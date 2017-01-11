President Pena Nieto: “Mexico Will Negotiate”…

LOL. Lemme think…. Well, your economy is entirely dependent on the United States; the head of your Central Bank abruptly quits; your currency is in a state of free-fall; massive inflation begins to shake your weak economy, and there are now riots in the streets. Hmm, what to do… what to do?
(Via Reuters) Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Wednesday said Mexico will seek to negotiate issues including trade, security and migration with the incoming U.S. administration of Donald Trump, but would not pay for a U.S. border wall.
Pena Nieto, speaking to an assembly of foreign diplomats, said he would continue to promote free trade integration in North America. Mexico would invest in a more secure border but not a wall, he added. (more)
….”and he introduced an entire generation of people to this thing called ‘leverage‘”…
Getting a little afraid is he? There is nothing like the smell of desperation.
He shouldn’t be afraid. Trump has no desire to destroy Mexico. The multi-nationals have robbed Mexico the same way they have robbed us. Trump will be the best thing that ever happened to Mexico.
I’m in total agreement, starfcker, but Mexico has NOT been robed by the multi-nationals but by Spain and the Roman Catholic Church from 1521 thru 1821, then a combination of Spain/Church/Elites from then through today….. Spain and the Church colluded on genocide, force and denial of education to kill the Aztecs and their history, then keep the general population on it’s knees through force and ignorance….. DJT and his administration may give those poverty-stricken Mexicans their best chance to overthrow the yoke of political and economic slavery they’ve endured for centuries…..
Mexicans are temperamentally unable to “overthrow the yoke of political and economic slavery they’ve endured for centuries”–it’s their natural state, as a conversation w/ the average Mexican on politics will confirm in 15-minutes, tops.
I disagree entirely!!! The Mexicans I’ve known and know have retained their spirit although the government and church still collude to deny them basic opportunities such as decent education….. The 80% of Mexicans who live on or below the poverty line at the enrichment of the other 20% may now have the opportunity of seeing the oppressive politics of the Establishment eased [if not broken] via negotiations with the DJT administration that will benefit both the USA and Mexico….. That’s expecting a lot and nothing is guaranteed, but it’s the potential light at the end of a dark tunnel that has enslaved most Mexicans for 100’s of years….. Given the opportunity most Mexicans will seize it and thrive…..
Mexico decided to embrace Communism and perhaps a few Jesuits and a Central Bank helped. Remember Trotsky fled to Mexico City and was murdered (with an ice pick) in Mexico City.
Mexico is not communist. They are a free for all capitalist. There are many rich people in Mexico, we just don’t hear about them.
Plus the can’t legally buy guns, but everybody has one.
I think you are forgetting Mexico’s Communist (fairy recent) past. It was not until late in the 20th Century, as I recall, that priests were allowed to wear clerical garb…
No, JoAnn, I’ve not forgotten….. Since 1821 Mexico has been subject to “revolution” after “revolution,” including the embrace of Communism, all with the same result ~ power remained in the hands of the Elites! Remember, power can always be bought and the Elites [and Church] have had the pesos to buy it! Few “revolutions” were led by true revolutionaries ~ and those leaders who were were soon assassinated! The others were bought and paid for and the power remained [and remains] with the Elites….. Can that power be wrested from the Elites? Carlos Slim is one of the world’s richest men [via collusion with the government]….. He, with others inclding Fox, will pay dearly to hold onto their “power,” which,to you and me, is spelled “oppression!”
Non-Catholic Christians seem to be the new enemy.
“According to the World Evangelical Alliance Religious Liberty Commission, persecution of protestant Christian is likely the result of Mexico’s association of Protestantism with America. Traditional Mexicans view Protestant Christianity as a threat to their culture, tradition, and Catholic faith, especially given the number of Mexicans in recent decades that have changed to evangelical Christianity after reading the Bible.”
http://www.christiantoday.com/article/evangelical.christians.in.mexico.increasingly.persecuted.by.traditional.catholics/9539.htm
I think you are probably right.
No, he probably is relieved because he does not know what to do about the corrupt Mexican border.
Trump will handle it, and Mexico will pay, gladly.
Of course he said they wouldn’t pay for the wall…any other answer and he would be impeached. Mexico has no leverage in this negotiation. I actually feel for Nieto…classic rock and hard place.
kinda reminds me of someone, like a beta neutered male that stuffs his undies to make himself look more ‘manly’. what else would he have said?
Speaking of ‘classic rock’.
Mother, do you think they’ll drop the bomb?
Mother, do you think they’ll like this song?
Mother, do you think they’ll try to break my balls?
Ooh, aah, mother, should I build the wall?
Of course Mama’s gonna help build the wall
H/T PF
Mother should I run for President?
Mother should I trust the government?
“Of course he said they wouldn’t pay for the wall”
Well, not in the sense of actually writing a check. Pres. Trump has said from day 1 that we will build a wall & Mexico will pay for it.
Pres. Trump never said Mexico will write a check to the U.S. Treasury, has he? Nor has he said that funding for the project would be in place & pre-collected prior to the start of construction. MSM just “loves” to poke the Lion with this issue.
Of course not. But considering Mexico’s dependency on the U.S., it is quite clear that by one means or another, the funding for the wall will ultimately come from Mexico, be it Tariffs, Trade Agreements, wire transfer fees, or some other manner.
And let’s keep in mind that the raw materials for the project & the labor for the project are going to be 100% American. A clear indication of Pres. Trump’s campaign promises….grow the economy, create jobs, put American’s first….
IMO, Mexico can “save face” all they care to by claiming they are not going to pay for the wall (LOL…: as in write a check!)…..but they very well know that the funding for the project is, in one form or another, money that they would have benefited from that they no longer will. And, they will be contributing to to the American economy verses taking from the American economy, as they have for so many long years.
Consider it as “Karma, the Debt Collector” knocking on their door. Time to pay the “Piper” as it were…..
Boggles the mind that people still aren’t understanding what PE Trump meant when he said Mexico will pay for the wall.
Makes me wonder if everyone’s brains done leaked out their ears….
MORE WINNING! With today’s bashing and beating of far left media by PE Trump and now with this article, I feel like I died and went to Winning Heaven!
Damn glad I voted for Trump!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Negotiate all you want Mexico. Our starting position is Unconditional Surrender.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mexico would invest in a more secure border but not a wall, he added, but the U.S. shared responsibility on immigration and should work to stop the southward flow of illegal weapons.
Huh? Oh, he must mean enforcing our immigration laws…right El Presidente?
LikeLiked by 4 people
“southward flow of illegal weapons” = Fast n furious
You’re coming around, Pena Nieto, keep trying. But don’t take too long, The Wall is steadily getting higher!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Next el presidene will be asking Trump how high he needs to build the wall.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The govt of mexico doesnt have to pay for the wall. We will just take it out of all the money mexicans send back to mexico. Same thing.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Absolutely.
Plz dont anyone “like” my post, but just have to state AGAIN the laughter, brilliance of the verbiage to describe stuff that SD uses!!😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
! F.R.E.A.K.I.N’ AWWWWWWWWWESOME. Cannot stop laughing out loud!
Liking anyway!
😊😉😉Bad bad bad Grace Anne😉😉😊
I am rebellious in a good way.
Yet Nieto still has made no effort to stop the waves of illegals crossing the border even after the election. When we send back a million criminals starting in the next couple weeks Mexico will fall into total chaos.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The country of Mexico won’t pay for the wall. The illegal aliens from Mexico who sent $24 billion in remittances back home to mamasita in rural Chihuahua will!
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s a play on words, nothing more. It shows the Mexican President is smart as well. Mexico won’t pay for the wall in the simple sense of writing a check and sending it to the USA. It will be paid through other ways, with the end result, WE won’t be being paying for it, Mexico will. Never forget this: Trump is a genius. Thank GOD we finally have a real President. One of the best things I’ve done in my life, was voting for President Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can’t describe the great feeling I had after the presser. It’s the first time in 30+ years that ‘my side’ fought back, and fought back with heart.
When I recall how GWB hid and cowered, and ‘we’ had to fight for him….right up to the SCOTUS pick when he chose his WH attorney….’we’ went nuts and ‘we’ had to push him for a real judge….and ‘we’ succeeded with Alioto.
Trump fights. I love him for it.
I love the future guy, like in 100 years, pointing up at the lion cloud, explaining to his son how America stayed free, because of Donald J. Trump.
Sundance has posted a few versions of what the guy is saying. Keep it coming. It’s fun.
Where is Vincente Fox ..Does he know all this ..How about Jorge at Univision….Then Carlos Slim…Oh Oh……….More winning…
Then President Trump should say “If you don’t pay for the wall there will be no negotiations”. Then see how that goes.
Mother, should I run for president?
Mother, should I trust the government?
Mother, will they put me in the firing line? PF
He did, he won, I’m glad, build the wall.
It seems apparent many people are willing to work the Donald. A leader for America. Thank you God!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ford, Toyota, Carrier, etc. And now Mexico.
All hop aboard the Trump Train quick.
Deals are fair to all. That is why it is called a deal.
Tough – El Presidente Nieto – Mr. Trump promised his voters a wall.
See Page 2: https://assets.donaldjtrump.com/_landings/contract/O-TRU-102316-Contractv02.pdf
Mr. Trump promised and will deliver a WALL – ahead of schedule and under budget!
Just get out of the way, be quiet and we will send you the bill.
“Lemme think…. Well, your economy is entirely dependent on the United States; the head of your Central Bank abruptly quits; your currency is in a state of free-fall; massive inflation begins to shake your weak economy, and there are now riots in the streets. Hmm, what to do… what to do?
Hello, Donald?
Seriously, Mexico dépends on the U.S. for its every inhale and exhale. We know it. They know it. Most pf this saber rattling is to save face, which is good. No one should be embarrassed as we rearrange the chairs around the table.
We have a knight and his round table is finding their seats. Let’ us celebrate a new era of peace and diplomacy.
The Mexican government took advantage of the US and was aided by Obama. Their government took no responsibility for their own criminals and for the welfare of their own people. It’s time they did, and no, the USA will no longer be the focal point of blame for everything wrong in their own country. Look to yourselves.
Please, President-Elect Trump, no more winning! Please, please it’s too much winning, I can’t take it any more…
Relevant article on ZH:
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-01-11/protests-mexico-push-country-brink-revolution-and-nobodys-talking-about-it
The media insists on covering fake news and demonizing Russia, so they completely ignore that the people are rising up in Mexico. Mexico is in serious trouble, so of course Mexican elites would plead with Trump to not completely obliterate them.
It’s OK, Mexico, you can give us the money to invest in border security. Just look the other way when we put the money into building the wall.
Next up.. China. Time to pay up for the last 16 years of ripping off the rest of the world!
