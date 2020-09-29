Presidential Debate Night – President Trump -vs- Joe Biden – 9:00pm ET Livestreams

Posted on September 29, 2020 by

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden take part in the first presidential debate between the two 2020 candidates. The Cleveland, Ohio event is moderated by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace who will transparently assist Joe Biden.

The anticipated start time of the debate is 9:00pm ET and will be broadcast on all network channels. To avoid the narrative engineers C-SPAN, OANN and Newsmax will also be broadcasting the debate live.  We are providing the livestream links early to prepare.

RSBN LivestreamCSPAN LivestreamFox News LivestreamFox Business Livestream

.

.

.

1,850 Responses to Presidential Debate Night – President Trump -vs- Joe Biden – 9:00pm ET Livestreams

  1. littleflower481 says:
    September 29, 2020 at 10:44 pm

    This gave me a slight headache…

  2. Dekester says:
    September 29, 2020 at 10:45 pm

    Me too.

    We watched it all, but the format scheme is ridiculous, and Wallace as we know is an operative.

    Kinda sad really, any sane person would observe Biden’s face and see he is struggling cognitively.

  3. oldschool64 says:
    September 29, 2020 at 10:45 pm

    Wallace doing everything in his power to prop up this corpse!

  4. cheering4america says:
    September 29, 2020 at 10:45 pm

    Ass referred to Biden as VP literally every single time he addressed him. To the very end.

    You’d think he never heard of The REAL Vice President Michael Pence.

    And Biden? He is very practiced at the appearance of sanctimony. Sickens me.

  5. Peoria Jones says:
    September 29, 2020 at 10:45 pm

    That was the WORST so-called debate I have seen in my life.

    Chris Wallace should be fired, stripped of all employee benefits, and punished until there are unspeakable things.

  6. kelley says:
    September 29, 2020 at 10:45 pm

    SO INCREDIBLY FRUSTRATING TO WATCH. WHY DOES TRUMP AGREE TO THIS WITH WALLACE?

  7. Nepanyrush says:
    September 29, 2020 at 10:45 pm

    I need to settle down to analyze this. But some promising comments below.

  8. tuskyou says:
    September 29, 2020 at 10:46 pm

    Cspan callers just started

  9. Publius2016 says:
    September 29, 2020 at 10:46 pm

    There was a strategy to 45 today…something else is about to come out…

    45 said unequivocally that the vote needs to count or he will not accept the results…

  10. brutalus2 says:
    September 29, 2020 at 10:46 pm

    Well…that was ugly

  11. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 29, 2020 at 10:47 pm

  12. Coast says:
    September 29, 2020 at 10:47 pm

    Trump would have done better by being more calm, allowing Biden to have his time…and then taking his to make his points. This wasn’t a lost, but it wasn’t a win either.

  13. Sherri Young says:
    September 29, 2020 at 10:47 pm

    Antifa is not simply an idea. Wray definitely is not a good idea.

  14. bullnuke says:
    September 29, 2020 at 10:47 pm

    Wallace would have forced an answer regarding court packing from Trump. He rescued Biden by not demanding him answer the question. Such blatant bias.

  15. oldschool64 says:
    September 29, 2020 at 10:47 pm

    Wait, climate change?? Seriously??

    Did I miss something? Wallace is bitching about going “off topic”, but I don’t recall Climate change being on the list of topics!

  16. Nepanyrush says:
    September 29, 2020 at 10:48 pm

