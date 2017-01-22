Report: U.S. Announces Withdrawal From TPP Within 24 Hours of Trump Inauguration…

Posted on January 22, 2017 by

…and other fun stuff discovered walking through this new winner wonderland.

trump-wolverines-1TPP trade 2

Making good on a consistent campaign promise, and in absolute rebuke to the best laid plans of Tom Donohue, the Asian Pacific Nikkei reports:

WASHINGTON — Soon after President Donald Trump was sworn in, his administration announced the U.S. withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade pact championed by former President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The White House on Friday also wasted no time in declaring a renegotiation of the North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA. (more)

It would appear the economic plan continued before the actual nomination is proceeding according to a well designed plan.  The elimination of TPP is a complete rebuke of The Big Club.

But wait, oh it gets better.

mick-mulvaney-3mick-mulvaney-and-paul-ryan

For the past six weeks I have been staring at an index card stuck in the middle of our research white board which simply states: “Why Mulvaney?”  It’s been nagging at me, because choosing Mick “Cantalopes” Mulvaney for OMB director just didn’t make sense.

Then a friendly cow walked up and licked me square on the face.

My friendly bovine asked three questions:

♦ 1.) “What makes you think President Donald Trump wasn’t aware of the Mulvaney housekeeper issue“?   ♦ 2.) “Remember how candidate Trump shot the arrow into the Achilles heel of Bush and Rubio’s Wall Street alignment“? and ♦ 3.) “Isn’t Paul Ryan quite literally, and similarly, attached to the Mulvaney pick”?

After an ah-ha moment I grinningly wiped the slobber from my noggin, and I must now apologize for my one-dimensional-chess, shallow thoughtlessness and previously expressed position.

While it is prudent to hide the smile and wait for the predictably toxic OMB confirmation hearing.  In the interest of belaying concern, we might point out the Dem side of the confirmation hearing is not accidentally being led -quite loudly- by Senator Chuck Schumer who would like nothing more than to have a notch on his partisan anti-confirmation belt.

Chuck Schumer close upThe Senate minority leader needs a win.

Schumer being a New Yorker n’ all – nudge-nudge, wink-wink,.. say no more, say-no-more.

Oh, how the media would gleefully play up such a defeat, and how President Trump would be protesting the loss, almost pearl-clutchy if done just right.  The optics of political opposition toward other cabinet appointments necessarily decreases; the dems already carrying a scalp to prove their oppositional bona-fides.

Additionally, considering all the angles, the first Trump budget is due by constitutional requirement to congress by March 31st.  The media never held Obama accountable for this deadline, and he missed it in six of the eight years in office.  Not a single Obama budget ever passed congress even though Dems controlled the House and Senate for two of those proposals.

Heck, after year #5 in office the media quit even mentioning the absence of an Obama budget, and worse yet the last two fiscal years Obama never even presented a proposal that mattered.  Boehner, then Ryan, went along with CR’s, totally eliminated the debt ceiling and passed record setting Omnibus bills.

However, we can easily predict EPIC media protestations if a Trump budget doesn’t meet the legal deadline for submission; and we can only imagine how the media will SCREAM about Trump not having one.

GOP primary 2♦ Phase Two – Walking out the play…. brings the OMB Director (Mulvaney or other), and the Paul Ryan budget approval process, immediately into play.  If Ryan doesn’t get the Trump budget from fellow consort Mulvaney’s architecture, Ryan’s going to get it from a lesser ideological aligned, non GOPe, OMB director.   Interesting paradox.

♦ Phase Three – Most predictably meaning a Trump budget proposal more likely at loggerheads with what Ryan would prefer.  Where “loggerheads” is most likely defined as President Trump not spending enough on the stuff which will make Ryan’s Wall Street UniParty lobbyists happy etc.

♦ Phase Four – The above back-and-forth leads to a potential continuing resolution, or impasse of sorts.  Which could ultimately mean Trump is in the same non-budget position as Obama, at least in the short-term.

In that “short-term” the president gets to prioritize what aspects of government are funded…. Oh, hurt me.  Please don’t throw me in the Briar Patch, please.

see where this is headed?

Tell me where President Trump loses in all of the assembled variables?

Either Mulvaney is confirmed albeit usefully damaged goods, and as OMB Director complies with Trump’s construction priority, setting up friction with Ryan…. which ends with Trump in control of spending prioritization anyway….. Or, Mulvaney doesn’t pass confirmation, Schumer is happy, and by direct extension Mulvaney’s primary advocate, Paul Ryan, is usefully wounded in the process…. which ends with Trump in control of spending prioritization.

trump-drain-the-swamp-2

This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Decepticons, Donald Trump, Legislation, media bias, Paul Ryan, President Trump, Tea Party, Trade Deal, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

43 Responses to Report: U.S. Announces Withdrawal From TPP Within 24 Hours of Trump Inauguration…

  1. M33 says:
    January 22, 2017 at 6:29 am

    God, I love all this winning!!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. duchess says:
    January 22, 2017 at 6:30 am

    Just fantastic reporting Sundance. Thank you for this brilliant assessment. I am laughing my head off as I read this.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. Sa_Bi says:
    January 22, 2017 at 6:41 am

    When I opened your Twitter feed it was stuck at ‘Report: U.S. Announces Withdrawal From’ for a short moment (screen size), and for a surreal moment I hoped it would read ‘UN,’ ‘Japan,’ or ‘Europe.’

    Stopping TPP was beyond my wildest hopes before Trump entered the race and now I am lightyears beyond what I ever thought was possible.

    I hope that certain other campaign promises – like ending Obama’s amnesty orders, starting with the wall and moving the US embassy to Jerusalem – will be seen within the next hundred days. We have to be able to show some improvements to the voters by the time of the mid-terms.

    Regarding economic policies, I have started to worry because of the UK. I don’t mean this in any anti-British way, but there is a threat that the UK of all countries will undermine Trumpism. Trump’s economic proposals are built around a combination of protectionism and a low corporate tax to attract businesses. If the UK gets a free trade deal with the US while turning itself into a tax haven that will undermine this plan, because you could just move to the UK – investors and companies have to fear that Trump’s tax plan will be repealed by his successor (that’s another problem) while Britain will probably keep its trade deal with the US. So Britain would be the better choice.

    There has to be some sort of protection in the Anglo-American trade deal – maybe a tax on British exports to the US (America has a trade deficit with Britain) that depends on how high corporate taxes are in the UK.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • LP says:
      January 22, 2017 at 6:56 am

      PM May will be the first meet with President Trump next week. They will talk Brexit and US/UK trade deals. One deal is passporting UK banks to operate in US markets. Actually, from a regulatory aspect easier than what the UK faces in the EU.

      Some investor pundits are saying, now is the time to buy UK listed company stocks on the US stock exchange (dividend payers) as making a good return in light of this potential trade deal.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • SharonKinDC says:
      January 22, 2017 at 7:01 am

      IMO, Trump will have something in the deal which prohibits it taking place until AFTER the UK withdrawals from the Common Market. Why? B/C otherwise, shell cos would be set up in the UK to rubber stamp pass through of EU goods under the US/UK deal. Checkmate & would put the heat on May to get her arse in gear.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • rsanchez1990 says:
      January 22, 2017 at 7:09 am

      If a trade deal hurts the US, Trump won’t approve it. Simple as that.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • don welch says:
      January 22, 2017 at 7:23 am

      yesbut….we have better food.

      Like

      Reply
  4. flawesttexas says:
    January 22, 2017 at 6:43 am

    Although that cow had to lick my face more than once, I get exactly what’s going on here…oh boy 😆

    For a big bowl of soup, bring a bigger spoon. Trump is doing that with Washington

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. realcapedcrusader says:
    January 22, 2017 at 6:46 am

    👍

    Like

    Reply
  6. LP says:
    January 22, 2017 at 6:48 am

    From a different angle, previously posted on the Pres/thread:

    This is an interesting post on the demise of TPP and China’s chances of pulling off their own trade deal RCEP with Asean members.

    What is important to note is Pres. Trump’s policy on bilateral trade negotiations. Every Asian nation has many differentials that may not be papered over by these generic and flawed deals. One step, and one trade deal at a time. Treat them equally, but recognise the differences in terms of what is beneficial and fair to the US and their trade partners.

    http://www.scmp.com/week-asia/geopolitics/article/2060041/trump-kills-tpp-can-china-backed-rcep-fill-gap

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. SharonKinDC says:
    January 22, 2017 at 7:02 am

    BRILLIANT, Sundance!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • SharonKinDC says:
      January 22, 2017 at 7:05 am

      One addition: IMO, Trump’s not waiting for an OMB confirmation to prepare a budget. He’s already got one well underway and under the radar.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • don welch says:
        January 22, 2017 at 7:25 am

        book it dano.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • freewillnc says:
        January 22, 2017 at 7:52 am

        Exactly. You can not be as bold and confident if these things have not been deeply thought through. His confidantes have been preparing every facet of the office since around a year ago.from the wall to trade deals, to what he can do about healthcare and abortion funding without exploding too many heads. He will get to the point where he will announce a decision…and have 3 ways to go for each depending on the probability of success at that point in time. One must determine the direction of the wind before you take off…..

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  8. markstoval says:
    January 22, 2017 at 7:04 am

    As we go down the road on this presidency, it is important to remember that Trump is fighting both Democrats and Republicans — as well as the deep state, the MSM and other parasites of the uni-party. For that reason, it will take some clever moves on his part at times that may well look “just wrong” to his supporters.

    The populist uprising is not going to be a walk in the park. There are tough times ahead if we are to really “drain the swamp”.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • don welch says:
      January 22, 2017 at 7:39 am

      respectfully this site is loaded with posters that are knowledgeable and clear thinkers. you are correct and i would venture 100% of your readers are aware that you are correct.

      i was (for some explainable reason lol) watching the five yesterday just as the presser ended and it was obvious that only eric and kimberly actually understood what trump is doing (force feeding the american press with self-regulation) and that rivera was clueless or simply lying by evading the truth. perino probably got it too but isn’t inclined to turn on her GOPe roots unless forced.

      start that wall as soon as possible. use prisoners who are qualified and willing. reward them with some sort of time served construct and future financial ‘credits’ upon release based on housing, work and health needs.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  9. screwauger says:
    January 22, 2017 at 7:12 am

    Wow, just Wow.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. gettherejustassoon says:
    January 22, 2017 at 7:16 am

    “Then a friendly cow walked up and licked me square on the face.”

    sundance,
    Considering what you’ve outlined and its insightfulness, I could use a lick from that cow myself!
    Very interesting.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. 804hokie says:
    January 22, 2017 at 7:17 am

    So you’re telling me we’re interested in trade agreements that are actually a benefit to our economy? What a concept!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. Bob Thoms says:
    January 22, 2017 at 7:19 am

    Analysis I just don’t get anywhere else…thanks Sundance.

    I love how you connect the dots; and provide the links to prior CTH articles (a great resource)……

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. India Maria says:
    January 22, 2017 at 7:20 am

    Trump is savvy; but I also smell a Steve Bannon in the woodpile….heh, heh.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. rsanchez1990 says:
    January 22, 2017 at 7:26 am

    Only downside is if Schumer does succeed in blocking Mulvaney, then he still has the appearance of scoring a win against President Trump.

    This leads me to a few questions. If Mulvaney gets blocked, does that mean Trump has to send someone back who he thinks will get Schumer’s approval? Such a person would be less aligned with the GOPe for sure, but what kind of person are we looking at? A Democrat congressman/senator perhaps? Related to the first question, if Trump can’t get anyone approved before the budget deadline, does he then use current OMB Director and Obama appointee Shaun Donovan to submit a budget to Congress? If he does, would he keep Donovan on as OMB Director at least until conditions in Congress become more favorable for Trump’s preferred pick? Can Donovan be trusted to stick to Trump’s plan in terms of the budget?

    In any case, I can definitely appreciate Trump using parts of the swamp to drain each other. Brilliant move on his part.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. amwick says:
    January 22, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Great analysis, as always. Setting up trip wires again… kinda. Wr Mr. SD, I hope that bovine comes back and licks your face and whispers questions about Obamacare… I hope.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Grad says:
    January 22, 2017 at 7:43 am

    Sundance, hate to be a party pooper, but didn’t you just kind of skewer all this twisted brilliance. Seems to me it only works if Ryan et. al. do not realize its happening.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. CharterOakie says:
    January 22, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Vedy, vedy interestink!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Pam says:
    January 22, 2017 at 7:51 am

    It looks like if you look at each scenario, either way, president Trump can come out a winner. I like your logic Sundance. 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • lizzieintexas says:
      January 22, 2017 at 8:01 am

      I will be the first to admit I don’t understand all the inner workings but I think this is kinda like a sacrificial lamb? In the end the more Schumer blocks approval, the better chance President Trump gets who he actually wants?

      Like

      Reply
  19. georgiafl says:
    January 22, 2017 at 7:58 am

    JULIAN ASSANGE exposed TPP:

    “Only five of the 29 chapters are about traditional trade. The others are about regulating the Internet and what Internet—Internet service providers have to collect information.

    They have to hand it over to companies under certain circumstances. It’s about regulating labor, what labor conditions can be applied, regulating, whether you can favor local industry, regulating the hospital healthcare system, privatization of hospitals.

    So, essentially, every aspect of the modern economy, even banking services, are in the TPP.”

    FULL TRANSCRIPT – Amy Goodman – Democracy Now Interview of Julian Assange – Five Parts – http://www.democracynow.org/2015/5/27/julian_assange_on_the_trans_pacific

    This very important information our CORRUPT legislators (including TPA Ted Cruz) did not reveal to US citizens.

    Wikileaks exposed the DNC,Clintons, Pelosi, Congress and subversive operative Soros.

    May their falsity and finaglings fail and their fiefdoms fall.

    Like

    Reply
  20. Eleanor Baldwin says:
    January 22, 2017 at 8:03 am

    I still worry about Reince Priebus as COS. Anyone else?

    Like

    Reply
  21. sanj says:
    January 22, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Sunday morning for me. Toast, eggs, and more Red Pills 🙂 Brilliant Sundance!!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s