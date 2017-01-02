Incoming Press Secretary Sean Spicer -vs- CNN Moonbat Alisyn Camerota…

This morning incoming Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer was interviewed by the insufferably condescending CNN moonbat Alisyn Camerota. You might remember the scope of Alisyn’s moonbattery from last year when she couldn’t believe the concept of “illegal alien voters“.

Yeah, well, the pre-planned questioning Alisyn had ready from her Media Matters talking points centered around the Democrat’s “muh Russian planetary hacking theory”, and well, the interview ended up going exactly as you might think it would.

Spicer pushed back with logic, and Camerota condescendingly kept trying to push her Media Matters points. The result is epic:

Sean Spicer was also on Morning Joe.