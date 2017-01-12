Cubans Vote Trump – Obama Bans Cubans…

The politics of this are transparent. Cuban-Americans supported Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton 54/41.
The Cuban immigration issue has always been a thorn in the side for dedicated liberals.
There’s essentially never been a legal or administrative way for a freedom desiring Cuban national to apply for U.S. residency. Therefore the primary migration avenue has been illegal crossing through the Florida straits by boat; which gave rise to the wet foot/dry foot program. Amnesty if a Cuban national/refugee reached U.S. dry land.
Left-wing liberals are generally open borders types. However, if Cuban migrants are not going to tow-the-line and support their progressive global agenda, well, all bets are off – keep em’ out…
The Obama administration will obfuscate their decision by saying the recent normalization of diplomatic steps taken by President Obama (via the re-opening of a U.S embassy in Cuba) now affords Cuban nationals the ability to apply for immigration status; and they will scoff at the accusations of punitive punishment for Cuban-Americans supporting Donald Trump.
But that’s what it is. Transparently so…
So the pull of communism is stronger than illegals for Captain Precious.
I would say that’s it in a nutshell.
Even the hard left is afraid of this exposure. Panic abounds.
Why would they want to leave such a beautifully communist country?
Blow the commies to smithereens. Who can stop us?
He only wants democrat illegals/ cubans tend to be republican.
Mike
This wet foot, dry foot has been around since 1995………..time for it to end. Illegal is illegal….we have an immigration policy and it doesn’t involve feet.
“There’s essentially never been a legal or administrative way for a freedom desiring Cuban national to apply for U.S. residency.”
Why should they have to? Liberate Cuba.
Or at the very least re-instate the embargo.
Attack Attack Attack,….
I appreciate the enthusiasm, but American attempts at regime change have a very poor track record of working out well for America or for the people of the target country.
Simple. Invade Cuba and obliterate the communists. In the name of truth justice and the american way. Invade and take them out. JMO. Fergit the Bay of Pigs and destroy the commies.
Maybe next cycle their votes will be 75/25, in favor of the republican candidate.
Ugh, that flaming pile of garbage
Terminate DHS
Get em out
He’s only going to let the Muslims in, ’cause they are REAL refugees. Castro was just a nice old man who believed all the same stuff Obama did. What’s the issue?
Gonna make his enemies pay, remember?
People do not realize how vile and disgusting the american leftists are. These people are domestic enemy and should be treated as traitors.
Basically Obama is decreeing that “illegal” Cubans (political defectors) can be deported back to the clutches of Castro and be subject to his whims with the possibility of being executed.
Ok, think I got it now. I didn’t understand at first why the Dem.s would take an action to alienate a minority voting bloc.
It’s payback!
Payback for voting Trump, a big FU from Val Jarrett & co. on their way out the door.
Hopefully Florida republicans are wise enough to put this action into their back pockets and bring out again in 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026, …….
To Cuba with love, from Val & Barry:
“now affords Cuban nationals the ability to apply for immigration status”
Yes it does, now that we have an Embassy in Cuba. There is no problem with that in my mind.
But we also have an Embassy in Mexico, yes?
Close it and blow up the communist infrastructure. Then we invade,
Before we close it up can we throw McCain and Lindsey in … They make me sick and I don’t like being sick.
Hey, when they turned the IRS on us I knew this country was over. Trump is our only hope and they know it. They will oppose him to the last day of his 8 years. The issue is people (even here) are still falling for the Drive By Media crappola and Alinsky tactics, watching CNN, getting worked up over media agenda . IGNORE THEM, DON’T PASS ON THE STORIES THEY TRY TO PUSH……………
We will obliterate them.
So how far do you have to put your head in the sand?
Can’t Trump just kill all these last minute edicts when he gets sworn in?
Liberate Cuba first. Then Venezuela…IMO.
Sigh.
There are No Dems no Repubs; only globialists. Look at any one of our gov. players-anyone that sides with islam is anti-American, a globialist which end up to be worldwide communism. That’s liberialism 4 you.
I get that the reasons behind this change are political, but it needed to happen. The United States has nearly killed itself trying to take care of the rest of the world, including our neighbors who refuse to rise up against their degenerate 3rd world governments.
We need to take care of our own people, like our veterans, and get things in order in our own house before we continue making sure everyone else is clothed and fed off the hard work of our citizens.
Enough is enough.
