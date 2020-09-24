FBI Finds Military Mail-In Ballots Discarded in Pennsylvania – All Ballots Cast for President Trump…

A rather disturbing report albeit on a comparatively small scale. Federal and Pennsylvania state officials are reporting on nine mail-in military ballots cast for President Trump that were discarded by election workers in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania.
Ironically, just yesterday President Trump asked all his supporters to get involved:
Pennsylvania, CBS – […] The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Pennsylvania says an investigation was launched Monday following reports of potential issues with a small number of mail-in ballots at the Luzerne County Board of Elections.
The FBI and Pennsylvania State Police have conducted interviews and recovered and reviewed physical evidence. Authorities say Luzerne County election officials have been cooperative.
Authorities can confirm that a small number of military ballots were discarded and investigators have recovered nine ballots so far.
Some of the discarded ballots can be attributed to specific voters and some cannot. Authorities say all nine ballots were cast for Trump. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is continuing to investigate. (read more)
Also,
Wisconsin authorities investigate trays of mail, absentee ballots found in ditch
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/mail-absentee-ballots-found-wisconsin-ditch
Fingerprints and DNA can be collected from paper and with most people in the database they have left a trail if someone dares take on the task.
Yes, well, we are talking about the FBI, aren’t we? Those were Republican ballots? Nothing to see here. Move along.
just fire WRay – and it will all be fixed.
he is a placeholder. the FIELD IS READY
Remember that once a mail or harvested ballot is received on election day this is no way for officials to verify that it’s fraudulent so it’s counted. It’s just too late to do anything which is why Democrats dump sacks of ballots right before the 8pm closing! You’re screwed!
If you are mailing in a ballot it might be wise to go to a post office in a heavy democrat area. It is the heavy republican areas they will mess with.
Wow! Brilliant idea bertdilbert. Thanks for sharing it.
Best,
Simple Citizen
they are running your name against voter registry . name repub toss
its does not matter.
this is why the Bernie- Seth Rich thing blew up. they were stealing voter reg rols from all DNC members (to vote for non oted people)
what is a “non oted” person?
The problem with your suggestion, bertdilbert, is, from what I’ve read, their are codes on the mail identifying that you’re a registered Republican, Democrat, or Independent. An unscrupulous election official or postal worker just throws out the undesirable coded ballot/mail.
There is no problem with the suggestion. Mailing ballot yes/no? My suggestion is making it past postal interception. What happens after an election official gets it may be a different story.
If your goal was to intercept democrat mail in votes would you put your best efforts into a republican zip code?
The ONLY way to be sure you vote counts is to go in person, vote and put it in the machine YOURSELF!
With all this early voting crap that the D-rats started, there is really very little excuse not to vote in person unless you are housebound or incapacitated. Use to be, you had to have a damn good excuse to get an absentee ballot until the D-rats figured out you can throw out a lot of votes for their opponets that way. They have people there challenging EVERY absentee ballot that goes against them and most times, the ballot is thrown out. Haven’t you ever wondered why all the “found” votes always go to the D-rats? Well……
Vote in person and make sure your vote counts.
“The ONLY way to be sure you vote counts is to go in person, vote and put it in the machine YOURSELF!”
There are no machines in Oregon.
The only way to vote, at all, in Oregon – is by mail.
We moved here in 2011, and that is the way it has been at least since then.
There is no machine in Oregon. There is no polling place in Oregon.
I don’t know if President Trump knows that.
Clarification: rather than actually mailing the ballot, it can also be dropped off in a “collection box” which is provided in most communities. In other words, the voter delivers it into a collection point (rather than to a mailbox) ….there still is no machine. There still is no way to “vote in person”. It is dropped off and left to the tender mercies of the junior bureaucrats.
Same way in Washington. I wait until election day to drop it in at drive up ballot box at the local library, where this last primary it seems most of my neighbors had the same idea.
Hmmm …. Oregon and Washington, what a coincidence!?!
Machines!
Remember when we all cried to get rid of the machines? Now here we are with one more way for Marxists to try to overthrow elections with blind mail in voting. Text voting next.
Avoid the rush, beat a Democrat today.
I do not live in Oregon and can only provide my experience voting by mail in ballot. During the last election I went to drop off my ballot at the polling place in the collection box. That collection box was full, overflowing and ballots were all over the ground. The collection box was inside the polling place located right behind the table of polling greeters. There were so many ballots on the floor that they were practically under the greeters chairs. The line to enter the polling place was within arms length of that collection box. Anyone could reach down and pick up a few to toss later.
I was appalled at the lack of attention the polling persons gave to the collection box.
Most elections I choose to vote in person. However, every time I vote I ask questions of the polling place persons upon entering and along the way. None of them seem knowledgeable or concerned in any fashion. It is truly sad.
And people wonder why republicans are concerned about dems cheating!
I’m sure POTUS has no idea….
hi Sharon
https://sos.oregon.gov/voting/Pages/drop-box-locator.aspx
check this out!!
I know where my drop off box is. That is not a problem for me.
I think it’s a problem that anyone assumes that voting in person is possible in every state in the union.
My comment was in response to a recommendation that is not applicable in Oregon.
Sharon, can you drop it off at your county election office?
LikeLike
In South Dakota we can hand deliver our ballot to the county auditor’s office, if we want to avoid polling station
Yes, vote in person if at all possible, but even that is no guarantee. Democrats in Sacramento fixed the voting machines in 2000. I know. It would not register a vote for a Bush at my poling station. All the electronic machiness since then just make cheating easier and less transparent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fraction Magic.
If anyone watches one video today, watch this…
Gotta love them Postal UNIONS.
I hope this is widely publicized among Republicans so people will be galvanized to vote for Pres Trump. We need every possible vote since some will be “mistakenly” discarded.
Last I checked, the Scranton Times-Tribune, the main paper in the area, was not even covering the story. I did submit it to the them via email. I suspect that unless you are on a conservative website you may never hear about it.
And this November and December, teams of lawyers will be racking up huge fees sorting through the mess of mail voting.
And presstitutes will be frothing at the mouth about how crooked any dem loss is …
If you could walk into any US Post Office in America stand in line talk to the postal clerk and mail a package since February why can’t you do the same thing at an Elections Office in November????
But but but mail-in election fraud is a myth. Twitter fake-news flags POTUS’s tweets about mail-in fraud and puts a link so you can “learn the truth about the safety of mail-in voting”.
Why doesn’t President Trump mandate that no election results are shown until all States are done counting? I know the media would howl, but it would sure change the way those last minute ballots showing up and walla – Democrat is now ahead! During the 2018 midterms, the west coast was still voting and Fox News and other outlets already announced winners. That is voter suppression!
I like your suggestion, but at this point, if conservatives on the west coast leave the voting lines because of what is being reported on the east coast–that is, actually BELIEVING the lies of the media–they are suppressing their own vote. If you live in the mountain and pacific time zones, STAY IN LINE, even when the polls officially close!!!!!! They have to let you vote if the polls officially close and you are in line. This is war, so HOLD THE LINE! On Election Day, we become Trump’s foot soldiers.
You would think the Republican Senate would get proactive like the Democraps do but, instead they hoist the burden on Trump.
each state sets their ownoen rules
even for and especially for presidential candidates.
now my personal gripe is the very corrupt “compact” established by several states (all Democrat) that essentially requires them all to select the same candidate which results as you would expect a dem candidate. these compacts is a direct assault on individual soverignty of states and is a means to destroy any votes for any other party. I believe the largest compact involves 6-7 states…
what this does is undermines the principles of the electoral college.
this was made possible because these same states legislated these compacts.
if the GOP and conservative party is to fight back there must he an effort to sue these states… OR follow suit and have traditionally GOP and conservative states to sign on to their own compacts.
butni would not hold my breath of the latter…most of these conservative states are fiercely loyal to independence…at their own peril when dealing with national elections (not state)
you can read more here
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Popular_Vote_Interstate_Compact
The Michigan Secretary of State mislabeled military ballots with the wrong addresses on purpose and ALL of the communist claim they made a mistake.
The fraudulent midterms are now paying off for the communist in our government while Not one Person who swears an oath ever intended on upholding it to defend against ALL enemies foreign or domestic.
Add this to the three trays of mail found in a ditch near the Appleton International Airport in Wisconsin that included absentee ballots. You just know the cheating and corruption is taking place alkl over the country.
Democrats are trash.
Dan Bongino nicely outlines Democrat tactics. When they are in control, they change the rules. When they can’t change the rules, the appeal to the courts. When they can’t appeal to the courts, they explode.
It’s not like we didn’t already KNOW that’s why they are so bothered by Trump appointing a new SCOTUS justice. It’s not about Obamacare or Abortion. It’s about the court challenges resulting from the FUBAR election they have in mind. They expect their leftist judges to rule in their favor and a 50/50 split SCOTUS ruling would let stand the ruling of the lower courts.
This is ALL about the election. They know they are losing the house. They know their minority status in the senate will shrink further. They know they’ve doomed themselves and yet they can’t seem to stop themselves from doing it.
I’m not scared… but I’m not “non-nervous” either. We’re in for a wild ride. I’m still wondering how we can actually tame this beast which is the Democrats and Media. Trump makes them crazy, which is great, but they seem to be relentless in what they do.
Disenfranchising the military. That’s the Dems, alright. I suspect all this is just the tip of the iceberg.
They have been doing this to our military for decades.
And the press screams, “Where’s the proof that mail in voting can be fraudulent?”
Henry, the press is ignoring the mail fraud just like they ignore the riots and stealing and all. They just don’t want to report it so the general public will think it isn’t true
The Democrats in Florida are notorious. The day after the Governor’s election the gap mysteriously closed almost 200k votes. And the Democrat candidate was caught taking graft before the election and confirmed a crack head afterwards. President Trump knows that the Antifa squad is going to cheat like hell and I know for sure they will.
I thank Gd all the time that the woman in charge was FINALLY caught red-handed and after some time, finally stepped down. I shudder when I think of how close we in Florida came to utter disaster . If they had not caught her, the vile-adulterous-caught-with-male-strippers-and-drugs-D-rat Gillum would have been our Governor.
Yes it is frightening that it was that close even with the cheating and fraud! I wouldn’t trust Dade, Broward or Orange county as far as I could throw the state of Florida.
Brenda Snipes is not a name, it’s a method.
I have long said that with all the Democraps in the postal service the easiest form of ballot fraud will be to screen out and discard some portion of Trump ballots. This can be done by any local USPS route workers, who know which addresses house likely Trump voters (people who receive mail from conservative oriented non-profits and fundraising orgs., for example). Also, certain zip code demographics which lean more heavily conservative (i.e., they don’t even have to examine or fabricate individual ballots)….. the USPS is full of people who will be all too happy to ensure that fewer Trump/Pence ballots get through to be counted.
The only secure balloting system is totally in-person and anonymous, so that no one can intercept, remove, alter, or fabricate any ballots enroute to counting locations.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lots of people put big signs on their yard that announce how they vote!
It’s so easy for any unscrupulous person to “misplace” ballots from the household where people think ‘wrong.’
I have heeded the advice of our VSGPDJT and am now an election judge in my Illinois County.
Me too! Just became an election judge this morning.
JN, good job from a fellow Illinoisan. I posted this in the open thread just now but figured my post also belongs on this thread dedicated to vote fixing, election fraud, etc.
“Boys, this election has gone too one sided to suit me and just to show them fellers down in Tucson that there is no coercion in this camp I am going to give Bob Paul one.” “So on the morning of election day John Ringo, Curly Bill, Milt and Billy Hicks, Joe Hill and a few others rode into the little station of San Simon…. on the Southern Pacific Railroad, and took possession of the voting precinct and all of them proceeded to vote, and to make sure that none had been left out or overlooked, they voted several times over again, then they got all the white people of the little place – men, women and children, probably eight or ten in all, and voted them in the same manner, then they rounded up the Chinese and Mexican section hands and voted them two or three times over, then they voted all their horses and a dog or two and a stray cat, and finally to make sure no one was neglected and not been given a chance to cast his ballot, they voted every one over again.”
An exaggerated account of Democrat ballot stuffing from the book.: Ride the Devil’s Herd. Wyatt Earp’s Epic Battle Against the West’s Biggest Outlaw Gang by John Boessenecker.
The Cowboys (gang of outlaws opposed to Wyatt Earp and family) from the Tombstone, AZ area successfully fixed an election (primarily through ballot stuffing- the election was later overturned) for Sherriff of Pima County/Tucson, AZ in 1882. Guess what political party the Cowboys/outlaws belonged to? Hint: it wasn’t the Republican Party.
I know President Trump had Jack Kemp head up the election “integrity” department to look at States to see if there was voter fraud. How was it that states could just say “no” you can’t look at our records. And why was that not taken to the Supreme Court?
There is a history to that. It dates back to 1982. It was not taken to the Supreme Court because, decades ago, the Republicans agreed that they would not investigate voter fraud.
Here is one link that provides background.
https://freedomoutpost.com/gop-legally-barred-from-fighting-voter-fraud/
I head read in the past that this has expired, and per this 2014 article it has ~
“The judge in the 1982 case, a Carter appointee, Dickinson Debevoise, continued to control the case after retirement.
Appeals have failed to lift the order.
In a 2008 lawsuit, the definition of ballot security efforts was clarified as ‘any program aimed at combating voter fraud by preventing potential voters from registering to vote or casting a ballot,’ and upheld the consent decree but agreed to add Dec. 1, 2017 as an expiration date.”
https://www.independentsentinel.com/rnc-cant-fight-voter-fraud-until-2017-after-its-too-late/
Yes, here it is ~
“As reported by NJ.com on January 9, 2018, Judge Vazquez ruled that the Democratic National Committee did not prove that the RNC violated the Consent Decree prior to its Dec. 1, 2017, expiration date.
And with that, Judge Vazquez, an Obama appointee, ended that noxious 1982 Consent Decree legal agreement between the RNC and DNC which had tied the Republican Party’s hands from contesting elections and investigating vote fraud for 36 years.”
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/end-of-1982-consent-decree-gop-finally-can-contest-vote-fraud-after-36-years/
Support groups like Judicial Watch who are suing to force states to clean up their voter roles as they are ALREADY REQUIRED TO DO–except they don’t. JW is doing what the DOJ SHOULD have been doing all along-
Yeah well you can view this as a mere RIPPLE on the pond compared to the tsunami of fraud that’s coming-todays NYT says Durham is looking into the Clinton Foundation–and just this week Sundance said that ‘there is something going on with Weissman that Durham is looking at’ even though he didn’t know what. Remember Felonia Von Pantsuit’s comment that ‘if Trump wins we all hang’ (or something like that)? This is all coming to a head and if POTUS wins then they KNOW their A$$ is in the fryer- can’t say it enough–VOTE IN PERSON AND TELL EVERYONE TO DO THE SAME-these people are beyond desperate-
Military votes are what I worry about most. It is disgusting that these people give their service to our country, make it possible for the rest of us to be free to vote, and this is how they are rewarded.
A hastily set-up vote by mail system put in place by democrats
Ballots sent out by the millions with no checks and balances
Ballots handled by USPS employee’s, 99.9% of which are democrats
In person voting tabulated on voting machines manufactured by a company with ties to a certain radical democrat billionaire
Radical activist democrat judges in place to rule on voting “issues”
Supreme Court sits silent
GOP “leadership” with fingers in their ears bleating “I can’t hear you”
What could go wrong? Only everything, absolutely everything
Our Republic is crumbling and on the cusp of an absolute collapse
This one is on the American people. We’ve got to overwhelm the fraud with votes, more votes than ever before
Get your families and friends off their butts and into the voting booth
Every election is big, but this is THE big one. The survival of our Republic is at stake, along with our children’s futures
Vote. Get as many people out as you can and vote. Nothing is more important at this time
Curious…why isn’t POTUS or the RNC or someone challenging this mail in ballot horse$hit in court? We are literally +/- 40 days from the election.
They have been. Where have you been?
LikeLiked by 2 people
And they are already appealing many decisions made in lower courts to extend mail in count. So ya, I am a Canuck and even I caught that. Better read up House!
Curious that you haven’t been watching Trump’s public speaking. He announced several cases where he is challenging what’s going on. A new SCOTUS justice will help resolve those issues nicely.
The left say’s he’s trying to destroy democracy. 🙂 They are changing the integrity of this election to almost 0 and they claim Trump trying to stop them is destroying democracy.
I am heartened every time I see more regular people take notice and condemn. Just as China is losing friends around the world, so too are Democrats.
“THIS ONE”? They’ve ALL been big, but the voters have some-up small or no-shows.
I don’t understand how any ballot can be valid if a third party handles it after a voter casts it. The only valid votes are the ones which go directly from the voter into the machine or into the ballot box.
Any vote which is ever in the possession of a third party must be declared invalid. What is so hard to understand about that? What am I missing?
What you are not understanding is the Democrats demand power at any cost. And they and their media entourage have manipulated their way into dumping ballots all over the place. They are going to round them all up and deliver them the day after election day and every day thereafter until they have the requisite number to win!
Funny how discarded ballots are always Republican votes and newly found ballots are always demonrat votes. 🤔
Whoever did this needs to be made an example of with a lengthy prison sentence.
They’re as likely to get prison as Comey.
How would the person throwing them away know they were cast for Trump?
FBI Director Christopher Wray said the bureau has not seen any evidence of widespread voter fraud. He made the comments during a Senate hearing Thursday.
“Installed”
I received a mail-in ballot last week. It was promptly ripped up and scattered among several trash receptacles.
I’ll be voting in person.
ARIZONA ~ Voter Fraud in the making . . . County Recorder intends to turn AZ BLUE!!!!
▶Fontes Ignores Supreme Court Ruling, Advises Voters To Cross Out Errors | Arizona Daily Independent ~ 9/21/20 ~ https://arizonadailyindependent.com/2020/09/21/fontes-ignores-supreme-court-ruling-advises-voters-to-cross-out-errors/
▶▶Judge Calls On Fontes To Explain Ballot Printing | Arizona Daily Independent ~ 9/13/20
https://arizonadailyindependent.com/2020/09/13/judge-calls-on-fontes-to-explain-conflicting-statements-about-ballot-printing/
▶▶▶Recorder Fontes To Violate Election Laws | Arizona Daily Independent ~ 9/4/20
https://arizonadailyindependent.com/2020/09/04/paper-shortage-allows-maricopa-county-recorder-fontes-to-violate-election-laws/
It is time to standardize voting procedures nationwide. Time to set a consistent last date for registering prior to election, mandate voter ID, eliminate mail in ballot, retain absentee voting for the benefit of on duty military personnel and homebound populations. standardize and service the counting machines. Maintain the electoral college. These are just a few basics to begin with.
My daughter was in the military and requested an absentee ballot from Dr. Brenda Snipes in Broward County, Florida. The absentee ballot package came to her with everything BUT THE BALLOT! The package had the return envelope, the secret envelope and detailed instructions including a short description of the elections office but no ballot. What a coincidence!
