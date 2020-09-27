Senator Ron Johnson Eviscerates FBI Director Chris Wray – With Documents to Support…

Chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, Senator Ron Johnson, is fired up in this interview with Maria Bartiromo. Senator Johnson starts by outlining the documents and evidence of Hunter Biden corrupt activity the media refuse to cover…… and then Johnson goes full wolverine on FBI Director Christopher Wray for concealing evidence.
A few notes. While Johnson’s frustration is righteous, his committee staff did not appear to have a grasp on the majority of evidence that existed prior to mid-2020. That said, we all know FBI Director Wray is part of the ‘resistance’; that’s the reason why AG Barr had to fire FBI legal counsel Dana Boente when Chris Wray refused to do so.
Secondly, something to contemplate -specifically for those who understand how DC information is selectively controlled- there is no better person to deliver the ‘spygate’ gut punch than Maria Bartiromo. Question those “sources” and we might just locate some sketchy narrative engineers presenting themselves as ‘friends’ of the truth.
“…Goes full Badger on FBI Director…”
Fixed it for you, Sundance!
Same effect, just different critter, and never a day too soon and never a day too late. Maybe the good Senator realizes how much We Know.
Thanks to Sundance’s visits…
DONT BADGER THE BADGERS
Honey badger, please. Because honey badger don’t give a…well, doesn’t care what nest it stirs up.
Honey badger wants to stir op a nest, all the nests and take them on now.
I don’t think it’s as cut and dry. It’s hard to say really. You have the Deep State which I suspect is an alternative shadow group evolved from the Cold War era. And you have the Communist in which I believe BHO is/was one. Yet the Deep State allowed him to become pres. It’s kinda weird because the DS might have actually protected us to some degree from the Communist. Last 4 years MAGA has challenged conventional wisdom. Some have no doubt realigned. Hard to tell who’s, who sometimes. But I know who the Communists are and I also know they are bad news.
Remember, Obama’s parents both worked for the Ford Foundation which is a known CIA front for various activities…so, Obama is deep state/CIA…
Which of Obama’s parents? Asking for a friend…
Mother and the one named Obama…other one was a Communist friend of Obama’s grandfparents.
You mean that “Fraaaaank” he wrote about?
Also, his “typical white woman” grandmother worked at a bank that supposedly had some CIA laundering.
And what about Stanley Ann’s parents? Would love to know the WHOLE story about the Dunhams and Grandma’s “sudden” death in November 2008…
The legal ones or the illegal ones?
Also asking for a friend.
Kamala Harris also connected:
https://www.nysun.com/national/no-wonder-harris-exclaimed-thank-you-ford/91225/
I think the Communist mind set is deeply immature and unrealistic, and therefore dangerous. Just think of the tantrum a two year old throws when thwarted and give the same adult mindset power to get their way. Ruthless murder and heartlessness and petty insistence of the right of their cause , no matter the cost.
Not surprising in the least if one understands the original or Adamic sin nature of the Bible that infects each of us.
ALL utopian movements, governments, ideas etc. have one thing in common—they fail to adequately account for this human nature that will act out negatively if given the chance or freedom to do so.
As a result, every one of these, from the USSR to the hippie commune, eventually fails in its utopian dream due to human nature causing one or more members to want (and then take) more than their fair “share” allocated to them by the “egalitarian” system. It effectively then becomes an authoritarian system where the “leadership” is governed by survival of the fittest and strongest.
That all this occurs is facilitated by the fact that these utopian attempts are by atheists, whether overt like communists, or camouflaged by various perversions of Jude-Christian beliefs on the Bible.
Luke, deep state protected against communists, partially, because they didn’t want to be slaves to the Soviet Empire rulers in Moscow. Those Muscovites thought they were the owners of international communism. So DS in USA resisted those pretenders.
The deep state was OK with serving global elite masters who would be controllers of US, Europe, Russia/Soviets, China, and Japan. India, Islam, Africa, Australia, Latin America and SE Asia were spheres of interest to the major players.
And the, someday explained, chance meeting in a coffee shop.
Wolverines are the kings of the wild.
Even grizzly bears back down.
Native Americans feared and respected wolverines.
Badgers are smaller civilized critters by comparison.
Swamp is deep and there’s no definite way to know who wears which color hat.
There are no coincidences in DC, I believe our President is sending a message today.
It’s almost time for all the azzwhoopins to begin.
It sure would be nice if the president could de-classify. We have been entitled to this information for A LONG TIME! I’m holding on to what Mr. Sundance said that we must re-elect the president first. He will have nothing to lose at that point!!
Nope, no coincidences. Having Rudy and Chris Christie at the presser today is somehow meaningful and POTUS played it up as soon as he came out. Verrrrry interesting.
Johnson calling out Lindsey Graham being satisfied with document production and the FBI’s redactions in documents was interesting –to say the least;
especially since Johnson’s interview was just after Lindsey’s.
I do understand (from you, SD) how the alphabet agencies go to certain news media, but your paragraph to contemplate: Do you mean Maria’s sources are selectively narrating to her (which makes sense) as a cya manipulation; and why is there no one better than Maria to deliver the gut punch? Especially if only selective info is given.
Sorry if my questions are silly.
Which agency would benefit from the ‘no Durham’ narrative reported by MB?
CIA, FBI. DOJ. We know their media connections, but what agency uses MB, and how does it benefit that agency. The question I am have is which of them benefits most.
DOJ putting pressure on FBI/Wray? MB and Johnson were shooting flames at Wray.
Best defense is a good offense and all that.
I also wondered why Maria got and used the “un-sourced news”…
Also wonder if she suspects whether or not it’s a set up…any hint of her suspicious cat?
So, it’s probably a set up by the black hats, right? Because the white hats don’t do such things…(or did they?)
so Ron Johnson is telling us that the Special Council took over $40million under fraudulent circumstances. It was our tax money. Do WE the PEEPS have a cause of action?
Johnson is correct imo that not revealing anything in Durham’s investigation is more damaging than the BS excuse that we are now too close to the election. The truth should not be hidden, whether a 100 days from the election or if it’s tomorrow.
Yes! Biden was in on it. He’s running for president for crying out loud!!
May I suggest Mr. David Alexander Clarke Jr as a replacement for Mr. Wray.
Sheriff Clarke would “find and eliminate opposition to law and truth”.
Wray is very far beyond his “sell by” date. He needs to go out to pasture.
Chris Christie would be better than Wray.
They’re 2 peas in a pod. Christie pushed Trump to hire Wray because Wray was principle in getting Christie off regarding his bridge-gate scandal.
I would be better than Wray— !!!
Chris Christie was at the press conference today. Hmmm (?)
It would be like the Gunfight at OK Corral.
Probably. But Clarke would put the bad guys down. And that would be a good thing.
Wishing…. This is the Guy I’d like to see as Director of DOJ/FBI .
Chesty Puller?
Yeah. I know. He isn’t available. But if he were, he’d kick ass and set things right. Someone like him is what I meant. Focused, Dedicated, America First, Fight to Win. Adm Rogers would be my choice of the living Patriots.
Grennell just called me*. Said “hold my beer.”
*A work of fiction, But firing Wray and replacing with Grennell, on an Acting basis, would be a thing of beauty. I’m old enough to remember Nixon taking the torch to his administration during Watergate, and it didn’t go well for him. But Nixon was trying to hide evidence from the American people. Just a tad different here, fighting to disclose evidence to the American people. When the evidence is disclosed, any political backlash from the Wray termination will be forgotten. Johnson is correct, the evidence must come out before the election, and not doing so is political unto itself.
Grennell would be excellent. So might be Adm Michael S. Rogers.
Is there any other American that could withstand the organized assault on their every motion the past 47 months +/- other than PDJT? I have moved beyond exasperated and disillusioned about our ‘American’ political environment in DC. Never did I ever expect what has come to light, no thanks to any of our investigative legal entities in DC. My sole regard now is to support PDJT these next 47=/- months until those guilty are found and charged and hanged if possible. No quarters, no excuses.
bud,
IMO the corner has been turned. I have SteveHilton on tonight.
His opening was strong. That coupled with PDJTs conference today gives me great hope that the MSM will be unable to withstand the daily onslaught.
Hilton just called Biden a stooge on T.V.
Nice.
his committee staff did not appear to have a grasp on the majority of evidence that existed prior to mid-2020.
Playing the liberal deep state game of “but, but, but we did no know.
My take, NoWray is gone 4 Nov if not sooner.
Like Sidney Powell said “wray should be gone yesterday”
To be replaced by…? Other than an interim director, the replacement would have to pass muster with … SSCI. Rubio, Warner. Same bunch of crooks who were in on the coup.
There are ways around that.
Which is what I think is happening.
Which is what I think is happening.
Don’t forget – Rubio was the weasel who first hired Fusion GPS to make up the dossier.
The real Lil Marco showed up at the G8 amnesty planning months after he was elected. I had no support for him after that.
His committee staff and Johnson did not have the information until mid-2020
And what happened mid-2020.
Think silos and this:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/25/a-funny-thing-happened-on-the-way-to-the-coffee-shop/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/08/22/my-discussion-with-john-durhams-lead-investigator-william-aldenberg/
“Playing the liberal deep state game of “but, but, but we did no know.”
I don’t think so.
Is Senator Johnson trying to cover his own tracks and/or malfeasance?
Remember – no recess appointments allowed.
The article states: “ his committee staff did not appear to have a grasp on the majority of evidence that existed prior to mid-2020”
grasp is different from have the information. Maybe Johnson’s staff did not understand the magnitude of the evidence they had or maybe they were playing dumb. I sure hope not.
All of this leads to the obvious question – how much is Joe Biden paying Wray to coverup Joe Biden’s and Where’s Hunter’s crimes and corruption?
Is it in the form of $$$, like Obama paid the Iranian Mullahs? Or is it in the form of promises of political appointment(s)? Or is it both?
Given the amount and level of crimes and corruption he has been covering up, or at least trying very hard to cover up, it must be a lot.
“…how much is Joe Biden paying Wray?”
Joe Biden has absolutely NO idea that any of this is even happening. The first debate is supposed to take place in TWO DAYS and there is no way that he is going to be able to do it so they are throwing everything they have at DJT in the hopes that something will stick long enough to distract the Lo-Fo voters from the oncoming train wreck!
I will defeat Joe Biden.
– Joe Biden
There is not enuf popcorn available for Tues night!
Get your Biden bingo card ready… “Come on, man”. “You know the thing”. “As the father of some who have served…”. ” As the father who has lost a son” “As a husband who has lost a wife tragically to a drunk driver (a lie)”. “When I graduated first in my class, while on scholarship at a historically black college…” ” stupid bastards” “fat” “I’ll take you behind the bleachers….”. ” You lying dog-faced long soldier” “old quartermasters can work in the women’s department on the 7th floor” “I’ve gone on too long…”
I should go back thru Bongino’s podcast, there are more….
Pres Trump’s card is more fun and far less predictable!
Audit Director Wray’s stock portfolio.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
Imagine the shoe on the other foot.People would be in prison. Ongoing indictments and trial after trial.The former President brought up on charges and his stupid bumbling corrupt V.P. and his family arrested and on trial.Along with former A.G., FBI ,CIA, and members of the MSM. But that’s in an alternate universe. Or maybe a fairy tale.
Imagine if congressional repubs had a spine to do that.
Well, if the parties we flipped all of those people would have been in jail for almost three years now. But instead we have this…
But, sadly so many out here have no damn clue. I talk to them everyday as do the rest of you here.
Devastating job presenting documents for comparison at 6:50. Nice work, Senator.
Nothing will ever come of any of this. Democrats are almost never brought to justice if it is important.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Please, now is not the time for negativity. Get your self prepared, on point, and aware, get out of the way.
Good Sunday evening post, Country Doc.
Nothing will ever come of any of this. Democrats are almost never brought to justice if it is important.
Actual question here, not snark.
Who would prosecute these Intl Community top brass, if they were prosecuted for their crimes?
Would be nice if they could make them military tibunals.
And why didn’t Barr fire Wray for insubordination when he refused to fire Boente?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Apparently, his personal bagpipes are very small
If he has any at all
I give it the first Wednesday in November and Wray will here: “you’re fired”
Maybe wait until the electors have been chosen. If there are court battles, Wray might have weapons he could deploy on his way out.
I tried to post earlier on another thread (it said “looks like you already posted this, we I didn’t 🤷♂️), but one thing I thought of is this: you look at the damage the “resistance” has done when not in power, think what they could do with absolute power.
If Trump loses (I don’t really think he will lose), then every charge brought will be dropped and everyone involved in the prosecutions will be charged. They’ll go after Trump, Barr, Durham, etc. after all, they would’ve only done it to influence the election 😉.
There probably is strategic value to waiting until after the election, if Trump wins he can go scorched earth and leave nothing untouched. If he loses, he needs to preserve everything. Pardon Flynn, preemptive pardons probably.
He knows what’s at stake. I don’t have any opinion either way, but I think Barr knows the futility of pursuing these things if Trump loses. Biden’s AG and DoJ will just undo everything and attack the Trump administration with vengeance and probably get convictions because there’s be no one to release exculpatory evidence to save the day.
It sucks, but it’s the reality of the situation. I’m confident Trump will win and finish draining the swamp in the 2nd term. But we need to look at the paradigm through the lease of a Trump lose and what that’s look like for certain actions taken today.
The Art of the Deal, own the downside. Making bold charges and losing the election isn’t a winning hand.
Suppose to be “through the lens of a Trump loss”
Trump will now battle the fascist leftists boldly on all fronts and at all times and at this he will not flag nor fail. He will never succumb to the siren call of the fascist leftists propaganda ministers that will permeate the television waves, nor to the cowering fear of the GOPe to do battle. He will no longer bargain with the fascist leftists and their propaganda ministers and gutter rats. He can not reason with them as the fascist leftists and their gaggle of lying lackeys and deranged dingbats will grant no quarter to him and if they can, they will destroy him and his family and all of America without remorse.
Trump will now follow the fascist leftists to the inmost recesses of their minds and make them fear and dread the very sight and sound of him. with only an occasional drug or alcohol induced respite in between their waking nightmares as their day of final reckoning approaches. Trump will make them howl.
Lets talk and express some more outrage, ron, as it has worked so well in getting results in the past. Perhaps you could ask your fellow repub colleagues what they are being black mailed for, and who is doing it.
…..or is there some other reason for your repub colleagues gross negligence and apathy over the rule of law?
jus wundrin
What can be done? When will it be done? How will we measure progress?
Is it time for some enterprising media host to quantify action rather than simply provide a platform for partisan demagoguery?
What actions can a Senator take? Sponsor legislation, block funding and approvals, hold hearings and investigations, public pressure, etc. What results will they achieve?
Insist on a schedule and monitor progress.
Revisit progress on each visit to the show.
Proactive congressmen should welcome the accountability.
I so appreciate Maria–her pursuit of truth and insistence on doing the right thing.
There is a reason why the “Report” or “Indictments” have not happened yet and if people think certain people and the President are not controlling this think again. The President has powers to impanel very powerful tools we know nothing about.
The election is the most important thing we all have to focus on and this country and the world depend on us Americans or else.
Trump most certainly wants the report and indictments to happen and the sooner the better. I can not think of anything less likely than his being the one stopping it.
I totally agree with your statements. It is the election and nothing other than the election that matters. I will have comments on the report not being produced that blog but in summary, we want CONVICTIONS and not an emotional release of a criminal charge. We want air tight evidence that is not politically tainted.
are there any Patriots left in the FBI or are they all communists who need to be eradicated along with those whom Brennan polluted while CIA director. These black hats all need a firing squad or hanging.Drape them in a communist flag to rot in a ditch, the treasonous scum that they are
Fight Organized Crime
Demolish the FBI
The World’s Premier Criminal Organization
In one job I had in the military, I answered FOIAs as an add’l duty. We could never get away with these redactions. Definitely couldn’t have just NOT responded. But we had UCMJ….and honor….so I guess there is that.
UCMJ – the bible for my one job – Battalion Courts & Boards clerk. Everything was in black and white – no gray areas.
I time is here where we need to define the patriot side, and begin standing to be counted. The definition of what we believe this Country stands for, what the constitution means, and what we will allow to be changed only over our lives, fortunes, and sacred honor — then start facing people down, exerting the power of the constitution, calling out the snaky lawyers, politicians, media, emotion laden snowflakes. We cannot count on a vote — not this election. And even if we win, we will have enemies to face. They must be identified and eliminated or neutralized from positions of power.
Senator Ron Johnson, aggressively optimistic republican during the day and Uni-party by night when the cameras are off.
Congressman Matt Gaetz on The Next Revolution (fox) just called out “Romney, Bush, Chaney” as what we need to stay away from in the future after President Trump (after 2nd term –that is).
Back in 2018, in one of President Trump’s round tables, Senator Johnson had a strong disagreement with the President on trade and immigration policy. It was however, quite cordial, and while President Trump did not bend at all, actually he schooled the Senator, he took Senator Johnson quite seriously, and I always thought at that moment the die was cast for the relationship between the two in a positive way. Hearing what people have to say and treating them fairly can go a long way. Go to minute 31:00. https://youtu.be/J8lSlWHEJQI
We now know that there are numerous FBI agents that knew about The Coup, but were afraid to speak out for fear of not just losing their jobs, but fear of they and their families being destroyed (as the FBI was attempting to do to Trump)…and forget about being a “whistleblower”, only leftist whistleblowers are protected. Imagine a large group of agents coming forward with “first person” dirt on the Get-Trump-Coup…even the MSM couldn’t ignore it.
THEY have all the information and know where all the bodies are buried, but will not come forward until Wray and the rest of the Obama Cartel are removed…so what we have here, is a Mexican Standoff. They won’t come forward until the Obama Cartel is prosecuted, but the Obama Cartel won’t be prosecuted, because these agents know that no one at Justice has their backs.
Durham obviously has the dirt on all of those involved, otherwise, his “exonerating” report would have already been presented, so what is Durham’s purpose? Slow-walk until after the election? And what is Barr’s purpose if he has the proof, but refuses to act on it (deciding, in a round-about way, to provide the proof {declassified documents} to Sidney Powell instead)? Keeping his hands clean? What is the point of a “Justice” Department, that refuses to mete-out justice?
It appears that the Emperor (Barr) has no clothes.
All the deep state players keep dragging things out, waiting for the election.
Come Trump’s landslide let the firings and indictments begin … fire Wray … file ethics complaint against Sullivan … and to make this wait worthwhile, Durham had better have some real humdingers to rock the deep state to its core.
I too am confused by Sundance’s 2nd paragraph.
Does he mean that Maria’s sources are wrong or they are right and this was their plan all along to string it along until 35 days before.
Could her source actual be the DOJ or is it a RINO like McConnell?
And if true could this be the deal cut – ACB for No Indictments and Sullivan drops the Flynn case??
That’s a devious comment……..
(I like it.)
Trump should make Obamagate more visible as a campaign issue. Go ahead tomorrow and declassify everything and order full disclosure, and announce that both Barr and Wray will be replaced on Nov. 4th by Sidney Powell and John Ratcliffe, respectively. Give the American people a chance to vote for that decision–by voting for Trump, and to assure confirmation of the appointments, by voting for all R’s running for the US Senate .
The stakes in 2020 are sky high, and every reason why they are so sky high needs focused attention and messaging. Obamagate especially.
