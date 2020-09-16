Hard Hitting Joe Biden Teleprompter Ad…

As President Trump takes questions from all adversarial media, including a staged ABC townhall event in Philadelphia attempting to ambush the president, the Trump campaign highlights the extreme control efforts by those behind the Corn Pop Joe Biden campaign.

  1. delighteddeplorable says:
    September 16, 2020 at 3:50 pm

    It is brutal but I’m glad POTUS is going for the jugular. And, it’s 100% accurate. This is a war on so many fronts. No time to play nicey-nice.

    • necsumadeoinformis says:
      September 16, 2020 at 4:37 pm

      JoeJoe was a man who thought he should be POTUS
      But he saw his mind fall flat
      Thought he’d fool us with his basement TelePrompTer
      Couldn’t even manage that

      Get back, get back
      Your basement is where you belong
      Get back, get back
      This is your very last swan song
      Get back JoeJoe

      • MVW says:
        September 16, 2020 at 4:55 pm

        Jill Biden vs Kamala Harris.
        Jill thinks she will act for Joe like Elanor did for Franklin Roosevelt and Edith did for Woodrow Wilson. Kamala thinks she will.
        Godzilla vs Mothera.

        • TarsTarkas says:
          September 16, 2020 at 5:47 pm

          Jill will quickly find herself outmanned, outmaneuvered, and shunted into a caregiver’s role, only let out for fresh air once a day or so.

          • betseyross says:
            September 16, 2020 at 6:07 pm

            You would think she could see this coming. Maybe she does and fights against it, denying reality. Whatever her position is on this, she must have a feeling that her life is going to change drastically……soon. Things are getting out of control and the campaign doesn’t seem to be prepared for it. It is a disaster especially to Joe Biden. Someone needs to make it stop!

      • delighteddeplorable says:
        September 16, 2020 at 4:59 pm

        Ah yes, the year was 1970, the album is Let It Be. Such a simpler time.

        Well done!

      • Nolan Parker says:
        September 16, 2020 at 5:53 pm

        I dont even Like that song,, But you made it good!

        Liked by 1 person

  2. Tl Howard says:
    September 16, 2020 at 3:50 pm

    Just saw a strong Biden ad, playing on sympathy for his lost son, Bo (Beau?), that suggests Trump’s health care policy would rob people like his dead son of coverage.

    IN the debates, Trump needs to call him out on this claim.

  3. Sparky5253 says:
    September 16, 2020 at 3:50 pm

    Doesn’t matter. Kamala will be the President should Democrats win by cheating. Slow Joe is just the placeholder.

  4. sarasotosfan says:
    September 16, 2020 at 3:52 pm

    I could not watch the ABC inquisition last night. This is more proof OUR broadcast licenses are not being used in the public interest, but in the interest of special interests.

    • Tiffthis says:
      September 16, 2020 at 6:04 pm

      Sarasota, I’m surprised that SD didn’t post a link, but also not surprised- I’m thinking debates will be reporters against trump with a “mediator” of sorts.

  5. wodiej says:
    September 16, 2020 at 3:54 pm

    For people who thought speaking skills were so important in a leader when it came to obama, that seems to not be relevant with Biden.

  6. Leon Brozyna says:
    September 16, 2020 at 3:55 pm

    Get him stumbling during the debates, or better yet, have him cancel out of the debate and it will really be all over for the Harris-Biden ticket.

    • luke says:
      September 16, 2020 at 4:04 pm

      Biden cannot debate. Not sure if even drugs will help him now. Trump suggested B might be using something earlier in the year. B sounds like me after consuming multiple adult beverages. Look for B to fins and excuse to do a Zoom debate. At that point Trump cannot refuse instead he must insist that his part of the debate go as normal on stage.

      EXCELLENT Ad BTW

  7. fanbeav says:
    September 16, 2020 at 3:56 pm

    They forgot the one time Biden said “end quote” which he wasn’t supposed to read!

  8. regitiger says:
    September 16, 2020 at 3:58 pm

    effective…factual.

    voters seem to understand the malarkey.

    trump will crush this ding bat

  9. TwoLaine says:
    September 16, 2020 at 4:01 pm

    Russian propaganda. You always fall for it. 😉

  10. paper doll says:
    September 16, 2020 at 4:06 pm

    While they are not admitting to Joe’s dementia is the time to slam him.They are pretending he’s up to the job. IF we ever get to debates, then slam Joe’s handlers for engaging in elder abuse while treating Joe himself gently. ( would you like to sit down , Joe ? How about a glass of water?) That would be the biggest put down of all! 😂

  11. Sentient says:
    September 16, 2020 at 4:10 pm

    Brilliant ad from team Trump. Loved the part where he’s motioning with his right hand for them to speed up the text. Not the guy we want negotiating on our behalf. Nor Chameleon, of course.
    Joe’s shot! He doesn’t even know he’s alive!

  12. TwoLaine says:
    September 16, 2020 at 4:10 pm

    Recently someone said that President TRUMP will probably be debating an empty chair later this month.

    It is getting really hard to decide who is more empty. Low IQ Creepy QP Joe Biden or Mister Hope and Change, The Kenyan with a phone and pen, but without a magic wand.

  13. Joyce M says:
    September 16, 2020 at 4:18 pm

    I don’t like Joe Biden. I believe he’s as corrupt if not more so than his former “boss” Obama, but that ad makes me pity him. Whoever is forcing him to do this needs to be punished. It’s obvious to everyone that Poor Old Joe is not up to the task. Time for the charade to stop and let the old guy go home to rest.

  14. dunewall says:
    September 16, 2020 at 4:19 pm

    There is so much fodder being supplied by the Biden controllers it may be hard for Trump to choose which ones. I have yet to see any truth in the Biden campaign ads.

  15. CoHoBo says:
    September 16, 2020 at 4:20 pm

    The Harris/Biden ticket is so bad, it makes you wonder what Machiavellian schemes these people are really up to.

    Think back to the 2018 election and the combustible powder being mailed to politicians, and blaming a “Trump supporter”.

    This is kind of dark, but it would not be outside the realm of possibility that Biden is sacrificial meat. Something happens to Biden, and it is blamed on a Trump/White Nationalist/Qanon follower.

    These people are nasty and getting desperate, and I wouldn’t put anything past them.

  17. trumpthepress says:
    September 16, 2020 at 4:22 pm

    This is great. Next will be the hair sniffing montage.

    All parents will/should pay close attention to that one…

  18. screwauger says:
    September 16, 2020 at 4:29 pm

    Ouch, that’s gonna leave a mark.

  19. Simple Citizen says:
    September 16, 2020 at 4:36 pm

    You see, now Sundance is right on it!

    Hit the mark!

    Blew the target up!

    It was Corn Pop…it was always Corn Pop!

    Joe is a Trojan Horse for Corn Pop!

    I knew it, I knew it, I knew it!!!!!

    Always Corn Pop!!!!!!!!!!!!

    (of course I am kidding = )

  20. Justin Green says:
    September 16, 2020 at 4:38 pm

    I try REALLY hard to have some sympathy for a human that no longer has the faculties to make his own decisions. He gets finished with an interview, and doesn’t even know how to get out of the room without help. It’s sad.

    His wife should be charged with elder abuse.

    He clearly cannot function as an executive of anything, period. He will NOT be able to make a debate. Pence should refuse to debate Kamala unless Biden debates Trump.

    If it weren’t for the sheer necessity of Americans pounding Democrats into the ground in November, I’d just keep my mouth shut. But dang, just when you thought Democrats have sunk to a brand new low, they break out the deep drilling rig and keep going.

    • hocuspocus13 says:
      September 16, 2020 at 4:46 pm

      Mrs Jill Hiden has to pay for those $700 boots she “campaigns” around in 👢👢

      • Justin Green says:
        September 16, 2020 at 5:01 pm

        She should be ashamed. It’s not like the Bidens, like the Clintons, couldn’t just quit when they were well enough ahead.

        • Abolition Man says:
          September 16, 2020 at 6:11 pm

          Justin,
          Actually, they can’t! If he doesn’t win or steal the election all of his criminal activity in China and the Ukraine could be exposed! That might put him and Hunter in serious legal jeopardy, and Hunter would be on the hook for all his undeclared income in his divorce and paternity suit proceedings!

    • RobInPA says:
      September 16, 2020 at 5:11 pm

      JG,

      The current dem and uni-party parties need to be completely, unrelentingly and savagely eviscerated.

      Hopefully this will occur by way of a ‘political’ process as it were.

      Things will, eventually, not go well if the vermin are not neutralized now.

  21. patriciaweir says:
    September 16, 2020 at 4:40 pm

    Plant Tara Reade in the front row at the Cleveland debate. Joe may not recognize her but it would sure be fun to watch.

  22. Genie says:
    September 16, 2020 at 4:48 pm

    Hey Russia! If you’re listening, maybe you can hack in to Joe’s teleprompter and have him say something like this:

    “All my heroes kill Wheaties..I mean eat whiteys…err…kill…uuhh…you know…the thing.”

    And, from the movie Being There:
    “You tell that asshole, if he got somethin’ to tell me, to get his ass down here himself! You got that, boy?” Then ol’Joe will look like the blooper reel from Being There:

  23. BillRiser says:
    September 16, 2020 at 4:53 pm

  24. kleen says:
    September 16, 2020 at 4:56 pm

    Well done!

    Trump should also start to talk about the debate and throw it out there that Biden will not show up.

    Biden won’t. 100% sure.

    Trump should start exposing the scam. Focus their attention to the debate.

    Biden will not show up to the debate. Let them call conspiracy theory etc. Then when the debate day approaches and there’s no debate, it will be harder for the left to hide.

    Once voters start questioning it and figure out they have been scammed and their Biden sticker is promoting a candidate that doesn’t qualify to be president… oh well. They will look stupid.

    • RobInPA says:
      September 16, 2020 at 5:13 pm

      100% agree with this strategy, kleen.

    • Snellvillebob says:
      September 16, 2020 at 5:21 pm

      I fully expect Kamela and Biden to reverse offices between now and so close to November 3rd that there will be no time for Democrats to discover that throughout the entire preliminaries not a single vote was cast for her. It will be the first time in US History that a presidential candidate to be put on a ballot 100% by the DNC string pullers. They will laugh in their dachas at the fools who vote for her.

  25. kleen says:
    September 16, 2020 at 5:00 pm

    Should I volunteer to distribute Biden campaign yard signs only to watch those imbeciles have to replace the Biden sign with Kamala’s sign when Democrats push Biden out?

    It will be fun.

  26. NCCurmudgeon says:
    September 16, 2020 at 5:10 pm

    As much as I dislike and disagree with with Biden, the manipulators behind the scenes deserve to be charged with elder abuse! My mother suffered from dementia and pushing anyone into situations they can’t handle is despicable!

  27. Blind no Longer says:
    September 16, 2020 at 5:15 pm

    Whoa. That one’s going to leave a big mark!!!
    How could any honest human being regardless of party, vote for this obviously mentally challenged man.
    His family should live out their days in shame….it’s elder abuse. You have to be a truly evil mo-fo to embarrass someone you supposedly love, to allow them to continue to disgrace themselves and be mocked in the public square.
    There must be a lot of greedy bastards in his family.

  28. melskia says:
    September 16, 2020 at 5:15 pm

    The first Presidential Debate is two weeks from today!! Does anybody really think it will happen?

    • Snellvillebob says:
      September 16, 2020 at 5:24 pm

      Joe will get ChiCom-19 and die from being lowered on a shish kabob skewer. The Left will blame President Trump for not wearing a mask.

    • Some old guy says:
      September 16, 2020 at 6:05 pm

      I can’t envision Biden doing one in person but it’s conceivable he might try a Zoom debate where they can better sneak in teleprompters and/or other aids. Zoom also provides a potential out if/when Biden craters saying technical difficulties stopped transmissions. All in all, I suspect they will claim some other issue resulting in their scuttling of the debate.

  29. Mike in a Truck says:
    September 16, 2020 at 5:16 pm

    Fraud. Election fraud. Voter fraud. Ballot harvesting fruad.Cheat by mail fruad. That’s the only thing Tickle Me Joe and Kumala have going for them. Fraud.

  30. donnyvee says:
    September 16, 2020 at 5:24 pm

    I think I heard today that Biden is supposed to go on a nighttime CNN show? Can anyone verify?

  31. windbag says:
    September 16, 2020 at 5:25 pm

    I laughed at Obama for having to have a teleprompter for every speech, including when talking to a kindergarten class, but Biden can’t have a one-on-one conversation without it.

  32. rpcoastie says:
    September 16, 2020 at 5:25 pm

    Is the RNC actually paying to put the ad on cable TV or is this another video for YouTube like all the others?

  33. Ken Maritch says:
    September 16, 2020 at 5:29 pm

    😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂

  34. fangdog says:
    September 16, 2020 at 5:38 pm

    Can you imagine the preposterous state of the mind of someone who votes Biden for President of the United States. The guy can’t run a garbage disposal let alone a Country.

    Biden were to apply incognito for Walmart greeter job he would be turned down. It is really not about Biden, but it is about the mental condition of the Biden voter…..now that is what I call “scary” because everyday and everywhere they dwell among us.

  35. Dano says:
    September 16, 2020 at 5:43 pm

    That has to be the most devastatingly opposition political ad I’ve ever seen! MAGA

  36. Ernest Marsalis says:
    September 16, 2020 at 5:52 pm

    Yet…
    tens of millions of your fellow Americans will vote for him.
    Tens of millions…

  37. Kimberly says:
    September 16, 2020 at 5:55 pm

    I just sent the President (Whitehouse.gov) a suggestion for a campaign ad about him bringing back manufacturing jobs to the US. Suggested he use the clip of Obama asking if he was going to pull out a magic wand to make those jobs come back and then use the 1974 song “Magic” by Pilot playing in the background while touting his success in bringing those jobs back…”Oh ho ho it’s magic!!” A good mocking of that Kenyan. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ASGgn8bNQuA

  38. Bogeyfree says:
    September 16, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    Just a reminder if you want to hear Barr speak he is giving a talk at the Hillsdale College Constitution Day event tonight at 7:00 pm ET. It is live streamed at Hillsdale.edu

    I’m hoping he takes questions as I’m sure there will be a few doozies.

