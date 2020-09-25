Womens March Activist Calls Kentucky AG a “Sell Out Negro” For Telling Truth About Death of Breonna Taylor…

Posted on September 25, 2020 by

The racial grievance industry always reacts violently toward anyone who puts their business model and financial efforts at risk. This is the case again today as Women’s March co-founder Tamika Mallory says Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron is a “sell-out negro” for telling the truth about the death of Breonna Taylor.

.

With the full support and applause of Benjamin Crump standing with her, Ms. Mallory declares: “Daniel Cameron is no different than the sell-out negroes that sold our people into slavery and helped white men to capture our people, to abuse them, and to traffic them while our women were raped, while our men were raped by savages.”

