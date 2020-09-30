President Trump Delivers Impromptu Remarks Departing the White House – Video and Transcript…

President Trump delivers remarks to the assembled press pool as he departs the White House for campaign stops in Minnesota. [Video and Transcript below]
[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: Okay, thank you very much. We’re going to Minnesota. I thought the debate last night was great. We got tremendous reviews on it. We’re hitting what people want — law and order — which Biden was unable to even talk about because he’d lose the radical left — his radical-left followers. I don’t think there’s too many of them left.
But I thought it was a great evening. It was an exciting evening. I see the ratings were very high. And it was good to be there. It felt very comfortable. And I appreciate all the good words.
So we are going now, and we’re going to have a big rally. A lot of people showing up.
Yeah.
Q Mr. President, can you explain what you meant last night when you said that the Proud Boys should “stand back and stand by”?
THE PRESIDENT: I don’t know who the Proud Boys are. I mean, you’ll have to give me a definition, because I really don’t know who they are. I can only say they have to stand down, let law enforcement do their work. Law enforcement will do the work more and more. As people see how bad this radical, liberal, Democrat movement is and how weak — the law enforcement is going to come back stronger and stronger.
But again, I don’t know who Proud Boys are. But whoever they are, they have to stand down. Let law enforcement do their work.
Q So, Mr. President, did you misspeak when you said “stand by”? That’s my — my first question. When you said —
THE PRESIDENT: Just “stand by.” Look, law enforcement will do their work. They’re going to stand down. They have to stand down. Everybody — they have to stand — whatever group you’re talking about, let law enforcement do the work.
Now, Antifa is a real problem, because the problem is on the left and Biden refuses to talk about it. He refuses to issue the words “law and order.” And you saw that last night when he choked up. He can’t say the words because he’ll lose the rest of the left. So he’s got to condemn Antifa. Antifa is a very bad group.
Q So, Mr. President, let me follow up: White supremacists, they clearly love you and support you. Do you welcome that?
THE PRESIDENT: I want law and order to be a very important part — it’s a very important part of my campaign. And when I say that, what I’m talking about is law enforcement has to — the police have to take care. And they should stop defunding the police like they’ve done in New York —
Q But I’m talking about white supremacists, sir.
THE PRESIDENT: — like they’ve done in New York. I just told you.
Q But do you denounce them? Do you denounce white supr- —
THE PRESIDENT: I’ve always denounced any form —
Q Of white supremacy?
THE PRESIDENT: Any form — any form of any of that, you have to denounce.
But I also — and Joe Biden has to say something about Antifa. It’s not a philosophy. These are people that hit people over the head with baseball bats. He’s got to come out and he’s got to be strong, and he’s got to condemn Antifa. And it’s very important that he does that.
Q So looking at (inaudible) Joe Biden, can I follow up, sir, on that?
Q Mr. President, on the election, you are — you claim that you — that you have an — your response to coronavirus —
THE PRESIDENT: I can’t hear a word you’re saying. I can’t hear.
Q But — no, but —
Q Will you — will you debate again? Will you go ahead with the other two debates that are coming up? Will you debate again?
THE PRESIDENT: I hear he doesn’t want to go forward. But that’s up to him. I mean —
Q But what about you? Are you going forward?
THE PRESIDENT: I would — yeah, I would like to. We — by every measure, we won the debate easily last night. I think he was very weak.
Q Would you like to see any changes?
THE PRESIDENT: He looked weak. He was whining. Uh, yeah, we won the debate by almost every poll that I saw. If you look at the — the various polls. And I looked at about six of them, and we won every one of them. So, no, I don’t mind debating him. I hear he wants to get out of the debates. I don’t know. That’s up to him.
Q Sir, there’s a lot of worry — there’s a lot of worry about the right-wing militias that are armed and going into the streets with weapons. Does that concern you that they go out there with their weapons and walk around in the streets?
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah, it does concern me. And crime generally concerns me — any form of crime. And let law enforcement take care of it.
Q Mr. President, why are you afraid of the election? Why are you afraid of —
THE PRESIDENT: So we had a problem in New York. They have 100,000 ballots that are a mess. They’re all confused, all mixed up. Now they say they’re going to redo them, but what are they going to do with 100,000 ballots that have already been sent? This is exactly what I’m talking about. It’s a big, big, big-scale problem.
A hundred thousand ballots went out to New York with the wrong names on the, wrong envelops, wrong addresses, wrong everything. And now they want to redo the ballots, but that doesn’t help because what about the ones that are already sent? This is exactly what I’m talking about.
Q Can I follow up to that, Mr. President? If there was an apparent Joe Biden victory come the 20th of January and you —
THE PRESIDENT: There — there won’t be. There won’t be.
Q Sir, what if there is? Would you challenge it?
Once in a generation:
White House reporters never had it so good. They will remember the easy access: “those were the days my fried…too bad they had to end”
Epic Trump.
Excellent thank you Mr. President
The debate last night was not great….for various reasons.
Why VSG/ESG PDJT…had to always agree with those idiots……he should never agree debate with…wall as*…hiden with all over wires -see the liberty daily…..why Mr.PRESIDENT ???was not enough FASCI/BRIX ?????? for start ??????
why not CSPAN WITH NEUTRAL MODERATOR,DRUG TEST, NO WIRING ???….or no debate at all !!!!
Mr. President…you do have a good instinct…seen to me your sudden change not work so well fasci/debate .. is good to have discussion with family but……
Are you ok?
Not nice. Sejmon is a faithful Treeper and Trump-supporter, with English as a second language.
Yes it was. Trump was masterful.
Biden’s voters are on the defensive.
Trump reminded people why they didn’t vote for him in 2016.
He also reminded the same people why they will not vote for Biden in 2020.
Genius Apex Predator.
Attack…….then relax and smile.
The Lion King.
President Trump crushed Biden in the debates….for various reasons.
Watched the FIVE on Fox the Fixer Network today to get their take on the debate (as previously mentioned I am boycotting FOX except for the Trump- supporting programs.) Overall positive for Trump from the FIVE! Juan Williams, however, is starting to lose it and continuing to spew Democrat lies. Was quite something to watch Williams’ display !
Remember juan’s career move? He was spewing for npr. He made some comment about being relieved when some moslems got off his airplane flight. We can’t have that, so npr s-canned him. He didn’t have time to file for unemployment bennies, when fox scooped him up.
juan spews for foxnews now. “America is listening to fox [with a grain of salt].”
Wrong…
The end is priceless.
The president does not need to denounce the Proud Boys (that have Black members)
here is an article from the GD washington POST !!! they have a picture of a black proud boy! THEY KNOW
dont backdown from this and be forced on how to TALK.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/public-safety/right-wing-groups-plan-freedom-plaza-rally-amid-heavy-dc-police-presence-to-prevent-violence/2019/07/06/40309e4e-9f68-11e9-9ed4-c9089972ad5a_story.html
Does anybody know who the shrill female reporter who kept chirping questions about white supremacists is? Talk about beating a dead horse. I like to know who our enemies are.
i cnat remember the name, but someone posted a young blonde that was married to a lobbyist … i think it was a china lobbyist.
I forgot to count the number of times Biden made his always the same Mr. Sardonicus “smile” in the debate. Someday it is going to freeze and he will be Mr. Bidenonicus.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mr. Bidenonicus.
L.M.A.O.
The MSM Whores of the CCP never ask about Black Supremacists or Islamic Supremacists. How bout the biggest racists in the world- the Chinese.The Japanese are bigtime racists- go there and find out.How bout South Africa and the farmers being murdered.But only White people can be racist. White genocide.
Proud Boys are not Racist -scroll up. THIS IS THE – blame you of what we do technique
examples
1) russia collusion
2) racist group (critical race theory, BLM, antifa) – primarily ideology but targets whites.
I get so sick and tired of these reporters constantly saying “what if this and what if that”. When I was a kid, I worked on a dairy farm for several years, all through high school and a little into college. He had a saying, “If the dog hadn’t a stopped to shit, he’d have caught the rabbit”. I wish the President would just tell them that and walk away.
I always heard if a frog had wings he would bump his butt, when he hopped
Don’t you mean he “wouldn’t” bump his butt?
Sorry, yes I do
“If wishes were horses then beggars would ride,
If turnips were swords I’d have one by my side.
If ifs and ands were pots and pans
There’d be no work for tinkers’ hands!”
“What if Eleanor Roosevelt could fly?”
My President! Indefatigable! Always upbeat! MAGA!!
45 is the Champ! if OHiden wants to run from more debates…buh bye!!
45 laid body blows that has sucked all the oxygen from Sleepy Joe brain and there wasn’t much to begin with and now, tonight 45 will UNVEIL NEXT PHASE IN AMERICA FIRST CAMPAIGN!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good retort —
The Proud Boys were labeled a “white supremacist” group by the SPLC. It’s a trash description by a left-wing organization. The media has NO problem with armed BLM/Antifa jerks, though…telling. 🤔
Media calls Blacks White Supremacist.
They should apologize! now
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/public-safety/right-wing-groups-plan-freedom-plaza-rally-amid-heavy-dc-police-presence-to-prevent-violence/2019/07/06/40309e4e-9f68-11e9-9ed4-c9089972ad5a_story.html
July 2019!!!!!!! Washington Post wrote this BEFORE they thought of claiming them WHITE
Q So, Mr. President, let me follow up: White supremacists, they clearly love you and support you. Do you welcome that?
These reporters need to be smacked down!
The head of the white supremacy movement, a loser called Richard Spencer has publicly put his support behind Biden in August of this year.
PDJT should have known this.
However, maybe he thought that Wallace wouldn’t be Biden’s butt buddy.
Kirsty, I suspect that POTUS’s brain was running 1000mph last night in a target-rich environment. NO one can hit all the targets.
“White Supremacist”. That’s the phrase Democrats use to mean “white people”.
Or Republicans. Or even minorities who support the President of the United States. And certainly it is the label attached to anyone who refuses to submit to their own murder at the hands of a howling, bloodthirsty Democrat lynch mob.
the key point is! they want ANTIFA to have free reign to beat the hell out of GRANDPA AND GRANDMA – and the Proud Boys STOOD IN BETWEEN.
Black people are in the proud boys, and THIS IS OFFENSIVE to call them white supremacist
Love the way they ask him what he’s going to do if he loses by January 20th. “It’s not going to happen. It’s not going to happen.” Sleepy Joe is the most boring candidate of all time.
I was beyond furious when Chris Wallace brought up the bogus, “There are fine people on both sides…” bullshittery that has been proven wrong a thousand times.
it can’t be easy having to debate Biden and Wallace.
I do think he should have let Biden speak more and let him hang himself.
Chris Wallace stated at the start of the debate that he (Chrissy) wrote all of the questions.
So what is it? Is Chris Wallace ignorant of events in our country? or is he blowing his own dog whistle?
Chrissy knew what he was doing by posing a false gotcha question.
Their internal polls must be really bad on the black vote. Notice how everyone is focused on “white supremacy” and how President Trump has not condemned them?
LikeLiked by 2 people
ALL this nonsense started right after Biden’s “You ain’t black” slip-up.
Working black men must be deserting the plantation with wild abandon for the Dems to be going this batschnitz
The MSM is relentlessly attacking PDJT as a racist without any evidence today. Stalin and Hitler could only dream of such loyalty.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Racism is all they have. And it is proving to be as thin a reed as all the other charges they launched against our President.
Gee, the Swamp Media are working mighty hard to flog the Orange Man Racist trope today.
Internal polling must be telling them what sane people can see for themselves: Strokin’ Joe stank the joint out in the debate. The polling must be telling them that ALL the key soundbites were bad for Biden.
Packing the Supreme Court, betray the police and Hunter is a Biden family bagman must be killing them.
Personally, I think the biggest blow was Biden declaring ‘I am the Democrat Party now’.
What voters heard was ‘I am in control of the rioters and looters’.
This Country goes democrat controlled, we will have a communist-style government. Worrying about White and Black stuff will be a luxury by comparison.
The color red always appears on the top of a rainbow, and the color violet always appears on the bottom. Nature is a red supremacist.
I hate the press!!🤬🤬🤬
Very disappointed in Scott Adams who has said Trump lost his vote.because he didn’t denounce white supremacy strongly enough in the debate. It would be fun to watch a debate with Scott Adams where the moderator asks Scott if he denounces white supremacy 100 time in a row. Do you think Scott might get it?
Who is Scott Adams and why should we hang the moon on what he thinks.
Didn’t Scott also freak out about masks or lockdowns or HCQ or something, and later walk it back? Some of these folks freak out about the most ridiculous things. By now, everyone who says they’re a Trump support should know that he doesn’t operate in DC/political correctness parlance, so the words he uses carry what he’s trying to say, but he’s not going to play the political correctness game and debate white supremacy because he knows it’s a trap.
I think I’ll @ Scott Adams with this. Feel free to join in.
Sherri, Do you remember all the demands/questions , “(Trump) Do you denounce David Duke, the KKK (etc)?” ~>before he was even elected president? Even Mitt Romney got in on saying that Trump needed to “denounce”.
This is not only a leftist rehash-talking-point,
>but it is –totally projectionism by the leftists.
Q: What’s a white supremacist?
A: Any person that’s white.
Special exclusion: Any white that supports Marxism, especially the overthrow of the US government, is allowed to identify as any other color and is safe from criticism.
I would love a transcript of last night’s debate
Facts matter
