Cubans Vote Trump – Obama Bans Cubans…

The politics of this are transparent.  Cuban-Americans supported Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton 54/41.

cuban-vote-1(LINK)…. and Now Today:

ap-cuban-tweetThe Cuban immigration issue has always been a thorn in the side for dedicated liberals.

There’s essentially never been a legal or administrative way for a freedom desiring Cuban national to apply for U.S. residency.  Therefore the primary migration avenue has been illegal crossing through the Florida straits by boat; which gave rise to the wet foot/dry foot program.  Amnesty if a Cuban national/refugee reached U.S. dry land.

Left-wing liberals are generally open borders types.  However, if Cuban migrants are not going to tow-the-line and support their progressive global agenda, well, all bets are off – keep em’ out…

The Obama administration will obfuscate their decision by saying the recent normalization of diplomatic steps taken by President Obama (via the re-opening of a U.S embassy in Cuba) now affords Cuban nationals the ability to apply for immigration status; and they will scoff at the accusations of punitive punishment for Cuban-Americans supporting Donald Trump.

But that’s what it is.  Transparently so…

latinos-for-trump-7latinos for trump 4

34 Responses to Cubans Vote Trump – Obama Bans Cubans…

  1. Eric Kennedy says:
    January 12, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    So the pull of communism is stronger than illegals for Captain Precious.

  2. susiepuma says:
    January 12, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    This wet foot, dry foot has been around since 1995………..time for it to end. Illegal is illegal….we have an immigration policy and it doesn’t involve feet.

  3. Howie says:
    January 12, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Simple. Invade Cuba and obliterate the communists. In the name of truth justice and the american way. Invade and take them out. JMO. Fergit the Bay of Pigs and destroy the commies.

  4. Oldschool says:
    January 12, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    Maybe next cycle their votes will be 75/25, in favor of the republican candidate.

  5. sundance says:
    January 12, 2017 at 6:12 pm

  6. lastinillinois says:
    January 12, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Ok, think I got it now. I didn’t understand at first why the Dem.s would take an action to alienate a minority voting bloc.

    It’s payback!
    Payback for voting Trump, a big FU from Val Jarrett & co. on their way out the door.

    Hopefully Florida republicans are wise enough to put this action into their back pockets and bring out again in 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026, …….

  7. areyoustillalive says:
    January 12, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    “now affords Cuban nationals the ability to apply for immigration status”

    Yes it does, now that we have an Embassy in Cuba. There is no problem with that in my mind.

    But we also have an Embassy in Mexico, yes?

  8. coveyouthband says:
    January 12, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Hey, when they turned the IRS on us I knew this country was over. Trump is our only hope and they know it. They will oppose him to the last day of his 8 years. The issue is people (even here) are still falling for the Drive By Media crappola and Alinsky tactics, watching CNN, getting worked up over media agenda . IGNORE THEM, DON’T PASS ON THE STORIES THEY TRY TO PUSH……………

  9. labrat says:
    January 12, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Can’t Trump just kill all these last minute edicts when he gets sworn in?

  10. Howie says:
    January 12, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Liberate Cuba first. Then Venezuela…IMO.

  11. Michael says:
    January 12, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    Sigh.

  12. angelwhiskers says:
    January 12, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    There are No Dems no Repubs; only globialists. Look at any one of our gov. players-anyone that sides with islam is anti-American, a globialist which end up to be worldwide communism. That’s liberialism 4 you.

  13. Neural says:
    January 12, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    I get that the reasons behind this change are political, but it needed to happen. The United States has nearly killed itself trying to take care of the rest of the world, including our neighbors who refuse to rise up against their degenerate 3rd world governments.
    We need to take care of our own people, like our veterans, and get things in order in our own house before we continue making sure everyone else is clothed and fed off the hard work of our citizens.
    Enough is enough.

