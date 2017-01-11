DNI Clapper Posts Statement About Trump Discussion in Advance of Senate Intelligence Hearing Tomorrow…

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper releases a statement about a conversation held with President-elect Donald Trump this evening:

Against the backdrop of the current media stories, Director Clapper is simply trying to get out in front of -and avoid- direct questions which will be coming at him tomorrow during a Senate Hearing about the “vast Russian conspiracy”. Clapper’s motive here is transparent.

Tomorrow James Clapper, John Brennan, James Comey and Mike Rogers are due to brief the Senate on the intelligence community findings of Russian hacking etc. Someone was going to ask Clapper directly about the CNN report.

The questions were, perhaps still are, going to go through the panel thusly:

Question #1.) Director Clapper did you brief President-elect Trump on anything surrounding the content of a two page addendum or index during the briefing you provided last Friday? Was the addendum discussed? Was any part of a 35 page dossier discussed?

Question #2.) Do you have any idea how a false framework of the Friday intelligence briefing would have reached CNN?

Question #3.) Director Clapper, did you or any member of your staff leak the content of the briefing with President-elect Donald Trump to any member of the press?

Question #4.) Director Clapper, do you or any member of your staff, have any information about how the construct of the briefing was revealed to CNN or any media outlet?

The answers therein, were going to destroy the manufactured IC/Media narrative being sold by CNN. Clapper needs to get out ahead of the controversy. Clapper knows what CTH knows, and what CTH has outlined.

With President-elect Donald Trump taking an assertive and investigative stance toward intelligence manipulation and leaks, Clapper is simply trying to head off inquiries which might stem as an outcome of Trump’s investigative request to congress.

Nothing more.