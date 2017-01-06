Leon Panetta Surfaces – Sweating Bullets and With a Frog In His Throat…

No-one amid all current tentacles and story lines is at a higher risk from a President-Elect Donald Trump full public vetting of the intelligence community than former Obama CIA Director Leon Panetta.
When President Obama signed the original 2011 ‘finding memo’ authorizing covert CIA action in Libya it was Leon Panetta who carried it out. Both the Libyan intervention and the initial Syrian intervention were joint White House regime change operations began during Hillary Clinton’s tenure. Leon Panetta and Hillary Clinton were both carrying out Obama’s policy.
However, once things collapsed in Libya, and Chris Stephens was killed, Leon Panetta did not carry the same escape cards afforded to Clinton and the White House. Panetta’s ability to escape unscathed was always further down the list of protected personages.
In the aftermath of Benghazi Panetta has carried that risk for years. If the DC intelligence community stopped kicking the can down the road, or if the DC intelligence community were blocked from kicking that can (Trump), it has always been accepted that Leon Panetta would be the last man standing in a game of deadly political dodge ball.
Hence, there he sits today in an interview with Wolf Blitzer, visibly sweating bullets, hoping and praying the incoming administration will not sunlight his swamp.
(SEE VIDEO 01:45):
.
Understanding the previous recording of Secretary John Kerry is half of the back-story surrounding Panetta’s involvement. That explosive audio recording surrounded President Obama’s planned intervention in Syria, and Secretary Kerry’s efforts to carry out the policy of regime change – the removal of Bashir Assad.
However, before Secretary Kerry and Director Brennan (Syrian regime change), there was Secretary Clinton and Director Panetta (Libyan regime change):
The Libyan uprising began on February 10th of 2011, and we know that sometime around the end of February 2011 President Obama signed a presidential directive authorizing the State Dept and CIA to begin a covert operation to arm the Libyan “rebels”.
Operation “Zero Footprint” began. Secretary Clinton and Leon Panetta were the policy team carrying out the objective.
There was, as we previously outlined, also a Second Presidential Finding Memo authorizing additional CIA covert action in 2012, this time in Syria. Again, Secretary Clinton on policy team, however now David Petraeus was CIA director.
Leon Panetta was the CIA Director when Libyan CIA operations were authorized and began, but he left the CIA about 4 months later (June 30th, 2011) and became Defense Secretary. Panetta was replace in the CIA by General David Petraeus (August/Sept 2011).
We know Operation Zero Footprint was the covert transfer of weapons from the U.S to the Libyan “rebels”. We also know the operation avoided the concerns with congressional funding, and potential for public scrutiny, through financing by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
We also know that officials within the government of Qatar served as the intermediaries for the actual transfer of the Libyan destined weapons, thereby removing the footprint of the U.S. intervention.
We know the entire operation was coordinated and controlled by the State Department and CIA. We also know (from the Senate Foreign Relations Benghazi hearings) that “Zero Footprint” was unknown to the 2011 Pentagon and/or DoD commanders. Defense Secretary Bob Gates, Joint Chiefs Chair Admiral Mike Mullen and AFRICOM Commander General Carter Ham were notably out of the loop.
Both 2011 Defense Secretary Gates and Joint Chief Mullen had testified to congress they were opposed to any Libyan intervention, and the U.S. was under no direct national security threat from Libya.
Gates and Admiral Mike Mullen, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told members of the House Armed Services panel that many other countries have the ability to train and support the rebels: “My view would be, if there is going to be that kind of assistance to the opposition, there are plenty of sources for it other than the United States,” said Gates. “Somebody else should do that.” – link – Neither Gates nor Mullen knew anything about the covert CIA operations underway at the time of their testimony.
In hindsight we are now fully aware that unknown to both Mullen and Gates -at the time they were speaking- was President Obama having authorized Operation Zero Footprint several weeks earlier, and Leon Panetta was carrying it out.
We now know against the March/April 2011 backdrop of growing information about al-Qaeda’s presence within the rebel units – there was a genuine difference of opinion on whether even getting involved was a good idea. The Defense Department (Gates, Mullen) was saying no, the State Department (Clinton, Susan Rice, S Power), was saying yes.
Meanwhile, the White House policy construct ensured that Hillary Clinton and Leon Panetta were essentially operating under the radar of the Pentagon and well outside the wire of traditional oversight. However, the congressional intelligence “Gang of Eight”, would have been informed of the Presidential authorizations in Libya ’11, and Syria ’12.
The Gang of Eight in 2011 would have included: Speaker – John Boehner, Minority Leader – Nancy Pelosi; House Permanent Select Committee on Intel Chairman – Mike Rogers, and his Democrat counterpart Charles Ruppersberger; Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid; along with Senate Intel Chair Diane Feinstein and her Republican counterpart, Saxby Chambliss.
In the aftermath of the September 11th 2012 Benghazi attack, we know from Hillary interviews and testimony the White House liaison for Secretary Clinton and CIA Director Leon Panetta during the Libyan operation was National Security Advisor To the President, Tom Donilon.
President Obama authorized arming the Libyan rebels, but the covert nature of Zero Footprint reflected the political filter through which all Obama White House decisions are made. If the “Libyan rebels” were al-Qaeda, the covert-op lends plausible deniability to the policy, if things go wrong.
In 2017 hindsight we can clearly see the motive for what was called the “Benghazi narrative”. The White House needed the escape hatch because they, through the program initiated by Hillary Clinton and Leon Panetta, were arming al-Qaeda; and on September 11th 2012 it did go horribly and publicly wrong.
The depth of depravity of Panetta, Clinton, et al, is astounding; and there sat obama, orchestrating it all. Nothing will happen to any of them. It must stick in the craws of the families of those four men in a terribly painful way.
NBC and Wash Po Breaking News! (Classified but they get to see it. Don’t let anyone else see it!)
Pannetta blames it on a bad batch of Russian Panna Cotta!
Remember when Panetta disarmed the Marines he was talking to in AFG?
I do, and I bet the Marines do too…
Wouldn’t it be nice to know who has been pulling Obama’s strings?
Who is the head of the new World Order anyway? They must have a leader.
it’s always follow the money.. who owns the banks that own the federal reserve….. it’s not george soros but I believe it is the Crown , the Bank of England. correct me if i am wrong.
Try the Rothschilds.
Look to who attended the 2016 Bilderberg meeting & figure out which bankers, media & government attendees directly affect the interests of US citizens.
If only Wile E Coyote had been there..
http://www.bilderbergmeetings.org/participants.html
Just google The Committee of 300 and you’ll begin to see what Trump is up against and is totally aware of.. Here’s a starter…
Mightyconservative, I really don’t want to believe, or settle with, Nothing will happen to any of them.
Time, and Donald J. Trump, is on our side. He is our “accountability” man. I believe heads will roll, in due time.
Please, God, yes. I truly believe Trump was sent to help our great nation.
I second you Andi. And Muffy, too.
I applauded our VERY smart new president’s genius recently when, in response to a question about whether he’d continue to press for Hitlery’s prosecution, he demurred. ‘I don’t want to hurt her or her family.’
That took the ammunition out of the Left’s hands, and I’m sure won him many more dems/independents. Because guess what? NONE of the prosecution of Hitlery et al, will come from the Oval Office. Instead, it’ll come from the DOJ under Jeff Sessions.
Genius I tell you. Genius!
Agreed. If there are criminal charges or any other charges against Clinton et al then it will come from the various investigations that are currently ongoing, not from PE Trump. And that is how it should be done.
Right right right.
Trump spoke the simple truth.
I think, just like the illegals will self-deport, many of these individuals will do the suicide version of self-deport. Depravity is so sad.
I was just thinking the same exact thing.
Thank God, and everyone who went out and voted, the hag lost.
Red Diaper Babies straight from Chi-town …
Panetta is, was, and always will be a snake, but never fear his son Jimmy is now in congress. We in Ca are just lucky, I guess.
The Clinton’s and Onama will send him the jump school. He will fail on his first and only jump.
Push marks will remain!
I thought Panetta looked unhealthy, but not nervous. In fact, he was snarky and condescending toward P.E. Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Panetta was just “whistling by his grave yard……”
He looks puffy and worried as he teeters back and forth between Obama and Trump comments. I think SD is right. Panetta is trying to maintain sphincter control.
If he looks puffy, he is probably drinking way too much.
God I would like to see him get what he deserves.
And the one plain question Blitzer asked about whether NBC should be investigated over leaking classified information prior to a briefing, Pancetta deflected.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“I thought Panetta looked unhealthy, but not nervous.”
I respectfully disagree. To me he looked like he was teetering between placating Trump and going with the phony Russia narrative. He was scared and could not make up his mind.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe Panetta doesn’t know who knows what at this point?
LikeLiked by 2 people
it was very telling body language on Panetta indeed.. shifty lowered eyes, sweaty brow , shaky voice…. he was clearly was uncomfortable
I agree. Thought he looked like he had some kind of facial paralysis.
He looked puffy, bennifranklin was right.
We should call him Puffnetta.
Could be medication also.
Kinda like a weak dose of prussic acid … administered over time… just sayin’ …
Panetta was sweating more than Nixon’s upper lip ever did.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lie with DNC and get murdered………….
LikeLiked by 10 people
…or the Clintons. Obama says he’s good at killing people too.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Most transparent administration in history
Panetta has probably had someone else starting his car for him since 9/11/12. It’s obviously taking a toll.
LikeLiked by 16 people
If you hitch your wagon to the devil there will eventually be hell to pay.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Draining via evaporation, I like it.
LikeLiked by 10 people
A+
Perhaps those pesky bird munching windmills can be put to good use in DC. Or, maybe tax incentives can be provided for research into solar-thermal swamp evaporation technology…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pull every single danged one of them out into the light. THEN we’ll see how many have been living, vampire-like, on the blood of the people.
LOTS, I’m betting. Probably MOST.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Mary that's one bet you're bound to win! Sadly..........
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s like we’re living in a bizarro world. Democrats calling for all out war because they lost an election with a candidate that literally rejected the will of the people and turned the Democrat party upside down so she could have her turn. Meanwhile, if they won the election, the “hacking” would have been just fine. No word about it anywhere. 14 days folks.
LikeLiked by 11 people
13 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s actually the world as it has been for the last 104 years, it just survived in the darkness of enemedia propaganda, indoctrination and social engineering machinations. Fortunately, the sun has finally risen on our century of extreme darkness and uniparty is being exposed leaving the evil to fend for themselves in the public limelight.
And it’s not going well for them. This time simply repeating the mantra of “it’s teh Russians” isn’t going to work. They might as well be non stop shouting at the cameras “it’s the Martians!!!”. Did deep and be prepared though, as this isn’t going to be pretty in the long run… So very much work to be done.
I wouldn’t mind a tweet from Trump that said “Evidence or STFU.” to be frank. This insanity is wearing more than thin.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Or possibly if she had won, the hacking would come out and presto, reason to go to war with Russia.
Dobbs kept referencing the 2011 WH memo outlining how in the future cyber hacking would be considered an act of war.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah he did keep saying that. I really didn’t get the point. Except that they were going to frame Russia to start WWIII way before Trump even ran? Wow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nobody mentions her fainting spell on 9/11. Her poll numbers did fall some after that.
Her disappearing acts sure didn’t help assure people that she was healthy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Some how we have slipped into.a parallel universe. Seriously. Another universe must be on the sane earth now, and wondering what happened too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember that “Citizens Committee:
Benghazi attack could have been prevented if US hadn’t ‘switched sides in the War on Terror’
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2610598/Group-US-switched-sides-War-Terror-facilitating-500-MILLION-weapons-deliveries-Libyan-al-Qaeda-militias-leading-Benghazi-attack.html
LikeLiked by 7 people
I like that “switched sides” meme
LikeLiked by 4 people
Are they saying Obama is a switch hitter?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lol
I think they’re saying he plays for the other team.
That ‘interview’ was a propaganda presentation by two agency operatives.
Blitzer’s first question was an an attack, an assertion and nasty slur built into a question. It went on from there….each making assertions and negative statements about Donald Trump.
Typical MSM anti-Trump coverage:
https://img.washingtonpost.com/wp-apps/imrs.php
LikeLiked by 9 people
Oops!
https://img.washingtonpost.com/wp-apps/imrs.php?src=https://img.washingtonpost.com/blogs/the-fix/files/2016/12/Screen-Shot-2016-12-07-at-10.37.42-AM.png&w=480
LikeLiked by 3 people
WA PO = CIA
LikeLiked by 2 people
Indeed and for a very long time
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. It looked like the questions and answers were pre-arranged. Panetta’s eyes look like he refers to notes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
here’s the screen shot:
The first duty of a president is to protect America & Americans?? Yeah .. that’s something OBAMA & his puppets have NEVER done !! I’ll take Trump and Pence defending us any day over those bozo’s!
Remember ….
Less than 14 days & counting till Obama & the swamp creatures he calls his administration are Gone .. Gone .. Gone !
TRUMP AND PENCE !!!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
And isn’t that going to be a joyous day!
Of course if the left has its way, there will be road and highway obstructions to the events, rock and bottle throwing at the parade participants, heckling during the inauguration, calling President Trump a racist, homophobic, sexist, and worse, in their minds, a white male, riots outside of the balls and anything else that they can do to ruin it for everyone else.
Meanwhile, we have the true manifestation of evil that has been destroying our country from within, hanging around, right in the open and proudly proclaiming, like the Panettas, Brennans and Clappers; and McCain’s, Grahams and Ryans; and the Clintons, Bushs and Obama’s all led by and part of the deep dark shadow government funded by the sale of weapons, State secrets and intellectual property and, of course, George Soros.
But, they believe President-Elect Trump is the one that has to be stopped. I’ll tell you what. All of this is so incredible. The light that is finally exposing this filth is beautiful to behold. Even though what is being revealed is almost too horrible to believe, the light will be a disinfectant. The light is provided by courageous and brilliant exposes by people like Sundance and even by 140 letter messages by President-Elect Trump. Yeah, it is all pretty incredible, wouldn’t you say?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The question, “What difference does it make?” should have been pursued. We can know see much of the answer.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Panetta totally side-stepped Blitzer’s question regarding the NBC reporter obtaining classified information and Blitzer let him. There’s a hack – Wolf Blitzer!
LikeLiked by 7 people
NBC and Wash Po are both so UN-PROFESSIONAL that they couldn’t even conceive of that being a huge “legal” problem.
I say shut them down for good over this!
Imagine: No more NBC, No more Wash Po……….
LikeLiked by 3 people
If Blitzer ever decides to work in Texas he will have to obtain a Pandering License first.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WHIFF Blitzer
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hillary Clinton threw Leon Panetta under the bus in her senate oversight testimony. And Rand Paul thinks she should have been prosecuted for lying to congress. Here is a video of him asking Hillary the question:
http://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2015/05/19/flashback_rand_paul_asks_hillary_clinton_about_arms_smuggling_out_of_libya.html
The only reason that she was not prosecuted must be that the gang of eight oversight committee republicans would have been implicated also.
Does anyone remember when Romney made the September 11th debacle a real campaign issue IMMEDIATELY after it happened and the press crucified him. But, I think I remember that someone from the republican side called him off the issue, of course, because he was getting close to them!
Rand Paul would have been a good person to have in a Trump administration. Too bad he is so short-LOL.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Ms. Clinton is such an arrogant piece of work. She thinks all Americans are stupid
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep, and Crooked isn’t the only one who thinks we’re all stupid. Good riddance to all of them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like when you go to the dictionary for arrogant-her picture.
LikeLiked by 1 person
JoeS…”Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous. @sixthformpoet”
LikeLike
She is a narcissist. She truly thinks she knows it all, and everyone else is stupid.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hilliary would have been perfect: a narcissist continuing a narcissist’s legacy…
(lot of hissing in that statement)
LikeLiked by 1 person
He (Rand) will be of enormous help in the Senate with Audit the Fed…It might FINALLY happen!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Would be nice.
Why waste the bother of an audit. It just needs to be abolished. It’s totally unconstitutional.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually on the afternoon of Sept. 11th 2012 Mitt Romney was going after Hillary and Obama over the U.S. Embassy in Cairo being overrun by Brotherhood extremists (al-Qaeda later called ISIS)….
That was actually the main story that day until Benghazi Libya hit the headlines around 6:45pm.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was some time ago, but here is an article on Romney’s criticism:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/decision2012/romney-repeats-sharp-criticism-of-obama-on-libya-egypt-attacks/2012/09/12/31074af4-fcdf-11e1-b153-218509a954e1_story.html?utm_term=.6f4550532bed
But for some reason, I vaguely (again long time ago) recall some “chatter” by republican insiders who were in the know trying to ease Romney off the topic. Maybe it is my imagination-maybe.
Certainly, on another note, the Obama campaign certainly “seeded” the press to criticize Romney. And some republicans joined in.
No mercy, no quarter. Indict, then prosecute them all. Those found guilty, should be held to account, preferably by a organic woven hemp product, and an old oak tree.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Green executions. What is there to dislike?
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
And all recyclable!
Does arming our enemy rise to the level of treason?
LikeLiked by 9 people
I’D say yes. However, as I am not a member of the political elite, my opinion counts for less than nothing to them.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yes Sir! I believe it does!
LikeLiked by 2 people
@angryduc – It does with me and the Constitution, but what passes for treason with liberal Democrats well … probably not!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would say with this interview, Panetta kind of reminds me of the cat that swallowed the canary. He acts like he’s scared to death. This band of thieves thought they had totally gotten away with everything but with Trump getting elected, all bets are off.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I think it’s finally payback that these liars and thieves are worried about whether the other shoe will drop. We’ve been tortured for the last 8 years, let them sweat. I hope Trump does do the right thing and hold them accountable for the treasonous acts they have performed. Four men died in Benghazi because our government was doing a bad thing. They need to be avenged along with Brian Terry of Fast and Furious. They need to be hung on the DC Mall where everyone can see that actions truly do have consequences instead of the pc nonsense we have been subjected to for the last 30 years. I’m so done with the Left and their BS. Time for law and order to be the rule of the day.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Recall Hillary’s rant to Jake Tapper (?) after a special Town Hall?
“If he (Trump) wins, we’ll all hang.”
Well, I’m waiting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wish Wolf was a real journalist, or had a smidgen of patriotism in his body so that when Panetta mentioned “regime change” would ask “do you mean like what you did in Egypt and Lybia and tried to do in Syria? “
LikeLiked by 5 people
Leon Panetta is slowly turning into Tony Bennett.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Poor Tony.
Poor Tony.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Lyin’ Piñata does not look well, like he’s gained about a hundred pounds.
My bet is he’s on Prednisone after chemotherapy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ninety of it is in his nose.
This interview is a joke. The media is a joke.
No one has done more to destabilize our country than this current crop of treasonous political hacks that infest the deep, deep swamps of DC.
Mr. Panetta does indeed look like he is sweating bullets.
LikeLiked by 8 people
He really does look bad, I wonder if he has lost a shoe also.
LikeLiked by 6 people
He probably got drunk and threw it over the telephone poll wires on the way in.
CNN = CIA News Network
Smell the wood burning, diesel powered paper and hard drive shredders firing up?
And the practice lines, “I do not recall…”
LikeLiked by 3 people
CNN = State Dept
Wa Po = CIA
There's no better authority than Sundance🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
CBS News/ July 17, 2016, 7:41 PM-snip-
Former CIA director on “worst-case scenario” in Syrian civil war
http://www.cbsnews.com/news/leon-panetta-former-cia-director-on-worst-case-scenario-in-syrian-civil-war/
Uh oh, I foresee another suicide coming up
You know, one of those suicides that have become the norm in democrat circles…
First the “suicidee” beats himself to a pulp, then lights his place on fire, then, after crashing through a window with multiple third degree burns, lifts a heavy 12 gauge shotgun, holds it with one hand behind his head, & somehow manages to pull the trigger, blowing his head off
Ya know, the democrat party should hand out pamphlets telling their people there’s easier ways
LikeLiked by 3 people
But don’t they shoot themselves in the back of the head twice?!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Panetta is a scaredy cat!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wouldn’t you be? These psychopaths will stop at nothing! M
LikeLiked by 1 person
HE should be. Nothing but a political hack with loads of skeletons in his closet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
@belle on – Panetta has a reason to be scared, he knows who’s behind the mysterious deaths that surround HildaBeast and Billy the rapist.
Friend or Foe .. Lover or Enemy, they ended up dead, dead, dead !
LikeLike
Panetta must have some goods on Hillary and Obama, after all he is still alive, maybe sweating bullets because the goods are quickly losing value. Who knows? And.. at this point what difference does it make?
LikeLiked by 3 people
@gamecock123 – Others have had the “goods on HildaBeast, Billy and OBAMA” and they died !!
LikeLike
How in Hell do These People live with themselves?
LikeLiked by 5 people
They are nothing but psychopathic political operatives. No conscience…just power hungry, self-centered and greedy.
LikeLike
@MissV – They are self-centered, selfish and amoral they are gods unto themself!
LikeLike
Another Obama Foreign Poicy Fauxpas. Hilary and Obama arming Al Qaeda through Libya is about right.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wait til word starts circulating on which CIA operatives / groups Panetta fingered.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sean Hannity’s take on report-
~another Obama Legacy
LikeLiked by 4 people
He built that
I like what Webb who’s doing the “day 75 where’s Braverman part 2” said. Give them all immunity, let the, keep their money, but out every last one down to their families involvement too.
Get every wrong doing each did for how long, who died/was hurt, how much $ paid or kept.
Then let we the people know it all. I say let the foreign countries prosecute.
It’s the only way to break up the web of evil doers.
When you own a successful business, you take inventory. You clean out the crap. You put on sale and get rid of anything that’s keeping you from moving forward (making money). Often you just donate or give it away to free up time, space, negative energy and wasted moves.
In this case, draining the swamp (DTS) is necessary to restore respect, honor, trust and commitment to doing things above board.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And their immunity only stands if they tell…everything…and tell No Lies.
The minute they lie about anything, or leave out something, then their immunity goes :::poof:::.
LikeLiked by 5 people
– August 18, 2016 –
Donald J. Trump Remarks in Charlotte, NC: Building A New American Future
-snip-
This is the change I am promising all of you: an honest government, a fair economy, and a just society for each and every American.
https://www.donaldjtrump.com/press-releases/donald-j.-trump-remarks-in-charlotte-nc
America First!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I like your idea. But I would take it a step farther. Banish them from the country. They or their families can never work for any American local or federal government, ever. Or their families. That would be a good start.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In politics symbolism can be very bit as important as truth. In fact, there are real advantages to presenting symbolic statements as “truth” because if the symbolism is powerful enough it encourages people to ignore often painfully obvious countervailing facts. We can see this kind of fakery in full song in the Panetta interview. Both Blitzer and Panetta, along with the establishment identified intelligence establishment, along with Progressive media and politicians, are working hard to present the Russians-elected-Trump narrative despite the fact that there is ample reason to suspect the causal connections of the enterprise. Why, for instance, would a professional level hacker working for a foreign government be so clumsy as to leave cyrillic letters in their malware code, why would they be so naively incompetent to not disguise their Russian-origin ISP address
(something even teen-age hackers know how to do)?
The answer is they wouldn’t. Nonetheless we have fake news actors like Blitzer and fake news “authorities” like Panetta sagely intoning their oh-so carefully nuanced demands that Trump admit that the “Russians did it”. Of course what they are rather too transparently attempting to do is create enough public suspicion that Trump will be forced to concede that “the Russians did it” .
And, having made this admission, Trump will have tacitly admitted that, were it not for the nefarious assistance of the Russians, the ever more legitimate Hillary Clinton would have taken her rightful place as America’s next progressive President.
In this we are just beginning to see the efforts of a paniced establishment to “sandbag” Trump into not dismantling a bureaucratic and politically economic elite structure that has taken decades to build. As Sundance has pointed out, trillions of dollars and thousands of wealthy, powerfully connected individuals are directly threatened by Trump’s promises. They know that “drain the swamp” means that they are going to lose both power and influence. Demanding that Trump discredit his own presidency by admitting that the Russians “won” the election for him is just the start of a long, long, battle.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sundance! Haven’t read the article yet, but the HEADLINE!! LOLOL! ribbit
LikeLike
“Sweating bullets with a frog in his throat”
That Pepe’ is a sneaky little dude. :0)
LikeLiked by 1 person
This narrative should have had an expiration date by now. Desperation is not letting go. Anyone smell fear?
I imagine Assanges’ resurfacing and Congress’s attempt to delegitimize Assange is because they know what Julian will be releasing next.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Old Leon is a long time FOB* and is neck deep in the swamp muck.
Now he is worried sick because Hillary lost.
( *Friend of Bill )
LikeLiked by 3 people
Panetta was always rotten. He was Bill Clinton’s Chief of Staff when Monica was under the desk. Don’t tell me Panetta didn’t know anything. And now we in Central California have (not me) elected his son Jimmy Panetta to Congress. Ye gods.
LikeLike
On the Kate Dalley radio show she interviewed Robert David Steele, former CIA
He gives a breathtaking tour of the problems with the CIA
And he gives his recommendations for Donald Trump
He talks about Mossad
LikeLike
Whenever his name has come up, whenever we discuss Benghazi, I have stated over and over that he is the Keystone of the scandals in CIA and terrorism, regime change and coverups.
Panetta is the perjurer in chief of it all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mike Rogers, when he was Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence had the State Dept. within his purview – you would think a former FBI agent who had served in Chicago would have some sense of drive to find the truth about things and to protect our country – but I can’t remember him doing anything about Benghazi and – before that – Cablegate – then he decided to retire from Congress and went on to become a tv producer for a show on CNN called “Declassified” (he is also the “host”). Does that seem quite right?
LikeLike
With any luck and true justice in this world , that frog in his throat is green and named PEPE.
LikeLike
I may be wrong but my gut felling is that President Trump will be setting up a lot of investigations and that the Trump DOJ is going to be a very busy place. I do not believe that these rats will maintain their freedom for very long. The rat population also includes a lot of media people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
please please pray for Pres Trump and his family.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hmmm. Yes he looks like a drunk. Politics is not a healthy calling for the practicing drunk.
” To thine own self be true.”
Pancetta is slowly killing himself.
Just curious. What happens to people who have undermined the safety and security of our country and its citizens? What would have happened to them back in the revolutionary days?
LikeLike
It is almost as if Panetta was put up to this “messaging” interview. He doesn’t look like he wants to be there and it seems he has little to gain from publicly entering the fray. It could be argued someone or some group of people have been trying to destabilize our country and it’s sovereignty for some time now. I’d cite the inexplicable budgetary moves by our congress as just one example.
More so, after the people had a choice of a leader that wasn’t under the control of the “shadow” government. The past year has been frankly surreal. Panetta seems to be almost delivering the message that interfering with the shadow government and their plans for our country will result in further attempts at destabilization. Nobody can deny the US media has been weaponized against our citizens.
Hope I am wrong about all that.
LikeLike
Robert David Steele in his interview today on the Kate Dalley Radio show said, that the intelligence agencies need to be cleaned out, and he suggests how.
He’s former CIA, and he’s written harshly about the US intelligence agencies including the NSA, FBI and CIA.
Stunning interview. Scroll down her page to see audio.
http://www.katedalleyradio.com/
LikeLike