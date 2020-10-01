Hope Hicks Tests Positive for COVID-19, President and First Lady Begin Precautionary Quarantine…

White House advisor to President Trump, Hope Hicks, has tested positive for COVID-19. President Trump tweets that he and the First Lady Melania are proactively beginning a quarantine as they await their test results:

Ms. Hicks is a close personal advisor and confidant to both President Trump and the First Lady. Her COVID test result seems rather suspicious on many levels. No doubt President Trump’s political opposition would like to remove him from the campaign trail and the MAGA rallies that drive an enthusiastic election outcome. Additionally a quarantine would protect Joe Biden from another debate.

There are trillions at stake…

The test results only take a few minutes, why the delay?

