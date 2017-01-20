“My Way” – President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Inaugural Dance…

Details on First Lady Melania Trump Gown HERE

10 Responses to “My Way” – President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Inaugural Dance…

  2. SoCal Patriot says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    No wonder Bill was staring at Melania and ignoring Hillary.

  3. kinthenorthwest says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    Tears area flowing again…I did buy more Kleenex

  4. 4bleu says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    Kinda like the way Trump who worked his way up, acts like the way he believes billionaires should behave – with style and class. Wish more would try it.

  5. filia.aurea says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:11 pm

    Very special, a beautiful sight.

  7. MrE says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    And now – It’s America’s way or the Highway. (I’m looking at you, Congress!)

