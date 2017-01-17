UK Prime Minister Theresa May Major Brexit Outline Speech – 6:30am Live Stream (11:30am UK)…

British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to deliver a highly anticipated speech on the UK’s outlined plan to exit the European Union. The speech is for diplomats at Lancaster House in London today at 11:30am local, 6:30am U.S. Eastern. – Live Stream Embed Below:

It’s been six months of no action since the Brexit referendum vote to leave the EU. Recent reports claim Brussels is likely to insist on freedom of movement for EU citizens in and out of the U.K. in return for full access to the EU single trade market. This is a major test for the fortitude of May, who Brexit supporters feel must outline a hard exit with no middle-ground for free movement access.

Live Stream Link