September 23rd – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1343

🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * A Vote for Trump is a Vote for Freedom.* * * *
——Vote Red——Vote Red——Vote Red——Vote Red——
Count-Down Time! — 40 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
It’s “Peaceful Protest” Week!…Whoo hoo Rock around the Country, Treepers!!
✨Tomorrow is Trump Peaceful Protest in Jacksonville, FL–Thurs Sept 24
NEW>>2 more days to Trump Peaceful Protest in Newport News, Va- Fri Sept 25
3 more days to Trump Peaceful Protest in Middletown, PA–Sat Sept 26
Also….
3 more days…President Trump will give the name of his Supreme Court nominee–Sat Sept 26 at 5pm
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGAA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Exalt the Lord our God and worship at his holy mountain,
for the Lord our God is holy.” 🌟 –-Psalm 99:9
***Praises***
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump & MAGAA Team Today
✅ Pres. Trump & MAGAA Team are safely back in the WH from PENN
✅ Press Sec Kayleigh and Lt. General Keith Kellogg slammed the truth down on the fake media at Tuesday presser—a Double Whammy Boomerang.
✅ Sec Mnuchin said August job report showed our economy has gained back 10.6 million jobs since April, nearly 50% of all jobs lost due to Chinese Wuhan Virus
✅ A guarded prayer answered….Romney has agreed to commit to “Fill That Seat”
✅ South Korea Pres. declared an end to Korea War and they are ready to a complete denuclearization & permanent peace.
✅ UK, Germany & France now joins USA in rejecting Chi-Na’s unlawful claim of South China Sea
✅ Due to American Sanctions, Russia is cutting their defense spending
✅ Jill Biden’s first husband is voting for President Trump
✅ Rank-and-file union members are snubbing Biden for President Trump, even when under pressure from their labor leaders
✅ Thank You, Lord, for Sundance.. and for his Mission
✅ USA Strong — Live your Best Life — God Bless America!
🙏 America’s Arrow Prayers:
— Continuing 24/7 protection for President Trump, MAGAA Team & WH/grounds
— for smooth and legal voting for early voting which just started
— for protection for all the Repub Senators & get a backbone to “Fill That Seat”
— for a smooth nomination & confirmation of “Fill That Seat” judge.
— that states planning to continue to illegally count past Election Day, will not be allow to do that.
— for extra layer of protection for our LEOs as they enforce the law
— Biden/Harris, all Dems & Never Trumpers to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble.. then diminish…. pouf…. poof…..
— Fake Media to fumble, jumble, mumble all their words
— “No” to vote-by-mail/mail-in ballots & ballot harvesting-We need Voter ID
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for protection for all Fed Agents & their eyes, as they surge into cities under attack
— for protection of all buildings-landmarks-National Mall
— For Our Citizens & our Country’s safety against domestic terrorism/violent mobs
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders,,,321 of 450-500 is completed
— For protection/healing for American children/youth like James Younger– Remember…Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Never Give up ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”I did more in 47 months than Joe Biden did in 47 years!”.
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
———————————
🙏 “The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday, September 23, 2020 — 👌
—————–
🦅 “Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
~~Determined & Dependable~~
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Sundance: Walk Towards The Fire……It’s Time….Don’t wait… engage life, get optimistic however you need to do it. Then let that part of you shine right now… This is how we fight.
Praying for Sundance and his Mission…
🙏 #Free Hong Kong
Prayer for Hong Kong and our HK Treepers in the claws of CCP:
Stand Your Ground, Hong Kongers!
****God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble~~~Psalm 46:1
(Is Hong Kong next to be free after South Korea declared Korean War is over? I pray so!)
🙏🙏
As for Neville Chamberlain Moon’s statement at the U.N., he has said this before and he does so because there are U.N. signatories to the armistice, not just the US and he’s trying to drum up support. He cannot do it unilaterally.
“ Say you declared it unilaterally today. Would you also withdraw USFK? Lift all sanctions? Give up denuclearization? Accept NK’s crimes against humanity & proliferation? Immunize their cybercrime & bank fraud?
You can’t, but unless you do–& more so if you do–it “ends” nothing.“
Amen
Lol at Trump. That’s hilarious.
And pure comedy they’re announcing their opposition to the candidate when they don’t even know who it is yet!
👍 that’s how they roll.
*they* meaning DNC, wankerati Press and sadly, the right wing press.
Wow, she doesn’t know who it will be yet, but she will oppose the nominee regardless. What a hack.
👍👍
How can any Dem look at this and not yearn to be a part of it?
#WalkAway
Hatred clouds the mind.
How dumb does a voter have to be to vote for their President someone who could not hold-down a Walmart “greeter” job?
Karma Kame Kalling 😆
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/karmas-bitch-angry-woman-driver-screaming-trump-supporters-flipping-bird-rear-ends-car-video/
Here is a really good thread explaining the president’s order and why it is so powerful –
EXCELLENT.
I didn’t even hear this today!
Lou Dobbs Tonight was clear – They (meaning Barr included) will do nothing meaningful before the election to reveal the truth. Paraphrased of course.
He suggested, releasing and declassifying all of the records/documents and who should do it.
For what little it matters, I agree, this is long overdue.
I see the home wrecker Cindy McCain has endorsed Biden: any bets she’s covering for hers and her husband’s money grab in Ukraine, just like the Bidens’? Recall Cindy McCain’s trips to Ukraine?
People still care about Cindy McCain? Does she wield some sot of influence with an institute?
Not a shred of influence, but she still wants to be relevant. NOBODY cares, Cindy. That’s a fact!
Dan Bongino interview with President Trump
(audio only 27:27)
Mr. President, please release and declassify without redaction all of the records/documents before the election. Before the attempt by the Uni-party to install Biden. Look to Lou Dobbs’s suggestion for who should do it.
Sundance is on a twitter tear is something in the air? Godspeed Sundance!
Adam Housley and John Solomon said this weekend something would break toward the end of this week.
I pray they are right
Is this the source of Barr’s & Durham’s restrictions on source material that seems to be frustrating everyone? Did Judge Boasberg restrict the process ?
You can see the Carter Page FISA, you can see the redacted form of the Woods File in FBI Sentinel (knowing the redactions were strategically placed by the Mueller team to cause confusion), but if you go into Sentinel to see the raw unredacted data, then the DOJ needs minimization restrictions in place.
Therefore prove every step of the way that “we know” who a particular bad actor was from a source that was NOT from the Woods File ? That it wasn’t sourced from a leak?
Or am I crossing the two streams?
SD IS on a roll….unrolled for maximum effect 😉
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1308616939363803136.html
Eugene Scalia interview with Maria Bartiromo
On Bloomberg paying off felon debt
LikeLiked by 5 people
It has started before President Trump has even made his pick. Just like before.
Yes, they hate White European Christians and have been quietly working for decades to replace us. It’s only recently with the ANTIFA and BLM riots that they have come out of the shadows. They are obviously much more brazen now using the Black underclass as their proxy army to destroy us because in spite of the money and power they possess they do not want to fight us themselves. They use their news media, their lawyers and their judges to prevent us from fighting back!
God fellas, God.
Again , God is his attributes and once you know him you are not easily deceived. Meaning, no more lies. God IS power not force his power cannot be overthrown and they HATE that.
How many ways can you say, the battle is for the mind? If you know the truth they are defeated before they even start. They resort to force, always. China is a perfect thumbnail of that truth.
A photo finish of the same “Debate” post Citizen. Yours was posted first on CTH so you win.
The subjects do look like they will help the moderators attack Trump more and let Biden coast.
That’s OK.
Trump can go there and if Biden doesn’t answer Trump on that he’s screwed. Biden would have to ad hoc that or wait for instructions over his earpiece.
welllll “Trump and BIden records” is a very broad category which allows Trump to make any points he wants to, so long as his time is not ridiculously constrained…. only problem is Biden may pretend he does not need to address any points that do not come from the “moderator”….. I’m sure that Chrissy Wallace will be trying to run interference for Biden ala Candy Crowley aiding Obama, but POTUS can handle himself brilliantly.
BREAKING: Burisma Investigation to be Released within 24 Hours — FINDS BIDEN FAMILY GUILTY LIKELY CRIMINAL ACTIONS (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-burisma-investigation-released-within-24-hours-finds-biden-family-guilty-criminal-actions-video/?utm_source=Twitter&utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
this is getting goofy… it appears the Michigan executive branch is operating a scheme… the sec of state, atty general and the governor are rolling over in court to this single judge ruling! This was decided by the state supreme court! WHO ARE THESE PEOPLE??
https://www.michiganadvance.com/2020/09/22/republicans-push-back-on-court-ruling-for-late-ballots/
“Bollin, who previously served as Brighton Township clerk, noted the Legislature attempted to intervene in this lawsuit earlier this year, but its motion was denied. She vowed to appeal the issue to the Michigan Supreme Court, if necessary.
“We’re not giving up this fight. Election security is too important,” Bollin said. “Voters should be able to have confidence in the work our local clerks are doing to have a safe and secure election this November.”
how does a single state appeals judge overrule the state supreme court??
“The preliminary injunction, which applies only to the Nov. 3 election, comes about a month and a half after the Michigan Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from the League of Women Voters challenging the law.”
https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/09/18/michigan-clerks-must-accept-late-ballots-if-mailed-nov-2-judge-rules/3492245001/
https://apnews.com/359086f914647b05b6ca1b8db3483d37
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A split Michigan Supreme Court on Friday declined to hear a case that sought to extend the state’s deadline to receive absentee ballots — a decision that left one dissenting justice “baffled and troubled” ahead of the November presidential election in the swing state.
In a 4-3 order, justices said they were not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed.
The decision left intact a recent appeals court decision that found that state law requires absentee ballots to be received by the time polls close on Election Day to be counted — unless the Republican-led Legislature changes the requirement. The League of Women Voters of Michigan and three voters sued in May, seeking a declaration that ballots be counted as long as they are mailed on or before Election Day.
Fearless Ted Cruz objects to Devious Schumer’s typical desperation & projective ad hominems:
the only “dignity beneath the Senate“, is Schumer’s.
Begin at 1hr 25 min- 1hr. 40 min.
Perhaps Cry in’ Chuck should exhibit some introspection & reminisce about his malignant conduct, and the prevarications he has displayed about President Trump since 2015, safely in the well of the Senate.
Schumer has no clue how to play chess. He just continues to throw spaghettI 🍝 against the wall of the well of the Senate.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?476003-2/senate-democrats-speak-supreme-court-vacancy
Reminder …Nov 4, 2016 Flynn tweeted link to Erik Prince interview in which Prince communicates knowledge of Weiner laptop contents and FBI mishandling.
https://mobile.twitter.com/GenFlynn/status/794651828981993473
rofl, time to charge SlowJoe with being a “White Supremacist”…. here he is giving the “ok” signal (wasn’t it originally a 4chan prank to associate the “OK” hand signal with “white supremacy”??? In any case, it has meant simply “OK” for generations, and if anyone tries to associate it with something else that does not eliminate its traditional meaning.
Joe thinks he’s flashin’ gang signs.
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-using-jcpoa-break-un-it-breaks-him
I have two topics to address.
(1) Why are leftist ran cities defunding police? To get the money, of course. I am sure part of it goes into their pockets. But, I suspect a lot of it will go into throwing the election. Specifically, they will fund the groups to commit election fraud. Now, they are also paying a street scum named Andre Taylor to be a street czar in Seattle. The leftist have such hostility towards and priest, but, a pimp? Pay him 150,000 dollars. And they say they respect women. Please. The entire left – pedophile scum all of them – is such a fraud. To get back on topic, his hiring is nothing short than get out the vote by coercion or fraud. He will canvass the streets and see who are there. Then, he will make sure that the ballots are filled out on behalf of these junkies, pros, gang bangers, and illegal aliens. They anticipate correctly that very significantly more people are turning against the leftist politicians, even in Seattle (Portland, etc.) so they will commit massive fraud to retain power. Maybe President Trump – G-d bless him – can bust them in this scheme.
(2) VP Pence’s jet just had a bird strike in one of the jet engines. When I read these articles, I sometimes wonder if something else happened and it was covered up. I have no inside knowledge, of course. I wonder if something else flew in there and that is all I will say about it.
Oh, one more thing about measuring temperature to detect the chinese flu. Using that remote thermometer, the one which looks like a gun and it is aimed at your head, can easily be defeated. If you expose your head to heat or cold then the surface skin temperature will rise or fall, respectively, for a short period of time. That is the idea. Just expose the skin to thermal source before the test to get the temperature that you need. I am not encouraging….fraud, but, I am pointing out how easy it is to defeat. And, if I have figured it out, then many, many other people have figured it out and intentionally altered their thermal readings. In other words, defeating this thermal sensor is rampant. You heard it here first.
The TikTok deal reminds me of this👇
I am against it, but so is the PRC for exactly the same reasons National Security just different teams. pRC doesn’t want a window on their Algos and sucking data scam. We don’t want it unless we get to see what they are doing. So I have said they would never let that out of their control. So no deal.🤣
On Monday, the Global Slimes said no deal.
On Tuesday, the Global Slimes said” the deal is”extortion”.
“China as a big country will not accept blackmail from the U.S. Nor will it hand over control of an outstanding high-tech Chinese company to extortionists,” it said.“
So,🤣🤣🤣
