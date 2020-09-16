Hard Hitting Joe Biden Teleprompter Ad…

As President Trump takes questions from all adversarial media, including a staged ABC townhall event in Philadelphia attempting to ambush the president, the Trump campaign highlights the extreme control efforts by those behind the Corn Pop Joe Biden campaign.
It is brutal but I’m glad POTUS is going for the jugular. And, it’s 100% accurate. This is a war on so many fronts. No time to play nicey-nice.
LikeLiked by 33 people
JoeJoe was a man who thought he should be POTUS
But he saw his mind fall flat
Thought he’d fool us with his basement TelePrompTer
Couldn’t even manage that
Get back, get back
Your basement is where you belong
Get back, get back
This is your very last swan song
Get back JoeJoe
LikeLiked by 14 people
Jill Biden vs Kamala Harris.
Jill thinks she will act for Joe like Elanor did for Franklin Roosevelt and Edith did for Woodrow Wilson. Kamala thinks she will.
Godzilla vs Mothera.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Jill will quickly find herself outmanned, outmaneuvered, and shunted into a caregiver’s role, only let out for fresh air once a day or so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You would think she could see this coming. Maybe she does and fights against it, denying reality. Whatever her position is on this, she must have a feeling that her life is going to change drastically……soon. Things are getting out of control and the campaign doesn’t seem to be prepared for it. It is a disaster especially to Joe Biden. Someone needs to make it stop!
LikeLike
Ah yes, the year was 1970, the album is Let It Be. Such a simpler time.
Well done!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I dont even Like that song,, But you made it good!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just saw a strong Biden ad, playing on sympathy for his lost son, Bo (Beau?), that suggests Trump’s health care policy would rob people like his dead son of coverage.
IN the debates, Trump needs to call him out on this claim.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I am sickened when I hear him use his son’s name as some kind of political gotcha.
How could anyone sink so low?
LikeLiked by 12 people
Then we can be comforted by the fact that he no longer realizes the actual meaning of anything he’s saying.
LikeLiked by 5 people
To Kirsty: It’s not the first time he’s used personal tragedy on the campaign trail, this is his MO. He claimed the truck driver, after drinking his lunch, ran a stop sign killing his wife and daughter. It was a lie, his wide ran the stop sign.
LikeLike
It’s a scandal . . . a huge one . . . that President Trump refuses to provide health care for the dead . . . especially for the minority dead.
Being dead is just another pre-existing condition. If the dead can vote . . . and they surely do . . . then they’re entitled to government-paid health care.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Maybe that’s where Nancy Pelosi wants to spend her xtra trillion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m 50/50 on this one…people really don’t like politicians who use their own personal tragedy, especially children. I think the ad turns just as many off as on.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree Eric; it’s a real stomach turner for this ole gal and I know I am not alone…
What kind of person would use the death of a loved one to secure fame, fortune and control of a country?
Think about it…….
LikeLiked by 5 people
But it won’t rob him of his vote.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Seen it, would hardly call it strong…
LikeLiked by 1 person
agree.
LikeLike
Wut? He’s got six feet of coverage…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, saw the ad in Pennsylvania. Not just his son, but used his wife and child as well. He has been using them for years for political purposes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
TI- I didn’t see the add, but How would Beau Biden ever be in the same boat as regular people? Wasn’t the government exempt from having to use Obama care? beau was likely on his dads insurance or a grand companies awesome insurance that only cost him like $380 a quarter for full coverage.
LikeLike
T1 Howard: Do dead people need health care coverage? I know they get to vote, but… “rob people like his dead son of coverage”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Doesn’t matter. Kamala will be the President should Democrats win by cheating. Slow Joe is just the placeholder.
LikeLiked by 7 people
agree.
All of you are just spilling out all of the truth right here!!
LikeLike
I could not watch the ABC inquisition last night. This is more proof OUR broadcast licenses are not being used in the public interest, but in the interest of special interests.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Sarasota, I’m surprised that SD didn’t post a link, but also not surprised- I’m thinking debates will be reporters against trump with a “mediator” of sorts.
LikeLike
For people who thought speaking skills were so important in a leader when it came to obama, that seems to not be relevant with Biden.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Obama used a teleprompter and my guess is he never wrote a word of his speeches. When he was at spoke without a teleprompter it was obvious he was had difficulty putting out a coherent message.
For anyone who wants to make a claim that somehow this man is a intellectual – cite examples.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yes and his famous speech at the Dem ‘ 04 convention, that supposedly launched his in the bag national career, was ripped off D. Patrick, gov of MA. So Barry O. and Joe share history in this way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Obamas first EO the day after his inauguration was to seal his education records. That’s all you need to know. Also, his “Presidential Library” is going to be a learning/propaganda centre.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree! He was Uh.. Uh..Uh…Uhbama.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, hang on a second….I distinctly remember one that he wrote….
If if if if
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ah, yes. One of his best.
LikeLike
Get him stumbling during the debates, or better yet, have him cancel out of the debate and it will really be all over for the Harris-Biden ticket.
LikeLike
Biden cannot debate. Not sure if even drugs will help him now. Trump suggested B might be using something earlier in the year. B sounds like me after consuming multiple adult beverages. Look for B to fins and excuse to do a Zoom debate. At that point Trump cannot refuse instead he must insist that his part of the debate go as normal on stage.
EXCELLENT Ad BTW
LikeLiked by 4 people
They forgot the one time Biden said “end quote” which he wasn’t supposed to read!
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 29 people
I feel kind of bad for laughing at that, but… it’s funny.
LikeLiked by 8 people
TreeClimber, don’t feel bad, enjoy the fun because this was a good one.
LikeLike
Tree Climber,
I feel your pain! It really seems like elder abuse to keep running this poor, demented old man out in front of the cameras;but the DemoKKKrats just want him to keep them close enough that their voter-fraud-by-mail scheme can throw the election in doubt, and their well orchestrated and funded street riots and demonstrations can convince the RINOs and globalists to cower in fear!
I believe that Mittens Romney has already conceded the election to the Harris/Biden ticket and is trying to convince his Senate colleagues to do the same! There’s a rumor that if he’s successful MaligNancy will give him his huevos back!
Vote R.E.D. 2020! Remove Every DemoKKKrat!! Trump House Senate 2020!!!
LikeLike
Yep, that is funny.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, but what’s hilarious is that a major political party is saying this stiff is presidential material.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And what’s sad is that he is the best that the Democrats have.
LikeLiked by 1 person
effective…factual.
voters seem to understand the malarkey.
trump will crush this ding bat
LikeLiked by 2 people
Russian propaganda. You always fall for it. 😉
LikeLiked by 5 people
That one had me rolling. Thanks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
#MeToo
LikeLike
TwoLaine,
You just turned into a new member of the #MeToo movement! ROTFLMAO!
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, we do that around here all the time. It’s an insider joke. Plus, if you do it as a tweeter, it triggers the DIMwits.
LikeLike
While they are not admitting to Joe’s dementia is the time to slam him.They are pretending he’s up to the job. IF we ever get to debates, then slam Joe’s handlers for engaging in elder abuse while treating Joe himself gently. ( would you like to sit down , Joe ? How about a glass of water?) That would be the biggest put down of all! 😂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Brilliant ad from team Trump. Loved the part where he’s motioning with his right hand for them to speed up the text. Not the guy we want negotiating on our behalf. Nor Chameleon, of course.
Joe’s shot! He doesn’t even know he’s alive!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Recently someone said that President TRUMP will probably be debating an empty chair later this month.
It is getting really hard to decide who is more empty. Low IQ Creepy QP Joe Biden or Mister Hope and Change, The Kenyan with a phone and pen, but without a magic wand.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think it was VDH.
https://www.hoover.org/profiles/victor-davis-hanson
LikeLiked by 1 person
They won’t let him debate. It would be suicide. Somehow, I think they will get Kamala into the debates.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Empty chair either way.
LikeLike
I don’t like Joe Biden. I believe he’s as corrupt if not more so than his former “boss” Obama, but that ad makes me pity him. Whoever is forcing him to do this needs to be punished. It’s obvious to everyone that Poor Old Joe is not up to the task. Time for the charade to stop and let the old guy go home to rest.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Think about what Hiden has done throughout his political career…think about that.
Now tell me how sorry you feel for him.
We all get old. This is not a phenomena.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You reap what you sow!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree. I just don’t feel sorry for him. He would have done it to somebody else in a second if the situation called for it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not here Joyce, Biden is lying pond scum.
Lied for 47 years, and was responsible for untold misery the world over.
He is only in this to cover ( attempt to cover) his own criminality.
This is war..at least I view it to be so.
God bless PDJT
A real fighter..
LikeLiked by 3 people
My father had Alzheimers and I can’t imagine putting him in situations like this. To me it seems like Elder abuse.
LikeLike
There is so much fodder being supplied by the Biden controllers it may be hard for Trump to choose which ones. I have yet to see any truth in the Biden campaign ads.
LikeLike
Use them all. Not all the shot from a buckshot shell kills, but what doesn’t hurts like hell.
LikeLike
The Harris/Biden ticket is so bad, it makes you wonder what Machiavellian schemes these people are really up to.
Think back to the 2018 election and the combustible powder being mailed to politicians, and blaming a “Trump supporter”.
This is kind of dark, but it would not be outside the realm of possibility that Biden is sacrificial meat. Something happens to Biden, and it is blamed on a Trump/White Nationalist/Qanon follower.
These people are nasty and getting desperate, and I wouldn’t put anything past them.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The Harris/Biden ticket is so bad, it makes you wonder what Machiavellian schemes these people are really up to.
Think back to the 2018 election and the combustible powder being mailed to politicians, and blaming a “Trump supporter”.
This is kind of dark, but it would not be outside the realm of possibility that Biden is sacrificial meat. Something happens to Biden, and it is blamed on a Trump/White Nationalist/Qanon follower.
These people are nasty and getting desperate, and I wouldn’t put anything past them.
LikeLike
This is great. Next will be the hair sniffing montage.
All parents will/should pay close attention to that one…
LikeLiked by 1 person
that needs to happen. i have to think we have battle space prep with the #pedophile retweet. that stuff will creep out every sane “suburban mom” and everyone else who is sane actually…
LikeLike
Happy to oblige. Creepy Joe Sniffing Montage
LikeLike
Ouch, that’s gonna leave a mark.
LikeLike
You see, now Sundance is right on it!
Hit the mark!
Blew the target up!
It was Corn Pop…it was always Corn Pop!
Joe is a Trojan Horse for Corn Pop!
I knew it, I knew it, I knew it!!!!!
Always Corn Pop!!!!!!!!!!!!
(of course I am kidding = )
LikeLike
I try REALLY hard to have some sympathy for a human that no longer has the faculties to make his own decisions. He gets finished with an interview, and doesn’t even know how to get out of the room without help. It’s sad.
His wife should be charged with elder abuse.
He clearly cannot function as an executive of anything, period. He will NOT be able to make a debate. Pence should refuse to debate Kamala unless Biden debates Trump.
If it weren’t for the sheer necessity of Americans pounding Democrats into the ground in November, I’d just keep my mouth shut. But dang, just when you thought Democrats have sunk to a brand new low, they break out the deep drilling rig and keep going.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Mrs Jill Hiden has to pay for those $700 boots she “campaigns” around in 👢👢
LikeLike
She should be ashamed. It’s not like the Bidens, like the Clintons, couldn’t just quit when they were well enough ahead.
LikeLike
Justin,
Actually, they can’t! If he doesn’t win or steal the election all of his criminal activity in China and the Ukraine could be exposed! That might put him and Hunter in serious legal jeopardy, and Hunter would be on the hook for all his undeclared income in his divorce and paternity suit proceedings!
LikeLike
JG,
The current dem and uni-party parties need to be completely, unrelentingly and savagely eviscerated.
Hopefully this will occur by way of a ‘political’ process as it were.
Things will, eventually, not go well if the vermin are not neutralized now.
LikeLike
Plant Tara Reade in the front row at the Cleveland debate. Joe may not recognize her but it would sure be fun to watch.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hey Russia! If you’re listening, maybe you can hack in to Joe’s teleprompter and have him say something like this:
“All my heroes kill Wheaties..I mean eat whiteys…err…kill…uuhh…you know…the thing.”
And, from the movie Being There:
“You tell that asshole, if he got somethin’ to tell me, to get his ass down here himself! You got that, boy?” Then ol’Joe will look like the blooper reel from Being There:
LikeLike
LikeLike
Well done!
Trump should also start to talk about the debate and throw it out there that Biden will not show up.
Biden won’t. 100% sure.
Trump should start exposing the scam. Focus their attention to the debate.
Biden will not show up to the debate. Let them call conspiracy theory etc. Then when the debate day approaches and there’s no debate, it will be harder for the left to hide.
Once voters start questioning it and figure out they have been scammed and their Biden sticker is promoting a candidate that doesn’t qualify to be president… oh well. They will look stupid.
LikeLike
100% agree with this strategy, kleen.
LikeLike
I fully expect Kamela and Biden to reverse offices between now and so close to November 3rd that there will be no time for Democrats to discover that throughout the entire preliminaries not a single vote was cast for her. It will be the first time in US History that a presidential candidate to be put on a ballot 100% by the DNC string pullers. They will laugh in their dachas at the fools who vote for her.
LikeLike
Should I volunteer to distribute Biden campaign yard signs only to watch those imbeciles have to replace the Biden sign with Kamala’s sign when Democrats push Biden out?
It will be fun.
LikeLike
As much as I dislike and disagree with with Biden, the manipulators behind the scenes deserve to be charged with elder abuse! My mother suffered from dementia and pushing anyone into situations they can’t handle is despicable!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Whoa. That one’s going to leave a big mark!!!
How could any honest human being regardless of party, vote for this obviously mentally challenged man.
His family should live out their days in shame….it’s elder abuse. You have to be a truly evil mo-fo to embarrass someone you supposedly love, to allow them to continue to disgrace themselves and be mocked in the public square.
There must be a lot of greedy bastards in his family.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The first Presidential Debate is two weeks from today!! Does anybody really think it will happen?
LikeLike
Joe will get ChiCom-19 and die from being lowered on a shish kabob skewer. The Left will blame President Trump for not wearing a mask.
LikeLike
I can’t envision Biden doing one in person but it’s conceivable he might try a Zoom debate where they can better sneak in teleprompters and/or other aids. Zoom also provides a potential out if/when Biden craters saying technical difficulties stopped transmissions. All in all, I suspect they will claim some other issue resulting in their scuttling of the debate.
LikeLike
Fraud. Election fraud. Voter fraud. Ballot harvesting fruad.Cheat by mail fruad. That’s the only thing Tickle Me Joe and Kumala have going for them. Fraud.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think I heard today that Biden is supposed to go on a nighttime CNN show? Can anyone verify?
LikeLike
I laughed at Obama for having to have a teleprompter for every speech, including when talking to a kindergarten class, but Biden can’t have a one-on-one conversation without it.
LikeLike
Is the RNC actually paying to put the ad on cable TV or is this another video for YouTube like all the others?
LikeLike
😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂
LikeLike
Can you imagine the preposterous state of the mind of someone who votes Biden for President of the United States. The guy can’t run a garbage disposal let alone a Country.
Biden were to apply incognito for Walmart greeter job he would be turned down. It is really not about Biden, but it is about the mental condition of the Biden voter…..now that is what I call “scary” because everyday and everywhere they dwell among us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That has to be the most devastatingly opposition political ad I’ve ever seen! MAGA
LikeLike
Yet…
tens of millions of your fellow Americans will vote for him.
Tens of millions…
LikeLike
I just sent the President (Whitehouse.gov) a suggestion for a campaign ad about him bringing back manufacturing jobs to the US. Suggested he use the clip of Obama asking if he was going to pull out a magic wand to make those jobs come back and then use the 1974 song “Magic” by Pilot playing in the background while touting his success in bringing those jobs back…”Oh ho ho it’s magic!!” A good mocking of that Kenyan. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ASGgn8bNQuA
LikeLike
Just a reminder if you want to hear Barr speak he is giving a talk at the Hillsdale College Constitution Day event tonight at 7:00 pm ET. It is live streamed at Hillsdale.edu
I’m hoping he takes questions as I’m sure there will be a few doozies.
LikeLike