      January 24, 2017 at 7:38 pm

      They are going to Philadelphia of all places, a place that Hillary won by a large number. It is not exactly GOP friendly. I hope there are not protesters because it will be all over the media again.

      I hate to say this, but I believe they are going away for another week later on in February too.

      Like

      Reply
  40. Bubba says:
    January 24, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    I can’t understand how any of Trump’s supports can question him just a couple of days into his admin? Please understand that this is all complicated stuff and timing is everything. There is a lot going on behind closed doors that we aren’t privy to. He’s not a king. He needs to work within our system of gov’t to get long lasting change implemented. And, he needs to roll things out in a way that will increase his chances of success with the more contentious policies like DACA. You can’t fight all of the battles at one time. You need a long term strategy and I’m sure that Trump has a strategy.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  42. Summer says:
    January 24, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    Looking at the posted picture: President Trump is taking the lumps out before he nominates the ONE and ONLY perfect Justice which will be confirmed.

    That’s my story and I am sticking to it.

    Like

    Reply

