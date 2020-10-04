Chris Wallace Has Meltdown on Television – Blood Coming Out of His Whatever…

Yes, the insufferable, arrogant and condescending guardian of the DC swamp gates is once again pearl-clutching, after being exposed as the insufferable leftist hack he is by the sunlight that is our president. Chris Wallace has a finger-pointing meltdown after Steve Cortes calls out his bulls**t.
Chris Wallace 2020 is Megyn Kelly 2015, sans testes.
This guy is a major a^^hole..
He’s the stuff that comes out of there. . .
Major Arse
No he’s a sniveling little buttworm. Listening to him carry on about the “rules” was pathetic. He never bothered to ask ole corn pop Joe about the rules on spying on the Trump campaign.
Wallace’s new name is Swampy McSwampface.
What an insufferable blowhard.
Chris Wallace is the quintessential, mind dead liberal news reporter (news reader) who has stayed beyond his “use by date.” He should have retired years ago rather than continue to dig the hole he is in deeper only to show the world how dumb and worthless he really is. A missed opportunity on his part.
I can’t be the only one who noticed that Biden coughed onto his hand while on stage, and then tried to shake Chris Wallace’s hand WITH THAT SAME HAND after the debate ended. Wallace declined.
Okay Chrissy, what you do is leave FOX for NBC and after a couple years go for a multi-million dollar settlement and then disappear into the sunset, never to be heard from again …….. other than a few jokes at comedy clubs for a few years ……
At least his father, Mike on 60 Minutes, didn’t pretend to be moderate or neutral and he had a pair of real balls instead of those silicone ones the vet installed when Chris was neutered.
Who still watches FOX?
Gets his talking points from Pelosi…
https://i.redd.it/syv42ofoius41.jpg
The same as it ever was. The Left are always angry. Its the litmus test. Wallace is a prime example of this. That’s how you spot them. If they are playing nice, challenge them and wait. That’s what President Trump did at the debate. Hook, line and sinker …every time.
By the power vested in me as a typical FNC viewer, I hereby enact a “rule” for all other viewers of FNC that Chris Wallace is to be treated like a large, highly infectious Coronavirus laden blob. To ensure maximum precautions are taken; no Trump supporter or official shall interact with this menacing angry Blob in any way until after the election.
Wallace Darrow made an intemperate and passionate defense of the rules of “The Commission on Presidential Debates.” Rules are not laws and the “elite” Commission is an anachronistic non-profit corporation that was created by a joint Uniparty sponsorship. The allegedly outrageous breach of the mask rules was actually a minor act of insubordination and the spacing between unmasked guests was reasonable IMO.
The Commission is an archaic and biased front for the Uniparty and its 3 biased choices for anti Trump moderator proves it is not an impartial and fair body. President Trump should have refused to participate in their skewed debates but that would have meant no debates at all.
The Commission and its “rules” should have been replaced entirely with a 2020 format that actually provides for a vigorous and fair debate and not 3 so called debates with belligerent questions all framed in the left’s best terms so they help Biden.
Biden interrupts loser Paul Ryan 82 times in 2012
Steve should have been more prepared with this stat – it should be easy rebuttal
Interrupt Biden or lose – polls for trump show he won.
You have to be strong towards bullies or you look weak and stupid, like Chris Wallace.
https://twitter.com/EddieZipperer/status/1311620496224591872
Everyone who is NOT part of the Democrat Media Complex needs to continually point out for the public, everywhere and every time, that “journalists” (sic) like Chris Wallace are simply PR flacks for the Democrat Party.
They will always try to spin (or worse than spin, fabricate) everything in favor of the Democrats. If ever they seem to report or say anything critical of a Democrat, it is only because whatever the “negative” may be is coming out anyway. Watch people like Chris Wallace over time, they will ALWAYS put the best possible light for the Democrats on everything…. and the worst possible for conservatives/Republicans… unless we are speaking of a RINO/CINO who can be helpful to the Democrats, of course.
Earlier today, my elderly parent told me that they don’t like Wallace anymore.
After seeing this clip, I asked them if he had been complaining about masks. I was told “yes”.
Is it really wrong that I hope that that Wallace’s career goes in a similar direction?
When Tony Snow started Fox News Sunday it was such a breath of fresh air.
I stopped watching in 2017. I don’t need the press to necessarily reflect what I think is true and important, but they damn well better not one-sided agenda driven lick spittles for a political party.
Sadly though, they are.
Cut the cord! Cancel Netflix.
PDJT is so gifted. He can show whosee the enemy, devil and the charlatan. Mask is off.
Listening to MKelly podcast. I like her but she is obviously carrying water for Chrissy. She still suffering from TDS instead of blaming liberals who crossed her.
Yep, said it last week. He’ll go the way of Kelly after January. I hope the door hits him on the way out!
The answer is not to watch Chris or any show he is on. Fox News has fallen
Why couldn’t Steve Cortes just say that masks don’t work and it’s your fascist rules we object to? Biden and Wallace remind me of the nerd that hid behind a pillar during dodgeball, waiting for your foot to cross the line so they could call you out. They need to be pegged with a ball, hard.
Totally unhinged & exposed. What a week!