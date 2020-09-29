Sidney Powell Discusses Today’s Flynn Persecution Hearing With Lou Dobbs – Where is this going, and why are we in a handbasket?…

The hearing today in the courtroom of Judge Emmet Sullivan was an abject showcase in judicial nuttery. The one good thing to come out of the adversarial arguments was that millions more Americans got to hear first-hand just how broken and corrupt the federal system of the judiciary has become. The judicial farce was only exceeded by the legal nonsense exhibited by Sullivan’s extra-judicial prosecutor/amicus John Gleeson.
At one point in the proceedings Sullivan even threatened Flynn’s defense attorney with a referral to the BAR association for her letter of introduction to AG Bill Barr during the transition between defense counsel. Yes, the judicial activism was that ridiculous.
Yes Alice, unfortunately the fiasco is scheduled to continue… Sidney Powell discusses the day’s events with Lou Dobbs:
I’m shocked a judge can drag an American around by his neck like this. Pure evil.
A honest judge cannot.
Third world DC appellate court for sure! Drain the swamp now — this is not the way the judicial system is supposed to work. Poor Gen Flynn and Sidney Powell… How can AG Barr sit there and not do anything? Frostbite ANGER tonight!
Same!! I am beyond sick and tired of seeing the scales of “justice” so tilted in one direction while everyone in the media pretends that it’s all completely unbiased! Trying to not be discouraged but am honestly feeling overwhelming sad right now.
The entire judiciary of this country is in a state of disgrace as long as Sullivan remains on or even anywhere near a bench.
Clearly he had not read anything submitted….
And OCN…what you have eluded too is what is driving this travesty of justice…that is why Lady Justice is blind folded because the judges are SUPPOSED TO BE IMPARTIAL!!!!
“One Nation Under GOD!” Wheels are turning, people are seeing, maybe this won’t all be for naught. Sunlight and Sundance give me hope that we might be seeing a new beginning point for our country and not a dead end. MAGA! BD
AG Barr is MIA when it comes to defending a decorated combat veteran – a 3-star general.
Do you think he will defend us simple deplorables?
If it’s “Alice in Wonderland,” who is the real Cheshire Cat?
DOJ “Your honor, there is no case.” This MUST be taken out of Sullivan’s corrupt and severely biased hands.
Yep.
And there are no Obama judges🤮
So says your Chief Justice.
I’ll bet Emmett wishes Flynn still had his Covington lawyers. Sidney has really put a hitch in his gidi- yap ( good aim Sidney)Eric Holder’s firm was willing to screw Flynn over just to Emmett’s liking.Keep it up Emmett, more evidence continues to be produced while you fuddle around.
According to something I saw on Twitter, Judge Sullivan questioned Sidney Powell about conversations she may (or may not have) had with President Trump. Allegedly, after first suggesting that such conversations might be a matter of “Executive Privilege” Sidney backed down and told Juxge Sullivan that she DID talk to President Trump about Flynn’s case, and that she SPECIFICALLY ASKED TRUMP TO NOT pardon Michael Flynn.
Would it not be wise and rational to refuse to participate in a corrupt, abusive, illegitimate and immoral process orchestrated by those who have taken an oath to uphold the law? Who or what is compelling Flynn and Powell to participate in this clown show? General Flynn, you are a warrior….a fighter. I suggest that this is the time for a strategic withdrawal. Every time you and your attorney show up in the kangaroo court, you give it your permission to continue to abuse the law and your rights. Stop participating in your own abuse. One possible albeit long shot secondary outcome of your withdrawal may be that AG Barr gets off his rear end and arrests a few dozen traitors.
