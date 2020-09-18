President Trump First Reaction to News of Justice Ginsburg Passing…

The death of supreme court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was announced while President Trump was holding a campaign rally.

At the conclusion of the rally President Trump approached the media and found out for the first time that Justice Ginsburg had passed.  This was his immediate reaction:

  1. Derangement Syndrome says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:12 pm

    First he heard of it from a reporter.

    This was predictable, to up the rage level on the left to infinity. They have to nominate a judge, can’t have a 4-4 tie during a potentially contested election.

  2. kimosaabe says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:13 pm

    POTUS Trump is a class act

  3. The Boss says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:13 pm

    President Trump is an amazing person. And leader.

  4. Chip Doctor says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:14 pm

    Well, he’s gotta say something nice. But I bet he says something different to Melania🤣🤣

  5. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:15 pm

  6. noswamp says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:15 pm

    POTUS,
    A real man, not a politician. This is the heartfelt reaction we all expected.

  7. romy911 says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:15 pm

    Just as I expected. I have the utmost respect for President Trump.

  9. helmhood says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:15 pm

    Donald Trump has exhibited CLASS 100% his entire life. Nothing has changed since being elected President.

  10. TonyEuropa says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:16 pm

    NIce reaction, then he went into the plane, sat down, order a tall Diet Coke with a real plastic straw and started making calls. Lots of calls. Fast.

  11. ex101st says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:17 pm

    Most normal folks will have the same reaction, sympathy for the family and acknowledgement of her service to the nation. That being said, full speed ahead on a new justice. POTUS is elected to serve a full four years. There are no exceptions in the constitution for politics. You could bet your last dollar that if the shoe were on the other foot, the dems would already have a new nominee. Finally a conservative majority on the court…..take that Roberts.

  12. MsDollie says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:17 pm

    POTUS is priceless.

  13. Wethal says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:17 pm

    Trump was gracious and apoitical.

    Schumer issued a tweet on how the nomination should wait until after the election. Then Schumer tweeted his condolences to the Ginsburg family. Priorities.

  14. Michael Coppinger says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:18 pm

    He handled this with such grace and class….Disappointing the vast majority of the reporters gathered there.

  15. Leon Brozyna says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:18 pm

    The reaction of a real person with real class.

  16. sherryoftexas says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:19 pm

    What an incredible man, there are lots of things he could have said and yet he chose to honor her with his first words after hearing of her death.

  17. Seneca the Elder says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:19 pm

    As usual, our amazing President had a perfect response.

  18. MostlyRight says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:21 pm

    How could no one have prepped him on what the media would be hitting him with? Seems like he truly didn’t know, and he handled it with class, but how could that happen?

  19. 1800e says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:21 pm

    May she rest peacefully. She endured much discomfort. We will move forward toward reestablishing the nation she endeavored to disassemble.

  21. Daniel McAfee says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:21 pm

    I like when he raised his hands and closed his eyes before speaking… He had just finished an hour and a half speech at the end of a long day… The rally was still echoing in him… You could see him trying to block it all out and find a place, inside, from which to speak, from which to speak for the whole nation and not just himself…

  23. Jason Ross says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:21 pm

    Seems like half of Twitter is threatening to torch the system tonight because they feel they are losing….

    https://mobile.twitter.com/SomeBitchIKnow/status/1307130955308634114

  24. sunnyflower5 says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:22 pm

    President Trump’s reaction was very moving upon hearing of RBG’s death.

  25. mstevensphotography says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:23 pm

    The President showed real class. As always. Quite a difference from the last administration.

  26. PaulCohen says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:24 pm

