FBI Finds Military Mail-In Ballots Discarded in Pennsylvania – All Ballots Cast for President Trump…

A rather disturbing report albeit on a comparatively small scale. Federal and Pennsylvania state officials are reporting on nine mail-in military ballots cast for President Trump that were discarded by election workers in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania.

Ironically, just yesterday President Trump asked all his supporters to get involved:

Pennsylvania, CBS – […] The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Pennsylvania says an investigation was launched Monday following reports of potential issues with a small number of mail-in ballots at the Luzerne County Board of Elections. The FBI and Pennsylvania State Police have conducted interviews and recovered and reviewed physical evidence. Authorities say Luzerne County election officials have been cooperative.

Authorities can confirm that a small number of military ballots were discarded and investigators have recovered nine ballots so far. Some of the discarded ballots can be attributed to specific voters and some cannot. Authorities say all nine ballots were cast for Trump. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is continuing to investigate. (read more)