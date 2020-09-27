Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham Announces Dates and Timeline for SCOTUS Confirmation…

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham appears on Sunday Morning Futures to discuss the latest DC events surrounding senate investigations and the confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett.  Senate Judiciary hearings begin October 12th, committee nomination likely October 22nd to Mitch McConnell.

As an outcome of his own can-kicking and ‘over-promise/under-deliver’ disappointments Senator Graham has diminished support from the republican base in South Carolina.  As a direct result, Graham uses this appearance to request money for his own reelection effort.

  1. RJ says:
    September 27, 2020 at 4:20 pm

    Goodbye Miss Lindsey, I am not going to miss your face, your words and your empty promises!

    • Wethal says:
      September 27, 2020 at 4:30 pm

      As awful as Graham, Collins, Murkowski and Romney are, they do serve on useful purpose: they keep Schumer from being Majority Leader. Keeping the GOP caucus in the majority is one reason why we have to put up with RINOs until an electable conservative can beat them in the primary.

      • Bar Wind says:
        September 27, 2020 at 4:42 pm

        I’m not sure. The only legislation that moves is uniparty legislation. A bloated military budget with lots of nation building funds. And plenty of Wall Street corporate welfare and monopoly friendly bills. It really doesn’t matter if Republicans or democrats have control. Its all an illusion. The differences and disagreements are all manufactured. Republicans love abortion too. They have lots of mistresses and “nieces” that need a handy miscarriage once in a while. And Republicans would love to get our guns too. They hate us as much as the democrats.

      • RJ says:
        September 27, 2020 at 4:44 pm

        Ok, you got me!

        When it comes to the Trump team I want as many players as possible, which sadly includes Miss Lindsey; however, I am not sure he is really on the Trump team.

        What if next spring we have more than enough real and true players on Trump’s team…can I get away then with wanting this southerner going home to sit on his porch and sip mint juleps?

    • Nigella says:
      September 27, 2020 at 4:31 pm

      Yeah, I’d like to see him replaced… With a Republican.. No way do we need another Dem Senate seat…

    • Bar Wind says:
      September 27, 2020 at 4:34 pm

      Lindsey Grahams concern for justice and the rule of law will end on November 4 2020. At that time he will demand Trump concede the election to Biden. Even if Trump is ahead and winning. He will demand Trump step aside for the good of the country. He will also support all democrats recounts and disputes. He will oppose all rep recounts and disputes. Except if he loses his own election.

    • Bar Wind says:
      September 27, 2020 at 4:35 pm

      Lindsey Grahams concern for justice and the rule of law will end on November 4 2020. At that time he will demand Trump concede the election to Biden. Even if Trump is ahead and winning. He will demand Trump step aside for the good of the country. He will also support all democrats recounts and disputes. He will oppose all rep recounts and disputes. Except if he loses his own election.

    • Dekester says:
      September 27, 2020 at 5:09 pm

      Your Senate really is a nightmare. Four or five on the Republican side are always “in the news”

      Useful opposition is a perfect description of these clowns.

      Graham does nothing to inspire confidence, and certainly wouldn’t get me to “cross the street” to vote for him if there was no PDJT on the ticket.

      I remember on Inauguration Day Sen. Blunt on the stage with PDJT and Melania he looked really miserable. Sickening.

      As a foreigner and massive PDJT supporter, I must be honest and say I really don’t care much for your Republican Senators, and if PDJT were not hurt by it. Maybe a Dem Majority is what you need down South, as this B.S. of going along to get along needs to be exposed.

      PDJT has opened the door, and there is no turning back. I know I have quietly given up any consent to be governed. PDJT is the only “ politician “; that inspires me. Check out out the anti mask rallies around the world for one example. The quiet contempt for the politicians is of the charts.

      That being said, Senator Johnson sure seems sincere in his frustration today.

      God bless PDJT

      • freepetta says:
        September 27, 2020 at 5:14 pm

        Unfortunately President Trump needs our Republican Senate to carry on his work for the American 🇺🇸 people.
        Obviously, you’re not familiar with that.
        BTW where are you from?

  2. Eddd888 says:
    September 27, 2020 at 4:25 pm

    What’s with this October 12 crap?? I have an idea – a straight up or down vote tomorrow.
    These people have totally forgotten how to actually work!

    • Kate says:
      September 27, 2020 at 4:41 pm

      Eddd, there is fund raising to do, McConnell has e-mails going out since yesterday, I am positive most of the Democrats are fund raising off this too. Follow the money is now the norm and not what is good or the right thing to do for our nation.

    • Wethal says:
      September 27, 2020 at 4:47 pm

      He may be trying to protect GOP senators up for re-election in tough contests by going through all the proper procedures, even at an acceralted pace. If he rushed it through, some of those night get cold feet.

      Or Mitt might piously stand up and state that he takes his oath of office soooo seriously and just can’t for Barrett in this rushed manner.

  3. freepetta says:
    September 27, 2020 at 4:27 pm

    Graham is a phony. He needs to be one of those indicted in the fake Russian collusion bs.
    I believe he is one of those threatening a bill to disallow PDJT to fire Mueller.
    CYA for McPain and the lovely Mrs. Lindsey McPain.

  4. margarite1 says:
    September 27, 2020 at 4:32 pm

    Why the delay? Couldn’t they vote next week?

  5. mariinsc says:
    September 27, 2020 at 4:32 pm

    I presume they are having the committee hearings, meeting we ith senators, egc., to prevent the appearance of anything unusual, rushing it through, etc. I can live with that.

    I will not donate to Graham but I will vote for him despite him being him just so the dems don’t get another senator. It’s that simple.

    BTW, I get 1-2 mailings from the dems every week. They are shredded. I thought about telling them to stop but if they want to waste their money, far be it from me to stop them.

  6. rpcoastie says:
    September 27, 2020 at 4:39 pm

    So Mitch and the RINOS are giving the Democrats a free 10 day circus to attack President Trump and Judge Amy? I’m already getting emails from a Liberal friend that ACB belongs to a secret Catholic cult!

  7. Jason Ross says:
    September 27, 2020 at 4:45 pm

    The RINOs can run out the clock to only 4 seconds left, just as long as the don’t forget the three points and not just punt it away.

    WE NEED THE NINTH JUDGE BEFORE THE ELECTION IS DECIDED

  8. WhiteBoard says:
    September 27, 2020 at 4:55 pm

    why not hold the hearing October 1

    send it to vote October 12th

    DEFLATE the democrat turnout by confirming her 2 weeks before the election.

  9. Leon Brozyna says:
    September 27, 2020 at 4:58 pm

    Graham keeps promising that something big is coming;
    just wait, it’ll be coming tomorrow …

    — To-morrow, and to-morrow, and to-morrow,
    Creeps in this petty pace from day to day,
    To the last syllable of recorded time;
    And all our yesterdays have lighted fools
    The way to dusty death.
    Out, out, brief candle!
    Life is but a walking shadow, a poor player
    That struts and frets his hour upon the stage
    And then is heard no more. It is a tale
    Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury
    Signifying nothing.

  10. John55 says:
    September 27, 2020 at 4:59 pm

    >>”Senate Judiciary hearings begin October 12th, committee nomination likely October 22nd to Mitch McConnell.”

    That’s absurd. The full Senate vote will be occurring (if it occurs at all) just a few days before the election. Which means the Democrats will be able to get away with their election interference unchecked by the SCOTUS for the next month.

    Have the Judiciary Committee vote this week, and the full vote in the Senate next week. Every last Senator already knows ho they intend to vote.

  11. NC Patriot says:
    September 27, 2020 at 5:00 pm

    Procedures—-they have to appear to follow “procedures”

  12. Mike Van says:
    September 27, 2020 at 5:08 pm

    Can’t start the hearings till the coup plotters can have a platform to espouse their opinions concerning the nomination. Fair is fair right? 😞

  13. fangdog says:
    September 27, 2020 at 5:11 pm

    Graham understands the value there is never tomorrow. Graham does understand; Yesterday a “cancelled check”, tomorrow a “promissory note” and today is “cash”. Graham has learned how to spend “cash” wisely for his benefit.

  14. lewfarge48 says:
    September 27, 2020 at 5:14 pm

    Absolutely no Constitutional requirement to have hearings !
    Take it directly to a floor vote tomorrow !
    Why let the commiecrats have any time and exposure to defame this nominee !

  15. Mike in a Truck says:
    September 27, 2020 at 5:17 pm

    Bwhahahaha! Lindsey the Lighthearted will always be known for one thing only: as the “Mavericks” Butt Boy.

  16. starspangledred says:
    September 27, 2020 at 5:19 pm

    This advertisement brought to you by the Re-Elect Lindsey Graham campaign. Shameless

