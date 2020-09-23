Senator Rand Paul Confronts Dr. Anthony Fauci For Months of Lies and Manipulative Statements….

Senator Rand Paul confronted Dr. Anthony Fauci today about his history of false claims, lies and manipulative statements surrounding the COVID-19 virus and direction for U.S. mitigation efforts. It’s about time someone called the baby ugly.
Anthony Fauci, a political ideologue and leftist advocate, was the primary government influence that has led to trillions in economic damage and impacted the lives of all Americans with false assertions and brutally political virus mitigation efforts.
COVID-19 hype was a political effort with assistance from U.S. media.
“Fish do not know they are in water” ~Sundance
Recently Fauci said he takes vitamin c and vitamin d, yet he failed to recommend all Americans take vitamin d which has been shown in multiple studies to be helpful. He killed HCQ in US, which in turn killed thousands of Americans. Ivermectin, a cheap drug, is being used in many countries and in studies is more effective than HCQ, yet not a word from Fauci. He not only told us not to wear masks, but ridiculed the idea. How did that work out in extended care facilities?
I wish Rand had asked about Bradykinin hypothesis, which explains why vitamin d, zinc, Ivermectin, and HCQ work. Bradykinin hypothesis is a big data solution. I think Trump should have brought in more outsiders early on and not relied so heavily on government “experts” who have appeared to be incompetent..
Also, why has the president not ended the medical emergency declaration he made back in Feb/Mar?
Begs the question, doesn’t it? Should’ve been ended by Aug 1, at a minimum.
“Appeared” ???????
Another Treeper posted this link a few days ago. https://youtu.be/8UvFhIFzaac
The link contains substantial info with easy to understand graphs, etc. which clearly explain the predictable course of the Covid epidemic in 2020. And the statistician answers Fauci’s only effective argument against the Sweden approach by pointing out with reliable statistics that the other Scandanavian countries with lower death rates in 2020 had much higher death rates (spikes vs troughs) in 2019.
I’ve been following the progress in Sweden (no lock downs) vs the Covid Lockdown approach everywhere else. Very little positive news reported by MSM involving Sweden. In fact, google Sweden Covid approach and all you see are attack articles. As Hamlet might say, “something is rotten in Denmark” but Sweden is OK.
I don’t know that Pence hired the little organ grinder monkey, I remember him being around for a long time, speaking P.R. during other “pandemics”.
When Pence was charged with setting up the task force, of coarse he would call in Head of NIH, CDC, FDA, etc.
Fauchi was embedded in the NIH, long before PDJT even THOUGHT about running.
Pence worries me, too,…primarily because of Papa Bush and Reagan,…
But I don’t,think you can blame him for Falsy Fauci.
Remember, Sundance has outed Pence as the Traitor Judas whispering in PDJT’s ear. I hope someone can get this info to PDJT, somehow…
Really Trygve? When did Sundance do that? I don’t recall the post; got a link?
Must have missed it.
The good doctor has some stones to disagree so strongly with a Senator of the United States voted repeatedly to his seat. I really do not care for that little gnome who has financial interests in his well being but not ours.
A gnome NOT of the garden variety. I would say more of the TROLL kind as in “troll. an international banker or financier: the gnomes of Zurich.” – someone making money off a global catastrophe!
Fraudci is a lying scumbag troll who has committed countless CRIMES against humanity for DECADES!
Skin him alive, then HANG him HIGH!
I feel like I’m in crazy town.
Hey Faux-chi, why don’t you study the locales like nyc northern Italy possibly London and Stockholm and test the level of immunity. Then do same tests in sample locales where the virus hasn’t dropped off a cliff.
Until you do such a test how the f do you have the balls to lie to us and claim you are following the science?! Do you have any conception of what science is?
While you’re at it Faux-chi, maybe you can explain to me how your HIV team claimed for years and years (and probably still does) that men can catch HIV from heterosexual sex with a woman?! Show me a frikking case. Show me a study.
This idiot should have been fired 20 years ago.
Fauci stopped the HIV fear porn shortly after Clinton was elected. Then those experimental drugs started making their way to the marketplace.
I may not agree with Rand Paul on absolutely everything but I do love to see him challenge Lying Fake Fauci.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Little Turd Fauci has continued approving funding to China labs despite President Trump’s orders forbidding it. The Little Turd Fauci has his fingers in patents that has him favoring those companies that MUST PAY HIM ROYALTIE’s for vaccines seeking FDA approval.
In sum, the Little Turd Fauci is as corrupt as they come & he needs to be imprisoned for life for the ENORMOUS harm he has inflicted upon this Country, our businesses, & above all, WE THE PEOPLE.
And there should also be lifetime sentences for Birx, Redfield, & any others in the Fed health care agencies that they can find who seek to damage this country & our President!!
I’ve said for a while now that every statement made by “officials” regarding Covid is made primarily to justify the actions they have taken, lest we the people get out the pitchforks and torches. We cannot expect honesty from any of those that have made some terrible, impactful, expensive, economy-wrecking, life-altering decisions… for other people, the officials remain unscathed by their actions.
Wow Rand, it took 10 months for you or any other “Republican” Senator to say anything???
Had enough “Republican” Senators opened their mouths say 5-6 months ago, the President could have cleaned out the CDC and NIH leadership for helping create and sustain the sham-demic, knowing the “Republican” Senate had his back covered instead of having them holding a knife against his back.
Dr. Fauci challenged @RandPaul’s assertion that New York City had the WORST record for #COVID19 in the world.
Sen. Paul is right. Data taken from The Economist, EuroMOMO, and CDC.
% of Excess deaths per 100K week over week.
NYC has THE WORST record in the world. 1/
Here’s why we use excess deaths.
NY State and Florida have similar population sizes (~20M). But Florida has an avg age of 42 and NY’s is 35. So, the expected average deaths in Florida each week are 2 times that of New York.
So you gauge the impact by comparing EXCESS DEATHS
Educating Dr. Fauci on C19 Herd Immunity: Tokyo C19 Ab+ among 19-69 yo ↑’ed from ~5% Mar-May to ~47% June-Aug, while Tokyo’s C19 case & death rates ↓↓’ed. “herd immunity should be considered, particularly in the highly-dense urban scenario like Tokyo” https://twitter.com/andrewbostom/status/1308836023154151428
People need to realize that Fauci just embarrassed himself. In narrowly looking ONLY at Covid deaths in Sweden, he totally misses that Denmark and Finland had MORE excess mortality than Sweden from all mortality causes.
He’s missing the big picture, clearly a recurring trend.
Fauci apparently has missed the entirety of the burgeoning heterogeneity literature. He’s using models that don’t match the data. Get the man some @mgmgomes1
, please!
