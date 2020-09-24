President Trump Remarks on “Healthcare Vision for the Nation” – Charlotte, NC – 4:30pm Livestream…

Posted on September 24, 2020 by

Today President Trump travels to North Carolina to deliver remarks on his ‘healtcare vision for the Nation’ in Charlotte. The anticipated start time is 4:30pm ET.

Livestream Links Below

White House Livestream LinkFox News LivestreamAlternate Livestream

.

.

This entry was posted in Big Government, Donald Trump, Economy, Legislation, media bias, Notorious Liars, Obamacare, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

30 Responses to President Trump Remarks on “Healthcare Vision for the Nation” – Charlotte, NC – 4:30pm Livestream…

  1. Publius2016 says:
    September 24, 2020 at 4:47 pm

    tremendous action on Healthcare…takes patient protection to another level…if only Fake News would cover reality!

    Puerto Rico initiative will revitalize the industry…remember it was Dimms who killed alternatives to China with USMCA!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. bessie2003 says:
    September 24, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    Wow! None of the TV stations are carrying this, not even C-Span; only online. Wonder why the msm wouldn’t want to carry the President’s national health care plan ideas?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. susandyer1962 says:
    September 24, 2020 at 5:10 pm

    I’m about 20 miles from where President Trump is right now and the local Fox isn’t carrying it either!🤬🤬

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. RJ says:
    September 24, 2020 at 5:31 pm

    If you have listened closely to President Trump on his rebuilding our healthcare system, in particular the costs to the insured, you will sense what he is really all about. Competition is where he thrives for in that game he plays to win by creating the most efficient system possible.

    A side note: Trump wants everyone in America who seeks to work, to have a job, to be financially independent, to have choices for work, a job, a career, etc. The humor is that as more Americans go to work, as America rebuilds it’s infrastructure, it’s industry, manufacturing, etc. the rest of the world will be pulled up in economic vitalization…if their governments go along with such American goals. Those countries that have had cheap drug prices will discover those prices are going to increase where the only way to hold onto political power is to get more of their citizens working, creating wealth for all who choose to work.

    And note how President Trump dismantles the lies of Obamacare…he comes out front and tells you where the lies were and how he intends to change everything to make the best he can!

    He makes promises and states he intends to fulfill such promises. Listen closely to what he says in this video…it’s right there for you to ingest.

    He plays to win…I like that kind of attitude, that spirit, that energy he brings to our world. If he wants to put his name on his game plan while helping me, my family, my loved ones, my friends and the rest of Americans…I will sign up and smile…he earned it…the hard way!

    Just what are the democrats offering? Not much beyond a commune where the regular known thieves will control everyone’s lives. The very definition of a totalitarian system!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. RJ says:
    September 24, 2020 at 5:40 pm

    Even with Fox’s Chris Wallace in his pocket, Biden and his people, after watching this presentation on healthcare, would be fools to allow Biden to debate President Trump this coming Tuesday. Trump is going to negate ole Joe with a thousand cuts of truth showing others just how corrupt Biden has been and how wrong he has been.

    As for Kamala, only Willy’s willie knows for sure what she likes, the rest of us just sense she is one mean, vindictive woman…Judge Kavanaugh learned that as she and others produced a “live abortion” attempt on his nomination to the Supreme Court. Watch that murderous event on YouTube for my perspective relative to an actual abortion…they were out to kill that man!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. linderella says:
    September 24, 2020 at 5:40 pm

    Hope there’s a transcript to come — he jammed so many good details into that speech. I’d like to review it again…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • linderella says:
      September 24, 2020 at 5:46 pm

      P.S. I have been hoping that President Trump would address healthcare in a major way before the election — it’s an issue that the Democrats like to own and talk about. This speech and plan outline exceeded my expectations — and not just empty promises, but good things he is delivering on!!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  7. CoffeeBreak says:
    September 24, 2020 at 5:45 pm

    When our President signed the deal at the end, I was smiling and clapping, too! Beautiful event.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. woohoowee says:
    September 24, 2020 at 5:47 pm

    Audience: FOUR MORE YEARS! FOUR MORE YEARS!

    After a hospital admission through the ER and subsequent procedure for a large kidney stone last week, and going back for procedure #2 next week, I can attest that due to actions already taken by PT45 regarding health care there will be no need to hock the other kidney to pay for the procedures 🙂

    Thank you for everything you’ve done for all Americans, Mr. President! It means more to us than you’ll ever know.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. KBR says:
    September 24, 2020 at 5:50 pm

    How great was that!?
    He is cleaning up the healthcare fiasco caused by Obama and Biden!
    That’s MY PRESIDENT! HOORAH!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Sentient says:
    September 24, 2020 at 5:56 pm

    Love all of the president’s appearances – he’s putting Biden to shame. Just hope the president is still doing some serious debate prep in case Biden is exaggerating his senility, sandbagging and is practicing some zingers for when he gets that “big shot in the ass” right before the first debate (if there is a debate).

    Like

    Reply
  11. A Fortified City says:
    September 24, 2020 at 5:58 pm

    I can’t find anyone who carried the broadcast

    Like

    Reply
  12. CorwinAmber says:
    September 24, 2020 at 6:04 pm

    So, let’s see…this morning in DC viewing RBG’s casket (probably peeked under the hood, so to speak, to check that she’s really there, but I digress)…then off to NC for this event…then off to FL to speak at a “peaceful protest”…whew! How was Joe’s day, I wonder?

    Then tomorrow, he speaks to Latinos in Doral at 10AM…then off to Atlanta to speak at a Black Economic Empowerment event at 1:30PM…then off to another peaceful protest in VA at 9PM before calling it a day, I suppose

    Hey Mr President, I’m trying to keep up with you, but you’re exhausting me! That being said, I’ll see ya next January on the Mall for my favorite Trump rally of all!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • betseyross says:
      September 24, 2020 at 6:41 pm

      They have had a ‘lid’ on Slo Joe since 9:30 this morning. They must be trying to prep him for the debate that probably won’t happen. There is no way to prepare him. Don’t they know anything about dementia?

      Like

      Reply
  13. The Devilbat says:
    September 24, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    Wow, just Wow!!!!!!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. petszmom says:
    September 24, 2020 at 6:21 pm

    There was a little girl sitting in a wheelchair to Trump’s right. As he wrapped signing the order you could tell she wanted him to sign the white cap she had on her lap. I sure hope someone stepped up and wrangled an autograph for this special child. A dream come true!

    Like

    Reply
  15. James Street says:
    September 24, 2020 at 6:38 pm

    I could cry listening to President Trump’s speech. For years I’ve read editorials by conservatives making suggestions like what he signed into law, but it never happened because the members of Congress were becoming multimillionaires taking kickbacks and bribes to pass legislation that enriched big pharma and the medical bureaucracy.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s