President Trump and First Lady Melania Participate in Abraham Accords Signing Ceremony – 12:00pm Livestream…

Today President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will participate in an Abraham Accords Signing Ceremony to celebrate the historic peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Anticipated start time 12:00pm.

President Trump helped broker a historic agreement between the UAE and Israel to normalize relations in August. Last week, Trump announced that Bahrain had also reached a deal with Israel to normalize relations. The parties will sign the agreement, dubbed the “Abraham Accords,” at this White House ceremony, marking a notable diplomatic achievement for President Trump and mid-east partners.

UPDATE: Video Added

White House Livestream – Fox News Livestream – Alternate Livestream

