September 13th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1333

What if things are not as they seem? Let’s connect some dots:
• PDJT is a master of showmanship – he knows how to wow an audience;
• He loves being associated with descriptors like best, biggest, never been done before, leading the world, etc.;
• He is frequently described here as being masterful at strategy, timing, forcing his opponents into errors, 30,00-foot-view, etc.;
• What he and his family have endured ensures that PDJT abides with his own cold anger every waking moment;
• Even a mediocre campaign consultant would insist on an “October surprise.” It may be distasteful, but this is war and the other side will definitely have one;
• Sundance’s forays “outside the wire” did not produce the results he’d hoped, but he also did not give us his neatly-packaged research with the directive to enlighten ten others, and each of them ten more, and so on. So something caused him to pause, and none of us here believe it was intimidation.
So, what if we are wrong about Barr/Durham/Aldenberg? What if they aren’t running out the clock, but are being restrained? “Not yet boys; you guys are the closing act.”
Indictments in October would engender too many charges of “politicization of the DoJ.” (Ironic as hell, no?) But mid-September would be good.
I’m not saying I believe this scenario. But the dots I’ve listed (and I’m sure there are more) must form some kind of picture, and this one helps me stave off despair.
We’ll know soon.
” Sundance’s forays “outside the wire” did not produce the results he’d hoped, but he also did not give us his neatly-packaged research with the directive to enlighten ten others, and each of them ten more, and so on. So something caused him to pause, and none of us here believe it was intimidation.
Sundance gave it his best effort. There is nothing more we can ask of any man. Win, lose or fail, knowing he gave it his all is enough. Outside the wire was growth, which only strengthens us for the next battle.
Bring it!
There is something going on in the background that we don’t know about….but, Sundance does. That’s my guess.
What is sundance was part of a misdirection campaign?
We know the Coup reads here. Why not give them false hope?
I’m connecting some Sundance dots with Adam Housley dots and I’m getting hopeful of a really interesting scenario. Housley claims his 3-year sources have been reliable and that the bombshell that’s brewing goes back to 2009, and it crosses party lines. What if Barr/Durham is about to explode the NSA data base corruption which, while it impacted Trump greatly, is a scandal that, by extension, victimizes the American people as a whole. It angers everyone except corrupt leftists. It can be presented as something huge, preceding Trump, separate from politics/election, and has implications well beyond Trump. It would be the ultimate “drain the swamp” move that Trump recently tweeted (in all CAPS) the other day. What if that’s what’s about to actually happen? One can still hope…
Binghamton, N.Y. BLM protest tonite. There’s a Uni there.
Two LA cops shot in ambush. In critical condition. This is what the hatred of BLM leads to. Just like Barack and Dallas.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/two-la-sheriff-deputies-ambushed-compton-reported-shot-head-fighting-lives-surgery/
One deputy is a 31-year-old mom to a 6-year-old boy, while the other is a 24-year-old male.
The ambush of the two cops is the result of the war on cops pushed by Democrats.
It’s pure evil.
Just like O’bama and Dallas last time.
It was good to see President Trump take off the gloves, drop the Marquis of Queensberry rule book in the trash and put on the brass knuckles; he also put the word on the wimpy Rs that they are TOO nice whereas the opposition is not only NOT nice but downright EVIL. I hope President Trump continues to beat the crap out of OBiden and Heels Up every time he gives a speech, and take out every D-rat as collateral damage; I hope more of the R candidates grow a spine and do the same..
Drawing a massive crowd like this NV “protest” in the desert is an amazing accomplishment. If you’ve ever done much travel out West, you know what I mean.
In Ohio, a group organized a President Trump support caravan. They expected 50 or 60 people to attend. However, this is what happened:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/cars-trucks-motorcycles-miles-massive-turnout-trump-parade-275-loop-around-cincinnati/
The same thing is happening with the boat parades; they keep getting larger and larger; they are record breaking and historical.
Why? In my opinion, We the People are listening to the lying media-rats spinning their FAKE polls showing OBiden winning, (FAKE data designed for suppression of R voters and also to be a cover for the fraud they intend to perpetrate), and the patriots are going out in force to SHOW how much support President Trump really has in the USA. Massive support means massive win, unless there is fraud, in which case, it will expose the fraud.
The crowds for 2020 are bigger and more enthusiastic than in 2016 and they were Yuge in 2016. Also, the LOVE is stronger and more pervasive than in 2016. We the People LOVE our President and his accomplishments.
I think the “We Love You” chant that has now happened at three President Trump events since he officially started campaigning is to demonstrate the same thing; We the People WANT PRESIDENT TRUMP for FOUR MORE YEARS!
·Sep 12, 2020
UPDATE: LASD sources tell me both deputies were in their vehicle when they were both shot in the head and that this was a “straight ambush”. LASD working on suspect info. @FOXLA
Statement from LASD:
LA County Sheriffs
@LASDHQ
Moments ago, 2 of our Sheriff Deputies were shot in Compton and were transported to a local hospital. They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We will update this thread with information as it becomes available.
POTUS has seen the ambush video of the LA cops
Before I begin, G-d bless the two cops who were ambushed. I hope that unnecessary violence is used in apprehending the perp.
This is the topic, which I want to address. It has been reported that a man defecated in one of many houses that witch Nancy Pelosi owns. With regards to that man, not all heroes wear a cape.
The dude that got his gun arm ruined says he was a cool, nice dude just in Kenosha to help. That is, he’s pretending to be who Kyle actually is.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/22-year-old-arm-partially-blown-off-pointing-pistol-17-year-old-kyle-rittenhouses-head-cries-victim-cnn/
So what is #allbuildingsmatter ? I read it was a BLM thing, but it sounds more like something everyone can agree on, like all buildings crushed by terrorism matter…? Either way, 9-11 is more than “somebody did something” 💯 The terrorists killed without caring about race or skin color.
One last thing, anyone else think Joe Biden is like Leslie Nielsen as president in scary movie 3? 🤣🤣🤣🤣💯
https://www.redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2020/09/12/speculation-on-why-durhams-chief-deputy-resigned-today-requires-inside-knowledge/
