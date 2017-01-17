UK Prime Minister Theresa May Major Brexit Outline Speech – 6:30am Live Stream (11:30am UK)…

British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to deliver a highly anticipated speech on the UK’s outlined plan to exit the European Union. The speech is for diplomats at Lancaster House in London today at 11:30am local, 6:30am U.S. Eastern. – Live Stream Embed Below:
It’s been six months of no action since the Brexit referendum vote to leave the EU. Recent reports claim Brussels is likely to insist on freedom of movement for EU citizens in and out of the U.K. in return for full access to the EU single trade market. This is a major test for the fortitude of May, who Brexit supporters feel must outline a hard exit with no middle-ground for free movement access.
LikeLike
Seems to me Theresa May could have followed Donald Trump’s lead by simply stating she will “Make the United Kingdom Great Again” and spared herself and her audience this long winded carefully crafted & dexterous decampment.
LikeLike
I have already read what she is supposed to say by browsing UK news sites (a nightmare – even the conservative ones still mock Trump).
Apparently she wants to leave the EU in 2019 (!) and also doesn’t want to sign a trade agreement with the US prior to that.
I do frankly not understand what this idiocy is about. Just leave and terminate the relationship, leave the paperwork to Brussels. The 13 Colonies also needed no negotiations to terminate their relationship with the English Crown.
The best option would be, of course, that the EU just vanishes this year with Le Pen’s election. That would also erase any chance of the EU forcing something on the UK, and it would leave no possibility for Scottish separatists to claim they could leave the UK and join the EU.
I also think that Trump is aware that Theresa May isn’t really on his side, which is why he met with Farage after the election (not with her, but he met Abe and Netanyahu) and gave an interview to Gove, who is a critic of her.
(The free movement thing is a total disaster – Italy, for example, gave EU papers to migrants to send them to other EU countries. A Britain with ‘free movement’ would mean that the EU could dump its migrants on the UK, because Britain would lose the right to vote in the EU Council but would still be affected by its decisions.)
LikeLiked by 5 people
Problem is the UK always sticks rigidly to the EU rules even though others don’t.Because of this we get bogged down in the red tape and general morass that is the EU regulations and laws that we signed up to.
Many of out laws were made in the EU not our Parliament and that gives politicians reasons to pontificate and pretend its all so difficult.
I agree we should repeal the European Communities Act 1972 and just leave . Negotiations to be done after.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I should add, Mrs May only has a small majority and its going to be very difficult to get any of this through Parliament given a majority especially the House of Lords seem determined to thwart the will of the people. so a general election may need to happen .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sa_Bi — you mentioned 2019 with some consternation.
The exit will take two years to achieve.
That means she will trigger Article 50 this year. By 2019, we’re out (I’m in the UK).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Article 50 takes two years. One it’s triggered no going back. So yes triggered end of March, 2019 yippeee.
Now for me personally the complications begin….
LikeLike
The child always takes care of the parent, even if the parent was not that nice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And I just got this idea reading my own words… Would Trump’s proposed trade agreement remove the border tax between the US and the UK? Because if it does and if the UK remains a part of the EU ‘single market’ it could become legally impossible to stop continental European goods coming to the US without the border tax due to the single market being, legally, one entity. That means the UK would be a big hole in that border tax.
I am not expert on such issues and I hope any loopholes will be closed.
LikeLike
Sa Bi, you don’t need a border tax with First World countries that play by the rules. Our trade deficit with Britain is super small most years and actually has been a surplus twice in the last four or five. Britain does not dump their products on us the way Asia and Mexico do. The EU could not use Britain as a conduit for exports to the US, unless Britain were to play along with that, which is highly unlikely.
LikeLike
Very important speech. One that can determine British policy for decades as one of the best commentators put it.
No coincidence that Trump’s interview with the Times came out yesterday. It was a big boost for the PM’s Brexit plans as she has to fight off a lot of resistance from the opposition, the media and her own party.
Kudos once again to Sundance for providing this speech
LikeLiked by 1 person
Teresa the Appeaser sure has taken her sweet time in doing nothing for six months – with luck we can get some idea of her plans – and they’d better be for a ‘hard brexit’ with no freedom of movement. There’s a reason why 17.4 million of us voted out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She probably expected that Trump would lose or that he would somehow get stopped after the election (Electoral College/CIA/etc). The fact that he will indeed be President makes it much harder for her (a globalist) to explain her desire to keep some ties with the EU.
In this context it should be noted that the anti-Trump dossier was traced back to a British agent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My long experience of Mrs May is she goes with the political wind much of the time.
I don’t trust her ever since around 15 years ago when Blair was in his heyday ,she ,a conservative stated in a speech that the Conservative party was seen as “the nasty party”.and needed to change.
We conservatives have never lived that down and I cannot warm to the woman.
if she truly delivers Brexit I will respect her for that .
LikeLiked by 2 people
There’s a reason she’s called Teresa Maybe – she’s a natural fence-sitter. We all saw it during the referendum, and her long years as Home Secretary were a balancing act of talking tough on subjects such as immigration but doing little to actually stop it. Like you, I’ll give her some respect if she finally delivers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Anthony Scaramucci is in Davos where Xi Jinping is about to speak.
Scaramucci just told Britain’s ITV that Britain will be at the front of the line for a trade deal.
He is there to talk to Xi on behalf of the Trump administration among other things.
LikeLike
Excellent column: http://melaniephillips.com/britain-gets-right-twice-gives/
Phillips says “Britain gets it right twice” and asks “What gives?”
The answer is Trump, who apparently has awakened the whole world out of its globalist/leftist catalepsy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That is a really, really good column and I think everyone should read it.
I didn’t know all that stuff was happening, because of our worthless media who is worried about letting bloggers into press briefings and following every utterance of John Lewis.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There are a few things to remember here:
1/ David Cameron was PM when the referendum took place. He resigned hours after the result was in. He said he was not going to be the person to trigger Article 50.
2/ Fortunately, the UK did not have to wait long before the Conservative Party elected Theresa May as their leader. She has only been PM since July 14. It is important to remember that some MPs would like to force a general election because her majority is small. In their eyes, she has no mandate.
3/ Parliament was in recess between July 21 and September 4. A team of civil servants began investigating the complexities of invoking Article 50 to arrive at the best way and time to do it.
4/ When Parliament returned, Remain MPs debated whether the referendum result should be respected and whether they should all have a vote on it.
5/ There was also a Supreme Court case heard, brought by a woman named Gina Miller and a hairdresser (Dos Santos) in August. On December 8, the Court announced it would not overturn the referendum result, but judgement is expected in January 2017. It’s a complex case:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2016-08-08/how-a-hairdresser-s-lawsuit-could-spell-trouble-for-brexit
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/R_(Miller)_v_Secretary_of_State_for_Exiting_the_European_Union
6/ Parliament was in recess between December 20 and January 8.
7/ Theresa May lays out her 12-point plan today.
May would not have taken any unilateral, independent action as PM, if that is what some readers here were expecting. The British Parliament works through discussion, persuasion and building consensus (to the extent to which that is possible).
If anything, May might well consider Trump’s presidency as a help. It could make her job easier when it comes to triggering Article 50. If I remember rightly, they will be meeting next month. He might give her helpful suggestions in that regard as well as make an offer on trade.
That said, Trump must not be perceived as interfering. He is, unfortunately, highly unpopular in the UK.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No he’s not unpopular ,only with the ruling class and lefties and the BBC .Dont believe the propaganda .
We ordinary Britons think he’s a breath of fresh air and we are in the majority.
LikeLike
I never actually knew what she looked like, she’s a bit older then I’d assumed. Her speech so far is promising enough.
LikeLike
Mrs. May:
less talking. more doing.
Study Donald J. Trump if additional help is needed.
your truly,
A PUMPED UP American Citizen — party on Friday, people!!
LikeLike
Sure, Brexit supporters will look out for a hard line in Brexit but more interestingly there is some debate as to how far even those for the ‘remain’ campaign would also like to see a reforms from the EU – which was, let’s not forget, originally formed with intentions of being more of a political and not economical agreement.
LikeLike
PM May was against Brexit. Putting the vote to Parliament doesn’t make sense. DAvid Cameron and co must have been aware of the outcome of the referendum and its implications with regard to legitimacy before the referendum took place.
so is PM May’s position now that the referendum was illegitimate?
LikeLike