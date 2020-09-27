Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham Announces Dates and Timeline for SCOTUS Confirmation…

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham appears on Sunday Morning Futures to discuss the latest DC events surrounding senate investigations and the confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Senate Judiciary hearings begin October 12th, committee nomination likely October 22nd to Mitch McConnell.

As an outcome of his own can-kicking and ‘over-promise/under-deliver’ disappointments Senator Graham has diminished support from the republican base in South Carolina. As a direct result, Graham uses this appearance to request money for his own reelection effort.