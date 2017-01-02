Incoming Press Secretary Sean Spicer -vs- CNN Moonbat Alisyn Camerota…

This morning incoming Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer was interviewed by the insufferably condescending CNN moonbat Alisyn Camerota.  You might remember the scope of Alisyn’s moonbattery from last year when she couldn’t believe the concept of “illegal alien voters“.

Yeah, well, the pre-planned questioning Alisyn had ready from her Media Matters talking points centered around the Democrat’s “muh Russian planetary hacking theory”, and well, the interview ended up going exactly as you might think it would.

Spicer pushed back with logic, and Camerota condescendingly kept trying to push her Media Matters points. The result is epic:

Sean Spicer was also on Morning Joe.

  1. Stephen says:
    January 2, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    Why identify CNN as an enemy—and rightly so—and then play with them on their own terms this way?

    Freeze them out!

    • dayallaxeded says:
      January 2, 2017 at 5:07 pm

      When I saw some earlier interviews given to local news channels, I was very hopeful that the Trump admin would take that approach–identify local journalists who”re actually telling the truth and doing the job of a 4th Estate, rather than a 5th Column, like CNN/NYT/etc. Maybe they will at some level, but really, CNN should not be treated as a news outlet. Of course, if Spicer can deliver this kind of smack-down whenever he’s on with them, it may be helpful since it shows what utter idiots/shills they are.

      • tellthetruth2016 says:
        January 2, 2017 at 8:41 pm

        I just hate that these people feel they have “scored” an interview with TRUMP people to criticize and mock……Wish they would only grant to the local media…….

      • Stephen says:
        January 3, 2017 at 12:39 am

        This method of dealing with the corrupt media is very Republican, and I don’t like it. Trump should blackball the worst offenders, and CNN is certainly among them. Call them out on their lies and propaganda and refuse to deal with them. Enough is enough!

        Like

        Reply
    • repsort says:
      January 2, 2017 at 5:45 pm

      Exactly. Is this a sign that Trump will get to DC, after identifying it as the swamp that needs drained, only to “play ball” so to speak? /shrug
      It’s f@#$ing retarded to go on these shows… someone please tell me what the upside is??? There are NO reasonable people watching who will be swayed or convinced, so don’t give me that..

      • Marc says:
        January 2, 2017 at 6:22 pm

        The best way to counteract lies is with the truth. Silence does nothing and local media gets much less pull than national cable news.

        • skookumchuck55 says:
          January 3, 2017 at 1:03 am

          Exactly! Recall that Bush, incoking his New Tone, pathetically refused to counter the myriad of lies the Democrats and their media stooges told about him and his policies. By refising to defend himself, he refused to defend my values, and his silence was interpreted by the masses as validation of the Left’s lies. And, the Left’s success against Bush means we will see them try the same tactic with Trump. But, Trump is no spineless weenie, and his new tone is loud and direct.

      • squid2112 says:
        January 2, 2017 at 6:23 pm

        I couldn’t disagree more. In fact, I would say that the value of going on these shows is greater than participating in shows that are sympathetic. These shows continue to illustrate to the American people just how stupid the media is and how biased they really are. And I disagree that “no reasonable people watching who will be swayed”. This is wrong. Many people have been swayed by exactly this sort of display. This is one of the reasons why Trump was able to win.

        Truth and sunlight is never bad.

      • Stephen says:
        January 3, 2017 at 12:42 am

        Trump sent Spicer into the swamp to wrestle with venomous snakes, and that will not work. It’s the Republican way, and it’s been tried again and again. They need to stop it.

    • Sunshine says:
      January 2, 2017 at 5:49 pm

      NEVER freeze them out. Big mistake. Much better to play them for the dishonest individuals they are.
      If Trump ignores them, he will be giving them ‘carte blanche’ to crucify him. CNN viewers are not the sharpest knives in the drawer.

      • Stephen says:
        January 3, 2017 at 12:52 am

        NEVER freeze them out.

        The Dole-Bush-McCain-Romney approach sure hasn’t worked. For too long, Republicans have offered themselves up to be flayed and gutted by the press. Enough is enough!

        Trump should select one of the biggest, fattest lies told by propaganda outlets such as CNN and call them out for it. Then label them liars and inform them that he doesn’t deal with liars.

    • Trumped1 says:
      January 2, 2017 at 6:10 pm

      Trump himself did it quiet expertly during the primaries when Fox didnt want him and MSNBC etc. took him for the ratings.
      You only get sharp at your game when repeatedly facing your opponents.

    • frjas says:
      January 3, 2017 at 12:21 am

      Because it’s fun to mess with ’em!

  2. Finalage says:
    January 2, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    Sean Spicer is rounding into his own isn’t he? He’s dominating the interviewers, much like his boss would. The number one reason I supported Trump was his ability to dominate the media. After I saw Trump’s news conference at the border in Laredo, TX, I knew we final had the person our side has desperately needed since Reagan! Someone who would not be cowed or intimidated by the media like all of our presidents and nominee have been since Reagan. I can only imagine what a rude awakening this truly must be for the media that has been use to getting its way since Reagan!

    • squid2112 says:
      January 2, 2017 at 6:27 pm

      I don’t know much about Sean Spicer, but I am liking what I am seeing so far. I absolutely love the fact that he doesn’t allow the host to push a narrative. I love his forcefulness at getting the correct message out and insisting upon the truth. Bravo Sean !!! … I think 2017 is going to be a wonderful year and will set a new tone in US politics moving forward.

      M A G A ! ! !

  3. zephyrbreeze says:
    January 2, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Sean Spicer needs voice lessons to lower his voice, so that he sounds more credible. How can he not know this?

    In one study asking participants if a speaker sounded sincere, 38% of their impression was based on the TONALITY of the speaker’s voice. See this short TED talk excerpt:

    • squid2112 says:
      January 2, 2017 at 6:51 pm

      Great presentation .. thank you for sharing !!

    • Beverly says:
      January 2, 2017 at 7:29 pm

      Agree. His content is good, but his delivery needs work: he sounds too emotional and defensive.

      A bland and deadly courtesy might work better. Coupled with an amused smile.

    • sunnydaze says:
      January 2, 2017 at 11:06 pm

      I’m not really seeing it that way. He sounds conversational and involved and perhaps by being that way, keeps the audience involved, too, thru out the whole interview.

      Love the way he stays on point and keeps everything relevant to get his point across clearly.

      He also seems so engaged in the convo that, in a way, it brings the interviewer over to his side occasionally.

      Great pick, Mr.Trump.

  4. MIKE says:
    January 2, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    God bless Alisynthetic Camerota. Anyone who can take soo much humiliation and return to the cameras where hundreds of people will, no doubt , see her embarrass herself over and over again, proves that at least her heart in in it.

  5. TwoLaine says:
    January 2, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    I can’t believe that boob used to be on Faux. 😉

    • onlyamericansforpresident says:
      January 2, 2017 at 7:07 pm

      Sure you can! You know faux… “pretty” face, nice legs… and empty heads that can read and talk at the same time. That’s all you need there, doesn’t matter if you’re a “liberal” woman either. Same goes for shep.

      • redsequin4 says:
        January 3, 2017 at 3:34 am

        “pretty” face, nice legs… and empty heads that can read and talk at the same time.”

        What I think is even sillier about Faux is most of the female “talent” are dressed as if they live in the desert and it’s 100 degrees outside, in the DEAD Of WINTER. Sleeveless dresses, plunging necklines, miniskirts, stilettos, the whole bit. It’s a skin show. Hilarious!

  6. zephyrbreeze says:
    January 2, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    The ancient art of speech rhetoric – How to Sound Like a Leader

  7. zephyrbreeze says:
    January 2, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Sean is getting a little more of the Happy Warrior demeanor and that’s good thing. He still seems a little uptight. Can Mark Halperin be more boring? This is why the new media is surging.

  8. dennishowell53 says:
    January 2, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    What a twerp! Her face kept getting redder and redder as Spicer made her look dumber and dumber.

  9. Sharkdiver says:
    January 2, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Is Alisyn still turning tricks on the side?….Just wondering.

  10. Trumped1 says:
    January 2, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    Im feeling ashamed listening to camerota. CRINGE

  11. Buck Turgidson says:
    January 2, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    If I were the Trump administration, I would put the mainstream media on notice that there will not be 4 years of attacks and interrogations and BS “gotcha” interviews. I would tell them that the first time they conclude that an interview has become an attack, there will be 4 weeks with no interviews. CNN, MSLGBT, ABC — none. No meet the press, no ‘sunday with the dnc,’ NOTHING. If they do it again, 8 weeks with no interviews. Just freeze them out and cut them off. The republicans and this administration need to remind the media who is in charge, and who is holding 3 aces and 2 kings. The mainstream media needs to constantly be thumped and punched in the face until they get the message, b/c being ‘nice’ and Marquis of Queensbury rules went out the window a long time ago in any communications w the left.

  12. MisterPasta says:
    January 2, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    McConnell made his remarks in an interview that appeared in the National Journal on Oct. 23, 2010 — nearly two years after Obama was elected president. The interview took place on the eve the of the midterm elections.

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/fact-checker/post/when-did-mcconnell-say-he-wanted-to-make-obama-a-one-term-president/2012/09/24/79fd5cd8-0696-11e2-afff-d6c7f20a83bf_blog.html?utm_term=.dc5f09ba3903

  13. OnlyInAmerica says:
    January 2, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Alysin Camerotten tries to come off as knowledgeable and authoritative by talking at the speed of light. As if she just can’t spit “the facts” out fast enough because her intellect and analytical abilities are just so far ahead of the rest of us. What a phony dork. Happy New Year treepers!

  14. Jay Phillips says:
    January 2, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Liberals always make decisions before knowing all the facts. That’s why we’re in the mess we are now.

  15. Angry Dumbo says:
    January 2, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    I’m not a Spicer fan, but I think he handled himself quite well with Camarota. Repealing Obamacare is a huge winner on so many levels. Replace it with what? How about something that works? How about giving all of Congress an opportunity to discuss options and even READ IT, before they vote on it? Repealing Obamacare is Job 1, let the Dems crow about how it works and demonstrate once again why they lost so badly.

    I cannot wait for Inauguration Day!!! Let the Trump Agenda unfold as written in the Gettysburg 100 days speech (posted in part here, but full transcript can be easily found) here, https://www.donaldjtrump.com/press-releases/donald-j.-trump-delivers-groundbreaking-contract-for-the-american-vote1,

    “Therefore, on the first day of my term of office, my administration will immediately pursue the following six measures to clean up the corruption and special interest collusion in Washington, DC:

    FIRST, propose a Constitutional Amendment to impose term limits on all members of Congress;
    SECOND, a hiring freeze on all federal employees to reduce federal workforce through attrition (exempting military, public safety, and public health);
    THIRD, a requirement that for every new federal regulation, two existing regulations must be eliminated;
    FOURTH, a 5 year-ban on White House and Congressional officials becoming lobbyists after they leave government service;
    FIFTH, a lifetime ban on White House officials lobbying on behalf of a foreign government;
    SIXTH, a complete ban on foreign lobbyists raising money for American elections.

    On the same day, I will begin taking the following seven actions to protect American workers:

    FIRST, I will announce my intention to renegotiate NAFTA or withdraw from the deal under Article 2205
    SECOND, I will announce our withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership
    THIRD, I will direct my Secretary of the Treasury to label China a currency manipulator
    FOURTH, I will direct the Secretary of Commerce and U.S. Trade Representative to identify all foreign trading abuses that unfairly impact American workers and direct them to use every tool under American and international law to end those abuses immediately
    FIFTH, I will lift the restrictions on the production of $50 trillion dollars’ worth of job-producing American energy reserves, including shale, oil, natural gas and clean coal.
    SIXTH, lift the Obama-Clinton roadblocks and allow vital energy infrastructure projects, like the Keystone Pipeline, to move forward
    SEVENTH, cancel billions in payments to U.N. climate change programs and use the money to fix America’s water and environmental infrastructure

    Additionally, on the first day, I will take the following five actions to restore security and the constitutional rule of law:

    FIRST, cancel every unconstitutional executive action, memorandum and order issued by President Obama
    SECOND, begin the process of selecting a replacement for Justice Scalia from one of the 20 judges on my list, who will uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States
    THIRD, cancel all federal funding to Sanctuary Cities
    FOURTH, begin removing the more than 2 million criminal illegal immigrants from the country and cancel visas to foreign countries that won’t take them back
    FIFTH, suspend immigration from terror-prone regions where vetting cannot safely occur. All vetting of people coming into our country will be considered extreme vetting.”

  16. Trump's Aussie Mates says:
    January 2, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    It is important that the administration has strong representation in the face of hostile media outlets. Ignoring them won’t make them go away. In fact it may lead them to even greater dishonest attacks and fake analysis, especially if their politics & hard news content doesn’t drive their ratings. Spicer has a very important job.

    I also believe it is critical for the integrity and ongoing success of the administration to be vigorously challenged on the detail of its policies and their execution. Obviously this must be done in an intellectually honest manner but we shouldn’t hope for plain sailing else mistakes be missed and complacency risked.

    Happy New Year Treepers. I love this site!

    • The Boss says:
      January 2, 2017 at 7:45 pm

      Back at you all in Oz!

    • FLOTUS Melania #1 Fan says:
      January 2, 2017 at 7:47 pm

      What’s the deal with you Aussies? I mean, why are you all so awesome? I see TONS of Australians who support our Donald, not just in the Treehouse but lots of other sites as well. I see a few South Africans, some Brits, the occasional Canadian. Rarely a Kiwi or an Irishman. Not too many continental Europeans, but I think a lot of them don’t understand English well enough to really understand some of the subtleties used in political language. But you Aussies could fill at least a couple of cars on the Trump Train all by yourselves. I always knew you were good people. 🙂

      • Trump's Aussie Mates says:
        January 2, 2017 at 10:16 pm

        It’s because we share so much in common in terms of outlook and way of looking at the world. Also, we know what a socialist government (filled with career politicians – union organisers & other leftist activists) and the insidious encroachment of cultural Marxism looks like.

        We can empathise with your swamp problem as we similarly have a political class living and working together in Canberra, well away from the lives of regular folks. Also, our elites are narrowly confined to certain parts of Sydney and Melbourne with little need to encounter average Australians, just like your coastal elites.

        The actions of the POTUS have dramatic impacts on Australia – think ME immigrants, China/Asia – and a strong US economy is critical as we are a net importer of capital so rely heavily on US investors.

        I think there will be Kiwis of a similar mindset, however there aren’t so many of them and in many ways they haven’t encountered the same problems to the same degree, particularly with respect to border protection. Also, they’ve had in John Key (until recently) a Prime Minister with a business background who has worked hard to reduce the size/impact of government and invigorate the economy.

  17. Athena the Warrior says:
    January 2, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    I admit I had my concerns about Spicer since he’s a friend of Reince and came from the RNC but he is really handling the media very well.

    I am really amused watching Fox try to figure out their place in the new Trump media space. They’re finding that aren’t privvy to any information that we regular Americans don’t have nor are they receiving it before we do either. They have to read his Twitter feed just like everyone else.

    • Angry Dumbo says:
      January 2, 2017 at 7:32 pm

      Well put, Athena. Spicer, like the rest of Trump’s cabinet, serves the President at the President’s discretion. I think Spicer may just work, that is if he likes to fight. I think he wore his ashes because he is a fighter, so I trust him for now.

  18. Sandra says:
    January 2, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    Alisyn Camerota is a perfect example of why I don’t watch these fake news shows. Yuck. No real digging for information, just argument. What a snarky b she is.

    • BobW462 says:
      January 2, 2017 at 8:08 pm

      If it weren’t for the producers spoon-feeding “questions” and follow-up to her eyes and earpiece, she wouldn’t be able to spit out a single cogent thought – ever.

  19. litlbit2 says:
    January 2, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    Time to fish or cut bait! Take no prisoners!

  20. Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
    January 2, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    I think it is very telling why the term media wh0re is used. A. Camarata was a Faux News propagandist, bought into the “conservative” talking points all rah rah like the rest of them. She goes over to CommieNN and all of a sudden her “views” change so drasticallly???? Ummmmmmm nope! She is bought and paid for by her new p!mp and will say and do what she is told. No truth, no heartfelt conviction, no valued set of beliefs….”what side do you fall on, oh, ok thats what I think too!!!” Puhleeeeezzz sleazzzzzzze! Get ’em out we don’t need them!

  21. billarysserverroom says:
    January 2, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    30 seconds on the spanking bench is ALL I need to tune this brat up. Then she’d sound like a Stradivarius. No more of this “uh huh uh huh” while someone else is talking…whom also happens to be a guest (not to mention one who’s doing HER a favor).

    The only bad part is she’d enjoy it too much to have someone not kissing her arse for a change. So then I’d be stuck with this hot mess. I just much prefer a lady who can think for herself. W/o MediaMatters.

    I’m not suggesting Sharia btw. I love brats. Within reason. It’s satire. But not really. That’s another story😉

  22. Once Written says:
    January 2, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    The media tries to contort and spin, constantly. Why would Trump ever need to say anything? The whole ‘transparency’ thing has turned into a ‘tell all’ mentality when it comes to the media. I , for one, wouldn’t want to give anything away and keep em all guessing!

  23. fred5678 says:
    January 2, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    New protocol for WH press briefings??

    One: Post all daily news on brilliant new WH web site by 11 AM, with links to supporting documentation,so that the CITIZENRY can understand all news without a filter. Frequent videos of Trump sitting in the Oval Office, speaking to, and uplifting all, Americans.

    Two: At 1 PM press briefing, Sean can simply say, “Any questions?”

    Three: Majority of network WH press corp realizes they are redundant and madly update resumes a few weeks before they are fired.

  24. daughterofthewest says:
    January 2, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    W would never fight back no matter how much they lied about him. It drove me crazy especially when all the dummies believed all that and voted for “hope n change”.

  25. justfactsplz says:
    January 2, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    President Elect Trump sure knows how to pick them. Sean Spicer does not let these jokers get the upper hand. He handles the media well. I have seen quite of few of his interviews and he has done an excellent job each time. President Elect Trump’s cabinet will be awesome.

