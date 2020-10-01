Hope Hicks Tests Positive for COVID-19, President and First Lady Begin Precautionary Quarantine…

White House advisor to President Trump, Hope Hicks, has tested positive for COVID-19. President Trump tweets that he and the First Lady Melania are proactively beginning a quarantine as they await their test results:
Ms. Hicks is a close personal advisor and confidant to both President Trump and the First Lady. Her COVID test result seems rather suspicious on many levels. No doubt President Trump’s political opposition would like to remove him from the campaign trail and the MAGA rallies that drive an enthusiastic election outcome. Additionally a quarantine would protect Joe Biden from another debate.
There are trillions at stake…
The test results only take a few minutes, why the delay?
POTUS and FLOTUS caught the Chinese virus. They should be well cared for.
Bolsonaro, the Brazilian President, had it and took Hidrocloroquine and he was just fine. It was basically a cold. He got over it very quickly.
The left will celebrate, they will cheer… the usual but it’s what they do so it’s expected. Relax and pray for Trump, his family and staff.
It could be that Trump and Melania won’t have any symptoms. In Jesus name, amen.
God is bigger, he listens to prayers.
Pray.
The Deep State strikes again. Who wants to bet Hicks was initially given a negative test rating to get her close enough to the President to infect.
If you watch his rally at Duluth, he sounds like he’s got a bit of a cold.
I worked in Quality Control labs for 7 yrs & an Analytical Lab doing trace residue analysiss of pesticides in environmental samples for 10 years.
At the former American Malting Co. in Buffalo, NY, we used to get a sample of 2 row and a sample of 6 row barley malt, along with about 50 other labs in the country.
Samples were analyzed according to the lab procedures established by the American Society of Brewing Chemists.
There were 3 employees in the lab, the head only did the Alpha Amylase enzyme test.
For the five years I was there, all my results were in the highest two percentiles of all the participating laboratories.
I find this lack of quality control in medical field testing abysmal!:
================
“…“Dr. Cathy A. Petti, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Utah, said the story had one clear lesson.”
“’The big message is that every lab is vulnerable to having false positives,’ Dr. Petti said. ‘No single test result is absolute and that is even more important with a test result based on P.C.R’.”
—Sobering, to say the least. Of course, some people will claim that since the date of the Times’ article (2007), vast improvements have been made in the PCR test.
Really? The truth is, something much worse is lurking in the weeds. It has been lurking ever since the PCR was approved for use in diagnostics:
No large study validating the uniformity of PCR results, from lab to lab, has ever been done.
You would think at least a dozen very large studies had checked for uniform results, before unleashing the PCR on the public; but no, this was not the case. It is still not the case.
Here is what should have been done decades ago:
Take a thousand volunteers. Remove tissue samples from each person. Send those samples to 30 different labs. Have the labs run PCR and announce their findings for each volunteer….”
President Trump will be protected by Divine Intervention.
To offset being out for 14-days; invest 500 million dollars more in advertisements.
PT will not allow the evil communist/globalist to destroy him or this country.
Watch PT become 100 times more powerful between now and November 3.
DONATE!!!
Pray for President and FLOTUS health/safety.