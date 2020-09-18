President Trump First Reaction to News of Justice Ginsburg Passing…

The death of supreme court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was announced while President Trump was holding a campaign rally.
At the conclusion of the rally President Trump approached the media and found out for the first time that Justice Ginsburg had passed. This was his immediate reaction:
First he heard of it from a reporter.
This was predictable, to up the rage level on the left to infinity. They have to nominate a judge, can’t have a 4-4 tie during a potentially contested election.
POTUS Trump is a class act
My exact reaction . . .
President Trump is an amazing person. And leader.
Well, he’s gotta say something nice. But I bet he says something different to Melania🤣🤣
Why does that say 2019?
That was aired January 21, 2019.
When she wasn’t dead? Or was dead but no one knew?
How did that happen on Faux News a year ago without confirmation ?
As a last request, RBG said she didn’t want her seat filled as long as President Trump was in office. I guess they held out as long as they could. 👿
POTUS,
A real man, not a politician. This is the heartfelt reaction we all expected.
Just as I expected. I have the utmost respect for President Trump.
POTUS,
Donald Trump has exhibited CLASS 100% his entire life. Nothing has changed since being elected President.
NIce reaction, then he went into the plane, sat down, order a tall Diet Coke with a real plastic straw and started making calls. Lots of calls. Fast.
Most normal folks will have the same reaction, sympathy for the family and acknowledgement of her service to the nation. That being said, full speed ahead on a new justice. POTUS is elected to serve a full four years. There are no exceptions in the constitution for politics. You could bet your last dollar that if the shoe were on the other foot, the dems would already have a new nominee. Finally a conservative majority on the court…..take that Roberts.
POTUS is priceless.
That’s why D.C. can’t get him. In 2016 I said I’m voting for the human being
Trump was gracious and apoitical.
Schumer issued a tweet on how the nomination should wait until after the election. Then Schumer tweeted his condolences to the Ginsburg family. Priorities.
He handled this with such grace and class….Disappointing the vast majority of the reporters gathered there.
The reaction of a real person with real class.
What an incredible man, there are lots of things he could have said and yet he chose to honor her with his first words after hearing of her death.
As usual, our amazing President had a perfect response.
How could no one have prepped him on what the media would be hitting him with? Seems like he truly didn’t know, and he handled it with class, but how could that happen?
May she rest peacefully. She endured much discomfort. We will move forward toward reestablishing the nation she endeavored to disassemble.
I like when he raised his hands and closed his eyes before speaking… He had just finished an hour and a half speech at the end of a long day… The rally was still echoing in him… You could see him trying to block it all out and find a place, inside, from which to speak, from which to speak for the whole nation and not just himself…
Seems like half of Twitter is threatening to torch the system tonight because they feel they are losing….
https://mobile.twitter.com/SomeBitchIKnow/status/1307130955308634114
President Trump’s reaction was very moving upon hearing of RBG’s death.
The President showed real class. As always. Quite a difference from the last administration.
