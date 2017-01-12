Cubans Vote Trump – Obama Bans Cubans…

The politics of this are transparent. Cuban-Americans supported Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton 54/41.

The Cuban immigration issue has always been a thorn in the side for dedicated liberals.

There’s essentially never been a legal or administrative way for a freedom desiring Cuban national to apply for U.S. residency. Therefore the primary migration avenue has been illegal crossing through the Florida straits by boat; which gave rise to the wet foot/dry foot program. Amnesty if a Cuban national/refugee reached U.S. dry land.

Left-wing liberals are generally open borders types. However, if Cuban migrants are not going to tow-the-line and support their progressive global agenda, well, all bets are off – keep em’ out…

The Obama administration will obfuscate their decision by saying the recent normalization of diplomatic steps taken by President Obama (via the re-opening of a U.S embassy in Cuba) now affords Cuban nationals the ability to apply for immigration status; and they will scoff at the accusations of punitive punishment for Cuban-Americans supporting Donald Trump.

But that’s what it is. Transparently so…