Chris Wallace Has Meltdown on Television – Blood Coming Out of His Whatever…

Yes, the insufferable, arrogant and condescending guardian of the DC swamp gates is once again pearl-clutching, after being exposed as the insufferable leftist hack he is by the sunlight that is our president. Chris Wallace has a finger-pointing meltdown after Steve Cortes calls out his bulls**t.

Chris Wallace 2020 is Megyn Kelly 2015, sans testes.

