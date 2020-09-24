President Trump Remarks on “Healthcare Vision for the Nation” – Charlotte, NC – 4:30pm Livestream…

Today President Trump travels to North Carolina to deliver remarks on his ‘healtcare vision for the Nation’ in Charlotte. The anticipated start time is 4:30pm ET.
Livestream Links Below
White House Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream – Alternate Livestream
.
.
tremendous action on Healthcare…takes patient protection to another level…if only Fake News would cover reality!
Puerto Rico initiative will revitalize the industry…remember it was Dimms who killed alternatives to China with USMCA!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Over 50% of Puerto Rican’s are on welfare benefits. Bringing this industry to PR is a big start towards self-reliance for them and our country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow! None of the TV stations are carrying this, not even C-Span; only online. Wonder why the msm wouldn’t want to carry the President’s national health care plan ideas?
LikeLiked by 4 people
its really SAD!
The whole election is being banned..its the opposite from 2016 rallies
LikeLiked by 4 people
They cover anytime Biden talks, but President Trump they only show little bits here and there. 😡😡😡
LikeLiked by 3 people
Biden only talks once a week, coherently once a month. Already met quota this month, maybe. Media covers every breath awaiting a complete sentence from their savior.
LikeLike
I am watching it on C-Span right now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
OAN is carrying it
LikeLiked by 2 people
The MainSwampMedia can’t cover him live. He’s too good. The fact that they won’t is a sign they have admitted defeat.
All they can do is either pretend it never happened, or give their paid Dem flying monkeys a few hours to try and pick imaginary holes in it.
LikeLike
I’m about 20 miles from where President Trump is right now and the local Fox isn’t carrying it either!🤬🤬
LikeLiked by 3 people
Susan, I took a 40 minute drive up to Hickory today and along the way I counted signs.
50 + for Trump
5 for Flue Shot Here
2 for Milk Shakes
1 for Biden
LikeLiked by 9 people
Hahaha!! Thats hysterical!! Our neighborhood is covered with PDJT signs and only one Biden sign. The same people had BLM sign a couple of months ago!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Channel 219 on my Dish, Americas voice news.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We have Spectrum!😪
LikeLike
If you have listened closely to President Trump on his rebuilding our healthcare system, in particular the costs to the insured, you will sense what he is really all about. Competition is where he thrives for in that game he plays to win by creating the most efficient system possible.
A side note: Trump wants everyone in America who seeks to work, to have a job, to be financially independent, to have choices for work, a job, a career, etc. The humor is that as more Americans go to work, as America rebuilds it’s infrastructure, it’s industry, manufacturing, etc. the rest of the world will be pulled up in economic vitalization…if their governments go along with such American goals. Those countries that have had cheap drug prices will discover those prices are going to increase where the only way to hold onto political power is to get more of their citizens working, creating wealth for all who choose to work.
And note how President Trump dismantles the lies of Obamacare…he comes out front and tells you where the lies were and how he intends to change everything to make the best he can!
He makes promises and states he intends to fulfill such promises. Listen closely to what he says in this video…it’s right there for you to ingest.
He plays to win…I like that kind of attitude, that spirit, that energy he brings to our world. If he wants to put his name on his game plan while helping me, my family, my loved ones, my friends and the rest of Americans…I will sign up and smile…he earned it…the hard way!
Just what are the democrats offering? Not much beyond a commune where the regular known thieves will control everyone’s lives. The very definition of a totalitarian system!
LikeLiked by 6 people
⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ GREAT read RJ, as always!
LikeLike
Even with Fox’s Chris Wallace in his pocket, Biden and his people, after watching this presentation on healthcare, would be fools to allow Biden to debate President Trump this coming Tuesday. Trump is going to negate ole Joe with a thousand cuts of truth showing others just how corrupt Biden has been and how wrong he has been.
As for Kamala, only Willy’s willie knows for sure what she likes, the rest of us just sense she is one mean, vindictive woman…Judge Kavanaugh learned that as she and others produced a “live abortion” attempt on his nomination to the Supreme Court. Watch that murderous event on YouTube for my perspective relative to an actual abortion…they were out to kill that man!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I betcha 5 bucks Biden has China Virus by Sunday to get out of the debate!😂😂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hope there’s a transcript to come — he jammed so many good details into that speech. I’d like to review it again…
LikeLiked by 3 people
P.S. I have been hoping that President Trump would address healthcare in a major way before the election — it’s an issue that the Democrats like to own and talk about. This speech and plan outline exceeded my expectations — and not just empty promises, but good things he is delivering on!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
When our President signed the deal at the end, I was smiling and clapping, too! Beautiful event.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Audience: FOUR MORE YEARS! FOUR MORE YEARS!
After a hospital admission through the ER and subsequent procedure for a large kidney stone last week, and going back for procedure #2 next week, I can attest that due to actions already taken by PT45 regarding health care there will be no need to hock the other kidney to pay for the procedures 🙂
Thank you for everything you’ve done for all Americans, Mr. President! It means more to us than you’ll ever know.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How great was that!?
He is cleaning up the healthcare fiasco caused by Obama and Biden!
That’s MY PRESIDENT! HOORAH!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love all of the president’s appearances – he’s putting Biden to shame. Just hope the president is still doing some serious debate prep in case Biden is exaggerating his senility, sandbagging and is practicing some zingers for when he gets that “big shot in the ass” right before the first debate (if there is a debate).
LikeLike
I can’t find anyone who carried the broadcast
LikeLike
So, let’s see…this morning in DC viewing RBG’s casket (probably peeked under the hood, so to speak, to check that she’s really there, but I digress)…then off to NC for this event…then off to FL to speak at a “peaceful protest”…whew! How was Joe’s day, I wonder?
Then tomorrow, he speaks to Latinos in Doral at 10AM…then off to Atlanta to speak at a Black Economic Empowerment event at 1:30PM…then off to another peaceful protest in VA at 9PM before calling it a day, I suppose
Hey Mr President, I’m trying to keep up with you, but you’re exhausting me! That being said, I’ll see ya next January on the Mall for my favorite Trump rally of all!
LikeLiked by 3 people
They have had a ‘lid’ on Slo Joe since 9:30 this morning. They must be trying to prep him for the debate that probably won’t happen. There is no way to prepare him. Don’t they know anything about dementia?
LikeLike
Wow, just Wow!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
There was a little girl sitting in a wheelchair to Trump’s right. As he wrapped signing the order you could tell she wanted him to sign the white cap she had on her lap. I sure hope someone stepped up and wrangled an autograph for this special child. A dream come true!
LikeLike
I could cry listening to President Trump’s speech. For years I’ve read editorials by conservatives making suggestions like what he signed into law, but it never happened because the members of Congress were becoming multimillionaires taking kickbacks and bribes to pass legislation that enriched big pharma and the medical bureaucracy.
LikeLiked by 1 person