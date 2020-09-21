President Trump Discusses Five Female Candidates to Replace Justice Ginsburg – Video and Transcript…

Earlier today as he departed the white house for dual campaign stops in Ohio, President Trump stopped to make remarks and ¹take questions from the press pool.
[¹Note: as customary during his entire term, President Trump takes all questions and makes himself available without issue. Contrast availability to ultra-controlled Biden]
[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: So we’re going to Ohio. Things seem to be very good. We have been doing very well with the China virus, but they’ve had a pretty big spike in Europe, as you know, and UK in particular. And I’m sure they’ll have that under control, hopefully soon.
But we’re in very good shape. The vaccines are coming along. I just got a report: The vaccines are coming along rapidly. Therapeutics are coming along very well. And we’ll see what happens. But too bad about Europe. Too bad.
Q Is there a chance you would announce your Supreme Court pick before Friday?
THE PRESIDENT: I would say on Friday or Saturday I’ll be announcing the pick. It’s — five women are being looked at and vetted very carefully. Five. And we’ll make a decision probably Saturday, but Friday or Saturday.
Q Do you plan to meet with any of them in person? Do you plan to meet with any of them in person before you make your decision?
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah, I will.
Q When are you going to do that?
THE PRESIDENT: During this period of time.
Q Do you think all five?
THE PRESIDENT: I don’t know. I doubt it. I doubt it.
Q But in person?
THE PRESIDENT: We’ll meet with a few, probably.
Q Have you talked to any of them yet?
THE PRESIDENT: Say it?
Q Have you talked to any of them yet?
THE PRESIDENT: I have. I have.
Q Today? On the phone?
THE PRESIDENT: Today and yesterday, the day before.
Q Is it better to have a vote on your nominee before the election or after?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I’d much rather have a vote before the election because there’s a lot of work to be done, and I’d much rather have it. And we have plenty of time to do it. I mean, there’s really a lot of time.
So let’s say I make the announcement on Saturday — there’s a great deal of time before the election. That’ll be up to Mitch in the Senate. But I’d certainly much rather have the vote. I think it sends a good signal. And it’s solidarity and lots of other things. And I’m just doing my constitutional obligation. I have an obligation to do this. So I would rather see it before the election.
Q Are you worried about some senators — Republican senators who may be a little reluctant?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, we’ll have to see. I would think that that would be very bad for them. I think their voters — the people that voted them put them there because of a certain ideology or certain feel. And they don’t want to have somebody do that. I think it’s very bad if they do that.
Q What makes you think that the last words — supposedly the last wishes of Justice Ginsburg were made up? Because it supposedly came from her granddaughter, not from one of the Democrats.
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah, it just sounds to me like it would be somebody else. I don’t believe — it could be. It could be. And it might not be, too. Just too — it was just too convenient.
Q What would be your concern if the vote happened after Election Day?
THE PRESIDENT: No concern. I just think it would be better. They asked, “Would I rather have it…” I’d rather have it before the election. I think it would be better for our country.
And we — we’ll pick somebody that’s outstanding, very qualified. They’re all qualified, but somebody that is outstanding. And I’d rather see it all take place before the election, so before November 3rd.
Q Are you concerned if you lost the election, it would be harder to get the person confirmed?
THE PRESIDENT: No, I don’t think so. No. I think we’re going to win. If you look at the polls — the real polls — we’re doing very well.
We’re going to Ohio tonight, and we’re packed. We’re packed everywhere. So people — there’s never been — we’ve never had spirit like we have now. Even four years ago, the spirit now is greater even than it was four years ago.
Q What will be your message tomorrow to the U.N.? And did you just tape it?
THE PRESIDENT: I did. I just taped — I just did it just now. My message is a strong message on China, and basically — you’ll see it. You’ll see it tomorrow. But I just did it a little while ago.
Q Are you leaning toward one candidate over another? Are you leaning toward —
THE PRESIDENT: I have one or two that I think are — they’re all outstanding, but I have one or two that I have in mind, yeah.
Q Who do you think poisoned Alexei Navalny?
THE PRESIDENT: Say it?
Q Who do you think poisoned Alexei Navalny in Russia?
THE PRESIDENT: We’ll talk about that at another time.
Q Is Amy Coney Barrett one of the leading contenders, in your mind?
THE PRESIDENT: She’s one of the people that’s very respected, but they’re all respected. She is certainly one of the candidates, yes.
Q When you go down to Miami, will you meet with Barbara Lagoa?
THE PRESIDENT: I may. She’s highly thought of and has got a lot of support. You know, a lot of people — I’m getting a lot of phone calls from a lot of people. She has a lot of support. I don’t know her, but I hear she’s outstanding. And she’s one of the people we’re looking at.
Q Did you push the DOJ to name Seattle and New York and Portland “anarchistic cities”?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I think they are. But that’s up to DOJ. That’ll be up to — that will be up to the Attorney General. But certainly they are. If you look at Portland, if you look at what’s going on there, what a mess.
Go ahead.
And we can straighten it out — all Democrats. All radical left. We could straighten it out so fast.
Go ahead.
Q When will you make a final decision on TikTok?
THE PRESIDENT: That’s working its way through. I’ve given a preliminary okay. They will work — they’re two great companies — Oracle and Walmart. Larry Ellison is a — you know, a great genius at that kind of thing. The technology is incredible.
And so if we can save it, we’ll save it. And if we can’t, we’ll cut it off. But they have preliminary. We’ll see what they can do.
We have to have total security. That’s the only thing — very important. We have to have total security.
I’ll see you in Ohio. Thank you.
Regardless of who is picked, Trump will announce Saturday so his pick will own the Sunday talk shows! No oxygen for Biden except for the bottle he is sucking on in his basement.
The way Biden was huffing and puffing just walking to the podium, he could not make it up the stairs to Air Force One. Trump should issue the AF1 challenge to Biden…
Who knows maybe he picks Sundance…
Wouldn’t that be something, who is Sundance what
dose he or she do? Never know 1 sharp cookie,I remember
when I first found this fort I herd more than 1 person state
they thought POTUS & Sundance were one in the same.
All of the prospective candidates records should be examined before picking someone.Amy coney Barrett is pro life but where does she stand on other constitutional issues.Lets do some research on these candidates and pray the right one is selected
And you don’t think the research has been done already?
The t’s crossed, the i’s dotted.
Likely just a last minute conversation to see where they all stand.
And discussions with Turtle and Gramercy to see who can get confirmed.
Although Gramercy and Cruz say they have the votes. See my previous post on Gramercy.
Its funny how decorum goes out the window when the swamp figures careers are on the line. Suddenly they have no problem moving fast. It looks like they have all the votes to get it out of Committee, put it on the floor, and confirm before election. I am guessing Mitch gave Trump a list and guaranteed a win off the list. I think collins and Murkowski are a yes. Mitt abstains out of principle. His political career is over. Susan and lisa cant piss off the base.
52-43-1. Cocaine Mitch has the votes.
Typo
52- 47- 1
Something else to watch. If Arizona Democrat Mark Kelly wins that seat in the U.S. Senate against mcSally, he could take office as early as Nov. 30, shrinking the GOP’s Senate majority.
I thought Kelly had a pretty good lead against McSally.
I guess it’s down to who’s PDJT’s pick. Gramercy agrees with Cruz. They have the votes to confirm.
https://pbs.twimg.com/ext_tw_video_thumb/1308218584083038209/pu/img/Lx6YiOyXd8W1IFNe?format=jpg&name=small
Q: Do you think GOP Senators will be a little reluctant?
A: That would be very bad for them.
Love this guy!
Or what? Is it going to be bad for Collins or Murkowski?
mazziflol,
I do not think that Murkowski is running in this cycle.
It will be bad for Murkowski in 2022; already been said by POTUS.
Listen carefully.
I don’t thin they will. Their job is significantly easier because the nominee is a woman.
I prefer Amy, but group politics, and election impact, point to the Hispanic woman.
If she agrees with anything coming from the pope she should not be in consideration.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pope Francis: “Let me in!”
Saint Peter: “Go away”
Pope Francis: “I’m getting in!”
Saint Peter: “No your not!”
A wise latina? I disagree with demographics being a consideration for any nominee, the decision should be based solely on merit.
LikeLike
And he does it all w/o a teleprompter.
And then there’s Sundance dropping bits on twitter that keeps the excitement levels up there … today’s bit on Weissmann …
how many OMG moments between now and Nov 3 ??
Barbara Lagoa is the pick that will get through the quickest. Great story and superior resume. She’s been a judge at every level and has been in leadership positions such as Chief in her stint on FL Appeal Court. She was on FL Supreme Court and US Court of Appeals. She’s a judge through and through. Her personal story is genuine.
She has a lot of support, comes from a key swing state and her background as a Cuban America fluent in Spanish is very important in this supercharged politics environment. With her you get a well qualified conservative judge, who also is female and Hispanic. It makes too much sense.
Amy Coney Barrett can always be a replacement in the future for Alito or even Thomas if they endorse her in a second Trump term. If Breyer passes on, which is distinctly possible, that’s another spot she can fill.
With all that said, Trump wants to make a pick that will make the base the most happy and demoralize the opposition the most when they are confirmed. I still think that person is Lagoa.
I found this video compelling. Fast forward to the most relevant parts
like the pick overall but feel she has not been on the federal bench long enough…Politically offers the good optics but 45 picks the best and brightest…Columbia Grad but not top ten!
I’ve posted this before. Justice Kagan had zero bench time. State or federal.
Agree on all points. I hope he picks her.
Her “personal story” should not be a factor. It should not be a factor for any nominee.
Your points are persuasive. Thanks for sharing.
I like what Ive heard about Barrett for the most part….. Only two warning bells need confirmation on is the she supported mandatory masks and vaccines… I’ll have to look into that
You know I am just thinking though the fact that Trump stands to win on two levels by Nov 3. On the SC and the election. He did warn us to expect so much winning that it would be hard to take! But I say bring on the winning! Give us more Mr President!
I guarantee President Trump will pick the can candidate best for our nation and not the candidate that increases his chance for re-election. Long term outlook vs short term outlook.
Therefore – since he thinks of us first – he will be reelected.
I am hoping Amy Barrett is not the pick. I’ve been reading Robert Barnes on twitter lately and he has some sobering facts about her past decisions. Robert Barnes is the lawyer that made big bucks placing bets in Vegas on Trump winning the election in 2016. I have liked his takes over the past four years on various issues. Scroll down the tweets to see all his comments on various decisions.
Let’s go with Vanilla!
Joan Larsen…Iowa born…Top of her law class at Northwestern…
Both Dimm Michigan Senators voted for her confirmation in 2017! three years of federal rulings plus 2 years on Michigan Supreme Court…
realized Kavanaugh insanity may have been done to get someone else on the court so lets go Vanilla this time!
Reading the endorsements Amy Coney Barrett has rings all kinds of warning bells for me. Full of never Trump activists from the Obama administration, leftist Harvard professor Feldman and is a grad of Notre Dame, a school which covered up images of Christ when Obama spoke there so that hardly seems like a place that would produce a conservative justice even on religious issues.
I know she seems like the obvious pick but it reminds me of the Wray confirmation. Traitors everywhere these days.
https://nypost.com/2020/09/21/why-amy-coney-barrett-is-hands-down-best-pick-to-replace-ruth-bader-ginsburg/
Agreed, and there are other issues than abortion, and I haven’t yet seen her credentials on those issues (maybe she has them, just don’t see them discussed). IMO, Roe v Wade will not be overturned any time soon, so we need judges that can preserve our nation till the time that would be a possibility.
Pelosi and the Squad getting B-slapped as the senate won’t put up with their bullsh** anymore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whomever POTUS picks; I will rest easy.
Why?
Because POTUS uses common sense and covers all the bases during the interviews; he is very prescient.
I trust him.
The end.
