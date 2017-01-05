No Extensions for State Dept. Officials – President Trump Delivers First Private Sector Reform Example To Career Public Sector Officials…

Trump administration refuses to grant State Dept Ambassadors any tenure extensions.
Splendid. More Winning – This is a brilliant level of strategic example-setting on many levels. Not only does this send an expectation message normally only found in the private sector; but it also is delivered upon the most horribly entrenched of all Federal Departments, the Department of State.
These Department of State entities see themselves as a complete and separate structure of government. They also function as a complete and separate ideological structure of government. Remember, Congressional Democrats already poked the LION when they set up a portal for disgruntled State Department employees to directly contact them.
WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald J. Trump’s transition staff has issued a blanket edict requiring politically appointed ambassadors to leave their overseas posts by Inauguration Day, according to several American diplomats familiar with the plan, breaking with decades of precedent by declining to provide even the briefest of grace periods.
[Trump] has taken a hard line against leaving any of President Obama’s political appointees in place as he prepares to take office on Jan. 20 with a mission of dismantling many of his predecessor’s signature foreign and domestic policy achievements. “Political” ambassadors, many of them major donors who are nominated by virtue of close ties with the president, almost always leave at the end of his term; ambassadors who are career diplomats often remain in their posts.
A senior Trump transition official said there was no ill will in the move, describing it as a simple matter of ensuring that Mr. Obama’s overseas appointees leave the government on schedule, just as thousands of political aides at the White House and in federal agencies must do. The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity about internal deliberations, said the ambassadors should not be surprised about being held to a hard end date. (read more)
Last Year we pondered – […] “Cut the rotting vehicle down to the frame and cut out all the rust is going to be an epic battle with ZERO Washington DC supporters as you endeavor the restoration. Actually, the leadership within both wings of the UniParty can predictably be guaranteed to impede any such effort.
So, is it better to go with the bondo, paint and polish approach, thereby avoiding the necessary, and predictably explosive, confrontation while you tackle the more important domestic economic and security issues?” (link)
When President-elect Trump appointed T-Rex we realized he was serious about taking this project, the modern State Department, down to the rivets.
There are multiple ways to affect the behavior of the foreign service officers/specialists that make up the Department of State. Some background will help:
♦ Not all foreign service are part of the globalists. Some, including a direct contact official, are Trump supporters, and there are other white hats. So there is help available within the State Department for change.
- Many of the senior positions with the Department, to include all Ambassadors, are appointed by the President. The Ambassador (Chief of Mission) is the senior Executive Branch official in any country. All Executive Branch employees (minus those reporting to the resident DoD Combatant Commander [COCOM]) report to the Chief of Mission (COM). At their leisure, the COM can remove anyone from their country.
- The Department of State is the only major Department that does not require a polygraph and/or a psychological exam for its employees that hold a Top Secret security clearance. A few liaison positions with other government agencies require a polygraph exam or psychological exam, but most positions do not.
- Most foreign service generalists/specialists are recruited from the East Coast or West Coast. Few from the Heartland.
- Most foreign service generalists/specialists spend the majority of their careers overseas, with any domestic assignments in the DC area.
- Most foreign service members live VERY well overseas. There are several very dangerous posts, but many posts have very nice housing, free school, local tax breaks, etc… This is above the generous salary, benefits, and retirement.
♦ With these few things in mind, below are ideas to ensure, or at least affect/influence how the foreign service acts.
- The political appointed senior officials control how the Department enacts the President’s policy. If the foreign service doesn’t follow instructions/orders, then there are administrative means to remove non-compliant staff from posts or even their jobs.
- Require all employees with Top Secret security clearance to undergo a polygraph exam and psychological exam. You would be surprised how many would retire/resign.
- Start recruiting/hiring Americans from the Heartland to fill vacant positions. Limit the Coastal elites. Control the hiring process.
- Force foreign service generalists/specialists to serve domestically one of every three assignments. Force them into positions outside the Beltway. Once again, you would be surprised how many would retire/resign if they were forced to actually LIVE in the U.S. on a regular basis.
- Cut the benefits to living overseas.
- Lower the housing benefits. Ensure people are living in secure housing, but it doesn’t have to be luxurious.
- Cut the school subsidy.
- Review the other benefits afforded to Department employees.
There will be accountability. That’s why President Elect Donald Trump has picked the exact right guy for the job, Rex Tillerson.
I looked through the list. Quite a few of these ambassadors seem to be career foreign service employees who were appointed by Obama to an ambassadorship from the foreign service. In their case they just don’t go away. For them regular civil service rules apply. They are either returned to their former positions, or a position of equivalent grade and pay. If no positions exist, it gets more complicated. Some might go to other agencies. Regardless they’ll still have jobs in $131K – $162K range whether they have work to do or not. It’s a crazy system.
I read more carefully to see that this policy applies only to those ambassadors not selected from the foreign service. My apologies for any confusion.
They all seem to be appointed for only the last few years. Are these reappointment dates? Love the one for international LGBTQ Affairs.
What a web. Not to mention the support staff. Only half of these people are needed. One per country.
Niagara, regardless of the fiddling little details, it is indeed a horrifying system, and we had an example of it right in a federal office I used to–oh shame–work in. This “lady”–using the term very loosely–was the former head of the federal supply system for the entire state we were located in. Her job position was eliminated and she sat at home for several years drawing over $70K a year (a ruddy WATERFRONT HOUSE at that time in the area cost only about $25K… this was obviously quite a few years ago). They assigned her to us in a GS-2 secretary’s position to try getting at least SOME work out of her (although she still drew the $70K, as her pay could not be reduced). She had the simplest of jobs: her only real responsibility was to fill out the supply cards for the components we replaced, plus a daily, weekly, and monthly summary report. We never even tried her on the reports, as you will see. Those ruddy supply cards only had TWO BLANKS on them which had to be filled in, the part number and the three-digit action taken” code. To make it even simpler, 99% of the cards would have the code 454, which meant “remove and replace” (since that was 99% of what we did). The twenty part numbers we used were on a large sign at the end of the shop, plus being on the tag attached to the part itself. In the two years we “worked” with us, guess how many cards she got right and I didn’t have to re-accomplish for her? ZERO. That’s right, she got EVERY SINGLE ONE WRONG, and I, as the junior technician, had the pleasure of redoing them all for her.
I leave you to imagine with horror what her previous performance as head of federal supply activities had been like, but trust me, unless you have the imagination of Edgar Allen Poe, you will fall far short of the truth!
If President Trump cannot fire Hillary’s and Obama’s career State Dept employees, transfer them to the Benghazi annex. Their new job will be to finish Ambassador’s Stevens task of retrieving the missiles that Hillary and Obama gave to the Islamic rebels without Congressional oversight or permission.
Let’s hope that Trump and Tillerson successfully clean out the swamp on the 7th Floor of the State Department, aka the shadow government.
http://theantimedia.org/fbi-docs-shadow-government-investigation/
So simple, so fast.
To alleviate Benghazi over-crowding, we have that Aleppo Annex with the flow-through ventilation in Syria. The price was right.
I hope Trump files charges against Obama and Hillery. They aided and abetted the enemy and it is called treason. If he does not, then this may come up again and again since they got away with it.
Easy to get rid of them. Give them a desk in the hall, a pen and no paper. They’ll soon quit.
you obviously don’t know these people. that’s what they do already.
I think PE Trump holds a grudge. I like that in a man. Guess that complaint portal won’t be as busy as the snowflakes had hoped.
The responders will be like the famed Maytag repairman.
Reminds of when Obama was making fun of Trump a few years back during some DC/NY media gala event. Trump took it, all along knowing I’m going to eliminate you from the history books.
LikeLiked by 16 people
….from your lips or fingertips to God’s ear.
Bill O’Reilly has publicly stated that event is when he, (O’Reilly), thinks Trump decided to run for POTUS.
He appreciates loyalty.
I laughed reading about the indignation of these people. As a military wife with a family, I organized moves often. The government didn’t worry too much about convenience for the families. We did what we had to do!
LikeLiked by 24 people
God bless your family for your service to this Great Again Nation!
Our school district included an DEW Air Force base that rotated families every two years. I know it was very hard on the military families and their children but they made the best of it. I miss some of those classmates. Thank you for your sacrifice.
It’s only hard on whiners who can’t adapt or make new friends, and there are damned few of them. (26 moves personally)
I know, huh. Four school-age children, wife with breast cancer, etc. etc. etc. Cry me a river!
Doogie, I grew up as a Navy brat. My father was one of the sailors on a destroyer during the Cuban Missile Crisis. My mom said she took my brother and me to the grocery store and all the ships were in the harbor. Later on our way home, all the ships were gone. I have a vague memory of seeing this, age almost 3 yrs. We moved a lot, including a 3 year Naval assignment in Guantanamo Bay, good ole Gitmo. From where we lived on the base, we could sometimes see Castro’s military patrolling their border up in the hills. My brothers and I played outside, bare feet every single day. It rained maybe three times, hot and dry.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Same here. Dad was a submarine officer stationed in Charleston, SC. When the Cuban blockade was ordered, he came home, raced into his room, grabbed his shaving kit, raced out, and we did not see him again for months. Mother, my siblings, and I accepted this as normal.
Yeah Donald drain that swamp!
STOP STOP STOP IT — I can’t handle all the WINNING! (said no one ever) #DrainTheSwamp
The crook Dallas County Texas Commissioner (Democrat , Nation of Islam) racist John Wiely Price will at long last go on trial.
He is long time buddy of Democrat former Mayor Ron Kirk who was Obama Trade Ambasador and buddy of big Democrat State Senator Royce West who is also a buddy of Obama.
John Wiley will not want to be a useful room mate down in Huntsville prison so very likely he will sing any dirt he has on Obama, Kirk, West or other Democrat.
Could be a nation wide thing with many U S attorneys protecting Obama and his crime cult’s doings.!
WIN
Oh, the flashbacks. Good times…. good times….
On the ambassadorships, how do you think the Senate will react to the increased workload? These positions require Senate confirmation. We already know Senators don’t like to work more than 3 days a week. Do you expect them to speed up confirmation, work overtime, or do you expect the positions will go unconfirmed for an extended period?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
The sheer volume of positions to be filled will not allow them to drag their feet or grandstand. If they try to do so, the American public will eat them alive for attempting to obstruct President Trump. We are not in the mood for any more of their BS.
They will rubber stamp whatever candidates President Trump presents to them, just so they can go back to their golf games and parties.
Trump is using their own weaknesses against them. Love it!!!
I think congress needs to take a huge pay cut. And, they should have the very same healthcare that we have. That is law that whatever law they pass applies to them also.Drain the swamp Trump. We want the crooks gone.
It’s so great to finally have a leader who hires people based on COMPETENCE, instead of BRIBERY. These political-know-nothings-who-do-even-less are finally being given a dose of what the real world is like. And it’s a beautiful thing to witness.
LikeLiked by 14 people
What the heck? Trump was right to be outraged, these two women sound like morons.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Well, you see, making sausage is a funny business and not something for the little people to worry about. We know what is good for us, I mean the U.S.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She actually arrived to take up the job as US Ambassador to Japan in this:
http://nypost.com/2013/11/20/caroline-kennedy-makes-regal-arrival-for-japan-post/
unbelievable.
WTH?
LikeLike
That was great.
Good riddance!! This is absolutely sickening and unacceptable. Like Obama, in over her head, no experience to do the job on our dime. WOW!! I am livid. I’ve been taught to get an education, job experience and work hard. I guess I’ve been doing it wrong all this time. Go figure!! I’m glad our PEOTUS is telling them to pack their sh!t… Go TRex!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
You know you haven’t been doing it wrong.. It’s that kind of people that Trump is hiring, and is in part what the uniparty is afraid of, real world people that ‘get sh!t done.’ [In the past I worked via a major contractor (who knew how to get big sh!t done) and recall servicing one of T-Rex’s semi-submersibles offshore, getting big sh!t done so they could get big sh!t done..]. Now let’s all get sh!t done to Make America Great Again.. Be ‘ready to lead, ready to follow’, and ‘never quit..’.
I was reading today about the Dragon family and Neil Keenan. Is there something going on even bigger that this hacking story is covering up?
Instead President Trump should create a game show where the leaders of other countries come and compete against each other doing humiliating things to try to get what they want from American taxpayers. We taxpayers then vote on who wins and what we are actually willing to give them. If we are always going to be footing the bill, we should at least get some entertainment out of it.
Picture Bibi competing against the king of Saudi Arabia and kicking his arse!
Bibi: I need dollars to build more factories producing generic drugs to lower health care costs for Americans.
Saudi king: I want dollars to build more madrassas to train terrorists to blow you up.
I say let American taxpayers decide.
Caroline is a top flight professional.😉
MAGA was not just a talking point.
Seems like the same policy move by PE Obama to fire diplomats appointed by his predecessor has come back to haunt his appointees !
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump is to be applauded for this move to help drain the swamp.
Looks like a 30% cut ? If so that’s YUGE!
Updated December 12, 2016
Obama Appointees Since 2009:
Career: 311 – 69.7% (308 confirmed, 1 recess appointment, 2 nominated)
http://www.afsa.org/list-ambassadorial-appointments
Next move let all the US Attorneys go.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Roger that!
They got their 2 weeks’ notice!
Here is the list of the obama political appointees (ambassadors)
What the hell are we doing with seven ambassadors to the United Nations?
LikeLiked by 3 people
well, UN spreads it around. Headquarters for the individual agencies are not in NY, but in other cities, like Geneva for example, so having an ambassador-level person at that location insures US can participate in/keep tabs on the high-level meetings/decisions etc.
Not as nutty as it seems at first glance, but not so not nutty it couldn’t be reviewed to see if the current arrangement is getting the most bang for the buck for the US.
They could use Skype and stay in NY.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Time to re-think the “system” that is in place and one that has made slaves of us all, cradle to the grave.
Well… for a lot of things yes, they already do by tele-conference. But Trump himself knows this very well: good diplomacy requires getting to know people – and they are people and have an honest and trustworthy relationship with them. This requires privacy and conversations that can be trusted – ie speaking freely knowing what can be said and not said and being able to trust the other person to respect that. That requires knowing the person – that part just cannot be achieved by phone or conference calls. Need both.
Unfortunately, the US embassies seem to be quite loaded with a lot of immature-looking staff right now, with poor people and language skills. Too many times their ‘outreach’ is shallow – reaching the western-elites rather than the average person. ie. music concerts with ‘rappers’ but the regular people who push for this or that in a country aren’t part of that scene and in fact look down on it. The embassies under hillary pushed gay rights in countries that get real hot when that subject comes up – and ‘diplomacy’ is not supposed to be about shoving one’s agenda on the local population, but to promote good relations between countries. These sorts of things alienated people, put the host government off and damaged US diplomatic relations.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Finding any “likes”?
Exactly, they should be using video conferencing to handle business. The need for a physical presence in each country is antiquated and expensive. All we may need to provide are translators. It would save literally tons of money. Sell the embassies in friendly countries to major hotel vendors. Sell the embassies in dangerous countries back to them. I have no sympathy for the ambassadors who were appointed by obummer. They chose to work for a corrupt regime. So, they have to accept the consequences.
Please confirm to me that Samantha Powers is on the way out as well. God IS great !
The Vatican doesn’t need it’s own ambassador!
Trump needs to be very careful. Carter fired a bunch of guys in and around State, most of whom were likely spooks and other miscreants, and they undermined him at every turn.
Not worried. The quality has plummeted.
LikeLiked by 2 people
gaahhhh
Your tax dollars at work.
How childish! Where are the adults in charge of these playgrounds?
Wait till you see the shrinking size of the US Marine Embassy guard at some of our embassies. No – not the numbers, but the height. They used to be big guys, make you think twice about trying anything, but now??? Its too many small women and small men, maybe to match them to make the women seem bigger, but that’s only in comparison to each other. What does this convey to be shorter than the foreign guests?
Saw one embassy event and the Marines came out to bring the flag. They looked like dolls in their dress uniforms – everything perfect, but small. The mind just couldn’t handle what it was seeing – like an optical illusion. They definitely looked like Marines, but the size was all wrong. One does have an expectation regarding what it takes to make a convincing Marine. 5 foot 2 isn’t it.
Then it was ‘OMG, the embassy actually thinks it’s secure?’
“[Trump] has taken a hard line against leaving any of President Obama’s political appointees in place as he prepares to take office on Jan. 20 with a mission of dismantling many of his predecessor’s signature foreign and domestic policy achievements.” – failing NYT.
Question: What achievements? The world wonders…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Trump is the hardest worker I have ever seen elected as President. I have this giggley feeling inside that he is going work Congress’ @sses off like they ain’t never. Most of these career politicians haven’t worked in the private sector, especially for a boss that works hard at everything he does like Trump. McCain is 80 yrs old, with mutiple bosses to cover, Trump and his globalist pimps.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’s showing them what a MAN is.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Gamecock, you have nailed it: He’s going to work Congress’ tails off.
He’s going to keep them in session until they confirm all appointees, fund our agenda and pass an acceptable budget. Then he’s going to hold them over as they re-authorize or end each overreaching and job-killing regulation.
Even better, he’s already branded BOTH parties as owning the ObamaCare repeal and replacement. We can already see “I’m in charge here” Ryan starting to stammer and sweat with no ready-to-go replacement. Can you imagine the public uprising when they get their 2018 Rate and Deductible increases – if they even have an insurer left in their states? All Trump needs to do is end IRS collections of tax penalties for the uninsured and end the 30-hour workweek limit to test true demand.
This would be his greatest tactic to get Term Limits passed.
[Congressional version of “Please stop winning, Mr. President.”]
No They need to repeal the whole thing .
If they just modify obamscare and change parts with eo, it will be around forever.
Rightvniw is the best and probably only chance to get rid of obamacare. The free market will have insurance companies offering varied new policies tomorrow. After a year, then see what , if anything, the federal government, needs to do regarding heath insurance. Then it can be openly debated and legislation passed
LikeLiked by 1 person
Think you wanted to say “…not only does this and an expectation normally only find in the PRIVATE sector…”?
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Trump Aims To Cut The Neocon Deep State Off At The Knees”
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-01-05/trump-aims-cut-neocon-deep-state-knees
CRACK THAT WHIP, President Trump! We’re behind you, 100%.
he hasn’t let us down yet, and continues to do what’s right, for us, in ways like this, that we don’t even see coming.
Great move by Trump to dump the deadwood in the State Department. Next move for Trump is to clean out that swamp in the Justice Department too. January 20th will be a massive fumigation of DC. All Trump is doing is trying to give back to the people of America a government by the people for the people, and look at all of the entrenched career hacks who have made a complete mess of our nation crying and whining like little babies.
LikeLiked by 5 people
seems unbelievable, but the US is underrepresented at the upper tiers of UN.
State Dept has an office expressly to promote US citizens into the UN system, but they put in the paperwork and don’t follow up. Years ago they were placing – out of their office – a US citizen once every a few years – a performance record that would have quickly closed any other office in any other business.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s the worst word in the English language for corrupt politicians to fathom. It’s the word ACCOUNTABILITY. We’ve had crooks and bums in DC who have given us a ten trillion dollar federal deficit and they’re doing everything they can to discredit Trump because they know he’s coming in to start cleaning up their mess, and kicking a bunch of them to the curb where they belong.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rawhide!
(cracking whip)!
Well, look who was sucking up to Obama for an ambassadorship – Anna Wintour – the ugliest Clinton supporter who hides her face with hair and sunglasses.
She visited Trump earlier. Hope he doesn’t give her the time of day. Why would he?
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/01/trump-to-meet-graydon-carter-anna-wintour-233230
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sweet move!
I believe Obama did this in 200o, firing all the Bush political appointees. This is a nothingburget spun into FAKE NEWS in the leftist media.
Oh, must mention to SD that (as usual!) the list and explanations are very well-done.
As if there wasn;t enough on Trump’s plate – and everyone:
The symbiotic relationship between State and the American International Schools has become a huge unreported burden to the US taxpayer. It is indeed a hardship to have to pay for schooling overseas for one-two-three-four kids when at home people can send their kids to public school, plus students need transcripts that are recognized, so it’s not a bad thing to help State employees with school fees. BUT since State staff don;t pay a dime, they don;t care what price the schools charge. And those schools take FULL advantage of this.
And no one checks on them to see what these schools administrations did with all that money. We’ve seen schools with closets packed with untouched curriculum/supplies/things from educational shopping sprees, they demand hundreds to thousands of dollars for application fees, weird one time additional fees like $5,000 for ‘building fund’ without ever explaining what that is. So yes, these schools have security expenses and some operating expenses that most US schools don;t need, but they are gouging for the rest of it.
If an American international school charges $15,000 per student in 3rd grade and there are ten in a class – that’s $150,000 per student and the teacher costs $40,000. Supplies – it;s 3rd grade what $2,000- $3,000 for everything? So, what do they do – this non-profit as they are registered – with the lion’s share of the money? On-line overseas teachers groups rate how lousy these international schools administrations are – failing to pay teachers, hitting them with unexpected fees before they get paid…hmm-hmm-hmm. And the culture of these schools is progressives on steroids – downplaying the ‘American’ in the name for ‘global citizen.’
They feather their nests quite well out of sight of the US public with US taxpayers money from people who don’t have a “Hall of Peace” or Olympic size swimming pool for their kids at their local school and can;t get their minds wrapped around how it costs $18,000 to educate a 4th grader or $27,000 to educate a 11th grader. Lunch and transport not included.
It’s not exactly State’s fault, because the schools are supposedly ‘independent’ but they get other types of support from the State Department. But State has a responsibility to not let the schools demand whatever they want, while delivering a mediocre education. These schools will suddenly discover they can cut here or there and lower tuition.
State employees are so used to the freebie so they will squeal like stuck pigs if they have to pay even 10% of the bill themselves. That’s very fair – UN employees have to pay 30%. US international schools are so expensive that UN staff can;t afford even that 30% if they have more than one child in school. State Dept empoyees will also deliberately pick postings in countries that don;t have a high school so they can then send their kids to swank private boarding schools in Europe, 100% paid by US taxpayer to the tune of over $50,000 a year – for high school.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There once was a US President who told his opposition: “Elections have consequences.”
After Jan. 20th, 2017, that same President will have his hands full consoling his bitter political party, rallying all his fellow globalists, agonizing over his “my Precious” legacy, and pretending to actually work in a private sector job that will net him millions. Some may wonder how he’s going to manage all this without his speechwriters, pulpit, teleprompters, and handlers? Ah well, he still has the msm to remind us how brilliant and accomplished he was and ever shall be. Amen.
Failing that, he will tell us himself, as always.
