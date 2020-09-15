President Trump and First Lady Melania Participate in Abraham Accords Signing Ceremony – 12:00pm Livestream…

Today President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will participate in an Abraham Accords Signing Ceremony to celebrate the historic peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Anticipated start time 12:00pm.
President Trump helped broker a historic agreement between the UAE and Israel to normalize relations in August. Last week, Trump announced that Bahrain had also reached a deal with Israel to normalize relations. The parties will sign the agreement, dubbed the “Abraham Accords,” at this White House ceremony, marking a notable diplomatic achievement for President Trump and mid-east partners.
What has changed:
For far too long, those with profit motive have monetized war.
Trump flips the paradigm and monetizes Peace.
Brilliant move VSGPDJT!
This began when the President early on met with Arab leaders and told them point blank that terrorists had to be crushed. Then he moved the Embassy–and the entire Swamp screamed that he was starting World War Three.
Not only were they wrong, they were exactly 180 degrees wrong. Moving the Embassy was THE VERY THING WHICH MADE THIS PEACE ACCORD POSSIBLE. Such is the Power of a True Thing.
Contrast this magnificent achievement with the Obama/Biden record:
Candidate Obama goes to the Western Wall, dons a yarmulke and places prayer slips in the Wall. After winning office, he writes mash notes to the Mullahs, selling out the Iranian people. Once safely re-elected, he tries to use ISIL to build a Muslim Brotherhood Caliphate. He gives the Ayatollah billions in Jizya, uranium and Russian anti-aircraft systems. And on the way out the door, allowed the UN to declare the Western Wall property of the Palestinians. The very Wall where candidate Obama once placed his prayers.
I only mention it on this joyous day because these two visions are on the ballot this election. To paraphrase Churchill, we can see the life of the world move forward into broad, sunlit uplands or sink into the abyss of a new Dark Age made more sinister by the lights of perverted Bidens.
Since forever, I remember many mothers in my world encouraging their children to raise their precious little fingers high and say aloud, “Peace in the Middle East”. So this post is a reminder that what these women ached for did NOT happen during the 4 years of President Bush Sr., the 8 years of President Clinton, the 8 years of President Bush Jr., or the 8 years of President Obama. And not only did it NOT take place, it never came close.
Much of humanity across the planet is celebrating today’s news — including mothers and grandmothers who’ve been praying for decades. Sadly, however, there are many others incapable of even acknowledging today’s victory because of WHO actually got the job done.
If anyone is not sharing in the comfort and joy of this historical moment, the reason could very well be because their heart is completely filled with hate. By letting go of some of it, though, they could experience what unity actually feels like.
