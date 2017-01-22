Nigel Farage and UK Prime Minister Theresa May Discuss President Trump…

Two interviews from British politicians provide a great juxtaposition to reveal how post-Brexit Britain is reflecting upon President Donald Trump’s “America First” economic agenda. The first interview is with Nigel Farage and was conducted by the primary stealth agent for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Neil Cavuto.

For those who don’t follow multinational corporatist politics closely, Neil Cavuto is Rupert Murdoch’s male version of Megyn Kelly on the business side. Simultaneously, Cavuto is the primary cocktail party host for all of Tom Donohue (U.S. CoC) events.

In an effort to avoid the backlash and brutal sunlight felt by Ms. Kelly, Cavuto monitors his own propaganda distribution much closer now than he did previously. Cavuto, Murdoch and Donohue, all birds of the same feather – having lost hundreds of millions- walk a more careful tight-wire because Trump has cut holes in their safety nets. Watch:

The next interview is with Prime Minister Theresa May and BBC. If you think U.S. media are good at gaslighting and propaganda distribution to create false narratives, the BBC does it one better with the flair of their elitist pinkies high in the air.

The BBC interviewer transparently determined to protect elite globalism by getting Prime Minister May to say she will scold President Trump and dress him down publicly when she arrives in the U.S.

The peasants are once again simply too revolting…. which seems a little odd coming from all the pontificating nasal squeeks who can’t be bothered to brush their teeth. [It’s no wonder Gwyneth Paltrow loves London.]

This visual will become infinitely more apropos as the era of Trump continues.