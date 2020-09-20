IMPORTANT – Catherine Engelbrecht of True The Vote Outlines an Election Warning…

Catherine Engelbrecht is a subject matter expert on election issues and potential for fraud. CTH anticipated the 2020 efforts of Democrats would include wide-scale voter fraud and back in May strongly suggested the Trump campaign begin working closely with True The Vote.
“True the Vote is out with a 30-minute documentary-style national media buy – and complimentary microsite https://truethevote2020.org – to raise awareness of the vast security gaps in election laws and processes all across the country, particularly as it relates to the expansion of vote by mail. The program will air in front of a national audience ahead of Election Day to drive citizens to deter election fraud by personally engaging in the election process, whether it’s through working at the polls, on committees that verify mail-in ballots, or other critical election needs.”
.
Right now those who wish to “fundamentally change” our nation are waging a full frontal assault against our constitutional republic. The bombardment seems overwhelming.
As the country’s largest voters’ rights and election integrity organization, True the Vote has been on the front lines of election fraud prevention since its founding in 2009. For more information on all of True the Vote’s efforts, visit truethevote.org.
In order to support the most important political objectives of the DNC writ large in the 2020 election, COVID-19 hype is essential:
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot easily achieve ‘mail-in’ voting; which they desperately need in key battleground states in order to control the outcome.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot shut down rallies and political campaigning efforts of President Trump; which they desperately need to do in key battleground states.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot block the campaign contrast between an energetic President Trump and a physically tenuous, mentally compromised, challenger.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats do not have a mechanism to keep voters isolated from each-other; limiting communication and national debate adverse to their interests. COVID-19 panic pushes the national conversation into the digital space where Big Tech controls every element of the conversation.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot keep their Blue state economies easily shut-down and continue to block U.S. economic growth. All thriving economies are against the political interests of Democrats.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot easily keep club candidate Joe Biden heavily controlled and sealed inside the bubble; where the electorate is not exposed to visible signs of his dementia.
♦Without COVID-19 panic it becomes more difficult for Big Tech to censor voices that would outline the fraud and scheme. With COVID-19 panic they have a better method and an excuse.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot advance, influence, or organize their preferred presidential debate format, a ‘virtual presidential debate’ series.
♦Without COVID-19 panic the economy would rebound quickly and people would go back to work. This is against the interests of Democrats.
All of these, and more, strategic outcomes are based on the manufactured weaponization of the COVID-19 virus to achieve a larger political objective. There is ZERO benefit to anyone other than Democrats for the overwhelming hype surrounding COVID-19.
It is not coincidental that all corporate media are all-in to facilitate the demanded fear that Democrats need in order to achieve their objectives. Thus there is an alignment of all big government institutions and multinationals to support the same.
Nothing is coincidental.
Everything is political.
SD is scaring me again…………………
LikeLiked by 4 people
Fear not, little blue face!
God’s got this.
Seek Him first and all these things will be added unto you, like calm and peace and a knowledge that the Holy Spirit is still on earth and He (therefore, we) have a hotline to God, through Jesus Christ, His son, i.e. The One, True God.
Saturday, the 26th of September, Rev. Franklin Graham and those who want to are marching from the Washington Monument to the White House to pray.
It can not be a mere fluke that this is done during Rosh Hashanah two days before Yom Kippur, the single most Holy Day in the Jewish calendar.
We live in historic times.
We must be up to the challenge that God has given us.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Blue face? With cherry red flushed cheeks (burrrrp) and a rum blossom on the end of my nose?
It is irrelevant whether or not I personally believe in God. By-the-way, I haven’t seen his name on the voter rolls.
MAGA though.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well I believe in God, and I believe that God helps those who help themselves. This “God’s got this” theory seems like an excuse not to use the brains He gave us.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And I certainly RESPECT everyone’s opinion, beliefs and their right to say so – as I hope they respect mine too!
MAGA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They most certainly should!
LikeLike
It would appear that your avatar picture (the one associated with you name, H&HC, 2nd-16th, here at The Conservative Treehouse) is a “little blue face”. Perhaps that’s why Kirsty I began her reply with, “Fear not, little blue face!”
LikeLiked by 3 people
My many posts reflect my faith in God. If one knows Scripture, God creates man and woman. He gave each a brain and allows us to make choices.
We have the choice to do something to assist in preventing voter fraud or to do nothing and allow it to run rampant, possibly enabling Pelosi to become president.
For a Patriot the choice is obvious.
LikeLike
Concur.
My many posts reflect my faith in God. If one knows Scripture, God creates man and woman. He gave each a brain and allows us to make choices.
We have the choice to do something to assist in preventing voter fraud or to do nothing and allow it to run rampant, possibly enabling Pelosi to become president.
For a Patriot the choice is obvious.
LikeLike
Kirsten,
Not to quibble, but Rosh Hashanah is eight days before Yom Kippur, not two.
And L’SHANAH TOVAH to all who observe.
LikeLike
An excellent suggestion that I can’t imagine anyone disagreeing with. Whether it will happen or not, is a different matter, but I truly pray that they will at least collaborate with Ms. Engelbrecht. I also have extreme confidence in Brad Parscale and Bill Stepien seems to be doing good work as well.
President Trump speaks highly of Ronna McDaniel and maybe for good reason I/we aren’t privy to, but I still have a problem with her being of the romney ilk. Can’t help it!
We can’t afford ANY shenanigans of a rino nature.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Ronna doesn’t seem to be doing much, but wouldn’t replacing her this late in the game be problematic? How could a new Chair possibly execute a solid game plan within less than two months to election? That’s not even time to get to know your team. Plus a shake-up like that would anger and frustrate a lot of Republicans.
Besides, who then would run True the Vote? These are things which should have been worked out a year ago, at minimum. Let’s hope the administration has a secret plan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ronna Romney McDaniel is probably doing what she is told to do by the GOP Establishment which is to quietly NOT obstruct the efforts to undermine President Trump’s campaign in swing / battleground states.
I have not seen ANY effort on Ronna’s part to maintain a highly visible, loud, and effective protest and take actions to **effectively** fight the imminent massive fraud via mail in ballots.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I never trusted her and I don’t like her. Ineffective is the kindest word I can use for her.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mittens Romney’s family member should have been removed as soon as she dropped the Romney from her name.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Had Engelbrecht gone to the RNC at some point since May, the media buy to air before the election would be panned as partisan, more so than it will be already.
It seems like the voting public is waking to the realization that the Left isn’t merely inhabiting an alternate reality; it’s increasingly clear they’re serious, and will use violence to get their way.
Their full-court press isn’t having the success they’d hoped.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Anyone supporting Ronna McDaniel, please stop. Simply put she’s in a position due to connections, if you can name anything that she’s done please do. I’ve been hoping for months that McDaniel would be replaced hopefully the Trump campaign is listening or shoring up those around her as she is utterly incompetent. She should have been working on election safety the minute her feet hit the job.
LikeLiked by 7 people
This has nothing to do with Ronna.
“Election safety” is not in her job description.
That’s the job of the various state legislatures.
They will need to fight back against rogue judges mandating vote by mail
LikeLiked by 3 people
According to Engelbrecht’s video, it’s the Secretaries of State in each state who get involved in any and all election problems, of which there will be many in November.
And many key battleground states have Soros-sponsored Secys of State due to a covert campaign over the ;last 5 years to embed DemoCommie sympathizers into those positions via state election manipulation…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Soros has been at it longer than 5 years. It was a Soros backed MN Secretary of State that allowed all the sketchy ballots to be counted resulting in an Al Franken victory. Without that win, no 60 Democrat senators to pass ObamaCare.
LikeLiked by 2 people
OK. I have not read an account of how long Soros has been doing this.
LikeLike
It’s also the job of DHS. – https://www.dhs.gov/topic/election-security
Kris Kobach was originally put in charge of cleaning up voter rolls, but didn’t have the authority (namely subpoena power) to make state governments comply with his requests. So he passed the project to then DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. She did nothing about it.
LikeLike
“rogue judges mandating vote by mail” – Good call DV.
In my front yard, the PA General Assembly is Constitutionally responsible for changes to the election procedures. However, the Governor and the State Supreme Court took it upon themselves, unconstitutionally, to enact changes to our voter procedures.
We shall see if our elected officials in the G.A. manage to act EFFECTIVELY to countermand the power grab of Wolf & the Supremes.
LikeLike
Ronna McDaniel… name anything that she’s done … no I cannot you got me there!
But I can name what she didn’t do
Fight like HELL after the 2018 MidTerm Elections when on the night of the elections the Republicans WON
And a week later they (republicans) all LOST
LikeLiked by 14 people
BINGO Hocuspocus! And if anyone thinks that the complete flip of dozens of seats that were red on election night to blue two weeks later, after “mail-in ballots” were counted, was not a trial run for this November, I have a bridge I’d like to sell you!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
vikingmom🇺🇸
👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am so tired of the continued crying over spilt milk and that is why I am not party affiliated!
Republicans Democrats?? What’s the difference?
LikeLike
What’s the difference? The survival of the Constitution, that’s what. We can clean house of the wayward GOP after we get through the current clear and present danger of Democrat officials enabling arson, destruction, and murder of those who disagree with them. Did I mention they’re making their move to “fundamentally transform” our system of government and our way of life?
LikeLike
Ronna ROMNEY McDaniel was the top RNC guy in Michigan, and is credited – by Pres Trump of all people – for delivering Michigan to Pres Trump in 2016.
Candidate Trump delivered Michigan to Pres Trump in 2016, and there is at least one Michigander Treeper who delivered Michigan to Pres Trump more so than anything ROMNEY McDaniel ever did.
That’s what ROMNEY McDaniel did, afaik. And see? Pres Trump does make a mistake, from time to time.
LikeLike
Who was the “Michigander Treeper” who, you asserted, delivered MI to PDJT?
LikeLike
Why did she drop Romney from her last name ? Pressure from her uncle ?
LikeLike
mendacity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trying to avoid guilt by association? I would have done the same, particularly if I were dedicated to establishing myself as a trustworthy partner. I don’t see her as an underminer. Hope that’s not hope porn. Mediocre effectiveness is not the same thing as treachery.
LikeLike
I cannot understand why any Trump campaign folks think keeping Mitt Romney’s niece as chair of the RNC is a good idea. Especially after her failure to challenge the cheating in the 2018 mid terms.
I just don’t get it.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Catherine Engelbrecht is a true American hero. She personifies the kind of “cold anger” that Sundance talks about. The Obama era thugs thought they could intimidate her by using a weaponized IRS to force her to stay in her place a keep quiet. What happened to her was a precursor to the much larger scale weaponized federal bureaucracies that have been used to unseat our president. Catherine Engelbrecht is one tough lady. I cannot be more proud of the fact that she is a fellow Texan.
LikeLiked by 25 people
What Catherine explains in her video is how the Marxist-revolutionary left has so carefully planned to take over our government. As she tells us what’s happening isn’t about this particular vote—it’s about ending voting, or the effectiveness of voting, forever. However, I fear that just alerting us to the problem won’t be enough. The president has to call on the American people to save our nation. If he calls us, loyal Americans will come to his support.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Not wishing to be unkind, good luck with that.
LikeLike
I WHOLE HEARTILY CONCUR TO HIRE MISS ENGELBRECHT BY THE RNC….This woman has taken on everything thrown at her including the IRS nonsense and came out ahead…SHE IS THE FIGHTER THAT PRESIDENT TRUMP NEEDS AT THIS MOMENT IN TIME…Sundance, you’ve done again…Stirring up the hornets nest…
LikeLiked by 7 people
You begin your information points with,
“Without CoV-19 panic…”
Our mission is clear. We must be the first to shop without masks.
We should be the first to go about our business and the Lord’s (as this is His day), with the meekness and gentleness of wisdom.
We must not berate our neighbour into action, but rather model what is good and true and ask God to bless this good conduct with the fruit of a land not swayed by lies, but by knowledge of the truth.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Kristy…Already doing so. Everyone looks at me but no one stops me…EXCEPT of course where businesses have a sign: “NO MASK, NO BUSINESS” which I will NOT shop/eat there after this is over…
LikeLiked by 9 people
Same here Eagle!
LikeLike
Now, THAT is a prayer!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I go everywhere without a mask—very nonchalantly, very naturally, and observing normal distancing in the supermarket—-NO ONE questions me, has anything to say to me.
My suggestion: just do it. Move around just as we always have. Pay no one any mind. And one by one there will be no more masks.
Oh, if anyone does say anything— “I have a medical exemption.” According to ADA laws they are not allowed to ask about your disability. ~~~If more is needed—–“My medical advice is /under doctor’s orders, under no circumstances am I to wear a mask and inhibit my respiratory system. It would be dangerous.”
LikeLiked by 8 people
My husband and I went into Home Depot today. We were in there about 45 minutes. Decided not to wear masks. No one said a word😀 We saw 1 other person without one.
JUST DO IT!!!!
The more the merrier!!!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
I went to the liquor store to get a 12 pack yesterday and didn’t wear a mask…no one said anything until I was walking out. At that point a man walking in said, you don’t have a mask on? I said no, I’m sick of this….He said, me too!! We talked for a few minutes and he put the bandana he was about to put on in his pocket. As he was walking away and I was about to get in my car, he turned back and said “love you, man!”. I said, “me too!!’
LikeLiked by 5 people
A liberal would have gone off on him for mis-gendering me!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
My medical exemption is that it sickens me to kow-tow to unconstitutional “mandates”.
LikeLike
Get that stinking Romney Witch away from the Chairmanship of the GOP.
Catherine is called for this moment.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Look’s like PDJT heeded Sundance’s and True the Votes’ message:
https://truethevote.org/retweeted-by-president-trump-true-the-vote-call-for-support-to-ensure-the-military-vote-is-heard/
LikeLiked by 10 people
Absolutely the most important video out there right now. It is imperative that we spread this far and wide, to all friends, acquaintances, social media, however we can get the word out.
I hop and pray that our President Trump and his team are ON this issue, giving it their all as we approach the Day of Reckoning on November 3rd.
The DemonRat Spawn of Satan have always known since 2016 that the only way they could beat President Trump was to CHEAT him out of this election. They have thrown everything at him including the Chi Com Corona Scamdemic and our magnificent President has been winning, winning, winning with no end in sight.
We must be prepared, especially those of us in Blue Slave States, for the final round of Covid atrocities governors like Killer Cuomo will be throwing at us, including physical attacks on our persons and our homes.
This is war.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Note to all swamp rats, there are worse things than losing an election act accordingly. You can be certain that Free America is paying close attention and we don’t like what we see.
We Know!
LikeLiked by 4 people
How can Dems lose any state where mass mail-in balloting is used? They can just dump thousands of fabricated ballots for Biden on the system. The courts won’t be able to sort through these ballots.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would believe the DemoKKKrat dump of votes can only go so far
Considering each State has a recorded number of registered voters
LikeLike
Several voting precincts in Baltimore had over 300% more votes than registered voters in 2008 and 2012.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The US may vote over 500,000 million people this year.
LikeLike
less flagrant but similar in Philly.
LikeLike
Going to have to see if my HOA would allow one of these as a Lawn Ornament just in case Englebrecht is right and things go off the rails for real.
LikeLiked by 8 people
She is not alone as others have been sending out warnings in their own way.
Steve Bannon said a few days ago, “The war starts November 4th.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
That’d sent those thugs a running!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good luck! I was ‘warned’ by my former HOA that my tomato plants exceeded the 5′ maximum for ‘shrubs’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, they probably won’t allow it, but hey, doesn’t hurt to try. 🙂
What if I call it a Democratic LGBTQxyz Biden Sensitive, Movable, flagpole? Would that help?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I volunteered to work my polls here in SoCal
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hamstrung.
The Dems/globalists have hamstrung themselves.
The hard core Democrat voters are the only ones who actually believe in this whole Covid nonsense.
They have been traumatized by their leaders. They will not go to the polls because they are fearful of death by virus.
Sure, some are going to vote by mail, but there is no enthusiasm in their base. They have been crushed, hamstrung by their overlords.
The Trump voter on the other hand doesn’t give a hoot about Covid and can see right through the crap and will still show up in droves to vote.
His base hasn’t left him. in fact his support has only grown. In my town I’ve talked to many conservatives who were too wise, too smart, too principled to vote for Trump in 2016 who now say to me that they were stupid assholes back then and are definitely on the Trump train now.
Enthusiasm to vote? Heck the Trump voters are excited, the Biden folks are curled up, weeping on the bathroom floor.
Nope they’ve done it to themselves… ha.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Not to put too fine a point on it, but I would crawl over broken, snake-infested, white-hot glass with bamboo shoots under my nails in a typhoon to vote for President Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Me too! And through a massive fire that was less than 2 miles down the street!
LikeLiked by 1 person
On an aside, I’m seeing a lot more Biden/Harris signs in yards. Lots more than Hillary signs in 2016. My round trip is about 50 miles. Don’t know how this will pan out, but I still pray for Trump every day!
LikeLike
I wish I could share your opinion…..but judging from where I am all bets are off and the Dems are rabid, fearless, and convinced that nothing they attempt will be questioned.
LikeLike
Excellent article. However, I only saw one passing reference to assisting with the voting process as a means to “true the vote.” Information and directions on how to go about volunteering on Election Day would be very useful.
LikeLike
A link to election volunteering. Do it:
https://www.armyfortrump.com/forms/election-day-team
https://www.donaldjtrump.com/get-involved
LikeLiked by 1 person
Last May you could volunteer to be a poll watcher on that site. The Trump campaign was recruiting 50,000.
I don’t see that option anymore, so they may have filled those roles, but its best to sign-up and see what’s needed in your particular area. They may need poll watchers in a particular area.
I’d especially like to see photos of all the “buses” pulling up … you hear about it each election, but no documentation.
I get about a dozen pieces of mail per week from the Trump campaign soliciting contributions, though I sent a single big contribution a couple months ago with a note indicating that was it, and to save on postage with no mailing lists.
Conspicuously ignored, they’ve probably spent $40 on unnecessary postage since then.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s why it’s called the PlanDemic….a nice present from the CCP to their comrades in the DNC….Traitors and mass murders, all in the pursuit of naked power…hanging them as traitors affords them more honor then they are worth, just feed them to hungry gators…alive.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Brutal Truth from True The Vote
LikeLike
She’s only scratched the surface. My biggest fear is that the tech giants will hack the vote counting, and turn a clear Trump win into a Biden landslide.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They will get their Civil War at that point. Cold anger will be a quaint memory. I know I ask too much, but lets pray there is an adult in the room who says, “just because we can doesn’t mean we should.”
We Know!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sadly, there are no more adults left in the Democratic Party.
LikeLike
I for one am not worried about Trump losing the election. I am worried it will be stolen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Retired Magistrate here: I am sure that President Trump knows what is going on; that is why he talks about election fraud so much. It could be that he has already gotten in touch with True the Vote and she is working behind the scenes. In my opinion, President Trump does not tell everyone what he plans to do; sometimes he just goes forward and does it.
Also, it looks like the Trump campaign has a pretty good ground game in a lot of the swing states, especially Michigan where they have contacted and knocked on thousands of doors. It could be that those people will be part of the election integrity process in those swing states.
My brother, a Viet Nam war veteran with Agent Orange disability has volunteered to be a poll watcher in Northern California. I am sure that California will stay blue, but he is trying especially on the local elections. We can all do our part, mainly vote in person. If you received an absentee ballot and didn’t send it in, take it with you when you vote in person. If they try to tell you that you have already voted absentee, show them the request you got but never sent in. Just because you got an absentee ballot does not mean that you have to vote that way.
Here in Ohio for the primary, RINO DeWine sent everybody absentee ballots. Originally he said you could vote in person but then changed his mind. Went to the Ohio Supreme Court and they overruled him, but it turned out that although DeWine said you could vote in person due to the Ohio Supreme Court ruling, there were no places open to vote. Do not despair, go vote in person, either early or on November 3 and pray a lot that all the Democrats evil plans will be thwarted.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In order to offset the mail-in vote fraud, I think we’ll need a truly massive majority for Trump—say 25-30 percent which is unheard of in presidential campaigns. If we don’t have a truly massive majority, the progressive-fascists will just keep “finding” ballots until they have a winning number. When they got blind-sided by Trump’s unexpected ’16 win, they came upon this strategy to counteract the unexpected Trump surge.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anybody really think a dementia ridden Joe Biden is honestly going to win? Anybody? Dems can threaten all they want. If the vote is fraudulent the glass canon will be fired. Support and defend the constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
(See above) I don’t think they care whether Biden wins or not. The plan is to steal the election through mail-in vote fraud.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The dems have a “non-partisan” answer to true the vote–it’s called “When We All Vote”–headed by none other than Michelle Obama. I got a email from them today announcing that their “non partisan” organization has paired with Change.org to help make sure “everyone” votes. I don’t know who they think is believing that they are “non partisan” with MObummer heading it up. I mean, c’mon man! 🙂
LikeLike
ALWAYS LOOK WHAT THE OTHER HAND IS DOING
A lot of people are missing the obvious. 35 of the 100 seats in the senate are in play in November. The democrats only need to pick up 3 to 4 seats to gain control. My guess is that the main voter fraud will be for the senate seats.
If the democrats win by fraud and control the house and the senate they will immediately impeach Donald Trump even if he survives the rigged election. They will then be in a very good position to get him out of office.
Let’s hope that God has this. The removal of the anti – American, US constitution hating, abortion loving Marxist, Ruth Ginsburg is to me a sign that he does.
PLEASE KEEP PRAYING FOR PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP AND HIS FAMILY.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Get him out of office.?…..So what you are saying is…you have no confidence in his supporters to do ANYTHING……that’s SAD isn’t it? Watch as the majority wear mask …dutifully stay at home…distance…..where is the breaking point?….Is it a lack of info? Do people lack the critical thinking ability? What will it take to organize in order to act?
LikeLike
“It’s estimated that 200 million people will die probably by the time I finish this talk,”
~Joe Biden speaking of Covid-19 9/20/2020
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t forget the 150 million people already killed by guns just since 2007, according to Beijing Biden.
Gee wiz, will there be anyone left to vote?
LikeLike
What can YOU do?
After watching the video it reinforces that voting in person at your local precinct on ELECTION DAY is the only way to make sure your vote is counted. If there is a false flag, riots, massive intimidation that day that shuts down the nation/voting, the President can issue an extension of the vote-in person-process to make sure every vote counts not just the mailed ballots.
Voting early leaves a time period in which your vote can be manipulated. Paper Ballots can be swapped out. Machine votes can be mined/flipped easily. If the chain of custody includes an operative hell bent on stacking the deck against MAGA (Democrat or RINO) you can take it to the bank that your vote will be flipped or negated.
LikeLike
Last week I received an email from cerdit karma highlighting their voter registration app.
Do people realize:
1. Zombie bots can and will defeat mac address isp fraud detection/prevention.
2. What is the verification of submitted information to be added to the voter rolls.
– a drivers license, again in the age of identity threat and/or out right fraudulently obtained docs.
What is the validation.
– if it is a credit card history… That will be a joke.
As every knows political operatives exists on both sides.
What started as ward bosses out right buying the votes.
Move to the dark world of vote canvasing operatives.
Now comes the high tech version of the arm chair vote canvasing efforts backed mail-in votes.
In many district the results are often not one sided but from a few hundred to a few thousands votes.
In addition, I believe credit karma’s app does not meet the requirements of equal access to voter registration.
In effect, it inherently discriminates.
First, if the part of the validation is based on a credit history, then from the get go many of those on the Left that howler are being marginalized, are now overtly being completely marginized. Second, what if I don’t own a computer. That issue then highlights any ability to validate by ISP mac addresses or device ID. Thus setting the stage for wide spread abuse POLITICAL OPERATIVES.
And, FINALLY where is the act of Congress Authorizing a third party to initiate on its own and interface with the only possible computer system interface to register a citizen to vote. Namely the DMV.
But, at the end of the day this election is going to the courts no matter the outcome. The DNC has already telegraphed this.
And, if you think the vote will be decided by tallies. YOU ARE ABSOLUTELY WRONG.
It is going to be decided by who cheats the best.
DON’T put it pass the DNC operates to stuff the vote in the GOP favor, and then making sure it is caught.
It is a two fold win-win.
First it discredits the landslide Trump vote.
He is going to get a big slice of the black vote, it is only going to be question of how big over 20%
Next, it gives the DNC the high ground in the continued effect to devoice us smelly, wallmart deplorables and Orangeman is Bad.
LikeLike
RE: where is the act of congress authorizing a 3rd party to initiate contact …for voter registration.
IIRC, all states control their voting processes, not the federal government. If a third party is allowed to solicit your information for voter registration, it is likely authorized through your state government, and possible local municipality or county. I would vocalize concerns to your local government, not your federal representatives.
But then again, the federal government can be deceptive, so maybe there is something there, but I would think it to be unconstitutional. They sure as heck are making a lot of noise about something of which they have zero jurisdiction.
LikeLike
I had a very interesting conversation yesterday. This woman is 75 yrs old, raised in NYC, worked in the film industry in LA, Jewish, and has voted Democrat all her life. She voted for Hillary in 2016. This year, she said, she’s voting for Trump.
The turning point for her came from conversations with her son, a physician, about how Cuomo and DeBlasio had used the “pandemic” politically. She also mentioned the increasing antisemitism and anger from the Democrats.
Finally, she talked about her decision to watch the Republican convention. She said she was surprised by the energy and the optimism. And especially commented on how happy the Republicans seemed. It was a stark contrast to everything she saw around her in the city.
So, chin up, everyone. I’m sure she’s not the only one responding thus to the left’s massive overplayment.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Please Vote. If not, well:
https://i1.wp.com/politicallyincorrecthumor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/message-stay-home-novermber-3rd-hillary-clinton-will-be-next-attorney-general.jpg?w=485&ssl=1
LikeLike
(the link must end right after that “.jpg” Cowboy. take everything off after that last question mark right after the “.jpg” including the question mark)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can’t edit the post, I don’t think. Would have to repost it.
LikeLike
Thank you for fixing that. The trailing stuff after the ? forces the image size. Link works fine in a browser. Learn something new every day.
LikeLike
Now, about including Eye Bleach…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, pretty darn fugly. Maybe Bill is already in Hell? I’d believe it. Some SS agents I knew from their tenure in the WH told stories about them that would burn the fuzz off of a peach.
LikeLike
So, here’s how I’m prepared for the future, other than making sure I’m right with God:
If the Democrats are successful in stealing the election, which is a terrifying thought, I will continue to fight like heck to make sure my “red state” stays a Constitution and Freedom loving state. I will continue to ensure that my larder is deep and my ammo boxes are stacked high.
I have a hunch that millions of people who are hoping the election solves the problem of the Democrat/RINO/#Resistance/Marxist/Communist/Antifa/BLM crime wave, will MOVE to a red state and batten down the hatches should the Left be successful. Many many people have already moved or are doing so now, before the election. In Idaho, housing and land has sold like hot cakes this year, not much if anything is available. I think we could seriously see secession talks and potentially a hot civil war. We are already in a civil war, make no mistake – the difference is, 1) we have Trump, and 2) we are exhibiting restraint. (If we were not exhibiting restraint, there would be no Communist/Antifa/BLM crime wave.) Maybe because we see the DOJ moving on felony charges against the criminals, we are hopeful.
If we lose Trump, there’s no telling how far the Democrats will go – we’ve seen things that we can’t unsee now. They apparently will stop at nothing to retain power and enrich themselves. Their illegal impeachment scam was revealing. And Nancy out there spouting off how they are really going after Trump now! Seriously??!! The woman is deranged.
Not trying to sound “defeatist”. Just being a realist. May God be with us.
LikeLike
A question for legal eagles: In a General Election where every ballot across America has federal candidates, why can’t President Trump create an EXECUTIVE ORDER (E.O.) that mandates stiff financial penalties and jail terms for everybody caught and convicted of participating in election fraud?
Authorizing voting fraud investigations by the F.B.I. field offices (not the 7th floor in D.C.) across the nation is long overdue. The E.O. can mandate federal prosecutions equally, with no DOJ discretion to let their friends off the hook by not prosecuting.
During the signing of the E.O., and it’s aftermath, citizens are warned it is a SERIOUS federal crime to tamper with the vote. Everyone is forewarned, do it and get caught and go to jail for ten-years ….. same penalty as being convicted for the destruction of federal property. Are federal statues more important than honest elections??
Don’t have any idea on how many agents would actually have the time to investigate, but it seems to me just the potential to be charged and go to jail would be a powerful deterrent and make most potential participants think twice, then not do it. As it stands right now, there is little to no fear of being caught and prosecuted, so hence, we’re all being played as suckers and our RIGHT to have fair elections and live in a free nation is being destroyed before our very eyes!
LikeLike
Article 2 Section 1 of the US Constitution
“The Congress may determine the time of choosing the electors, and the day on which they shall give their votes; which day shall be the same throughout the United States.”
This standard day of decision should apply to the general national vote.
LikeLike
I’m going to volunteer tomorrow. Although I’m in Jersey and I feel like a flea in a hurricane, I’ll do what ever I can. Considering that Comrade Murphy finds the Bill of Rights “above his pay grade” (then who, exactly, is paying him?), mine may be a futile adventure! ❤️🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats do not have a mechanism to keep voters isolated from each-other; limiting communication and national debate adverse to their interests. COVID-19 panic pushes the national conversation into the digital space where Big Tech controls every element of the conversation.
This is a key one.
Censorship- ….
print a business card out – put the address for this site on it – theconservativetreehouse.com.
Put links of specfic articles you think are relevant – on the card…
pass it out,,,, post it to trees, poles.
You must manually work- cause the search engines are against us!
here is our attempt so far …
https://4thamendmentrestored.com/
TruetheVote will be moved to the top
LikeLike
Of our Word
inform others why this election matters! TAKE ANYTHING! LEGAL WORDS – its YOURS
LikeLike
Wonder if this ought to be the new DNC theme song, eh? It truly fits.
LikeLike
For what ever it is worth here is a “sign poll”
Driving through Upper Michigan today saw
27 Trump signs in separate yards to Bribem’s 6
Then through Wisconsin saw
87 Trump signs in separate yards and businesses to Bribems 7.
I’m not good at math but that looks
Like and encouraging ratio.
I hope everything is done to ensure an
honest election .
LikeLike
The most inspirational video I have seen in a long time!
I agree with Sundance, make her RNC Chairwoman ASAP.
LikeLike
Just to give you a taste of how deceptive the demonrats will be this election season, I drove past one of those electronic billboards and it flashed two ads, one with a picture of a white man with the caption “I’m a Republican, I’m a veteran, I’m voting for Biden”. The other was of another picture of a white man with the caption “I’m a Republican, I’m pro-life, I’m voting for Biden”.
Total BS, but truth is not a hinderence to the left.
LikeLike
CALLING ALL PATRIOTS!!!
DONATE or VOLUNTEER — http://www.truethevote2020.org
JOIN OUR TEAM OF VOLUNTEERS
If you cannot give today, we still want you to join our team of the highest trained election integrity team in America. There are jobs for everyone in this fight and your time is valuable. Even if you aren’t able to assist directly, we will keep you up to date with the latest breaking news about our election system.
LikeLike