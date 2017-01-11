DNI Clapper Posts Statement About Trump Discussion in Advance of Senate Intelligence Hearing Tomorrow…

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper releases a statement about a conversation held with President-elect Donald Trump this evening:

dni-report-2(Link to Statement Release)

Against the backdrop of the current media stories, Director Clapper is simply trying to get out in front of -and avoid- direct questions which will be coming at him tomorrow during a Senate Hearing about the “vast Russian conspiracy”.  Clapper’s motive here is transparent.

Benghazi-Gate Investigation: Just Get It Past The Election.... At.All.Costs. "Cue James Clapper Sword Falling Routine"....Tomorrow James Clapper, John Brennan, James Comey and Mike Rogers are due to brief the Senate on the intelligence community findings of Russian hacking etc.   Someone was going to ask Clapper directly about the CNN report.

The questions were, perhaps still are, going to go through the panel thusly:

Question #1.)  Director Clapper did you brief President-elect Trump on anything surrounding the content of a two page addendum or index during the briefing you provided last Friday?  Was the addendum discussed?  Was any part of a 35 page dossier discussed?

Question #2.) Do you have any idea how a false framework of the Friday intelligence briefing would have reached CNN?

Question #3.) Director Clapper, did you or any member of your staff leak the content of the briefing with President-elect Donald Trump to any member of the press?

Question #4.) Director Clapper, do you or any member of your staff, have any information about how the construct of the briefing was revealed to CNN or any media outlet?

The answers therein, were going to destroy the manufactured IC/Media narrative being sold by CNN.   Clapper needs to get out ahead of the controversy. Clapper knows what CTH knows, and what CTH has outlined.

With President-elect Donald Trump taking an assertive and investigative stance toward intelligence manipulation and leaks, Clapper is simply trying to head off inquiries which might stem as an outcome of Trump’s investigative request to congress.

Nothing more.

trump-tweet-nbc-intelligencedonald-trump-tweet-nbc

clapper-comey-rogers-brennan-1congressional-intelligence-gang-of-eight-2017trump-lion-bitch-slapper

56 Responses to DNI Clapper Posts Statement About Trump Discussion in Advance of Senate Intelligence Hearing Tomorrow…

  1. missmarple2 says:
    January 11, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    There is also the possibility he’s throwing Brennan under the bus.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Patriot1783 says:
      January 11, 2017 at 11:56 pm

      There was actually a lot of swampland in DC early on. In 1905 the four founding members of Daughters of the American Revolution were able to purchase the less desired land and erect the DAR building and Constitution Hall which stand a little over a stones throw from the White House and the Washington Monument.

      Like

      Reply
  3. John Doe says:
    January 11, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    I could watch our hero kick media, CNN, and Jim Acosta’s butts from now til doomsday. CNN has spent every minute I’ve watched morosely crawling under and then back out from Soros’ rock. Best election EVER!! Evan McMuffin on now.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. Kevin Sherlock says:
    January 11, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    Again, another well-done analysis. Thanks, Sundance!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. notamemberofanyorganizedpolicital says:
    January 11, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    Crapper: “Yada yada yada.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. freepetta says:
    January 11, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    I know one thing, DJT is going to watch this very very carefully.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. anarchist335 says:
    January 11, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    Clapper is a proven liar.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. anarchist335 says:
    January 11, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  10. Travis McGee says:
    January 11, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    I hope these IC guys have their letters of resignation ready.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. ezpz says:
    January 11, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    I guess we can file Clapper’s “profound dismay” as the “least untruthful” statement he could come up with?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. Sentient says:
    January 11, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    Don’t we think Rogers is a White Hat?

    Like

    Reply
  13. meadowlandsview says:
    January 11, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    Who fed CNN the (bad) intel that Trump was briefed on this document? Who told them that Obama was briefed on it?

    That must have come from the IC. Go f yourself Clapper.

    Like

    Reply
    • benifranlkin says:
      January 11, 2017 at 11:42 pm

      Not necessarily…….McCain is in on this…Golden Shower somehow ends up on his desk …why? and he forwards it to FBI who thinks it came from a credible source.. Who would say Trump had been briefed on it already? …someone who wasn’t at the meeting but who assumed Trump was briefed becuz that someone knew what was in the fake news document…all roads lead to McCain with Marco and Graham in tow…did u see the way Marco ran to CNN today after his childish querying of T-Rex? Very very nervous boy. Sumpin is up alright.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • NJF says:
        January 11, 2017 at 11:55 pm

        Alternatively, CNN simply made it up.

        They did it with the secret service story, and they’ve done it on other occasions.

        I agree that in this instance, all roads seem to lead back to McNasty, but we should never lose sight of the fact that cnn will just make it up when necessary.

        Like

        Reply
    • coveyouthband says:
      January 12, 2017 at 12:12 am

      You assume they are legit……………. NOT

      Like

      Reply
  14. Fe says:
    January 11, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    I thought Admiral Rogers was one of the good guys, no?

    Like

    Reply
  15. Sentient says:
    January 11, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    I’d love to see Rogers start spewing truth. Brennan had the passport records of Obama (and his mom) doctored. He’s a Muslim and had Michael Hastings killed. Clapper is part of the bogus “Russians hacked the election” story. Etc.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Paco Loco says:
    January 11, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    It’s all going to be ass covering for the IC all week as the “Russian Influence” story has pretty much crapped out in the last 24 hours. Trump is on guard and aware of who the leakers are. I hope his new CIA Director is ready to rock and roll on day 1 and the house cleaning begins immediately.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. Jim Rogers says:
    January 11, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    The question I’d like to ask Clapper [and Brennan]: “Mr. Clapper have you written and signed your resignation letter as requested by President-elect Donald J. Trump, or does it await writing and signing between today and January 20th, 2017?”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. andi lee says:
    January 11, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    Read the fineprint, always.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Moose Otto says:
    January 11, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    Drain the swamp.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. daystarminsite says:
    January 11, 2017 at 11:45 pm

    IMHO the house and senate intel. committees need to get to the bottom of these leaks. Things are just getting way out hand, and those responsible need to be held accountable, charged and tried for espionage. Just sayin”

    Like

    Reply
  21. Stringy theory says:
    January 11, 2017 at 11:46 pm

    Clapper belongs in someting the Brits call a ???

    Like

    Reply
  22. mikebrezzze says:
    January 11, 2017 at 11:46 pm

    I call BS on that assumed rule that new administration doesn’t prosecute the past administration! I’m guessing that’d be too time consuming, considering there’s at least 100,000 crooks in Obama’s administration!

    Like

    Reply
  23. Bull Durham says:
    January 11, 2017 at 11:48 pm

    Sundance, ZH has a hot one from the Guardian.

    FBI sought FISA court warrant to spy on Gen. Flynn, Michael Cohen, Carter Page and Paul Manafort. They got turned down.

    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-01-11/fbi-reportedly-sought-fisa-court-warrant-spy-trump-campaign-officials

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. psadie says:
    January 11, 2017 at 11:48 pm

    There was a Professor on with Tucker Carlson tonight who said he has “never seen the likes of what is taking place with a President-elect for it looks like US Forces are trying to take him down before he gets into office”…he said it was unprecedented. This is a little worrisome!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Lucille says:
    January 11, 2017 at 11:50 pm

    We’re living in a very bad B movie. Our A-lister is going to get a whole new cast, crew and script come January 20.

    Like

    Reply
  26. waicool says:
    January 11, 2017 at 11:56 pm

    Clapper and Brennan work at the pleasure of the Commander In Chief. On January 20, 2017, nine days from now, the U.S.A. will have a new Commander In Chief.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Summer says:
    January 11, 2017 at 11:57 pm

    So, do we really expect the Swamp Dwellers to “get to the bottom of it”? McShame and Shumer will get to ask questions, right?
    The Swamp Dwellers and the Clapper/Brennan team have similar goals, and those goals have nothing to do with finding the truth. Dog and pony show, as per usual practice. I would be mildly entertained only if they start pointing fingers at each other, which is unlikely.

    Like

    Reply
  28. Ho Hum (@Hohummm) says:
    January 12, 2017 at 12:03 am

    I would hope that the questions posed by SD are asked but I wonder who on the committee would ask them. Two of the Republican members – Ryan and McConnell are avowed enemies of PE Trump.

    The statement from Clapper does not address the central issue of whether or not PE Trump was briefed on the 2 page synopsis of the garbage 35 pg report. KAC has said PE Trump was not briefed on the 2 page synopsis which destroy’s the basis of the CNN report.

    Tonight CNN was spinning the Clapper statement as “contradicting” PE Trump’s assertion that CNN is fake news. If KAC is correct PE Trump should insist Clapper amend his report to state that he was not briefed.

    In the statement Clapper says the leak didn’t come from IC. What leak is he referring to? If it is the leak to CNN describing the contents of the classified briefing where else could it come from?

    Like

    Reply
  29. El Torito says:
    January 12, 2017 at 12:03 am

    Clapper is folding.

    Like

    Reply
  30. maxmbj says:
    January 12, 2017 at 12:12 am

    Trump is filing a lawsuit against Buzzfeed with Peter Thiel’s help. Don’t forget Thiel helped bring down Gawker helping Hulk Hogan. This shit at Buzzfeed is a shit across the media bow.

    We really may see the swamp drain.

    Like

    Reply
  31. maxmbj says:
    January 12, 2017 at 12:12 am

    Dang. I typed “shot” twice above and got that naughty word. Sorry.

    Like

    Reply

