RE: The “Vast Russian Conspiracy” – McConnell Tells McCain and Graham ‘Knock it Off’…

There are so many angles to this political storyline it’s almost impossible to encapsulate them. Today a Politico article reveals the John McCain/Lindsey Graham push to create an international crisis with Russia has found push-back from an unlikely source, Senate Leader Mitch McConnell.
(Politico) John McCain and Lindsey Graham are backing off of their push for a select committee on cybersecurity after Russian interference in the election, bowing to the political reality that the Senate Republican Conference largely does not back their idea.
[…] “We’re just going to move with the individual committees and see how that works. If it doesn’t work, we’ll regroup,” [Lindsey] Graham said in an interview.
[John] McCain said he’d spoken to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) about the matter. McConnell prefers to use the Intelligence Committee to spearhead the cyber investigation, and McCain said their discussions had done little to move the GOP leader. “He said he doesn’t think we need it,” McCain said. (more)
The House Intelligence Committee Chairman Nunes, has already clearly stated the insufferable intelligence claims of John Brennan (CIA) and James Clapper (ODNI) just simply don’t make sense.
Additionally, Nunes highlighted how neither intelligence group was willing to make their case of “Russian Hacking” on-the-record to the House Permanent Committee on Intelligence.
The intellectually honest observer would note that Brennan and Clapper’s refusal to give testimony on this issue is transparent evidence of their claims being purely political in motivation. The generalized FBI report outlining vague and disingenuous cyber-hacking overall, is further evidence of the lack of substance to the Clapper/Brennan construct.
In short, there simply is no “there” there.
Nunes, as Chairman of the House Committee, is one of the Intelligence Gang of Eight members, so too is Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan and Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr:
Senate Leader Mitch McConnell is the only remaining GOP member on the Gang of Eight from the time of the Libya and Syria Clinton/Panetta Benghazi fiasco. This fact is tangentially related to his current position.
If President Trump decides to go full swamp-draining wolverine on the intelligence community, McConnell is the only remaining GOP leading member who is substantively at risk from such a public exposition. All other GOP usurpers quit or retired from office.
President-elect Donald Trump now twirls his Zippo next to the only remaining horsehair holding back the sword of Damocles. Tenuously positioned above them, the visible risk remains for the congressional “oversight” Go8 team who were/are charged with all covert operational oversight. One public flick of that Zippo and everyone remaining who was part of that 2010-2012 group could be held to account for high crimes and malfeasance.
It is in Mitch McConnell’s best interest to avoid any conflict with the incoming “outsider” White House as it relates to ‘intelligence oversight and/or accountability’.
Putin, Trump, LePen, Farange…take us home!!!
What about the timing?
Republican Primary LOSER Linda Graham was in such a big hurry for hearings
because Congress will vote this Friday to accept the Electoral College vote results.
Yes, very petty of him. Placing his hurt feelings over the good of the country.
Frauke Petry too! (AfD)
both McCain and Graham qualify anymore as “your creepy uncles.”
McCain is uncle grandpa,
Graham is uncle grandma
Mccain and his butt boy linda graham need to be removed from congress.
I love that beautiful lion!
So do I.
That lion is looking at the Uniparty gang and saying “Yummy!”
Truly worth 1000 words.
Exactly what I said 😊
Just a big pusssy cat, but he would happily kill you.
Yeah, and if he thinks TRUMP will be tough, wait until First Lady Melania gets a hold of them. 😉
McConnell needs to earn his pay by stopping that McCain “urgent” hearing on the “Russian hacking.”
This is why they rescheduled the intel briefing with Trump. They want to get the story out before the public here’s what Trump has to say.
Should be “hears.”
McCain feels safe touting NATO now that the NATO money man is dead.
LikeLiked by 3 people
drudge down for 10 minutes
Drudge was down earlier too. I guess some rogue government elements are loose again.
LikeLiked by 4 people
According to his twitter acct it’s another DDoS attack
like last week when his site went down for 90 minutes.
Intermittent regional interruptions all evening tonight.
Good.
Very interesting interview from author of new book “CIA As Organized Crime.” He lays out how the CIA started a program called Phoenix during the Vietnam War targeting the civilian population who supported the “insurgency” rebels (i.e. the country’s patriots) who only wanted their country back and did not want Western Civilization forced on them. Recognizing that the civilian population were the greatest threat because they supported their patriots, the CIA would go after the civilians, ruin them, kill them in order to prevent success.
He outlines how this model has now been organized on a massive scale so that it can be deployed anywhere they want — currently being used in the “war on terror” and in Ukraine and that our own DHS has been modeled in this manner to keep American patriots from rising up successfully. Essentially outlines that this model is being used by the West to colonize much of the world – i.e. NWO I suppose, even though he doesn’t call it that.
The only thing I don’t like about the interview is his characterization of General Flynn, whom he views supports this. (I disagree and believe that may be one of the reasons Obama fired Flynn, because he wouldn’t do everything Obama wanted).
Worth the listen. His new book would probably also be quite eye-opening.
http://investmentwatchblog.com/interview-with-douglas-valentine-the-cia-as-organized-crime/
The insurgency rebels meaning the VC? sorry, honey, they were Communists. Extremely bad news.
Ho Chi Min learned communism in France while he was going to school for higher education. He along with his people were sick and tired of being ruled by foreign governments. Before the French who had come to exploit their rubber and rice were the Chinese who had been there for quite some time, centuries.
Vietnam’s history is quite interesting, it is also interesting how the French convinced us to put our boys in the game. It is a place we should never have entered. Never. However, the threat of communism and the spreading throughout the world was enough to get our leaders involved.
We took the bait from some real smooth talkers. We weren’t the only ones either. Australia jumped in as well. They didn’t have near as many Soldiers, but they lost their fair share of boys too.
Ho Chi Min was a smooth talker as well. He knew how to convince his people that they could run their own country themselves without any puppet masters, and the way to do it was through communism. Equality among all was very inticing indeed, especially when they were watching their leaders in Saigon live the high life at their country’s expense.
If one was to study all of the players and give each their due, it does not become difficult to see what the Vietnamese wanted and finally decided to fight for.
I guess it’s how history is written. One could look at us fighting the British and think the same. We wanted our freedom to govern ourselves, and that was the same with Ho Chi Min.
Yes, we wanted different governments and rule of law, we were very different in that way, however, we wanted freedom from any foreign entity, and were willing to fight for it just like they did.
We lost good men, far too many during the Vietnam war, and we fought a foe who did not always play by the rules, we didn’t either.
I am an American and I love my country, always have. I was raised by Veterans, and it was the gentle push of one to take the Vietnam history class that I did, which taught me all sides of our involvement in Vietnam and the history of it before we stepped in. He as well as others did have a grudging respect for Ho Chi Min and what he was trying to do for his country. Please note I said grudging. There is no love lost between our Soldiers and theirs.
Thank you for reading this. You may not agree, and that is alright, I just wanted to show a bit that is different than what we’ve usually been taught or heard.
Be well,
Ma’iingankwe
Hmmmmm…..
Bravo!
Here’s a simpler, immediate and more effective law to induce Congress to self-limit their Terms, and avoid the risk of a “Runaway Constitutional Conventinon”:
No Representative or Senator shall receive federal government compensation or benefits of any kind following the sixth or twelfth year of office for each of these positions, respectively. No former Representative or Senator shall operate as a lobbyist or be employed by any business that contracts with the federal government.
This Drains the Swamp by ending Congressional retirement (which members of Congress should self-fund) and eliminating the kickback employment gravy train.
LIKE THIS TREEPERS COMMENT. ITS BRILLIANT AS A BACKUP PLAN.
From the Sundance article it appears to me, “draining the swamp” the pump is installed! The process still silent has started! They should be very worried, and they know who, They are.
Happy new year form Jerusalem . In Hebrew “Shana Tova” dance.
Happy New Year, David!🙂
Happy New Year David 🎉
Happy New Year, David!
Happy New Year! from Texas, David!
Really cool remix hiphop video. (forwarding to my daughter! Her appreciation for music/dance – huge! – much greater than mine)
Me too, the showing for our daughters. Thought it was awesome with good looking, and very talented young men. Thought they made great and positive role models for our youth.
Now that’s how you keep kids interested. You bring a part of their lives and what is important to them. It also shows respect to our youth as well as common denominator.
Very talented young men with their heads on right. Thank you so much for sharing this.
The “Home Boys”
McCain….Nursing Home
Graham….Mental Home
Rubio……..should have stayed Home!
This winning is so good, it definitely could become habit-forming!
Um, we all know how MSM is fake news, crooked, and just down right filth, so go easy on the twirling of Zippo’s and public flicks of said zippo…those MSM folks are deranged, and will grab at anything.
Bring Assange home- a free man. Then, leave him & his family alone. The man probably should get a the The Presidential Medal of Freedom.
I haven’t read the comments yet, so I may be repeating someone else’s post. Just got such a heehaw out of “If President Trump decides to go full swamp-draining wolverine on the intelligence community,” I had to tip my hat to Sundance!
Instead, after a weekend of The Russians are coming, the Russians are coming!, we get this today:
LikeLiked by 5 people
So very true.
There are two reasons detractors referred to Donald Trump as a con-man during the election cycle. The first was simple jealousy that he was beating them. The second is that because even an idiot can see that Donald Trump possesses the best qualities of every talented grifter and con artist there’s ever been. I say best qualities, because he’s practiced in the arts of persuasion and negotiation as any good con man would be, but he uses these powers for good.
Having a bit of grifter in you, or- and Newt Gingrich is quoted as saying Trump believes this to be a good thing- P.T. Barnum in you is a good thing. Trump believes selling is good. America used to agree. It’s probably no coincidence that Reagan was first and foremost a pitch man.
So, here we are today with Grahamnesty and the McCainiac trying to start World War Three and the unlikeliest of allies– Mitch McConnell tells them to knock it off?
Now, why do you suppose that is? One reason could be that Trump has named McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, the new Transportation Secretary.
With Trump’s promise to spend a trillion dollars on infrastructure, much of it on road, rail, and airports- you bet Mitch McConnell is going to tell the Brokeback Senators to knock that shit off.
It’s not actually grifting, it’s called thinking 4 steps ahead of anyone else. Well, maybe that is a grifter, dunno😛
Obama’s still playing checkers on his chessboard…..🙂
A puppet like Obama does NOT even have to know have to play Checkers~!
“Golf” Helps though~~! Gives a Puppet something to keep him busy~!
barenakedinvestor,
I thought he told them to knock it off, so the light didn’t shine too brightly on him and his illegal shenanigans. He’s definitely got a lot to hide.
In addition, it was right after his wife had been given the transportation role he jumped out and took a lash at Trump. I remember a good number of us being shocked he would do such thing when his wife was given such a prize.
This guy knows exactly how far he can push and when he has to pull back. He is one smart con. May he burn in hell, but spend some nice long years in prison beforehand.
This pic of McConnell practically begging for Trump’s approval and being left to think about it is the best find ever!!!
If I’m not mistaken McConnell released a book about himself over the summer. Right around the time Cryin Ryan was giving us details about his life to talk over with our loved ones for Independence Day. P U K E.
If you can’t sit through this whole vid it’s worth it to scroll to 3:30. Promise. Bahahaha
http://www.cc.com/video-clips/v64ifb/chappelle-s-show-the-playa-haters–ball
Whatever, Chad & Chuckie.
Most scary place to be is between Schumer and a camera……..
So much stuff happening in the next few days it’s boggling…McCain and Grahmn must be watched forever and other GOP guys must be threatened with action by us..the people……There is a major hit going on against Trump and these two clowns are neck deep in it…….Ryan too. Oh I never knew Congress had to vote on the results of the electoral college….Just now I hear the CBS radio news quoting old John and Lindsay on this Russian ruse. They gave the MSM big time red meat…….Anyway the delay on the briefing and Congress needing to approve the results of the electoral college are very strange dots to connect I missed…..
Still my view that McCain and Graham will flip parties soon to try to stop Trump.
These bozos are going to back-pedal just like they did after the election. Wait and see.
I watched Hannity’s interview with Julian Assange…Julian is very credible and I believe what he says and why he does what he does. I feel sorry for him because he has small children who haven’t seen him in years and he is so pale! I don’t know how he does it with keeping his mental strength.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I watched it too, so relieved that he is alive. Sad for him though, he has a family and hasn’t seen them in a long time. FWIW, I retweeted a couple of Hannity’s comments from the interview to PE Trump.
Y’all feel free to tip the man at Wikileaks.
Yes, I’ve dropped a few bills my own self.
Helped save our Country, maybe the World.
TRUMPZILLA haz them all on the run.
On April 19th, 2008 the key figure in the ensuing investigation, Lt. Quarles Harris Jr., 24, who had been cooperating with a federal investigators about the State Dept. hacking, was found slumped dead inside a car.
WHAT HAS HAPPENED TO OUR COUNTRY? These people operate just like the Soviets. We really are the evil empire.
The OSS being incorporated into the CIA was a huge first step, and the establishment of the NSA around the same time was another. Decades of at-will assassinations and coup-attempts have freely flowed from those mistakes, and are turned back onto American citizens as easily as breathing.
Whatever other swamps may or may not be drained, the choke-hold of the “intelligence” community on this country is a swamp that no President has even tried to drain in over a half-century. If Trump can manage to drain that, he will rank at least as high as FDR in long-term histories of this country.
“Uplink underground, uplink underground. If you say that one more time, I’ll uplink your ass, and you’ll be underground!” – Ben Richards, The Running Man
I really wish McConnel wasn’t so bloody smart. I’d love to see him fall long and hard. Who knows, it may still happen, but I doubt it. He hasn’t gotten to where he is by not using his smarts.
Don’t get me wrong, I really do despise him, but I will give credit where it is due. In all honesty, he belongs behind bars for the rest of his life and he knows it. He knows what he’s done and gotten away with so far.
This is when I remember Bannon’s radio interview where he asked us to hold their feet to the fire. I think I’m going to write them another long letter.
