Don Trump Jr. Discusses Tax Returns, SCOTUS, Ballot Harvesting and Biden Debate Expectations…

If you have not watched Donald Trump Jr. respond to beltway narratives in a while, this is a good example of his ability to boil issues down to their essential elements. Don Jr. has refined his skills at pushing back against the progressive-left and their media orcs.
I can’t imagine how it is for Trump’s kids to see their father lied about day after day. I would stay infuriated all the time if that was my dad.
I’m infuriated, and he’s not my dad. But he is the duly-elected President, who represents our Constitutional Republic, and so he is taking the arrows meant for ME and MINE.
So ..it’s personal. DNA notwithstanding, their TREASONOUS COUP is personal.
President Donald Trump is the Martin Luther King of our time.
He is representing a group beaten down, murdered, and arrested daily. — The Individual, The American.
If someone is running for federal office – eg, Joe Biden running to be President – and someone in the federal government has disseminated information to an operative, reporter, other politician, in order to facilitate that candidate’s success in getting elected and then being the one now in charge of the Treasure Department as but one of the departments in the executive branch – and thereby in charge of the IRS – how can that be respecting the 4th Amendment?
Isn’t this business of Donald J. Trump’s tax returns being disseminated in an effort to discredit him, impugn his integrity, a violation of the 4th Amendment?
That person who disseminated the tax returns and “reams of information” needs to be arrested, for starters.
we are seeing the slow reveal that our constitution is being attacked, erased, and changed by the BIG CLUB ( hence the big ugly – return to the constitution)
remember September 1st was the day POTUS warned Barr ( i will post repeat themes to assist us in informing others before the election – I’m in this with you till the end)
https://4thamendmentrestored.com/
this site has only been mentioned to CTH and strangers. Watching the views is remarkable – it shows me there is a silent majority
Furthermore, the entire IRS being constituted as it is where the information obtained for “tax purposes” can then be used to harm the citizen shows what a danger that is to our 4th amendment protection – the mishandling of information gathered for tax purposes basically piercing the 4th amendment protection –
it’s like the FISA court – I would say that is another example – where the FISA court was set up for one purpose – but then misused to spy on our own citizens, Donald J. Trump being one glorious example –
the IRS and the FISA court are examples of where we allowed our government to make inroads on our Constitutional protections with the proviso that the setup would not lead to problems IF you had people of honor – but again, this is an excellent demonstration of how prudent our Founding Fathers were, endeavoring to block people in government someday violating the trust given them – they were very skeptical of giving government any power that could not be restrained –
now again we are reminded of what still remains to be done to make America great again!
They are as thick skinned as daddy is. Probably more focused on their tasks than worry about or respond to fake news and slander. Bravo to them for being so strong.
The kids, I think they are tough and probably laugh about the hysteria and hate.
I pray daily for Melania and Baron. Those two…. Oh my. They have my most fervent prayers. I would hope and love for them to know that there are many praying for all of them
I dedicate a Rosary every day for the president, his family and staff and security detail.
The Trump genes run strong in PDJT’s kids.
Don Jr. is tough, smart and a force to be reckoned with. I hope he runs for office.
Seeing as the entire globalist & DC apparatus is intent on destroying his father, I would say the same applies to the entire Trump family. Like it or not, PDJT has embroiled his family in this battle & I suspect we’ll see one of the Trump sons run for office in 2024.
I agree! My son just met him at his place of business. Don Jr, our governor, and a myriad of secret service, etc., were there for a couple of hours. Family couldn’t go because security was immensely tight, even had bomb sniffing dogs on the premises over the weekend before the meeting. Don Jr was as personable as any guy could be, and I think he’s like his very street-smart and well-seasoned warrior father – very comfortable in his own skin and dead-certain of his convictions! All the Trump kids grew up in an intentional family – always expected to pull their own and be leaders.
I hope Donald Jr is the next POTUS
NBC INELIGIBLE……people need to get a clue
He was excellent – even got in about the vote harvesting with the Somalis in Minn.
Also, his speech pattern is very clear, does not ramble on and on
Agree. Don Jr. is very efficient with words, as evidenced by the video we just watched.
He can machine gun out the facts pretty good.
As I sit….
I’m looking at all the information comming out and Don Jr hits the nail on the head.
President Trump is running the country and joe is sitting in the basement..
Kamala is no where to be found.. Balot harvesting is going full court press..
So do these Democrats realy believe that the American people are going to accept a No Show for President. But then I have to think about this… is this the plan… have the election results so skewed that the people don’t accept the results and the military and DC politicians say honor the vote..
Are the DC politicians.. looking to forment a civil war… one only wonders. I see all the corrupted officials looking the other way….
As for me I’m ready… either way…. MAGA..
It helps to have the media do all your campaigning for you and hiding Hunter Biden’s money from Russia and China.
I think that your theory is probably correct Hans. The left knows that President Trump would win re-election in a landslide if the voting was conducted in person and with proper election security. But unfortunately, neither of those things are going to happen so the next best option is to create so much chaos that the results are unable to be accurately verified. The house races in 2018 were their test run and the number of races that flipped in California because of “late” ballots prove that they know exactly what they’re doing.
Thnk about the Democratic primary in Iowa earlier this year, where no winner was ever clearly determined. Think about that happening on a national scale and toss in the media announcing that Donald Trump is refusing to leave office, even after he “clearly lost” and it will be Bush Gore on steroids for the next 4 years!
There’s not going to be a civil war and the DC pols know it. During all that has happened to POTUS in the last 4 years not even a dozen people have marched on hos behalf in DC.
Excellent job by Don Jr. He’s very effective.
He is funny too, has a great way of saying things just like his dad, Ivanka is more serious and she too has been a great asset to her father during this time.
I really hope that Don Jr will run for President He would be a strong President Too
not eligible….READ your Constitution
Pretty much sums it up.
Not one exaggerated statement, plain, simple, true.
Don Jr was excellent, but what a sad bunch of morose faces among the interviewers. Did someone steal their breakfast today?
LikeLiked by 3 people
They aren’t allowed to enthuse about Trump like they used to. Paul Ryan has demanded they begin operating in “life after Trump” mode. He will regret that.
Perhaps they’re “thick-skinned,” perhaps not. But they ARE strong, wonderful, clean-cut kids…and there is no doubt they love and respect their father. That is so nice to see.
Don, Jr., is remarkably eloquent and totally knowledgeable. Proud of this guy.
DJ 2024!!
Taxes…..wash…rinse…repeat! I don’t do my taxes. I go a business that specializes in taxes. I am not familiar with tax law. My first question to anyone asking about taxes—do YOU do your own taxes? Would you be able to do your own taxes if you were involved in even a medium sized business?
And finally—do you pay more than you have to every year in taxes when filing with IRS–take no personal deductions like child credit, etc.?
I also take my vehicle to a mechanic. Call the Heating and Cooling guy when my A/C or heating acts up. ….blah…blah…blah…….
Wash….rinse…repeat…….Stupid…stupid..stupid.
HOW MUCH you wanna bet DJT leaked his own tax returns to neuter the Dems’ stupid october surprise…
I thing yhe NY AG had something to do with it. The story is in the NYT and she’s gung ho to get Trump. Also would Trump’s federal taxes have to be attached to his NY state tax returns ?
Those 3 Fox News people look mighty grim.
Junior’s girlfriend is hot too.
The optic of what’s her face and Fake Tapper 100 feet apart is wonderful…
Wallace is a hack, but I don’t think he’s gonna toss softballs at dementia Joe. Talkers say Joes answers will just be attacks on PDJT, and the President will have an arsenal that spans over 50 years provided by joe to reciprocate.
It also depends when Joes meds wear off, and how he responds off script which has been abysmal in the past……or even if he shows at all.
