President Trump Great America Comeback Rally and Peaceful Protest – 7:00pm ET Livestream…

For President Trump’s second rally of the day he heads to Grande Air in Swanton, Ohio for a Great America Comeback Rally and peaceful protest. Anticipated start time 7:00pm ET.
Trump Campaign Livestream – RSBN Livestream – Alternate Livestream
“Where is THE SON?”
“Where’s Hunter?”
In his new mansion in Beverly Hills. He could not afford to pay child support though.
Starving artist, n’est-ce pas?
The Eveready bunny is crying in his bed sheets. How can this man do so much at his age. It boggles the mind
Posted this in a few spots:
Need a little help. Watched a brief clip of PDJT leaving the White House for Ohio and doing the normal Q&A. It was good, but something caught my attention.
It would seem that the President taped a message for the United Nations. Does anyone have any idea what the message was for or about?
Would be very appreciative if anyone could fill me in.
You received an answer in one of the other threads where you posted this. Hope you got it.
Thank you. Just went back and saw them, based on your response here; I am appreciative.
UN mouthpiece claimed that they would not acknowledge any new sanctions on Iran which President Trump has called for.
Thank you.
My interest was whether he was encouraging the Security Council to push for inspections in China. In theory, it should be a 4 to 1 vote for inspections (assuming China was consistent with telling the WHO “no”), since all of the other members have been adversely affected.
A Biden-Harris flyer got mailed to my 20’s daughter (a lib) here at the house -‘even though she lives in another state now. Biden and Harris are wearing masks. They look like idiots to me, but libs are scared witless about the China virus, so maybe they would think of it differently. And by “think” I mean “feel”, of course.
If Biden shows up at a debate (doesn’t claim to have Covid), the president should wait til Joe is tuckered out and then ask him what day it is. If he gets that right, ask him what year it is.
When I was in college in the late 70s studying political science, one of my Professors stated in class that Americans would resist any overt effort to make our Country Socialist or Communist…she presciently stated that those who wished to thrust same upon the American people and consequently redistribute Her wealth would need do so covertly, through the Courts….via the Supreme Court especially.
Here we are more than 40 years later and the Courts have redistributed the wealth in America and have legislated from the bench finding countless penumbral rights. I thought of her lecture today as President Trump speaks this evening…This Court battle isnt so much about womens rights or climate change…smokescreens…it is about being on the brink of taking back our country from those that sought to change our Republic into a Venezuela or China without our consent through our Courts.
President Trump should hit this hard.tonight and clearly laying it out every time he speaks….this real underpinning reason ..transforming our govt structure…not abortion or climate change or healthcare…that this is the real reason why the Supreme Court is a key issue for the Dems….and why their enabled violence and chaos is escalating.
My 73year old Mom and my 75 year old Dad have been waiting in line for the rally all day. They would wait in line until they drop for our President! MAGA LOVE TO ALL OF YOU!
LikeLiked by 20 people
Nice !
Patriots…. and smart too.
>Hope you get to see them on the screen.
LOVE it! You are blessed to have such amazing parents – don’t take them for granted! And I am thrilled they raised such a wise offspring 👍
Dancing to YMCA?
I am sure they will have a great time. Ask them to send/post pics.
Love your mom and dad
Too funny: The American population is falling “expodentially”.
Our President Trump is truly amazing- many people in their 50s and 60s couldn’t keep up with him. Two rallies a day and in between sign a few treaties, make peace between Israel and the Arabs, maybe sign an executive order or two. All in a day’s work for the man I consider to be the greatest President in American history.
Here is an article that has a fantastic campaign ad; hope it’s getting lots of air time:
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/politics/the-2020-election/
Off topic but is anyone else surprised that RBG isn’t being paraded to 10-20 cities for memorial services just to give the left a trash talking point if PDJT sends a SCOTUS candidate to the senate during that time?
sssshhhh don’t give them ideas…..
They’ve already busted Jewish law by not interring her inside of 24 hours.
She was a JINO. Didn’t practice the religion, from everything known.
Godless.
Seneca the Elder, Agree 100% — NO ONE could keep up with this man or his brain speed, well maybe Sundance 😉
Heehee. I remember 30 somethings in the administration saying they could not keep up with PDJT. Amazing!!!
Just announced that Cory Gardner will support nominee for S.C.! Let’s roll!
Cruz said yesterday the Senate has the votes to confirm. Does he know who the nominee is? Looks like all the “fence sitters” are on board except Murk, Mittens and Collins over Ice.
Let God arise and his enemies be humbled and destroyed.Father we bless our president and all with him.We cover him and all with him with the precious blood of Jesus Christ and surround him and all with him with the fire of your Holy Spirit according to Ezekiel 2;5.Father bring your warring angelic legions to thwart and destroy every plot and plan of the enemy.Fathe,we thank you that your hand is mighty upon our president.Father we worship and glorify you and thank you that you love us so much that you gave your one and only son,Jesus Christ.In Jesus Christ name we pray ,Amen.
Round 2
OBiden KOed by PDJT
AF1 on final approach.
Y’know, I never get irritated when PDJT is late for something scheduled. It always means he’s doing something important and great for us!
Orangeman in the building!
Wheels down
Big Beautiful Bird!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed! And big, beautiful man! DJT yucktube channel chat is on fire – I don’t even know what all those emojis mean!
FILL THAT SEAT signs! 😀
“We WILL fill that seat”!
Somebody (I think here?) had a great idea about the media lying about PDJT’s crowds…
At every “Peaceful Protest Against Stupidity” Pres. Trump could whip out a camera/phone and get a quick shot panning the crowd from his podium. Then post it on Twatter the next day!
Someone could do a quick pic from AF1 on approach!
Seriously, the enemedia can’t use shots from before the venue was filled or lie about it if POTUS has the proof in a Tweet! Their heads would explode (again)!
Hawaii checks in …
Hot dang !!!!!
Timing is everything
-so it’s been said.
It’s the end of a Party
-Dems are walking-dead
With the start of the season of Autum
-often referred to as Fall
President Trump having said, “We caught em!”
-Yes, “We caught them all”,
what better reason
-to start out a season
that celebrates exceptionalism with reward?
An Executive Order
-seems much in order: The Very Stable Genius Trump award .
~Patience 9/21/20
Maybe someone addressed this during the last peaceful protest, but everyone behind the President is wearing a mask, but no one in front of him is. Thing is though, they’re ALL MAGA masks! A big FU to the Karens in the media?
Lindsey Graham stood strong with President Trump and Justice Kavanaugh and now he’s doing the same with this new SCOTUS nomination. It appears POTUS’s continued faith in him was not misguided.
The fellow behind President Trumo wearing blue shirt, white sleeves and stars on a tank and red MAGA mask
is quite happily-animated . Fun to see.
>enthused
Beautiful Photo
OMG *hang my head in shame)
TrumP
“The want to declare the death penalty unconstitutional”. Oh hell no!
“We Love You” repeated over and over is SWEET !!!!!!
