President Pena Nieto: “Mexico Will Negotiate”…

LOL. Lemme think…. Well, your economy is entirely dependent on the United States; the head of your Central Bank abruptly quits; your currency is in a state of free-fall; massive inflation begins to shake your weak economy, and there are now riots in the streets. Hmm, what to do… what to do?

(Via Reuters) Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Wednesday said Mexico will seek to negotiate issues including trade, security and migration with the incoming U.S. administration of Donald Trump, but would not pay for a U.S. border wall.

Pena Nieto, speaking to an assembly of foreign diplomats, said he would continue to promote free trade integration in North America. Mexico would invest in a more secure border but not a wall, he added. (more)

….”and he introduced an entire generation of people to this thing called ‘leverage‘”…