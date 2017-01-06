Leon Panetta Surfaces – Sweating Bullets and With a Frog In His Throat…

No-one amid all current tentacles and story lines is at a higher risk from a President-Elect Donald Trump full public vetting of the intelligence community than former Obama CIA Director Leon Panetta.

panetta-interviewWhen President Obama signed the original 2011 ‘finding memo’ authorizing covert CIA action in Libya it was Leon Panetta who carried it out.  Both the Libyan intervention and the initial Syrian intervention were joint White House regime change operations began during Hillary Clinton’s tenure.  Leon Panetta and Hillary Clinton were both carrying out Obama’s policy.

However, once things collapsed in Libya, and Chris Stephens was killed, Leon Panetta did not carry the same escape cards afforded to Clinton and the White House.  Panetta’s ability to escape unscathed was always further down the list of protected personages.

In the aftermath of Benghazi Panetta has carried that risk for years.  If the DC intelligence community stopped kicking the can down the road, or if the DC intelligence community were blocked from kicking that can (Trump), it has always been accepted that Leon Panetta would be the last man standing in a game of deadly political dodge ball.

Hence, there he sits today in an interview with Wolf Blitzer, visibly sweating bullets, hoping and praying the incoming administration will not sunlight his swamp.

(SEE VIDEO 01:45):

.

Understanding the previous recording of Secretary John Kerry is half of the back-story surrounding Panetta’s involvement. That explosive audio recording surrounded President Obama’s planned intervention in Syria, and Secretary Kerry’s efforts to carry out the policy of regime change – the removal of Bashir Assad.

However, before Secretary Kerry and Director Brennan (Syrian regime change), there was Secretary Clinton and Director Panetta (Libyan regime change):

Hillary Rodham Clinton, Leon PanettaThe Libyan uprising began on February 10th of 2011, and we know that sometime around the end of February 2011 President Obama signed a presidential directive authorizing the State Dept and CIA to begin a covert operation to arm the Libyan “rebels”.

Operation “Zero Footprint” began.  Secretary Clinton and Leon Panetta were the policy team carrying out the objective.

There was, as we previously outlined, also a Second Presidential Finding Memo authorizing additional CIA covert action in 2012, this time in Syria.  Again, Secretary Clinton on policy team, however now David Petraeus was CIA director.

Leon Panetta was the CIA Director when Libyan CIA operations were authorized and began, but he left the CIA about 4 months later (June 30th, 2011) and became Defense Secretary.  Panetta was replace in the CIA by General David Petraeus (August/Sept 2011).

We know Operation Zero Footprint was the covert transfer of weapons from the U.S to the Libyan “rebels”. We also know the operation avoided the concerns with congressional funding, and potential for public scrutiny, through financing by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

We also know that officials within the government of Qatar served as the intermediaries for the actual transfer of the Libyan destined weapons, thereby removing the footprint of the U.S. intervention.

We know the entire operation was coordinated and controlled by the State Department and CIA. We also know (from the Senate Foreign Relations Benghazi hearings) that “Zero Footprint” was unknown to the 2011 Pentagon and/or DoD commanders.  Defense Secretary Bob Gates, Joint Chiefs Chair Admiral Mike Mullen and AFRICOM Commander General Carter Ham were notably out of the loop.

gates-mullen

Both 2011 Defense Secretary Gates and Joint Chief Mullen had testified to congress they were opposed to any Libyan intervention, and the U.S. was under no direct national security threat from Libya.

Gates and Admiral Mike Mullen, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told members of the House Armed Services panel that many other countries have the ability to train and support the rebels: “My view would be, if there is going to be that kind of assistance to the opposition, there are plenty of sources for it other than the United States,” said Gates. “Somebody else should do that.” – link – Neither Gates nor Mullen knew anything about the covert CIA operations underway at the time of their testimony.

In hindsight we are now fully aware that unknown to both Mullen and Gates -at the time they were speaking- was President Obama having authorized Operation Zero Footprint several weeks earlier, and Leon Panetta was carrying it out.

We now know against the March/April 2011 backdrop of growing information about al-Qaeda’s presence within the rebel units – there was a genuine difference of opinion on whether even getting involved was a good idea.  The Defense Department (Gates, Mullen) was saying no, the State Department (Clinton, Susan Rice, S Power), was saying yes.

Meanwhile, the White House policy construct ensured that Hillary Clinton and Leon Panetta were essentially operating under the radar of the Pentagon and well outside the wire of traditional oversight.   However, the congressional intelligence “Gang of Eight”, would have been informed of the Presidential authorizations in Libya ’11, and Syria ’12.

The Gang of Eight in 2011 would have included: Speaker – John Boehner, Minority Leader – Nancy Pelosi; House Permanent Select Committee on Intel Chairman – Mike Rogers, and his Democrat counterpart Charles Ruppersberger; Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid; along with Senate Intel Chair Diane Feinstein and her Republican counterpart, Saxby Chambliss.

In the aftermath of the September 11th 2012 Benghazi attack, we know from Hillary interviews and testimony the White House liaison for Secretary Clinton and CIA Director Leon Panetta during the Libyan operation was National Security Advisor To the President, Tom Donilon.

President Obama authorized arming the Libyan rebels, but the covert nature of Zero Footprint reflected the political filter through which all Obama White House decisions are made.  If the “Libyan rebels” were al-Qaeda, the covert-op lends plausible deniability to the policy, if things go wrong.

In 2017 hindsight we can clearly see the motive for what was called the “Benghazi narrative”.  The White House needed the escape hatch because they, through the program initiated by Hillary Clinton and Leon Panetta, were arming al-Qaeda; and on September 11th 2012 it did go horribly and publicly wrong.

ADDITION-LIBYA-US-UNRESTclinton panetta 2

142 Responses to Leon Panetta Surfaces – Sweating Bullets and With a Frog In His Throat…

  mightyconservative says:
    January 6, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    The depth of depravity of Panetta, Clinton, et al, is astounding; and there sat obama, orchestrating it all. Nothing will happen to any of them. It must stick in the craws of the families of those four men in a terribly painful way.

    Reply
  fobdangerclose says:
    January 6, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    The Clinton’s and Onama will send him the jump school. He will fail on his first and only jump.

    Push marks will remain!

    Reply
  ejay says:
    January 6, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    I thought Panetta looked unhealthy, but not nervous. In fact, he was snarky and condescending toward P.E. Trump.

  Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
    January 6, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Lie with mongrels get fleas…..😓😓😰😰

  Joshua2415 says:
    January 6, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Panetta has probably had someone else starting his car for him since 9/11/12. It’s obviously taking a toll.

  Bone Fish says:
    January 6, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    If you hitch your wagon to the devil there will eventually be hell to pay.

  jefcool64 says:
    January 6, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Draining via evaporation, I like it.

  MaryfromMarin says:
    January 6, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Pull every single danged one of them out into the light. THEN we’ll see how many have been living, vampire-like, on the blood of the people.

    LOTS, I’m betting. Probably MOST.

  kltk1 says:
    January 6, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    It’s like we’re living in a bizarro world. Democrats calling for all out war because they lost an election with a candidate that literally rejected the will of the people and turned the Democrat party upside down so she could have her turn. Meanwhile, if they won the election, the “hacking” would have been just fine. No word about it anywhere. 14 days folks.

    Alexsandra says:
      January 6, 2017 at 9:28 pm

      13 🙂

    onlyamericansforpresident says:
      January 6, 2017 at 9:36 pm

      It’s actually the world as it has been for the last 104 years, it just survived in the darkness of enemedia propaganda, indoctrination and social engineering machinations. Fortunately, the sun has finally risen on our century of extreme darkness and uniparty is being exposed leaving the evil to fend for themselves in the public limelight.

      And it’s not going well for them. This time simply repeating the mantra of “it’s teh Russians” isn’t going to work. They might as well be non stop shouting at the cameras “it’s the Martians!!!”. Did deep and be prepared though, as this isn’t going to be pretty in the long run… So very much work to be done.

      I wouldn’t mind a tweet from Trump that said “Evidence or STFU.” to be frank. This insanity is wearing more than thin.

    NJF says:
      January 6, 2017 at 9:53 pm

      Or possibly if she had won, the hacking would come out and presto, reason to go to war with Russia.

      Dobbs kept referencing the 2011 WH memo outlining how in the future cyber hacking would be considered an act of war.

    deqwik2 says:
      January 6, 2017 at 10:03 pm

      Nobody mentions her fainting spell on 9/11. Her poll numbers did fall some after that.
      Her disappearing acts sure didn’t help assure people that she was healthy.

    muffyroberts says:
      January 6, 2017 at 10:08 pm

      Some how we have slipped into.a parallel universe. Seriously. Another universe must be on the sane earth now, and wondering what happened too.

  nimrodman says:
    January 6, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Remember that “Citizens Committee:

    Benghazi attack could have been prevented if US hadn’t ‘switched sides in the War on Terror’
    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2610598/Group-US-switched-sides-War-Terror-facilitating-500-MILLION-weapons-deliveries-Libyan-al-Qaeda-militias-leading-Benghazi-attack.html

  georgiafl says:
    January 6, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    That ‘interview’ was a propaganda presentation by two agency operatives.

    Blitzer’s first question was an an attack, an assertion and nasty slur built into a question. It went on from there….each making assertions and negative statements about Donald Trump.

    Typical MSM anti-Trump coverage:

    https://img.washingtonpost.com/wp-apps/imrs.php

  aprilyn43 says:
    January 6, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    The first duty of a president is to protect America & Americans?? Yeah .. that’s something OBAMA & his puppets have NEVER done !! I’ll take Trump and Pence defending us any day over those bozo’s!
    Remember ….
    Less than 14 days & counting till Obama & the swamp creatures he calls his administration are Gone .. Gone .. Gone !
    TRUMP AND PENCE !!!!

    AmyB says:
      January 6, 2017 at 10:19 pm

      And isn’t that going to be a joyous day!

      Of course if the left has its way, there will be road and highway obstructions to the events, rock and bottle throwing at the parade participants, heckling during the inauguration, calling President Trump a racist, homophobic, sexist, and worse, in their minds, a white male, riots outside of the balls and anything else that they can do to ruin it for everyone else.

      Meanwhile, we have the true manifestation of evil that has been destroying our country from within, hanging around, right in the open and proudly proclaiming, like the Panettas, Brennans and Clappers; and McCain’s, Grahams and Ryans; and the Clintons, Bushs and Obama’s all led by and part of the deep dark shadow government funded by the sale of weapons, State secrets and intellectual property and, of course, George Soros.

      But, they believe President-Elect Trump is the one that has to be stopped. I’ll tell you what. All of this is so incredible. The light that is finally exposing this filth is beautiful to behold. Even though what is being revealed is almost too horrible to believe, the light will be a disinfectant. The light is provided by courageous and brilliant exposes by people like Sundance and even by 140 letter messages by President-Elect Trump. Yeah, it is all pretty incredible, wouldn’t you say?

  marblenecltr says:
    January 6, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    The question, “What difference does it make?” should have been pursued. We can know see much of the answer.

  andi lee says:
    January 6, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Panetta totally side-stepped Blitzer’s question regarding the NBC reporter obtaining classified information and Blitzer let him. There’s a hack – Wolf Blitzer!

  JoeS says:
    January 6, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Hillary Clinton threw Leon Panetta under the bus in her senate oversight testimony. And Rand Paul thinks she should have been prosecuted for lying to congress. Here is a video of him asking Hillary the question:

    http://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2015/05/19/flashback_rand_paul_asks_hillary_clinton_about_arms_smuggling_out_of_libya.html

    The only reason that she was not prosecuted must be that the gang of eight oversight committee republicans would have been implicated also.

    Does anyone remember when Romney made the September 11th debacle a real campaign issue IMMEDIATELY after it happened and the press crucified him. But, I think I remember that someone from the republican side called him off the issue, of course, because he was getting close to them!

    Rand Paul would have been a good person to have in a Trump administration. Too bad he is so short-LOL.

  MIKE says:
    January 6, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    No mercy, no quarter. Indict, then prosecute them all. Those found guilty, should be held to account, preferably by a organic woven hemp product, and an old oak tree.

  angryduc says:
    January 6, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Does arming our enemy rise to the level of treason?

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  Pam says:
    January 6, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    I would say with this interview, Panetta kind of reminds me of the cat that swallowed the canary. He acts like he’s scared to death. This band of thieves thought they had totally gotten away with everything but with Trump getting elected, all bets are off.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    karmytrumpateer says:
      January 6, 2017 at 10:07 pm

      I think it’s finally payback that these liars and thieves are worried about whether the other shoe will drop. We’ve been tortured for the last 8 years, let them sweat. I hope Trump does do the right thing and hold them accountable for the treasonous acts they have performed. Four men died in Benghazi because our government was doing a bad thing. They need to be avenged along with Brian Terry of Fast and Furious. They need to be hung on the DC Mall where everyone can see that actions truly do have consequences instead of the pc nonsense we have been subjected to for the last 30 years. I’m so done with the Left and their BS. Time for law and order to be the rule of the day.

    abigailstraight says:
      January 6, 2017 at 10:33 pm

      Recall Hillary’s rant to Jake Tapper (?) after a special Town Hall?
      “If he (Trump) wins, we’ll all hang.”
      Well, I’m waiting.

  Betty says:
    January 6, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    I wish Wolf was a real journalist, or had a smidgen of patriotism in his body so that when Panetta mentioned “regime change” would ask “do you mean like what you did in Egypt and Lybia and tried to do in Syria? “

    Liked by 5 people

  Sedanka says:
    January 6, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Leon Panetta is slowly turning into Tony Bennett.

  andi lee says:
    January 6, 2017 at 9:42 pm

  JoeThePimpernel says:
    January 6, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Lyin’ Piñata does not look well, like he’s gained about a hundred pounds.

    My bet is he’s on Prednisone after chemotherapy.

  Ellie says:
    January 6, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    This interview is a joke. The media is a joke.

    No one has done more to destabilize our country than this current crop of treasonous political hacks that infest the deep, deep swamps of DC.

    Mr. Panetta does indeed look like he is sweating bullets.

  MVW says:
    January 6, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    CNN = CIA News Network
    Smell the wood burning, diesel powered paper and hard drive shredders firing up?
    And the practice lines, “I do not recall…”

  woohoowee says:
    January 6, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    CBS News/ July 17, 2016, 7:41 PM-snip-

    Former CIA director on “worst-case scenario” in Syrian civil war

    http://www.cbsnews.com/news/leon-panetta-former-cia-director-on-worst-case-scenario-in-syrian-civil-war/
    😉

  alliwantissometruth says:
    January 6, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Uh oh, I foresee another suicide coming up

    You know, one of those suicides that have become the norm in democrat circles…

    First the “suicidee” beats himself to a pulp, then lights his place on fire, then, after crashing through a window with multiple third degree burns, lifts a heavy 12 gauge shotgun, holds it with one hand behind his head, & somehow manages to pull the trigger, blowing his head off

    Ya know, the democrat party should hand out pamphlets telling their people there’s easier ways

  belle says:
    January 6, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Panetta is a scaredy cat!

  gamecock123 says:
    January 6, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Panetta must have some goods on Hillary and Obama, after all he is still alive, maybe sweating bullets because the goods are quickly losing value. Who knows? And.. at this point what difference does it make?

  MissV says:
    January 6, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    How in Hell do These People live with themselves?

  Once Written says:
    January 6, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Another Obama Foreign Poicy Fauxpas. Hilary and Obama arming Al Qaeda through Libya is about right.

  BlackKnightRides says:
    January 6, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Wait til word starts circulating on which CIA operatives / groups Panetta fingered.

  andi lee says:
    January 6, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Sean Hannity’s take on report-

    ~another Obama Legacy

  Mz Molly Anna says:
    January 6, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    I like what Webb who’s doing the “day 75 where’s Braverman part 2” said. Give them all immunity, let the, keep their money, but out every last one down to their families involvement too.

    Get every wrong doing each did for how long, who died/was hurt, how much $ paid or kept.

    Then let we the people know it all. I say let the foreign countries prosecute.

    It’s the only way to break up the web of evil doers.

    When you own a successful business, you take inventory. You clean out the crap. You put on sale and get rid of anything that’s keeping you from moving forward (making money). Often you just donate or give it away to free up time, space, negative energy and wasted moves.

    In this case, draining the swamp (DTS) is necessary to restore respect, honor, trust and commitment to doing things above board.

  Garrison Hall says:
    January 6, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    In politics symbolism can be very bit as important as truth. In fact, there are real advantages to presenting symbolic statements as “truth” because if the symbolism is powerful enough it encourages people to ignore often painfully obvious countervailing facts. We can see this kind of fakery in full song in the Panetta interview. Both Blitzer and Panetta, along with the establishment identified intelligence establishment, along with Progressive media and politicians, are working hard to present the Russians-elected-Trump narrative despite the fact that there is ample reason to suspect the causal connections of the enterprise. Why, for instance, would a professional level hacker working for a foreign government be so clumsy as to leave cyrillic letters in their malware code, why would they be so naively incompetent to not disguise their Russian-origin ISP address
    (something even teen-age hackers know how to do)?

    The answer is they wouldn’t. Nonetheless we have fake news actors like Blitzer and fake news “authorities” like Panetta sagely intoning their oh-so carefully nuanced demands that Trump admit that the “Russians did it”. Of course what they are rather too transparently attempting to do is create enough public suspicion that Trump will be forced to concede that “the Russians did it” .

    And, having made this admission, Trump will have tacitly admitted that, were it not for the nefarious assistance of the Russians, the ever more legitimate Hillary Clinton would have taken her rightful place as America’s next progressive President.

    In this we are just beginning to see the efforts of a paniced establishment to “sandbag” Trump into not dismantling a bureaucratic and politically economic elite structure that has taken decades to build. As Sundance has pointed out, trillions of dollars and thousands of wealthy, powerfully connected individuals are directly threatened by Trump’s promises. They know that “drain the swamp” means that they are going to lose both power and influence. Demanding that Trump discredit his own presidency by admitting that the Russians “won” the election for him is just the start of a long, long, battle.

  sundaybu says:
    January 6, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Sundance! Haven’t read the article yet, but the HEADLINE!! LOLOL! ribbit

  andi lee says:
    January 6, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    This narrative should have had an expiration date by now. Desperation is not letting go. Anyone smell fear?

    I imagine Assanges’ resurfacing and Congress’s attempt to delegitimize Assange is because they know what Julian will be releasing next.

  Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    January 6, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Old Leon is a long time FOB* and is neck deep in the swamp muck.
    Now he is worried sick because Hillary lost.

    ( *Friend of Bill )

  Gretchen Glick says:
    January 6, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Panetta was always rotten. He was Bill Clinton’s Chief of Staff when Monica was under the desk. Don’t tell me Panetta didn’t know anything. And now we in Central California have (not me) elected his son Jimmy Panetta to Congress. Ye gods.

  zephyrbreeze says:
    January 6, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    On the Kate Dalley radio show she interviewed Robert David Steele, former CIA

    He gives a breathtaking tour of the problems with the CIA

    And he gives his recommendations for Donald Trump

    He talks about Mossad

  Bull Durham says:
    January 6, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    Whenever his name has come up, whenever we discuss Benghazi, I have stated over and over that he is the Keystone of the scandals in CIA and terrorism, regime change and coverups.

    Panetta is the perjurer in chief of it all.

  suejeanne1 says:
    January 6, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Mike Rogers, when he was Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence had the State Dept. within his purview – you would think a former FBI agent who had served in Chicago would have some sense of drive to find the truth about things and to protect our country – but I can’t remember him doing anything about Benghazi and – before that – Cablegate – then he decided to retire from Congress and went on to become a tv producer for a show on CNN called “Declassified” (he is also the “host”). Does that seem quite right?

  Wayne Robinson says:
    January 6, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    With any luck and true justice in this world , that frog in his throat is green and named PEPE.

  The Devilbat says:
    January 6, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    I may be wrong but my gut felling is that President Trump will be setting up a lot of investigations and that the Trump DOJ is going to be a very busy place. I do not believe that these rats will maintain their freedom for very long. The rat population also includes a lot of media people.

  mike philly says:
    January 6, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    please please pray for Pres Trump and his family.

  andi lee says:
    January 6, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    LOL!

  Dekester says:
    January 6, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    Hmmm. Yes he looks like a drunk. Politics is not a healthy calling for the practicing drunk.

    ” To thine own self be true.”

    Pancetta is slowly killing himself.

  cactusclyde says:
    January 6, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    Just curious. What happens to people who have undermined the safety and security of our country and its citizens? What would have happened to them back in the revolutionary days?

  Pam says:
    January 6, 2017 at 10:56 pm

  angryduc says:
    January 6, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    It is almost as if Panetta was put up to this “messaging” interview. He doesn’t look like he wants to be there and it seems he has little to gain from publicly entering the fray. It could be argued someone or some group of people have been trying to destabilize our country and it’s sovereignty for some time now. I’d cite the inexplicable budgetary moves by our congress as just one example.

    More so, after the people had a choice of a leader that wasn’t under the control of the “shadow” government. The past year has been frankly surreal. Panetta seems to be almost delivering the message that interfering with the shadow government and their plans for our country will result in further attempts at destabilization. Nobody can deny the US media has been weaponized against our citizens.

    Hope I am wrong about all that.

  zephyrbreeze says:
    January 6, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    Robert David Steele in his interview today on the Kate Dalley Radio show said, that the intelligence agencies need to be cleaned out, and he suggests how.

    He’s former CIA, and he’s written harshly about the US intelligence agencies including the NSA, FBI and CIA.

    Stunning interview. Scroll down her page to see audio.

    http://www.katedalleyradio.com/

