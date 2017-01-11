DNI Clapper Posts Statement About Trump Discussion in Advance of Senate Intelligence Hearing Tomorrow…

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper releases a statement about a conversation held with President-elect Donald Trump this evening:
Against the backdrop of the current media stories, Director Clapper is simply trying to get out in front of -and avoid- direct questions which will be coming at him tomorrow during a Senate Hearing about the “vast Russian conspiracy”. Clapper’s motive here is transparent.
Tomorrow James Clapper, John Brennan, James Comey and Mike Rogers are due to brief the Senate on the intelligence community findings of Russian hacking etc. Someone was going to ask Clapper directly about the CNN report.
The questions were, perhaps still are, going to go through the panel thusly:
Question #1.) Director Clapper did you brief President-elect Trump on anything surrounding the content of a two page addendum or index during the briefing you provided last Friday? Was the addendum discussed? Was any part of a 35 page dossier discussed?
Question #2.) Do you have any idea how a false framework of the Friday intelligence briefing would have reached CNN?
Question #3.) Director Clapper, did you or any member of your staff leak the content of the briefing with President-elect Donald Trump to any member of the press?
Question #4.) Director Clapper, do you or any member of your staff, have any information about how the construct of the briefing was revealed to CNN or any media outlet?
The answers therein, were going to destroy the manufactured IC/Media narrative being sold by CNN. Clapper needs to get out ahead of the controversy. Clapper knows what CTH knows, and what CTH has outlined.
With President-elect Donald Trump taking an assertive and investigative stance toward intelligence manipulation and leaks, Clapper is simply trying to head off inquiries which might stem as an outcome of Trump’s investigative request to congress.
Nothing more.
There is also the possibility he’s throwing Brennan under the bus.
Everyone needs to learn what the CIA has really been doing the last several decades. Share with your friends.
McCain better start composing his early retirement letter if he wants to keep his pension.
There was actually a lot of swampland in DC early on. In 1905 the four founding members of Daughters of the American Revolution were able to purchase the less desired land and erect the DAR building and Constitution Hall which stand a little over a stones throw from the White House and the Washington Monument.
I could watch our hero kick media, CNN, and Jim Acosta’s butts from now til doomsday. CNN has spent every minute I’ve watched morosely crawling under and then back out from Soros’ rock. Best election EVER!! Evan McMuffin on now.
That spook McMuffin is part of the problem and a good pal of McCain.
Again, another well-done analysis. Thanks, Sundance!
How can we believe Clapper? He lies bald faced in front of Congressional committees
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-switch/wp/2014/01/27/darrell-issa-james-clapper-lied-to-congress-about-nsa-and-should-be-fired/
LikeLiked by 5 people
Who fed CNN the (bad) intel that Trump was briefed on this document? Who told them that Obama was briefed on it?
That must have come from the IC. Go f yourself Clapper.
Not necessarily…….McCain is in on this…Golden Shower somehow ends up on his desk …why? and he forwards it to FBI who thinks it came from a credible source.. Who would say Trump had been briefed on it already? …someone who wasn’t at the meeting but who assumed Trump was briefed becuz that someone knew what was in the fake news document…all roads lead to McCain with Marco and Graham in tow…did u see the way Marco ran to CNN today after his childish querying of T-Rex? Very very nervous boy. Sumpin is up alright.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Alternatively, CNN simply made it up.
They did it with the secret service story, and they’ve done it on other occasions.
I agree that in this instance, all roads seem to lead back to McNasty, but we should never lose sight of the fact that cnn will just make it up when necessary.
I thought Admiral Rogers was one of the good guys, no?
I’d love to see Rogers start spewing truth. Brennan had the passport records of Obama (and his mom) doctored. He’s a Muslim and had Michael Hastings killed. Clapper is part of the bogus “Russians hacked the election” story. Etc.
It’s all going to be ass covering for the IC all week as the “Russian Influence” story has pretty much crapped out in the last 24 hours. Trump is on guard and aware of who the leakers are. I hope his new CIA Director is ready to rock and roll on day 1 and the house cleaning begins immediately.
The question I’d like to ask Clapper [and Brennan]: “Mr. Clapper have you written and signed your resignation letter as requested by President-elect Donald J. Trump, or does it await writing and signing between today and January 20th, 2017?”
IMHO the house and senate intel. committees need to get to the bottom of these leaks. Things are just getting way out hand, and those responsible need to be held accountable, charged and tried for espionage. Just sayin”
Sundance, ZH has a hot one from the Guardian.
FBI sought FISA court warrant to spy on Gen. Flynn, Michael Cohen, Carter Page and Paul Manafort. They got turned down.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-01-11/fbi-reportedly-sought-fisa-court-warrant-spy-trump-campaign-officials
There was a Professor on with Tucker Carlson tonight who said he has “never seen the likes of what is taking place with a President-elect for it looks like US Forces are trying to take him down before he gets into office”…he said it was unprecedented. This is a little worrisome!
We’re living in a very bad B movie. Our A-lister is going to get a whole new cast, crew and script come January 20.
Clapper and Brennan work at the pleasure of the Commander In Chief. On January 20, 2017, nine days from now, the U.S.A. will have a new Commander In Chief.
So, do we really expect the Swamp Dwellers to “get to the bottom of it”? McShame and Shumer will get to ask questions, right?
The Swamp Dwellers and the Clapper/Brennan team have similar goals, and those goals have nothing to do with finding the truth. Dog and pony show, as per usual practice. I would be mildly entertained only if they start pointing fingers at each other, which is unlikely.
I would hope that the questions posed by SD are asked but I wonder who on the committee would ask them. Two of the Republican members – Ryan and McConnell are avowed enemies of PE Trump.
The statement from Clapper does not address the central issue of whether or not PE Trump was briefed on the 2 page synopsis of the garbage 35 pg report. KAC has said PE Trump was not briefed on the 2 page synopsis which destroy’s the basis of the CNN report.
Tonight CNN was spinning the Clapper statement as “contradicting” PE Trump’s assertion that CNN is fake news. If KAC is correct PE Trump should insist Clapper amend his report to state that he was not briefed.
In the statement Clapper says the leak didn’t come from IC. What leak is he referring to? If it is the leak to CNN describing the contents of the classified briefing where else could it come from?
Clapper is folding.
Trump is filing a lawsuit against Buzzfeed with Peter Thiel’s help. Don’t forget Thiel helped bring down Gawker helping Hulk Hogan. This shit at Buzzfeed is a shit across the media bow.
We really may see the swamp drain.
