President Trump Meets With Senate Judiciary Leadership – SCOTUS Prep…

Begin, with the end in mind…
President Trump and Vice-President Pence met with Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D), and Chairs of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Chuck Grassley (R) and Dianne Feinstein (D) today. These are key members of the Senate who will be at the forefront of any Supreme Court nomination.
(Clockwise from bottom left: Chuck Schumer, Dianne Feinstein, Mike Pence, President Trump, Mitch McConnell and Chuck Grassley)
The small group meeting appears to be reconnaissance and temperature gauging for the upcoming Trump Supreme Court nomination which will be challenging.
In addition to the myriad of long-term impacts, Trump’s SCOTUS nominee will be a key element to the broader immigration issue. Referencing back to the DACA topic, it is predictable the removal of DACA will eventually end up with immigration advocates selecting a deportee for use in their deportation court challenge.
Similar to the path for legal challenge in gay marriage, the pro-amnesty immigration legal team will be looking for a DACA child (or young adult) born to non-legal resident parents. The underlying legal issue will then be a “birthright citizenship” challenge, an issue never reconciled in any Supreme Court case. The pro-amnesty goal will be to establish precedent and make birthright citizenship a matter of settled law….
The voices requesting immediacy in any overturning of Obama’s DACA action, should pause and consider the prudent rule: ‘begin with the end in mind‘.
President Trump first needs to establish the internal architecture for the larger immigration policy agenda. Trump has gained confirmation with Secretary of DHS Kelly for immigration enforcement. However, Trump needs a confirmed EPA head to proceed quickly with the Southern border wall construction.
Additionally, President Trump needs a confirmed Attorney General (Sessions) to structure the legal framework of the DOJ in defense of all immigration enforcement mechanisms.
Once President Trump has the policy architecture in place, it is only then when the executive action to remove DACA will become structurally prudent.
Lastly, it is prudent to remember President Trump does not have the actual support of Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, or House Speaker Paul Ryan (Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy) for immigration enforcement. All of the aforementioned names, along with several other GOPe politicians (Rubio, Flake, McCain, Graham, etc.) have taken multiple millions from pro-amnesty lobbyists and special interests – and that’s just the Senate.
There will be pressure upon each of these Senators by lobbying interests, surrounding the next SCOTUS nominee and the perspectives on immigration. Within the House of representatives there are even more more stealth pro-amnesty (open border) agents who will do little to support President Trump as he proceeds with immigration enforcement.
On a 1-10 scale of usurpation, immigration is a fully usurped UniParty issue at the maximum level 10.
Scary stuff.
LikeLiked by 9 people
He is taking them on all at once; they should be scared.
LikeLiked by 13 people
To paraphrase an ancient Bond poster: He’s outnumbered 100-to-1 … THEY HAVEN’T GOT A CHANCE
LikeLiked by 14 people
Trump is like a real life Rambo, Chuck Norris, Steven Seagal or Jason Bourne………..Taking on like 20 guys all by himself and Kicking Ass and Taking Names! It Really Does Feel Great to Have an Adult back in Charge! We Really Went Through Some Gloomy Years!
LikeLike
He only has his immediate staff and the support of 65 million deplorables. Don’t know how he’s going to pull it off. /s
LikeLiked by 19 people
There was no “anchor baby” proviso at Ellis Island.
IAW Barry Moreno’s “Encyclopedia of Ellis Island,” there were 500 babies born to alien mothers on Ellis Island. Only one was granted citizenship because her father was an American citizen. (Barry is a historian and National Park Service official stationed at Ellis Island Immigration Museum.)
The 14th Amendment, enacted in 1868, was designed to make citizens of blacks born in the United States. (It also had provisos punishing former Confederate officials.). This was a move to allow black males to vote with the enactment of the 15th Amendment in 1870.
American Indians who were born in the US were not made citizens as a whole class until the Coolidge Administration in 1924. Before 1924, individual American Indians gains citizenship by living in “white” society, serving in the military, or similar acts. (Bear in mind some tribes were at war with the US government. A sad chapter in our history.)
Asians did not become citizens as a class until WWII.
This is why knowing intent of the law enactors and knowing history are so important. The immigration agents and officials at Ellis Island and other immigration stations knew baby birth bingo was not the way to become a citizen and daisy chain in grifting relatives from the old country.
Children born in America to alien parents maintained ailen status until their parents became citizens or until they were of age to become citizens and petition to become ctizens on their own. The Ellis Island Era had officials by and large who were for America first. This is why you didn’t see polygamizts, jihadists, Nazis, Communists, anarchists, pimps and prosties and other criminals, those who refused to assimilate, or other undesirables (especially those who would require support as adults) coming in freely in those days.
I sent a copy of one of my books on immigration (Elllis Island: When America Did Immigration RIght) to Sen Sessions’ people years ago. Given the kleptocracy of staffers and interns, it may not have gotten to him. (Duncan Hunter and Michele Bachmann acknowledged their copies.) If any Treeper with pull to Trump’s people and Mr. Sessions wants to get them a good nutshell study on immmigration laws that worked, contact me using the phone number on the http://www.brennymanbooks,com website. I would be happy to make these available to Trump’s people for purposes of immigration enforcement and a quick study on our older immigration laws in plain English and why our older laws worked. I had the book vetted by immigration experts in the US Govt (conservative and liberal) and they said the info was accurate.
Sundance, the offer applies to you too. I would also be willing to make it available for free on this site as a series of chapter by chapter PDFs so people could know the truth and help Mr. Trump and Mr.Sessions and their people help Americans.
LikeLiked by 40 people
Yes, please do make your book available to us, Mr. Sherlock.
I very much would like to read what you have to say.
Thank you for your generous offer.
LikeLiked by 7 people
the more educated a citizenry, the better off POTUS Trump will be (and the better able each of us will be to deal with our respective congress critters).
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen, Cindeerellee! (my best Disney mouse voice…it’s been a long time… 🙂
LikeLike
😂👍
LikeLike
Sherlock – if it does get posted here, I will download, then click a donation to CTH for retail value. As a bonus, the references to Ellis Island will be welcome- I have family names on those plaques.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Kevin, That is an excellent clarification of USA citizenship. I hope Sundance publishes this book, as I would love to read it. Appears some of our Presidential candidates-1 democrat and 2 republicans do not understand (or choose to not understand) the meaning of natural born citizenship which is required of a Presidential or VP candidate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you for your generousness!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kevin, that is a most generous offer. Thank you and thanks for the information.
LikeLike
On my to-do for my next payday.
Will do through my local book monger, partly necause this is my town, partly to bring these books to their attention.
Thanks for this information, and the work involved in compiling it. God Willing, you’ll have a personal role in our hopefully sane future Immigration Policies.
Have you considered sending one to Justice Thomas, with a request that, should he find it worthy, he will aid you in getting more books to Our New Administration?
He’s solid, I know that, this would essentially serve as a Friend of the Court Brief.
LikeLike
…and high stakes. I wouldn’t want anyone else leading the charge!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Has Trump chosen a Solicitor General yet?
LikeLiked by 4 people
One name being floated is George T. Conway, husband of Kellyanne Conway
LikeLiked by 12 people
Grassely is kind of a Chuck U Shumer clone.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Possibly one of Schumer’s clown posse?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I thought grassley was strong on immigration.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FYI
LikeLiked by 9 people
Absolutely crazy that they are dragging their feet like this. Sessions deserves far better treatment.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Sundance’s post perfectly underscores why the Senate is dragging their feet regarding anti-amnesty Sen. Sessions. The Uniparty benefits from the open borders status quo and will fight tooth and nail to defend it.
LikeLiked by 9 people
THISTHISTHISTHISTHISTHISTHISTHISTHISTHISTHISTHIS
LikeLiked by 1 person
What is the Turtle’s excuse for this delay? And he and all GOP senators are going on some “retreat” for the rest of the week! These lazy butts need to get to work
LikeLiked by 6 people
There are not done with the document shredders yet. Just got done at the CIA, still shredding at state and DOJ :).
LikeLiked by 7 people
“retreat” is code for “plot” against the citizens on the citizen’s dime.
LikeLike
Guess they want to get the boot in 2018.
LikeLike
Senator Charles Grassley, Iowa
5:54pm
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do we know who’s on Trump’s SCOTUS shortlist?
LikeLiked by 1 person
not me……either way lol.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“This, as sources close to the selection process tell Fox News the list of possible candidates is now down to three names, all of them federal appeals court judges: Judge William Pryor in Alabama, Judge Neil Gorsuch in Colorado, and Judge Thomas Hardiman in Pennsylvania.”
Link: http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/01/24/trump-set-to-make-supreme-court-choice-this-week-several-judges-on-short-list.html
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trumpian strategy:
1.) Start with Pryor nomination and intentionally plan on defeat.
2.) Then nominate Gorsuch – who is the guy.
Conservatives win.
LikeLiked by 21 people
I like your thinking? Give the Dems a win, and then we get the grand prize!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I don’t see Trump taking a defeat to get a victory.
It is totally a loser’s strategy.
He’s already given away too much to Ryan and to the Senate.
They will gut his programs and dissipate all his momentum.
You don’t walk into a punch and get KO’d for a return match.
Lose today to win tomorrow?
Definitely not Trump.
But it is Conservative Thinking. Why they always lose in the end.
If you’re saying, in private with the Dems, you say “I want Pryor.” and they say “never”, then you go with Gorsuch and win, that’s private strategy played out. They win nothing and you win all.
But losing to win? Political suicide. It’s all over from then on.
LikeLiked by 8 people
what I don’t like about this strategy is the playing around with a man the stature of Pryor…set him up for getting Borked..I don’t think Donald will do this. He will put Gorsuch up first and take the win. There will be another opportunity for Pryor.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s a win win situation. If they confirm Pryor, great. If they refuse and “settle” for Gorsuch instead, it’s a win.
LikeLike
Lose some ground, according to appearances, to gain a better position for the win. The guy’s a phenomenon!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance,…wrong, wrong, wrong. DACA has nothing to do with birthright citizenship. DACA beneficiaries are illegal aliens brought to the US before age 18. DAPA – which was struck down – involved status for illegal alien parents o f USC children…that is the category implicating birthright USC.
LikeLike
Correction….DACA for illegal aliens brought to US before age 16, not 18.
LikeLike
Gorsuch was raised and educated in the eastern elite establishment. He is hailed because of his ability to write opinions that are clear and not full of legalize. The short piece he wrote for the national review, Libers’n’Litigation is interesting. He maybe more of a Justist Roberts type of jurist.
LikeLike
Thank you!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s cool how Trump is doing everything in the Oval office
LikeLiked by 17 people
He is loving it too.
LikeLiked by 11 people
It is very cool. It’s also a big middle finger to Obama’s snide remark of “at least I will go down as a president.”
LikeLiked by 21 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just one more thing he was wrong about. Thanks for the reminder of President Trump’s predecessor said.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’ll go down as a private citizen as well. (Oops.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who’s this Obama you’re referring to? The presence of a real man in the oval office has wiped my memory clean.
LikeLike
For some reason, the pictures showing these get-togethers look very presidential and dignified (the way people dress and stand/sit, the gold decor, etc) – and its not even DJT’s decorating yet……..
Also nice to actually be seeing these pictures of events in general.
LikeLiked by 12 people
So true! Well, for one thing, no one has their feet propped on a desk.
LikeLiked by 9 people
This is how DJT pushes back against the b.s. illegitimacy stuff & sets visual anchors that he is indeed POTUS…by always being seen in the most-presidential setting that we know of. He’s a very shrewd man !
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree. Trump is just brilliant about such things – so effortless.
Trump came into office knowing more about being presidential, than most presidents know upon leaving office. He has had apex responsibility for a long, long, long time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most notably, he is working and accomplishing things.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Where I live the illegal immigrants make $15 an hour and American citizens cannot get jobs even at the entry level. Bill Gates lives in the neighborhood and he has a lot of Asian and the other Asian Indians on his his workforce.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Well that totally sucks.
LikeLiked by 5 people
WA has become a very expensive state to live in. With Seattle a sanctuary city and Eastern WA the Apple orchards capital we are loaded to the gill with illegals. They make top dollars here.
This will enrage some here, but I like the Mexicans. They are gracious, work like mules and don’t complain. They bring packed homemade lunch (no running to the store/McDonald) and are really good people. Because of their work ethics, they get the jobs that some native people are unwilling or to lazy to be useful at. I’ve seen it time and time again.
When I need to hire help I often ask who they voted for. If they don’t want to tell me, I’m ok with that, but I love it when the say republican. Now this is just my experience. Republican companies are run very conservatively. They also run their help conservatively, meaning that they want the workers to fairly work for their wages. No monkeys business. I run a tight ship. I pay well, but expect EXCELLENT service.
When I have hired questionable race workers, I always require legal citizenship. They are usually proud to show me. It makes me so happy for them, because I know it must be hard, as a lot of people scoff at them, like my neighbors did, thinking I was hiring illegal help. Funny story was, that neighbor got his truck stuck in the snow bank and could not get to his Boeing job. He came over and asked for help. I sent the men to help him out and they did it fast and with great care. This neighbor never said thank you to these guy, only to me. I was furious!
Please God help guide President Trump through this incredibly hard challenge for the people of American. We need to stop the crazy invasion of the illegals who are burdening our country and taking our jobs. Please also help the good immigrants come to America legally. Fix our immigration process. I trust that Our President has a plan and that plan has the American people put first.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My only experience is that I agree with you about the workers. Yes.
However, it is the next generation that quickly becomes everything their parents are not.
LikeLiked by 5 people
During WW11, I lived in Montana, my dad was a forman on a ranch, due to the war he cpuld not find workers, at that time our Governmemt was taking in” guest workers ” from Mexico and my dad was able to hire two of them. I remember how much he admired their work skills and hard labor performance, couldn’t speak english but easily made themselves understand direction.When their time was up and they had to return to their country, everyone was sad and my dad really missed them not only as being such great workers but as friends. They helped make America great at that time of our history and because of this memory I wonder why we can’t bring the guest worker back, it could be part of the solution.
LikeLike
I have a much more mixed experience with immigrant workers from central and south America. Yes, many are very good workers and they mostly seemed to be reasonably law abiding in obtaining work permits. However, almost as many have also demonstrated shoddy, devil may care attitudes toward quality of work, show no respect for others’ property, and are generally disrespectful to women. The latter half scoff at immigration enforcement and our law in general. It will be very good to have at least half of them gone. Meanwhile, there are blue collar class blacks and whites who’re on the dole, under or unemployed in my area, but who would, if they had to, go to the service and construction jobs being performed by the immigrants. This is the other side of the coin–not only do we need to get rid of the excess illegal immigrant workers, we also need to incentivize (i.e., kick in the azz) our un- and under-employed citizen bretheren and sisteren to get to work. No more EBT, no more welfare. Tough choices must be made. If it comes to it, natural selection needs to be allowed to run its course.
LikeLike
FBN just commented on the Nikki Haley vote and then said, “this will likely be the last confirmation vote this week.”
Whaaaaaaat? It’s only frigging Tuesday????
McTurtle is absolutely useless.
LikeLiked by 25 people
The entire senate is useless
LikeLiked by 23 people
I agree.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bob Casey, the ostensibly prolife democrat senator from PA is up for reelection in 2018. He’d be well advised not to vote against a Trump nominee. Trump just won his state, and conservatives do better in “off” years.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Believe me, people in his area and nearby are watching.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Charles Payne is a hidden FBN gem.
LikeLiked by 19 people
Muffs, you nailed that. Charles has a wonderful real life story too. It involves his dream to one day carry a brief case to his job. He was heavily bullied, criticized and beaten up for his dream too. But his desire was stronger then anything someone could say or do to him. I’d love to know more about his story. He’s awesome to watch, tells it like it is and has excellent insigh to the stock market. What a gem indeed!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Don’t forget Lou Dobbs!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lou Dobbs is no longer hidden though.
LikeLike
The senate is getting ready to go on a retreat. If I understood correctly, I believe president Trump will be participating in the retreat as well. I may be wrong.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Work week is over for Senate & House GOP. They are heading out of town for a retreat Wed & Thurs. Then their typical long weekend.
LikeLike
I think President Trump will only attend part of the day on Thursday.
LikeLike
I think President Trump will have something to say about the hours they keep at some point in the not too distant future.
LikeLiked by 6 people
they are only going to be a few hrs away in Philly
LikeLike
Yeah, Philly. I wonder why they didn’t choose Chicago for their little “getaway”? /s
LikeLike
** GOP are checking out for the rest of the week**
I just heard mention on TV news (Fox) that the GOP are going on a “retreat to talk amongst themselves” the rest of the week. It included footage of McConnell at a podium in Senate chamber (it looked like) talking about their “conference in Philadelphia.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Send them to Sedona; make them sit in a swamp tent, and meditate. Then get back to us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope they are not going to scheme against President Trumps agenda. Worries me a little knowing their past.
LikeLike
Why can’t they talk amongst themselves in the Senate? Why do they think we pay them to work 2 days a week? Lazy and greedy, I hope our president will soon give them a lesson in work ethics. Aaaargh. 😩😩😩
LikeLike
They are going on”retreat”. They have been working so hard, the poor dears need a break.
Pathetic and worthless
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah, that three week Christmas break must have been brutal. Meanwhile the country is going down the drain and people have shlt jobs.
LikeLike
House and Senate Repubs are going on a three day retreat in Philly. Trump will be there for part of it.
LikeLike
If this is true NJF, we need to email our Senators and ask them what they are going to do the rest of the week.
Most of us will be working hard like our president.
What will our elected representatives going to be doing?
Has President Trump worn them out already?
It has only been two days and they can’t take it any more?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Earlier Greta was trying to tell Geraldo on Twitter that trump just has to pick a moderate or there will be no approval. I disagree, start with what you want & battle it out look what happened with John Roberts he was a supposed conservative I would consider a moderate. If we start out with a moderate we will end up with a liberal on the court. I dislike how the left always thinks we are the side that must make concessions.
LikeLiked by 22 people
Because we do/have! That will stop now.
LikeLiked by 8 people
greta is a feminist rat ‘cart.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Greta is top tier Scientology, so…..
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yep. Gets her marching orders from Miss Cabbage…..
LikeLiked by 4 people
He should go for it, uniparty be damned…POTUS Trump can call a rally and/or use his twitter to sic the Deplorables on the ridiculous swamp critters.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Agree. Make the turtle use the nuclear option for scotus and fry his ass if he doesn’t.
LikeLiked by 10 people
No compromise on this one. NONE
LikeLiked by 6 people
So far I have gotten all I wanted now I need Sessions that is NOT negotiable and a conservative SC Justice also NOT negotiable, it angers me that we are waiting on sessions while Feinstein & others play games. We have terrible leadership.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We have no leadership (aside from POTUS and his picks).
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump just needs to find the Dems’ weak spots (Casey, Manchin) and win a couple over to offset Susan Collins.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Let me see if I understand this correctly. Donald Trump will not get his selection unless he caves to pressure and nominates a moderate. The Republicans are the majority of all three branches of government and acting as if the Democrats are in control. Democrats are holding up votes on Trump’s nominees and not a word from McConnell. They have something Republics lack and that would be guts.
The electorate elected Donald Trump because of this defeatist thinking. Four days since the inauguration, and it is beginning to look like the Republican congressmen learned nothing from the election.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Republicans
LikeLike
Good post I agree !!
Once again we have republican leadership letting the dems dictate
LikeLike
No, we have Republican Congress members who WANT THE SAME THING as Democrats!!! Kids, can you spell “Uniparty”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just love it when others tell me, unsolicited, what I ‘should’ do. Don’t you?/sarc
Apparently, these media talking heads NEVER LEARN!
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s an idiotic comment from Greta. The seat was held by Antonin Scalia, arguably the most conservative member of the SCOTUS. The Democrats have said time and time again that preservation of ideological balance is paramount. A liberal vacancy, the Dems want a liberal. Similarly the Repubs have to insist that Scalia be replaced by an equally conservative jurist. The Republicans have to stand on that and declare that the major battle will take place when the next Leftist justice leaves the SCOTUS. They cannot allow another Kennedy on the SCOTUS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No, ideological balance is NOT paramount. When liberals retire they should be replaced with conservatives.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 18 people
HAHAHAHA…. I love the Trumpster…… he can be such a **ick….Go Donald!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Incredibly supermassive AWESOME!!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
LOL…A picture is worth 1000 words. Truth be in their face… Good..everyday they can remember they are liars.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes/ Trump embedding the visual in their pea brains/
Love Trump/ working on a multitude of levels at all times/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Look at the picture. Mattis is a Savior. Trump is a Superhero. The military needs strong leadership. Now they have it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I see Mattis as a Saint in this picture, and I’d guess he is the patron saint of kicking a**.
LikeLike
Mattis, Patron Saint of WhoopA$$.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It even says saint mattis of quantico. Hes holding a grenade and knife. Its classic, and wonderful!
LikeLike
Having been someone that has never ‘gone along to get along’ with others, I am loving President Trump’s ways of handling those others.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually, I’d like one of those!
(it’s a mere $399)
LikeLiked by 1 person
It seems like open-border Republicans tend to also be Russia-bashing Republicans.
Is that an accurate observation? And if so, why?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Two sides of the same warmongering coin: “Invade the World. Invite the World”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Follow the money, specifically the donors and lobbyists. The open borders is for the COC Donahue crowd. The warmongering is for the MIC (military industrial complex).
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is an interesting theory but usually the most simple explanation is the correct one. I believe that Trump is more interested in other things than his immigration pledges. He thinks that as long as he builds a wall, this will be enough for immigration patriots. So he is negotiating with the Republicans in Congress with insider Republican Reince Priebus. They are going to finally push through an amnesty bill in exchange for giving Trump some money to build a barrier.
This would be a tragic ending (and an ironic one) to the long battle over amnesty. You cannot blame the American people for trying.
LikeLike
You are wrong. Your theory is not even interesting, let alone accurate.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Discernment is a gift but it can be improved over time with practice. Good luck, Maligned!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Your “belief” is actually a “thought bubble”. First comes a “thought bubble”, which after more argument, becomes an unproven “hypothesis”, which after substantive examination, real life examples, mathematical formulae, and reasonable arguments for and against, becomes a “theory” which must still be tested by yet more evidence before starting to be accepted by reasonable people.
LikeLiked by 4 people
iow, brain fart
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unfortunately, most people never seem to get past the “thought bubble”. Feelings versus logic=Cruz/Never Trumpers and libertine snowflakes alike.
LikeLike
Oh, good grief. Take your ‘tragic ironic ending’ bs and shove it.
LikeLike
Don’t count on it, that would be considered a defeat, and Mr. Trump doesn’t roll that way.
He also says that the pipelines will be made with American steel, and constructed by Americans only.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Since this Sundance update has an immigration angle…
LikeLiked by 14 people
Bwahahahahahaha! I agree. Immigration angle important. It’s not “the Wall”, but it matters. One shot fired above the heads of the advancing enemy in an open field changes everything.
This is about Muslims from Somalia, etc. Note the timing on it, relative to the last time you probably saw this mentioned, and more specifically, mentioned here. In other words, the Trump administration is operating VERY FAST on this stuff. They are quickly identifying stuff that needs to happen soon, and are striking very fast and hard.
Wow. The contrast with Foot-Dragger Obama makes him look more and more like Saboteur Obama.
LikeLike
Nikki Haley has been confirmed in the senate by a vote of 96-4. Rubio is currently occupying the chair btw.
LikeLiked by 2 people
With a booster seat.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Thought it was one of those elevated Infant Chairs?
LikeLiked by 3 people
😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m glad Trump got his pick, but I just don’t see what Haley brings to the table. Luckily UN Ambassador is more a figurehead anyway. And if we’re lucky, there won’t be a UN much longer.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I like her in that role….she’s a business woman…a trait she picked up from her parents…maybe good for trade relationships between USA and other nations
LikeLiked by 1 person
The UN is an ideological talking shop and trouble making institution. There is no business carried on there. The globalists and socialists are concerned with promoting their ideological agendas around the world. Haley is ill suited to accomplish much of anything there. The most impressive UN ambassadors in recent decades were Daniel Patrick Moynihan (before being elected a Dem Senator) and Jeanne Kirkpatrick. They waged non stop counter warfare against anti-Americanism at the UN, Haley is tainted with PC and is unlikely to have the stomach for that kind of role.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, please….. think you’re stretching it to the point of debilitating contortion, benifranlki .
LikeLike
Haley brings “no longer being an obstructionist, globalist governor of South Carolina” to the table, letting the nationalist Lieutenant Governor take over the State.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Trump moving the chess pieces. Love it.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Concur.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She is not governor anymore.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Seen that this will be helpful to the new “Patient Freedom Act”
http://legalinsurrection.com/2017/01/gop-senators-unveil-patient-freedom-act-to-replace-obamacare/
LikeLike
This is stupid…..it leaves all the worst of Obamacare In place and therefore stifles market solutions
LikeLike
Yea😀👍
LikeLike
The best thing nominating Haley did was to replace her as Governor with an early Trump supporter.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Nimrata (Nikki) Haley is sort of like the female version of Judas Romney.
But as a female of Indian descent I suppose that Mr. Trump scores points with some people. I agree with the “figurehead” analogy, the UN is worthless.
LikeLike
meh, US should dump the UN anyway
LikeLiked by 6 people
Which is exactly why it’s the perfect place for someone like Haley.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s a sac-fly to right field.
LikeLiked by 2 people
…and South Carolina rejoices.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
that’s great…T Rex’s role too important to be messing with delays any longer.
LikeLiked by 3 people
do the same for Sessions
LikeLiked by 2 people
This should be done on ALL waiting for confirmation. Why just SOS?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am reading that Trump is backtracking on DACA. Too tired to read more in depth about it. But hope NOT.
LikeLike
I would consider it fake news until you hear from Trump.
LikeLiked by 11 people
What were you reading?
LikeLike
“Trump is going soft on immigration” is the gaslight du jour.
LikeLiked by 4 people
THIS. It’s the gaslight of George Soros’ burning flatulence. IGNORE.
LikeLike
u need to look at SD’s previous recent thread and read it before u start trolling and SD comes over and thunks u on the head.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Read the Breaking 911 upthread.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is that Breaking 911 site reliable or just spreading fake news?
LikeLike
why do you post but then fail to mention what, exactly, you were reading to give you this view?
LikeLike
All those senators have dirt on their hands. Makes for good leverage during private individual meeting with each. Like rats they will hiss and show their teeth, but that is of no use against a rat terrier and a field tested cat. Watch when they scurry and try to get away.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The prior post about Sessions and DACA etc. was excellent, and flows into this post. What came to mind is that the Democrats/Rinos are working for the next election as well as trying to delay and trip up Trump as much as possible now. They are already planning of how they can get the most votes the next presidential election. Because of this I think the battle about SCOTUS nominees will be even more intense than Sessions’ confirmation. Maybe having someone that has already been approved unanimously would help.
About 5 years ago I went deep into the details of the census info while deciding where to relocate. If my memory serves right Obama put the census under him. The “actuals” were not really “actuals” but estimated actuals – so it’s another way to play with congressional seats. Massachusetts, if not for a lot of (mainly) South American immigration, would have had negative population growth. Also in researching NH the liberal vote is on the seacoast (little NY and colleges), Dartmouth/Lebanon (college), Keene (whacko college), Nashua (little South America) and parts of Manchester, and Concord. The rest of the state is more centrist/right, but the locusts keep moving in. (How about some help fellow Treepers, NH is a nice place to live.) College ID voting is a big problem in NH. Trump lost by just over 1200 votes.
These issues may be also before the SCOTUS as Progs will sue to get as many voting issues on their side.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I live in NH and was a Trump campaign staffer here. We have to get rid of the law that allows non residents to vote in our state.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Seems like it could be done for national elections at least.
LikeLike
Agreed! Same day registration also has to stop, If you are moving into the state another way to vote can be found, and the vote should not be counted until proof of residency is given. If you just moved you should have lots of paperwork to show. Another pet peeve is how absentee military ballots are handled.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I went to college in Massachusetts in the 70’s. Even back then the kids I knew from NJ thought it was great they got to vote once in Mass then have their NJ vote. It hasn’t been fixed in 40 years. One reason Mass is so messed up is the number of college students as a % of population. Mass has over 500,000 college students which is over 7% of the population I think. There are enough college students in the NH population for it to have an effect also. It drove me crazy when people would say “I sent my kids to college to grow up” No you sent your kids to college to be brainwashed and double vote.
LikeLiked by 3 people
ATTENTION TREEPS:
Please go to the NEW White House. gov website and sign the petitions! There are some great ones about 2nd amendment and Sorros!
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/issue-international-arrest-warrant-george-soros
LikeLiked by 8 people
Also, people should sign the petition for Madonna to be arrested for her bomb threat against the White House.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Done. Signed several while there. Investigate Clinton crimes, repeal 1986 hughes act, veteran transition assistance.
LikeLike
What a crock. Anyone can find reasons for not going ahead, I dealt with this type of person all my life. The people who accomplished looked for ways to succeed. People who voice such concerns really should have their motives examined carefully.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Not so Congress doesn’t even write the laws. Lobbyists write the laws and your ‘staffers’ tell you what the law says. You Congress spend most of your time doing cocktail parties.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Concur.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’d say interpret the Constitution as our founding fathers intended
LikeLiked by 13 people
Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Freudian slip on his part? After all, the process has gotten so politicized.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen and amen … So be it … End of discussion.👌👌🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLike
BINGO
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wrong.. A law is what the words say it is. “Intention” and “spirit” of the law is subjective, variable nonsense. Perhaps it’s time for Congress to actually write laws themselves vs, sub-contracting the work out to K Street lobbyists.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And make sure they’re Constitutional while you’re at it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Interpret law according to US Constitution.
LikeLike
How about someone who interprets the law the way the Constitution intended for it to be interpreted. Hey, Grassy-idiot, it’s not all about you!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you, SD. A sound strategy, proceed with the desired end-result in mind. We should expect nothing less from President Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree Trump has to plan all of this carefully with an overall strategy in mind.
Meanwhile he builds support by pushing hard on the other pieces of his MAGA agenda.
LikeLiked by 5 people
True.
The Democrat elites is freaked that President Trump is praised by labor unions for killing TPP and greenlighting oil pipeline construction. Well, these moves create jobs for union members so the praise is justified.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
the left and the globalists are willing to work like a ratchet wrench, one click at time, tighter and tighter. also they are willing to take a step back adn lose ground to gain more ground later. they play a long game of small ball…a walk here, steal a base, sacrifice fly, single, scoring runs whenever they can, they are patient and they are relentless.
righties/nationalists are not that way, they are unwilling to give a little ground, unwilling to turn the ratchet in the other direction a few clicks, they want the issue fixed in one grand slam walk off home run and often end up striking out.
trump is working above the head of most in DC. he knows the game and has played it exceedingly well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump is always talking about the long view. some of us, on the other hand, are like 2 buzzards sitting in a dead tree in the desert. One says to the other, “patience my as$, I am going to kill something!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump was an excellent baseball player and knows the game – and – he knows strategy from the baseball, military and business (50 years experience in NYC) sides.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump designed a building. Let’s call it MAGA Tower.
It has 100 stories.
Today, we are hearing he is going to skip floors 30-45, 60-65 and maybe 78-98.
And it won’t have elevators all the way. The North side will have no windows. And there is parking for ten vehicles. Hot water will be for the bottom ten floors only.
And bathrooms will be on odd-numbered floors only.
That’s his new strategy? That’s okay with people here today?
We go along to get along?
I’d say Trump is dead and there’s a body double in his suit and tie.
More than ever I want Pence sent on a trip to visit every foreign capital, spend ten days in each and report back when his trip ends, not a day earlier.
There definitely is something very bad going on if Trump is compromising and can’t get his nominations through better than this, and his SC nominee is not a slam dunk.
LikeLike
I blame GOP senate leadership for letting Schumer get what he wants.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Concur.
We won and the victory is being stolen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’re all the same and Trump is aware of that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Premature. Panicky. You’re better than that.
LikeLike
I blame it on the TRILLIONS, TRILLIONS and TRILLIONS
OF DOLLARS ON THE TABLE/that’s “the something
very bad going on”/
LikeLiked by 1 person
any great building starts with a solid foundation, he is still pouring the cement for the support pillars…making sure that he can get his supreme court nomination through…someone who will rule on law for many, many years even after he is dead and buried.
the problems of 30 plus years of globalism cant be solved in a day. please see my previous comment just above this
LikeLiked by 1 person
lighten up Francis….Trump is lying in wait roadside behind the rock, probably licking his paw waiting for his moment to pounce…remember it’s only full day3 tomorrow…gotta leave something to do for the rest of his 3 years 363 days left
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is your panic mode, Bull Durham. Has Mr. Trump failed you yet?
LikeLike
You’re not seeing the secret stairwells connecting every floor and only notice the drab fake walls put up to hide the beautiful, fully serviceable patriotic themed rooms on the other side 😊Pretty soon the facade will fall away and there will be a shining beacon of Americanism for all the world to see.
LikeLike
This is a really lame post. Trump has done more in two days than any President I can recall in my lifetime.
LikeLike
For me, your building sounds like what we are starting out with. Trump can’t completely demolish it, but will take care of all it’s other problems with practical solutions.
As someone who understands and trusts God’s timing , I have no preconceived ideas how & when each little piece should be done. I don’t have a “my way” solution because I wouldn’t of lasted one month on the campaign trail up against the odds.
In my lifetime, DJT is the only leader I was aware God was directly involved in the journey to lift him to this position. The previous , for me, were just allowed to be chosen by our system.
LikeLike
DACA refers to children brought here by their parents, not born here.
How will this translate into a birthright citizenship issue?
The children were brought here, not born here.
Just curious.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is a line forming at a US embassy to take a number. That’s what they need to do.
With a great background and clean life, they’ll get back in. It’s called Rule of Law. Accept it as the basic social contract of a Constitutional basis of life in America. Or go try another nation.
LikeLiked by 3 people
DACA stands for “lots of illegal aliens that have been here way to long and need to go home ASAP.”
LikeLike
The checks and balances in the US government have become warped by the Uniparty faux partisanship. Trump is soon to be challenged by a direct frontal assault to stop him from appointing a conservative to to the SC. Thank God that the POTUS is a savvy student of Machiavelli and the Master of the Art of the Deal. This is going to be educational to watch and learn as he out maneuvers the cucks and wins this battle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mitch holds the machinery to get this done.
Trouble is: his balls were shorn off long ago, and his spine was taken shortly thereafter.
All that is holding him up is arrogance and corrupt payments.
He got paid with his wife’s job. He needs to feel the heat.
As I’ve complained from the getgo, the man tasked with this is Mike Pence.
Mr. Sincere Expression and nodding head has to get this done.
Either Pence gets bloodied or Mitch gets bloodied. But blood has to flow.
This is what the election, all the religious voters, all the common sense voters chose Trump and stayed with him. The SC was the election for most people. World peace was the other factor, avoiding a Russian nuclear war.
Pence has to get to work and twist some arms, do whatever it takes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Your right. Pence is the insider and knows how legislation and deals get done in the swamp. It’s up to him to get the dumb ducks lined up. If he can’t deliver, Trump will be more than disappointed….
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Newt is helping out with the legislation angle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At the risk of seeming uninformed I need a little help here please.
I thought DACA pertained to illegal immigrant minors that were not born in the US but came here at a very young age with their illegal parents.
“the pro-amnesty immigration legal team will be looking for a DACA child (or young adult) born to non-legal resident parents.”
LikeLike
Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals
LikeLike
Pres Trump is doing exactly what he said he was going to do. What we don’t understand is how this has to happen in order to be successful. Let’s think about how he works for a minute. Pres Trump is a very successful builder. Builders work to plans with each component being required and the end is clearly defined. I think his thought processes as President are similar. There are plans. For example, he met recently with a group of unionized trades. These were skilled trades. I wonder if he discussed with them the Keystone XL pipeline, which requires skilled tradespeople. Now they go home and lean on their elected representatives to help get the pipeline moving forward and Pres Trump signs an EO to restart the pipeline. This is a very simple example but you can see the pattern: put the pieces in place and then execute. If Pres Trump hasn’t done anything with DACA yet it’s because all the pieces aren’t in place. We must give him time and our confidence in his decisions and stop with the whining that he hasn’t done everything yet. It hasn’t even been a week!
LikeLiked by 2 people
A DACA person is defined as having Illegal parents who brought the minor child with them illegally into the US. Thats compared to illegals in the US birthing a child in the US, i.e.; an anchor baby claiming birth right citizenship.
LikeLike
DACA is an illegal program fabricated out of thin air by Obozo’s pen and not supported by any legally enacted statute.
LikeLike
I tend to disagree about SD’s theory, but then, who am I? Don’t know much about these things. I just tend to think Pres. Trump wouldn’t nominate someone he really didn’t want at all. He’s said they’re all great, etc. Can’t contribute much re these men either – haven’t researched. I am concerned about the “moderates” (or maybe wolves in sheeps clothing) that are among his advisers and how much he may value their opinion (and shouldn’t), etc. because it’s such an important appointment. But again, I’ll keep praying God will help him pick and get through the right one………
LikeLiked by 1 person
You know President Trump has a big heart and he is really touched by the suffering of others. So I believe, as he has often said, “he will be fair” when it comes to the Dreamers. I believe he will allow the Dreamers to stay, but he will use the rule of law already in place to accomplish this task.
I believe he should e-verify and replace all illegal alien workers with American workers. This could be a very long process, so I do not expect him to accomplish this DACA reversal any time soon. He should allow them to stay, however, they must go to the back of the line to gain citizenship status. But if he cuts off welfare payments they will probably self-deport.
So, I for one will not be surprised, nor disappointed if President Trump does not deport the Dreamer Illegal Aliens after he has deported the criminal element.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The “Dreamers” are not staying. They’re ILLEGAL aliens. They should be deported. Period.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Martin, I know they are illegal, and it would be wonderful if they are all deported, but I have prepared my heart to accept whatever President Trump does with respect to the Dreamers. We do not know what he will do, so I am prepared either way. I refuse to beat up on the President when he is working so hard. So I will wait.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“the Dreamers” a/k/a the illegal aliens, now approaching one million, with about 1.9 million eligible.
LikeLike
Too many negative waves on this one, Moriarty.
LikeLike
lol
LikeLike
The first full week of work and the congress goes on a retreat? Who made that schedule?
Why not have the retreat last week or 2 weeks ago.
Not voting on several people until next week is 100% bs.
LikeLike
They are going to Philadelphia of all places, a place that Hillary won by a large number. It is not exactly GOP friendly. I hope there are not protesters because it will be all over the media again.
I hate to say this, but I believe they are going away for another week later on in February too.
LikeLike
I can’t understand how any of Trump’s supports can question him just a couple of days into his admin? Please understand that this is all complicated stuff and timing is everything. There is a lot going on behind closed doors that we aren’t privy to. He’s not a king. He needs to work within our system of gov’t to get long lasting change implemented. And, he needs to roll things out in a way that will increase his chances of success with the more contentious policies like DACA. You can’t fight all of the battles at one time. You need a long term strategy and I’m sure that Trump has a strategy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Forgive me I am not computer savvy but this is important
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/01/tucker-carlson-destroys-border-angels-founder-enrique-morones-video/
LikeLike
Looking at the posted picture: President Trump is taking the lumps out before he nominates the ONE and ONLY perfect Justice which will be confirmed.
That’s my story and I am sticking to it.
LikeLike