Presidential Debate Night – President Trump -vs- Joe Biden – 9:00pm ET Livestreams

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden take part in the first presidential debate between the two 2020 candidates. The Cleveland, Ohio event is moderated by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace who will transparently assist Joe Biden.
The anticipated start time of the debate is 9:00pm ET and will be broadcast on all network channels. To avoid the narrative engineers C-SPAN, OANN and Newsmax will also be broadcasting the debate live. We are providing the livestream links early to prepare.
RSBN Livestream – CSPAN Livestream – Fox News Livestream – Fox Business Livestream
.
.
.
This gave me a slight headache…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Me too.
We watched it all, but the format scheme is ridiculous, and Wallace as we know is an operative.
Kinda sad really, any sane person would observe Biden’s face and see he is struggling cognitively.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wallace doing everything in his power to prop up this corpse!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ass referred to Biden as VP literally every single time he addressed him. To the very end.
You’d think he never heard of The REAL Vice President Michael Pence.
And Biden? He is very practiced at the appearance of sanctimony. Sickens me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was the WORST so-called debate I have seen in my life.
Chris Wallace should be fired, stripped of all employee benefits, and punished until there are unspeakable things.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chris Wallace is scum. Disgusting bias
LikeLike
Look at CNNs headline…. Wallace was paid to do exactly what he did.
LikeLike
SO INCREDIBLY FRUSTRATING TO WATCH. WHY DOES TRUMP AGREE TO THIS WITH WALLACE?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I need to settle down to analyze this. But some promising comments below.
LikeLiked by 1 person
exactly…the punches were to the gut…45 is working the body!
LikeLike
Cspan callers just started
LikeLiked by 1 person
There was a strategy to 45 today…something else is about to come out…
45 said unequivocally that the vote needs to count or he will not accept the results…
LikeLike
Well…that was ugly
LikeLike
LikeLike
Trump would have done better by being more calm, allowing Biden to have his time…and then taking his to make his points. This wasn’t a lost, but it wasn’t a win either.
LikeLike
Antifa is not simply an idea. Wray definitely is not a good idea.
LikeLike
Wallace would have forced an answer regarding court packing from Trump. He rescued Biden by not demanding him answer the question. Such blatant bias.
LikeLike
Wait, climate change?? Seriously??
Did I miss something? Wallace is bitching about going “off topic”, but I don’t recall Climate change being on the list of topics!
LikeLike
LikeLike