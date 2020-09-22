U.S. Marshals Rescue 35 Missing Children in Ohio – Operation Safety Net…

The Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015 enhanced the U.S. Marshals’ authority to assist federal, state, and local law enforcement with the recovery of missing, endangered, trafficked or abducted children, regardless of whether a fugitive or sex offender was involved. The U.S. Marshals Service established a Missing Child Unit to oversee and manage the implementation of its enhanced authority under the act.
President Trump, former AG Jeff Sessions and current AG Bill Barr have unleashed the USMS to support their new authorities. They have been delivering strong results.
In Atlanta last month operation “Not Forgotten” rescued 39 missing and abducted children. In northern Ohio this month operation “Safety Net” recovers another 35 missing children. Announcement:
OHIO – […] The U.S. Marshals Service has been working with its state and local partners over the past month to locate and recover missing juveniles from the Cuyahoga County area. 35 missing and endangered children, between the ages of 13 and 18, were recovered during the operation. A little more than 20% were tied to human trafficking cases and those cases were referred to the Human Trafficking Task Force in Cuyahoga County. Of the 40 missing cases referred to the Marshals Task Force only 5 cases remain open. Members of the task force and its local partners will continue to work over the next several weeks to bring these 5 remaining children and other children to safety.
Chief John Majoy of Newburg Heights stated “We are proud to assist in Operation Safety Net and I commend the United States Marshals Service for their hard work and dedication toward locating these children. Many times, they do not know they are a victim and this operation offers hope, freedom and safety they would not otherwise have. This is a fine example of local, state and federal partners all working together for a notable cause. Together we can all make a difference.”
Based on the results of this operation The United States Marshal for the Northern District of Ohio has now created a permanent Missing Child Unit throughout the 40 counites of Northern Ohio to focus on those missing, abused, neglected and trafficked juveniles. (more)
Great work by the USMS. It is unfortunately affirming that we have at least one federal law enforcement institution effectively working on behalf of our nation. The politically connected FBI should be ashamed of their lack of results on this issue.
Secure the border !
Save the kids !
Save our nation!
“Justice, Integrity, Service”
1789
There are no limits – zero – to what President Trump accomplishes for our country. Imagine what the next door years will bring. We’ll never see anything like this again. 🇺🇸
I think trump sets a very high bar. no doubt.
“can you trump that?”
will have a very special meaning for a very long time.
God Bless America
God Bless the US Marshall Service
And four years, too. 😉
“We’ll never see anything like this again.”
Don Jr. 2024 First Lady – Kimberly
Senior advisor- Don Sr.
VP. Sarah
Freshman Congressbabe – Candace
God Bless these Marshals and the work they are doing.
What a remarkable coincidence that Marshalls have been sweeping up missing children, left and right, ever since Ghislaine Maxwell has been jailed. Hmmm.
Is this even legal, let alone moral, without Saint Ginsberg saying her fervent last hope was that children be rescued ?
😆
President Trump continues to WIN for all Americans. He is fighting EVIL, PURE EVIL!
We must NOT let EVIL steal the election of 2020.
First Trump tries to divert attention from covid by bringing peace to the middleeast and now he is trying to divert attention from covid by rescuing children! If this isn’t grounds for another impeachment, we don’t know what is!
– Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, AOC and Satan
Lord Jesus,
Thank you for answering our collective prayers in rescuing your beloved children from such vile evil. However, Lord Jesus, there are still far too many that are still suffering at the hands of this evil. We continue to pray that by you, Lord Jesus, all of your children are saved and spared from such terrible wickedness. Please fill our law enforcement apparatus fighting this evil with the conviction to carry on, the wisdom to make the proper decisions, and to strengthen their souls and bodies so they may fight on. And please cast your love on the children still held captive, so they may want to continue to live in such excruciating circumstances so that they may first be saved by our Marshals, then have their souls saved by you, Lord Jesus. Please save the children you created, Lord Jesus.
By your slain blood that saves the souls of humanity we pray, Lord Jesus.
Amen.
I tell you, whenever you refused to help one of these least important ones, you refused to help me.
(Matthew 25:45 TEV)
44 “Then they also will answer [d]Him, saying, ‘Lord, when did we see You hungry or thirsty or a stranger or naked or sick or in prison, and did not minister to You?’ 45 Then He will answer them, saying, ‘Assuredly, I say to you, inasmuch as you did not do it to one of the least of these, you did not do it to Me.’ 46 And these will go away into everlasting punishment, but the righteous into eternal life.” NKJV
Verses before and after are important
AMEN!
Be careful, Sundance. You are a Pizzagate conspiracy theorist if you say the Trump Administration is saving children from sex trafficking. Nancy Pelosi said so.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ignore all the pedophile coded language in the Podesta emails too. And the money laundering and power brokering for cash ignored throughout by “journalists” and “investigators”. Also, ignore the Weiner laptop that was corroded in child porn and Clinton’s state dept emails all mixed up together. No doubt used by foreign governments in spying and hacking to blackmail these demonrats.
Pelosi just today feigned concern for “the children” when she was bumbling about SCOTUS. She’s a liar. They care about enriching themselves and never ceding power. They hate us and our children.
If they steal the election with the Mail-in fraud/virtual Biden campaign hoax I keep hearing everybody say that’s when they will stand up to fight. I keep telling them, that’s when it’s already too late. If you think showing up one day to vote in an election that’s already being LawFare’d through states and courts as we speak to be completely undermined, you’re a GD fool. The fight has been ongoing and right now they have all the swing states changing voting laws in order to fuq-u all out of your duly elected president. Mine too. WAKE UP!
As of right now, they ARE winning the election bc the election is being stolen right now with the virtual Biden/ mail in hoax. FIGHT TODAY!
Thought something was going on. There was way more chopper traffic the past few days, especially at night.
These were definitely LEO choppers, using our local vectors for LEO traffic.
What an amazing accomplishment. Bravo
Where??
How can any decent human vote for a democrat? You got to be completely out of your mind if you think Harris/Biden is the answer for America or any Democrat politician for that matter.
LikeLiked by 5 people
How could any communist not vote for them?
Did I miss the part about arrests?
That’s what I want to hear about, too.
Scum-vermin need to be locked up and the keys “disappeared.”
Maybe some will have a come-to-Jesus conversion when faced with the stark reality of the enormity of their crimes.
The others will be either gnashing their teeth or weeping in prison and throughout eternity.
Sundance, etal
Thank you for the board range of topics that you post. The education that I am receiving. Although with the human trafficking, wish that I could still be fat, dumb, and sometimes happy.
As you have stated “Once you see the strings attached to the marionette it becomes impossible to be unseen “🤐
Have never in my most dreadful nightmares even come across this. The tentacles of the Deep State, Globalist’s, CoC, etc run everywhere. There appears to be a bunch ofloosely associated groups, that sometimes has the same people in multiple groups.
Incredible that PDJT was able to navigate through these groups and remain unscathed from all of their filthy life choices.
President Trump navigates his way through evil groups because he has God as his copilot. Keep praying for the president and his family. Thank god for removing the old communist woman who would have voted 100% to uphold the mail in ballot fraud.
Please set up a FBI Replacement Unit at your earliest convenience. It is likely that 100 Marshals could provide more honest results than the current gang of frauds and traitors.
Thankful for the Marshalls. They do an amazing job. I always thank them when I see them.
Yet Hollywood choose to glorify the FBI on tv. What a farce. Should be the U S Marshalls
US Marshals arrest 262, find 5 missing children in Oklahoma bust
By Lia Eustachewich September 18, 2020
https://nypost.com/2020/09/18/us-marshals-arrests-262-and-find-5-missing-children-in-oklahoma/
FTA
A massive takedown by the US Marshals in Oklahoma netted more than 260 suspects — including 141 gang members — and located five missing children, authorities said.
Playing out over the course of two months, “Operation Triple Beam” ultimately busted 262 people — including six homicide suspects and others wanted for assault, burglary, weapons offenses and drug offenses, KFOR reported.
👍👍
👍👍
👍👍
I was in law enforcement for 40 years. I promise you that the US Marshals Office is absolutely the real deal. I’ll take them over the worthless FBI any day…………..
I would like to know more about the nature of those missing person cases. Were they alien victims of International traffickers? Non-Custodial Parental abductions? Runaways coerced or lured into s ex work?
You might want to read this👇
2020 Trafficking in Persons Report
OFFICE TO MONITOR AND COMBAT TRAFFICKING IN PERSONS
https://www.state.gov/reports/2020-trafficking-in-persons-report/
2019👇
DOJ 👇
CHILD SEX TRAFFICKING
https://www.justice.gov/criminal-ceos/child-sex-trafficking
👍👍
Trump has the US Marshalls rescuing children.
Obama had them put in cages.
And the liberals celebrate “Cuties”.
Now then, for whom are ya gonna vote ???
Disband the FBI
