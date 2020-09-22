U.S. Marshals Rescue 35 Missing Children in Ohio – Operation Safety Net…

The Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015 enhanced the U.S. Marshals’ authority to assist federal, state, and local law enforcement with the recovery of missing, endangered, trafficked or abducted children, regardless of whether a fugitive or sex offender was involved. The U.S. Marshals Service established a Missing Child Unit to oversee and manage the implementation of its enhanced authority under the act.

President Trump, former AG Jeff Sessions and current AG Bill Barr have unleashed the USMS to support their new authorities. They have been delivering strong results.

In Atlanta last month operation “Not Forgotten” rescued 39 missing and abducted children. In northern Ohio this month operation “Safety Net” recovers another 35 missing children. Announcement:

OHIO – […] The U.S. Marshals Service has been working with its state and local partners over the past month to locate and recover missing juveniles from the Cuyahoga County area. 35 missing and endangered children, between the ages of 13 and 18, were recovered during the operation. A little more than 20% were tied to human trafficking cases and those cases were referred to the Human Trafficking Task Force in Cuyahoga County. Of the 40 missing cases referred to the Marshals Task Force only 5 cases remain open. Members of the task force and its local partners will continue to work over the next several weeks to bring these 5 remaining children and other children to safety.

Chief John Majoy of Newburg Heights stated “We are proud to assist in Operation Safety Net and I commend the United States Marshals Service for their hard work and dedication toward locating these children. Many times, they do not know they are a victim and this operation offers hope, freedom and safety they would not otherwise have. This is a fine example of local, state and federal partners all working together for a notable cause. Together we can all make a difference.” Based on the results of this operation The United States Marshal for the Northern District of Ohio has now created a permanent Missing Child Unit throughout the 40 counites of Northern Ohio to focus on those missing, abused, neglected and trafficked juveniles. (more)

