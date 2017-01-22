Nigel Farage and UK Prime Minister Theresa May Discuss President Trump…

Two interviews from British politicians provide a great juxtaposition to reveal how post-Brexit Britain is reflecting upon President Donald Trump’s “America First” economic agenda. The first interview is with Nigel Farage and was conducted by the primary stealth agent for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Neil Cavuto.
For those who don’t follow multinational corporatist politics closely, Neil Cavuto is Rupert Murdoch’s male version of Megyn Kelly on the business side. Simultaneously, Cavuto is the primary cocktail party host for all of Tom Donohue (U.S. CoC) events.
In an effort to avoid the backlash and brutal sunlight felt by Ms. Kelly, Cavuto monitors his own propaganda distribution much closer now than he did previously. Cavuto, Murdoch and Donohue, all birds of the same feather – having lost hundreds of millions- walk a more careful tight-wire because Trump has cut holes in their safety nets. Watch:
The next interview is with Prime Minister Theresa May and BBC. If you think U.S. media are good at gaslighting and propaganda distribution to create false narratives, the BBC does it one better with the flair of their elitist pinkies high in the air.
The BBC interviewer transparently determined to protect elite globalism by getting Prime Minister May to say she will scold President Trump and dress him down publicly when she arrives in the U.S.
The peasants are once again simply too revolting…. which seems a little odd coming from all the pontificating nasal squeeks who can’t be bothered to brush their teeth. [It’s no wonder Gwyneth Paltrow loves London.]
This visual will become infinitely more apropos as the era of Trump continues.
Farage is awesome. Such a great guy!
LikeLiked by 15 people
Quit watching Cavuto about the same time as O’Reilly over 4 years ago. His head really is to big for his body. Another one ridden with the erudite complex.
LikeLiked by 9 people
why does he conjure up images in my head of george will?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Kennedy was running ringgs around him with some depth of knowledge about presidential history during inaugural coverage. Cavuto is pretty shallow.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I saw that interview with Cavuto – I only watched it because of Farage. I cannot stand Cavuto. It is so obvious that he cannot stand President Trump. He always has a negative counter against Trump in every one of his questions. He would not SHUT UP during the Inauguration festivities. I turned him off immediately.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I can’t stand Cavuto either. Actually the only two that I’m still watching on Fox is Lou Dobbs and Tucker Carlson and Hannity. I’m done with the rest.
LikeLike
Sigh…..didn’t know that about Cavuto. Love Farage. Think I heard Neil say one time how Trump didn’t like him, wouldn’t come on or something like that during the campaign.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes… I really never thought much about him at all, well,,, it’s better to know.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cavuto talks over guests, very disrespectful! Gives bad business advice. Many such cases! Sad.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Two of my favorite CTH graphics!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yup.
LikeLike
Why is Cavuto asking questions if he’s not interested in the answers?
LikeLiked by 5 people
lol…for the same reason liam neesom is still doing embarrassingly awful movies, for the paycheck. whole bunch of paycheck movies actors out there.
LikeLiked by 5 people
some of it sounds like fishing for clues/information to help plan opposition. these guys aren’t interviewing, it’s cross-examination. They should be required to inform the guest before starting: anything you say can and will be used against you in the court of mass media
LikeLike
Theresa May should fire her finance minister (‘chancellor’) who bashed Trump and America in Davos.
The chairman of the UK defense committee also blasted Trump because of his stamements on NATO.
The BBC should be privatized as part of the Anglo-American trade agreement. A media company funded with a license fee? No thanks.
The really nasty development of the day were Angela Merkel’s advances to Trump. She is now trying to win Trump’s support for her election campaign, NATO, and possibly even for an EU army (will get the US into a war with Russia), using her vice chancellor for a good cop bad cop game. I wasn’t pleased reading that she wants to meet Trump in the next weeks – while she is deluded, she wouldn’t be where she is now without her ability to manipulate and fool people.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Trump isn’t fooled by anyone…
LikeLiked by 11 people
Talking about sold-out media: BBC (slaves to Arab masters) and PBS and NPR, both slaves to George Soros and run by rabid left-wingers). Both entities are cheating taxpayers. Why do all us have to support of NPR and PBS when they are not politically neutral and have a clear political bent that is not shared by the entire population. Hope President Trump cuts off support for the American cheaters … very soon. We are nearly broke and waste must be stopped.
LikeLiked by 11 people
PBS/NPR /CPB is the Clinton Foundation equivalent for corrupt Leftist thieves like Billy Moyers, Garrison Keillor, Ken Burns etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Angela has as much chance of winning over Donald as Hillary… maybe less.
LikeLike
I agree.
LikeLike
NATO wasn’t designed to protect islam.
And that’s what Britain and the EU are.
I don’t want to see one sharia court in America, much less a hundred like in Britain.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen!
LikeLike
For as smart as N. Cavuto is.
His distaste for President trump is very obvious.
That makes him a hypocrite.
President Trump is the most conservative President we have ever elected.
Also President Trump represents “Everybody”, not just the rich!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Neil Cavuto Smart. That is a matter of opine???NOT!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We watched Eric Bolling while Cavuto was out due to heart problems. Quit when he came back.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Easy on the Brit bashing SD, some of us Brits are actually on the home side…..
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sorry Brit friends. I lived in the UK for a while and must say that SD’s description fits a lot of people I met over there to a T.
LikeLike
I reread SD’s post to find any “Brit bashing.” I could find none.
Unless you take exception to your Marxist-style BBC and your EU-stayer politicians being described as the snobs they so clearly are in the “pinkies in the air” line.
These same snotty politicians held their government meeting publically on international television to decide “whether to ban Donald J. Trump” from being allowed to enter your country. And the very nerve of that being done whilst he was a candidate for the President of the United States was far far worse than Obama threatening to put Britain “back of the line.” Yet they still adored Obama. I watched while your hijab-wearing representatives and your Islam-loving, PC-spouting representatives had a heyday being as viscious as possible against Candidate Donald Trump. I watched them pretend to be more sophisticated, more cosmopolitan while they really were only more stupidly, unabashedly, inappropriately rude and crude and PC-snobbish.
But President Donald Trump is meeting with your Mrs. May anyway, isn’t he? And he did not call a meeting of all his branch ot the US Government to decide whether she ought to be allowed to enter our country, did he now?
If you want Britain to stay in the EU, and if you hate Trump and Farage, but love the Moslem-immigrant element in your country and Sharia-lovers in your government…you probably are not going to like much that is said here at all.
If you are going to be touchy about every little “pinky in the air” turn of phrase; please do recall the turns of phrase that your nation’s leaders used about our new nation’s leader not so long ago, and get a grip on yourself.
Do not expect PC for Brits here, because we no longer do it for our own.
We love Nigel, though he gets it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think she was joking. Not that what you’ve said isn’t true, but let’s remember our own lovely Obama went over there to pressure the UK into Remain. Our past leaders (and sadly some current ones) have a lot to answer for on both sides of the pond.
Trump knows May isn’t Cameron. And by dealing fairly with May, he reduces the power of the EU and Merkel. I hope it goes well.
LikeLike
I think it is more focused on the British Lame Stream media. Case in point of said Marr Show. That was hard to watch.
LikeLike
Ah, but it was the Brit lamestream media that chose to show that Brit governmental clown act internationally. No doubt whilst they too held their pinkies in the air, watching their felllow pinky raisers bash the candidate that is now our (CTH’s) beloved President of the United States!
No need to forget in order to forgive. But the offenders need to always remember their shame lest they commit the same error twice. Which the Brit announcer in this clip came so close to doing with his remarks.
I would swear I am hearing the fife and drums! The Liberty Bell! Brits beware!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m on the Brits side, too. But you’re not doing a very good job of helping yourselves here.
Absent Nigel Farage, one can argue your leaders aren’t exactly embracing Donald Trump, who’s pretty much the only international friend you’ve got.
Or maybe you prefer dealing with the Germans and French on your own…?
LikeLike
Cavuto to Farage: Try not to tick off people. WTH? Idiot.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Neil Cavuto says about Brexit the jury’s still out about it, I mean we don’t know, just as it is with this President.
No, Neil, you idiot. We do know for certain that Donald J. Trump is the President. We do know for certain that he is already doing (and has been even before inauguration) some of what he has said he will do.
There is no “jury still out about it.”
Cavuto, I would never have watched you if not for Nigel Farage, and that only here at CTH.
You are unworthy.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I started running into Brexit people on twitter. laugh They reminded me of Trump supporters. Their government is pulling similar crap, treating them like children who any time soon, should change their minds and REMAIN with the EU.
Richard Bransom from Virgin is starting up some thing (he has mucho bucks) to try to reverse Brexit. These people are deluded. Much as many liberals.
I smile though to hear Brexiters patiently slapping these ideas out of those people’s minds. You can’t treat us like children. We OWN the government, not you. grin
LikeLike
Both of the interviews exactly why I don’t watch them. Both them are the let me shape the narrative so I can ask a question under the guise of asking the interviewee their opinion. Nigel Farage was gracious, put up with Cavuto’s interrupting, baiting questions. Glad Farage did buy into his little traps.
I could only bear a few minutes of the Prime Minister Theresa May/Marr interview. Standard BBC fare. I’m just waiting for some one to turn on one of these interviewers, asking how many women the Trump Corporation employs and how many of these have come forward to tell of their ill-treatment because of Donald Trump. I haven’t heard of any. The Prime Minister best not let herself be biased and let the meeting with President Trump speak for itself.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You spoke of Nigel being gracious. I’ve heard he will be on this FOX network in some capacity. This starts to remind me of Kellyanne Conway. Farage will act as a similar kind of anchor/salve/straight-shooter, being on Fox. That should be interesting. I hope Nigel does well. We need people in MSM. It’s not going away, any time soon.
Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The networks will be monitoring the number for sure. Nigel Farage is a welcome and refreshing change. He’s the kind of guy I’d like to set down with and ask some questions, not being concerned that he’d think I was a dummy.
LikeLike
I heard May mention that globalism is important around the time she was talking about free trade. Regardless, she doesn’t seem as tough as Thatcher. As for the interviewer, a typical media whore.
LikeLiked by 6 people
There hasn’t been anyone as tough as Thatcher come out of Britain. Before her it was Churchill that was the tough one. Can’t think of anyone before Churchill since the Kings actually did the ruling of the country. The Brits kicked out Churchill and lost the empire. Lots of weiners between Churchill and Thatcher. Thatcher brought the country back from ruin…and of course they forced her to resign and the country has been on a slow down slide since.
LikeLike
SD is absolutely correct about BBC! The interviewer, Andrew, wanted the PM to say she is going to scold President Trump because of the comments he has made about women. He referenced 2 million women around the globe protesting our President yesterday. She did a good job in saying she has spoken out when she has heard the comments that he made and would continue if needed in the future. She didn’t take his bait. He then talked about the darkness and racism of his Inaugural address. She shut him up by saying the job of any leader is to do what is right for their country above any other country.
What I admired most is how OUR President is rubbing off on other leaders. She defended her statement about walking away from the EU if the trade agreement is not fair for the U.K. He seemed appalled by that. Good for her and the U.K. He also was trying to warn her that Trump is all about America and Americans and will not negotiate to help other countries.
Winning is such a beautiful thing that I will never get tired of.
LikeLiked by 9 people
She said “we will get the best deals….” and I chuckled a little to myself. Wonder where she got that phrase from?
LikeLike
I got most of my Trump news FROM Trump. I was trying to figure him out so I only researched Trump, no one else. I had no idea how liberals viewed him; particularly the news media, but I am catching up.
I didn’t watch a lot of MSM. I’ve been online since 1995. I sorta stopped watching tv around that time. I get SOO ticked off, listening to reporters and how they talk to people like Kellyanne Conway. I wish they’d just let her finish what she’s saying. grin
I listened to Trump’s speech. I was in awe. But everything seemed logic to me. So when I started coming to the MSM and hearing all these negative interpretations I was, like: did we listen to the same thing?
I watched a reporter for infowars talk to some guys who’d come for the inauguration. It was so weird, but I completely understood, to hear one of them, who’s supported Trump all along, say, he felt validated when Trump won. But meantime, he was slow to announce his loyalties to strangers.
That starts to remind me of racism. And we became the ones being intimidated for what we believed.
I’m amazed by the behaviour of the liberals. They act like racists towards us. It’s unsettling.
I’m really glad I found Donald Trump.
Thank you.
LikeLike
OT: Nigel’s suit is so British. It reminds me of one my Grandfather used to wear. Very close.
Sorry, just had to share that. 🙃
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know, my boyfriend in high school had grandparents who lived in England. When they would come visit….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nigel Farage, make Fox News great again!
LikeLiked by 5 people
It seems to me that what’s needed, for the everyday Joe and Sally, is sort of a Cheers version of reporting the new, interviews, and panel discussions.
LikeLike
You mean the liberals?
Wow, we should start that network. Maybe we can get venture capital to fund us.
LikeLike
More along the lines that, and I don’t think I’m alone here, there would be programming for people, like me and others, who don’t have hours and hours to devote to every topic coming down the pike. Sort of the Will Rogers type of thinking and reasoning.
If liberals want to tune in, well that would be fine, too.
LikeLike
The BBC is nothing compared with our ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation) which is also 100% funded by the taxpayer. Like the BBC that they emulate, the ABC are of the far left and part of the establishment.
Please believe when I say there are many, many Trump supporters in the UK and Australia.
LikeLiked by 4 people
So glad to read posts from all of you! We all need to stand up to our respective leaders and make sure they are working on behalf of their citizens.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, but the BBS ran a report for a brief period about President Trump’s assassination on inauguration day, which was quickly pulled when it did not happen. Did they have some intel from Globalist operatives? Were they in the loop with an attempt to kill our beloved God-Emperor? We will never know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
did you mean PBS or BBC? I’ll have to look for that, if you’ll tell me.
LikeLike
It was a regional office of the BBC that briefly ran that story. Locally, the BBC can be a right joke – a few years back, one office erroneously reported on the Queen’s death!!
LikeLike
Yeah it wasn’t that long ago that Sir David Attenborough was suggesting that someone should shoot Mr. Trump.
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=sir+david+attenborough+%2F+Trump
LikeLike
Yep..Up here in Canada too. Ours is the CBC. Are we seeing a pattern here. ALL the Western media are ultra leftist scum. My view is they are the real enemy.
Yesterday we had an elderly lady in our home..a real sweetheart. The greatest neighbour one could ever have. Yet she can’t stomach DJT.
This is only because of the MSM..she does not use a computer, nor has an IPhone. Well we showed her Breibart, TCTH and Drudge,on our ipad, as well as locating positive DJT stories on the net. She was speechless. She asked why is this never on the news.
She is now a DJT supporter, unfortunately we have spoiled her morning newspaper.
Thank you
LikeLiked by 1 person
Andrew Marr is your typical BBC journalist – pro-EU, pro-Islam and pro-Obama & Clinton – rabidly anti-Brexit, anti-Trump and, worst of all, anti-Great Britain. It sickens me that 1) the first ‘B’ stands for British, when they seemingly think so little of Britain, and 2) the people of Britain have to pay an annual fee of £145.50 (roughly $180) to prop them up. If the BBC had to survive on a subscription model, they would implode – and it would be good riddance to them.
Hopefully when Teresa the Appeaser meets the Donald in a few days time, he can knock her off the political fence that she always seems to sit on, and get her to see who our true allies are.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Seems there are swamps on both sides of the Atlantic.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yeah but they filled it with alligators and maybe ruined forever after this spring of flood of immigrants with Soros working both sides of the pond…..Please arrest him…Please….
LikeLike
PM May is very fortunate that the new US administration backs Brexit. If the US had sided with EU Britain would be in serious trouble
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes we would be – which is why it’s so bloody annoying that we’ve still got members of the cabinet – Hammond and Boris the berk being prime examples – who continue the Trump bashing. The 52% who voted for Brexit would rather have the U.S as friends than the E.U.
LikeLike
Every time I see that pic of the redcoat’s I think of this amazing video. The crowd has the same look at the end. You know that snarky “Insult to the Queen” look.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I used to think all these FOX people were great when all they did was discuss Oloser’s failures. Then came June 15, 2015 and their masks started to slip, some more than others.
Cavuto had me fooled longer, but when he started giving Cuban 20+ minute segments to spew his BS it became obvious what his true colors were. However, Cavuto was officially dead to me when he pulled his oh too cute Adele stunt.
When POTUS Trump skipped that FOX debate, Cavuto embarked a 3 day mission to get Adele to comment on Trump using her music at the end of that fundraiser.
Too bad Nigel won’t be interviewing POTUS on Super Bowl Sunday instead of BOR.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The picture of the brits above is hilarious, especially when labelled with the names
LikeLiked by 1 person
Farage will have a show on Fox, will he? I presume they will allow him to speak his mind? I like Farage. And in this interview, he reminded me he is no shallow pool. A lot of Trump’s key supporters are like this. I like Katie Hopkins and Piers Morgan too. Ann Coulter rocks!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The guys who will make a mint are some really smart people well connected who decide to make a media company to counter all the BS foreign owners injecting themselves in our nations politics with Propaganda…….An IPO should form for real investors who could wipe FOX out due to their hidden agendas and bias anchors nor fooling anyone. FOX is 80% horrible. Seems like this site could be a major hit if promoted but I hope they stay as they are unless that would be good for them…..When SD called this the last refuge he was not kidding……
LikeLike
I come from the internet. I’ve been here since 1995. I’m old too, so the internet has a different use for me. If someone mentioned competing with MSM I would casually reply: we’re on the internet; there are TONS of media stations here.
Donald Trump, inna sense, is Alternative media. grin And I get HIM direct. We need to support him like a cable television network. grin
This is mostly because, seriously, I haven’t watched t.v. in like, 20 years.
Thank you.
LikeLike
The newest Story out of liberal Sweden:
Three muslim migrants gangrape swedish girl on live Facebook. This is permited by Islam.
Meanwhile Womans March leader posted this:
https://archive.fo/Uftl5/image
LikeLiked by 1 person
NOTE NSFW: there are more pics in the twitter that shows them in the act.
If we don’t defeat Islam now this pest will destroy the civilized world.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Farage is brilliant. If you just listen to him and kind of tune Cavuto out, then it’s not so bad. Sundance is right on about the BBC propaganda machine. Our local PBS station runs a half hour showing of the BBC World News M-F every week. Let me just put it this way, if you catch just a minute or two, you will be running to grab the remote and change the channel before you can blink.
LikeLike
It’s because it’s from London, where you’re more likely to be a muslim than a Christian… and the hosts don’t have to bother with paying lip service to any of that crap like Oh, Freedom, Democracy, the Constitution, the will of the People, the seperation of powers, etc.
LikeLike
Fox Business News is great in the mornings when Stu Varney is running it, then at 11 or so it switches over to Cavuto, who almost always has Charlie Gasbag as his ‘co host’ and then sit around and bitch and moan about Trump for at least an hour. usually with Charlie acting like he’s heard through the grapevine Trump is an idiot or Trump screwed something up, blah blah blah.
After this continues, we get the wonderful Trish Regan for awhile, and then the main even is Lou Dobbs who is the MAN.
So Fox Business is still the best channel to watch in my opinion, it’s just Cavuto is a screwup.
LikeLike
“Cavuto monitors his own propaganda distribution much closer now than he did previously…”
For the past few months, Cavuto has been making a grand effort to disguise his true allegiance. But, those of us that know where to look can see right through that hack shill.
LikeLike