President Trump Great America Comeback Rally and Peaceful Protest – 7:00pm ET Livestream…

Posted on September 21, 2020 by

For President Trump’s second rally of the day he heads to Grande Air in Swanton, Ohio for a Great America Comeback Rally and peaceful protest.  Anticipated start time 7:00pm ET.

Trump Campaign LivestreamRSBN LivestreamAlternate Livestream

.

.

55 Responses to President Trump Great America Comeback Rally and Peaceful Protest – 7:00pm ET Livestream…

  1. Patience says:
    September 21, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    “Where is THE SON?”
    “Where’s Hunter?”

  2. JAS says:
    September 21, 2020 at 6:16 pm

    The Eveready bunny is crying in his bed sheets. How can this man do so much at his age. It boggles the mind

  3. Simple Citizen says:
    September 21, 2020 at 6:28 pm

    Posted this in a few spots:

    Need a little help. Watched a brief clip of PDJT leaving the White House for Ohio and doing the normal Q&A. It was good, but something caught my attention.

    It would seem that the President taped a message for the United Nations. Does anyone have any idea what the message was for or about?

    Would be very appreciative if anyone could fill me in.

  4. Sentient says:
    September 21, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    A Biden-Harris flyer got mailed to my 20’s daughter (a lib) here at the house -‘even though she lives in another state now. Biden and Harris are wearing masks. They look like idiots to me, but libs are scared witless about the China virus, so maybe they would think of it differently. And by “think” I mean “feel”, of course.

  5. Sentient says:
    September 21, 2020 at 6:36 pm

    If Biden shows up at a debate (doesn’t claim to have Covid), the president should wait til Joe is tuckered out and then ask him what day it is. If he gets that right, ask him what year it is.

  6. Kathryn says:
    September 21, 2020 at 6:36 pm

    When I was in college in the late 70s studying political science, one of my Professors stated in class that Americans would resist any overt effort to make our Country Socialist or Communist…she presciently stated that those who wished to thrust same upon the American people and consequently redistribute Her wealth would need do so covertly, through the Courts….via the Supreme Court especially.
    Here we are more than 40 years later and the Courts have redistributed the wealth in America and have legislated from the bench finding countless penumbral rights. I thought of her lecture today as President Trump speaks this evening…This Court battle isnt so much about womens rights or climate change…smokescreens…it is about being on the brink of taking back our country from those that sought to change our Republic into a Venezuela or China without our consent through our Courts.
    President Trump should hit this hard.tonight and clearly laying it out every time he speaks….this real underpinning reason ..transforming our govt structure…not abortion or climate change or healthcare…that this is the real reason why the Supreme Court is a key issue for the Dems….and why their enabled violence and chaos is escalating.

  7. kelley says:
    September 21, 2020 at 6:58 pm

    My 73year old Mom and my 75 year old Dad have been waiting in line for the rally all day. They would wait in line until they drop for our President! MAGA LOVE TO ALL OF YOU!

  8. Sentient says:
    September 21, 2020 at 7:11 pm

    Too funny: The American population is falling “expodentially”.

  9. Seneca the Elder says:
    September 21, 2020 at 7:16 pm

    Our President Trump is truly amazing- many people in their 50s and 60s couldn’t keep up with him. Two rallies a day and in between sign a few treaties, make peace between Israel and the Arabs, maybe sign an executive order or two. All in a day’s work for the man I consider to be the greatest President in American history.

    Here is an article that has a fantastic campaign ad; hope it’s getting lots of air time:

    https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/politics/the-2020-election/

  10. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 21, 2020 at 7:16 pm

  11. beach lover says:
    September 21, 2020 at 7:28 pm

    Just announced that Cory Gardner will support nominee for S.C.! Let’s roll!

    Liked by 5 people

  12. NICCO says:
    September 21, 2020 at 7:32 pm

    Let God arise and his enemies be humbled and destroyed.Father we bless our president and all with him.We cover him and all with him with the precious blood of Jesus Christ and surround him and all with him with the fire of your Holy Spirit according to Ezekiel 2;5.Father bring your warring angelic legions to thwart and destroy every plot and plan of the enemy.Fathe,we thank you that your hand is mighty upon our president.Father we worship and glorify you and thank you that you love us so much that you gave your one and only son,Jesus Christ.In Jesus Christ name we pray ,Amen.

  13. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 21, 2020 at 7:35 pm

  14. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    September 21, 2020 at 7:38 pm

    Round 2
    OBiden KOed by PDJT

  15. retiredseabee says:
    September 21, 2020 at 7:39 pm

    AF1 on final approach.

    Liked by 1 person

  16. retiredseabee says:
    September 21, 2020 at 7:43 pm

    Wheels down

  17. Maquis says:
    September 21, 2020 at 7:48 pm

    Big Beautiful Bird!

    Liked by 1 person

  18. patti says:
    September 21, 2020 at 7:56 pm

  19. Peoria Jones says:
    September 21, 2020 at 8:00 pm

    FILL THAT SEAT signs! 😀

    Liked by 5 people

  20. Peoria Jones says:
    September 21, 2020 at 8:05 pm

    Somebody (I think here?) had a great idea about the media lying about PDJT’s crowds…

    At every “Peaceful Protest Against Stupidity” Pres. Trump could whip out a camera/phone and get a quick shot panning the crowd from his podium. Then post it on Twatter the next day!

  21. patti says:
    September 21, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    Hawaii checks in …

    Liked by 5 people

  22. Patience says:
    September 21, 2020 at 8:09 pm

    Timing is everything
    -so it’s been said.

    It’s the end of a Party
    -Dems are walking-dead

    With the start of the season of Autum
    -often referred to as Fall

    President Trump having said, “We caught em!”
    -Yes, “We caught them all”,

    what better reason
    -to start out a season
    that celebrates exceptionalism with reward?

    An Executive Order
    -seems much in order: The Very Stable Genius Trump award .

    ~Patience 9/21/20

  23. Duke of Cumberland says:
    September 21, 2020 at 8:15 pm

    Maybe someone addressed this during the last peaceful protest, but everyone behind the President is wearing a mask, but no one in front of him is. Thing is though, they’re ALL MAGA masks! A big FU to the Karens in the media?

  24. Ocelot says:
    September 21, 2020 at 8:16 pm

    Lindsey Graham stood strong with President Trump and Justice Kavanaugh and now he’s doing the same with this new SCOTUS nomination. It appears POTUS’s continued faith in him was not misguided.

  25. Patience says:
    September 21, 2020 at 8:17 pm

    The fellow behind President Trumo wearing blue shirt, white sleeves and stars on a tank and red MAGA mask
    is quite happily-animated . Fun to see.

    >enthused

    Liked by 1 person

  26. sunnyflower5 says:
    September 21, 2020 at 8:20 pm

    Beautiful Photo

  27. Patience says:
    September 21, 2020 at 8:21 pm

    OMG *hang my head in shame)
    TrumP

    Like

  28. tuskyou says:
    September 21, 2020 at 8:23 pm

    “The want to declare the death penalty unconstitutional”. Oh hell no!

    Like

    September 21, 2020 at 8:24 pm

    “We Love You” repeated over and over is SWEET !!!!!!

    Like

