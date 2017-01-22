Report: U.S. Announces Withdrawal From TPP Within 24 Hours of Trump Inauguration…

…and other fun stuff discovered walking through this new winner wonderland.
Making good on a consistent campaign promise, and in absolute rebuke to the best laid plans of Tom Donohue, the Asian Pacific Nikkei reports:
WASHINGTON — Soon after President Donald Trump was sworn in, his administration announced the U.S. withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade pact championed by former President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
The White House on Friday also wasted no time in declaring a renegotiation of the North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA. (more)
It would appear the economic plan continued before the actual nomination is proceeding according to a well designed plan. The elimination of TPP is a complete rebuke of The Big Club.
But wait, oh it gets better.
For the past six weeks I have been staring at an index card stuck in the middle of our research white board which simply states: “Why Mulvaney?” It’s been nagging at me, because choosing Mick “Cantalopes” Mulvaney for OMB director just didn’t make sense.
Then a friendly cow walked up and licked me square on the face.
My friendly bovine asked three questions:
♦ 1.) “What makes you think President Donald Trump wasn’t aware of the Mulvaney housekeeper issue“? ♦ 2.) “Remember how candidate Trump shot the arrow into the Achilles heel of Bush and Rubio’s Wall Street alignment“? and ♦ 3.) “Isn’t Paul Ryan quite literally, and similarly, attached to the Mulvaney pick”?
After an ah-ha moment I grinningly wiped the slobber from my noggin, and I must now apologize for my one-dimensional-chess, shallow thoughtlessness and previously expressed position.
While it is prudent to hide the smile and wait for the predictably toxic OMB confirmation hearing. In the interest of belaying concern, we might point out the Dem side of the confirmation hearing is not accidentally being led -quite loudly- by Senator Chuck Schumer who would like nothing more than to have a notch on his partisan anti-confirmation belt.
The Senate minority leader needs a win.
Schumer being a New Yorker n’ all – nudge-nudge, wink-wink,.. say no more, say-no-more.
Oh, how the media would gleefully play up such a defeat, and how President Trump would be protesting the loss, almost pearl-clutchy if done just right. The optics of political opposition toward other cabinet appointments necessarily decreases; the dems already carrying a scalp to prove their oppositional bona-fides.
Additionally, considering all the angles, the first Trump budget is due by constitutional requirement to congress by March 31st. The media never held Obama accountable for this deadline, and he missed it in six of the eight years in office. Not a single Obama budget ever passed congress even though Dems controlled the House and Senate for two of those proposals.
Heck, after year #5 in office the media quit even mentioning the absence of an Obama budget, and worse yet the last two fiscal years Obama never even presented a proposal that mattered. Boehner, then Ryan, went along with CR’s, totally eliminated the debt ceiling and passed record setting Omnibus bills.
However, we can easily predict EPIC media protestations if a Trump budget doesn’t meet the legal deadline for submission; and we can only imagine how the media will SCREAM about Trump not having one.
♦ Phase Two – Walking out the play…. brings the OMB Director (Mulvaney or other), and the Paul Ryan budget approval process, immediately into play. If Ryan doesn’t get the Trump budget from fellow consort Mulvaney’s architecture, Ryan’s going to get it from a lesser ideological aligned, non GOPe, OMB director. Interesting paradox.
♦ Phase Three – Most predictably meaning a Trump budget proposal more likely at loggerheads with what Ryan would prefer. Where “loggerheads” is most likely defined as President Trump not spending enough on the stuff which will make Ryan’s Wall Street UniParty lobbyists happy etc.
♦ Phase Four – The above back-and-forth leads to a potential continuing resolution, or impasse of sorts. Which could ultimately mean Trump is in the same non-budget position as Obama, at least in the short-term.
In that “short-term” the president gets to prioritize what aspects of government are funded…. Oh, hurt me. Please don’t throw me in the Briar Patch, please.
…see where this is headed?
Tell me where President Trump loses in all of the assembled variables?
Either Mulvaney is confirmed albeit usefully damaged goods, and as OMB Director complies with Trump’s construction priority, setting up friction with Ryan…. which ends with Trump in control of spending prioritization anyway….. Or, Mulvaney doesn’t pass confirmation, Schumer is happy, and by direct extension Mulvaney’s primary advocate, Paul Ryan, is usefully wounded in the process…. which ends with Trump in control of spending prioritization.
God, I love all this winning!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
And Tom Donohue hates it!
He’s losing at TPP.
He’s losing at Obamacare.
He’s losing at Open Borders.
He says – Stop it Mr. President! I can’t take all this losing!
And the President says – No! You’re going to keep on losing!
What is not to love?
LikeLiked by 8 people
LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do you know what would stop illegal immigration IMMEDIATELY ? Trump passes a law that anyone working in the United States, regardless of their immigration status, must be paid minimum wage.
That’s it. That simple. There would be no employment opportunity for illegals.
LikeLike
What would stop it would be seizure of assets of both employer and employees.
LikeLike
With delightful glee! I wonder if the US dollar will be up tomorrow? Also how about the NZD, and AUD and will they be affected by this news? Will be interesting, and I hope so! I just shorted the EURO!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just fantastic reporting Sundance. Thank you for this brilliant assessment. I am laughing my head off as I read this.
LikeLiked by 5 people
When I opened your Twitter feed it was stuck at ‘Report: U.S. Announces Withdrawal From’ for a short moment (screen size), and for a surreal moment I hoped it would read ‘UN,’ ‘Japan,’ or ‘Europe.’
Stopping TPP was beyond my wildest hopes before Trump entered the race and now I am lightyears beyond what I ever thought was possible.
I hope that certain other campaign promises – like ending Obama’s amnesty orders, starting with the wall and moving the US embassy to Jerusalem – will be seen within the next hundred days. We have to be able to show some improvements to the voters by the time of the mid-terms.
Regarding economic policies, I have started to worry because of the UK. I don’t mean this in any anti-British way, but there is a threat that the UK of all countries will undermine Trumpism. Trump’s economic proposals are built around a combination of protectionism and a low corporate tax to attract businesses. If the UK gets a free trade deal with the US while turning itself into a tax haven that will undermine this plan, because you could just move to the UK – investors and companies have to fear that Trump’s tax plan will be repealed by his successor (that’s another problem) while Britain will probably keep its trade deal with the US. So Britain would be the better choice.
There has to be some sort of protection in the Anglo-American trade deal – maybe a tax on British exports to the US (America has a trade deficit with Britain) that depends on how high corporate taxes are in the UK.
LikeLiked by 3 people
PM May will be the first meet with President Trump next week. They will talk Brexit and US/UK trade deals. One deal is passporting UK banks to operate in US markets. Actually, from a regulatory aspect easier than what the UK faces in the EU.
Some investor pundits are saying, now is the time to buy UK listed company stocks on the US stock exchange (dividend payers) as making a good return in light of this potential trade deal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
IMO, Trump will have something in the deal which prohibits it taking place until AFTER the UK withdrawals from the Common Market. Why? B/C otherwise, shell cos would be set up in the UK to rubber stamp pass through of EU goods under the US/UK deal. Checkmate & would put the heat on May to get her arse in gear.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If a trade deal hurts the US, Trump won’t approve it. Simple as that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
yesbut….we have better food.
LikeLike
Although that cow had to lick my face more than once, I get exactly what’s going on here…oh boy 😆
For a big bowl of soup, bring a bigger spoon. Trump is doing that with Washington
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Horrors!
LikeLike
👍
LikeLike
From a different angle, previously posted on the Pres/thread:
This is an interesting post on the demise of TPP and China’s chances of pulling off their own trade deal RCEP with Asean members.
What is important to note is Pres. Trump’s policy on bilateral trade negotiations. Every Asian nation has many differentials that may not be papered over by these generic and flawed deals. One step, and one trade deal at a time. Treat them equally, but recognise the differences in terms of what is beneficial and fair to the US and their trade partners.
http://www.scmp.com/week-asia/geopolitics/article/2060041/trump-kills-tpp-can-china-backed-rcep-fill-gap
LikeLiked by 2 people
BRILLIANT, Sundance!
LikeLiked by 2 people
One addition: IMO, Trump’s not waiting for an OMB confirmation to prepare a budget. He’s already got one well underway and under the radar.
LikeLiked by 3 people
book it dano.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly. You can not be as bold and confident if these things have not been deeply thought through. His confidantes have been preparing every facet of the office since around a year ago.from the wall to trade deals, to what he can do about healthcare and abortion funding without exploding too many heads. He will get to the point where he will announce a decision…and have 3 ways to go for each depending on the probability of success at that point in time. One must determine the direction of the wind before you take off…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
As we go down the road on this presidency, it is important to remember that Trump is fighting both Democrats and Republicans — as well as the deep state, the MSM and other parasites of the uni-party. For that reason, it will take some clever moves on his part at times that may well look “just wrong” to his supporters.
The populist uprising is not going to be a walk in the park. There are tough times ahead if we are to really “drain the swamp”.
LikeLiked by 5 people
respectfully this site is loaded with posters that are knowledgeable and clear thinkers. you are correct and i would venture 100% of your readers are aware that you are correct.
i was (for some explainable reason lol) watching the five yesterday just as the presser ended and it was obvious that only eric and kimberly actually understood what trump is doing (force feeding the american press with self-regulation) and that rivera was clueless or simply lying by evading the truth. perino probably got it too but isn’t inclined to turn on her GOPe roots unless forced.
start that wall as soon as possible. use prisoners who are qualified and willing. reward them with some sort of time served construct and future financial ‘credits’ upon release based on housing, work and health needs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I like the idea of prisoner labor.
They’re even cheaper than Mexicans.
Paging Cool Hand Luke!
LikeLike
Wow, just Wow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Then a friendly cow walked up and licked me square on the face.”
sundance,
Considering what you’ve outlined and its insightfulness, I could use a lick from that cow myself!
Very interesting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So you’re telling me we’re interested in trade agreements that are actually a benefit to our economy? What a concept!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Breaking #DarkNews report: ushering in an era of a dark administration pushing a dark Hitlarian ideology of MAGA, extinguishing those thousand points of Globalism light. Oh the humanity!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Analysis I just don’t get anywhere else…thanks Sundance.
I love how you connect the dots; and provide the links to prior CTH articles (a great resource)……
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump is savvy; but I also smell a Steve Bannon in the woodpile….heh, heh.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ably assisted by one Stephen Miller, in all likelihood.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Only downside is if Schumer does succeed in blocking Mulvaney, then he still has the appearance of scoring a win against President Trump.
This leads me to a few questions. If Mulvaney gets blocked, does that mean Trump has to send someone back who he thinks will get Schumer’s approval? Such a person would be less aligned with the GOPe for sure, but what kind of person are we looking at? A Democrat congressman/senator perhaps? Related to the first question, if Trump can’t get anyone approved before the budget deadline, does he then use current OMB Director and Obama appointee Shaun Donovan to submit a budget to Congress? If he does, would he keep Donovan on as OMB Director at least until conditions in Congress become more favorable for Trump’s preferred pick? Can Donovan be trusted to stick to Trump’s plan in terms of the budget?
In any case, I can definitely appreciate Trump using parts of the swamp to drain each other. Brilliant move on his part.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great analysis, as always. Setting up trip wires again… kinda. Wr Mr. SD, I hope that bovine comes back and licks your face and whispers questions about Obamacare… I hope.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, hate to be a party pooper, but didn’t you just kind of skewer all this twisted brilliance. Seems to me it only works if Ryan et. al. do not realize its happening.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No because this appears to be a heads you lose, tails I win situation. 😊
LikeLike
They know. They’re not imbeciles. Trump told them flat out that things will be different now that he’s in charge. He is in Ryan’s and everyone else’s face. Just like a good New Yorker. Pence will take the lumps out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Vedy, vedy interestink!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It looks like if you look at each scenario, either way, president Trump can come out a winner. I like your logic Sundance. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
I will be the first to admit I don’t understand all the inner workings but I think this is kinda like a sacrificial lamb? In the end the more Schumer blocks approval, the better chance President Trump gets who he actually wants?
LikeLike
JULIAN ASSANGE exposed TPP:
“Only five of the 29 chapters are about traditional trade. The others are about regulating the Internet and what Internet—Internet service providers have to collect information.
They have to hand it over to companies under certain circumstances. It’s about regulating labor, what labor conditions can be applied, regulating, whether you can favor local industry, regulating the hospital healthcare system, privatization of hospitals.
So, essentially, every aspect of the modern economy, even banking services, are in the TPP.”
FULL TRANSCRIPT – Amy Goodman – Democracy Now Interview of Julian Assange – Five Parts – http://www.democracynow.org/2015/5/27/julian_assange_on_the_trans_pacific
This very important information our CORRUPT legislators (including TPA Ted Cruz) did not reveal to US citizens.
Wikileaks exposed the DNC,Clintons, Pelosi, Congress and subversive operative Soros.
May their falsity and finaglings fail and their fiefdoms fall.
LikeLike
Wow ! Obama was so, so close to handing over all of these precious US authorities to globalist bad guys.
No wonder he’s mad.
LikeLike
I still worry about Reince Priebus as COS. Anyone else?
LikeLike
I trust Trump to see all the angles on COS and if he is comfortable with Reince, than so am I
LikeLike
Sunday morning for me. Toast, eggs, and more Red Pills 🙂 Brilliant Sundance!!
LikeLike