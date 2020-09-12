September 12th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1332

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Day of Remembrance – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
—————————————
🇺🇸-(Delayed)Remembering Our Four Benghazi Heroes Day Sept 11/12th…
* * * ❤️This “Never Forget Benghazi” Day, we commemorate the lives of those who perished on September 11-12, 2012. We thank our Benghazi Four for their call to serve and remember their sacrifice for our country. We pray for healing for their families. God Bless Our Benghazi Four. Never Forget Benghazi.
Rest in Peace, Amb. Stevens, Sean Smith, Glen Doherty and Tyrone Woods. ❤️ * * *Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends.” –-John 15:13
—————————————-
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “ Light shines on the righteous
and joy on the upright in heart.” 🌟–-Psalm 97:11
***Praises***
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump & MAGA Team Today
✅ Pres. Trump & MAGA Team are safely back in the WH from Shanksville!
✅ Pres. Trump got nominated again for another Nobel Peace Prize for brokering a peace agreement between Serbia & Kosovo….Two in one year!
✅ Bahrain say they want a Peace Treaty with Israel! Second Arab nation to do so in 30 days. PTL!
✅ Trump-supporting Boat Rallies was out cruising in honor of 9/11 and those who lost their lives. We have THE Real American Values
✅ Sec Pompeo in Qatar for a peace talk between Afghan and Taliban-Pray some good come out of it
✅ JP Morgan Chase is ordering everyone back to office on Sept 21
✅ NFL season opening game is down 16%–a 10 year low for NFL & NBC
✅ Praise for all these dynamic relentless Keyboard Warriors..They have been fantastic over these trying last months, working to sttaighten out the lies and get the truth out.
✅ Remember…President Trump inherited a weak economy and made it ROAR…like a LION!…..Andy Puzder (I added “Remember” and “like a LION!”)
✅ Thank You, Lord, for Sundance.. and for his Mission
✅ USA Strong — Live your Best Life — God Bless America!
****Boycott Burger King–Boycott Netflix—Boycott “The Atlantic”
🙏 America’s Arrow Prayers:
— Continuing 24/7 protection for President Trump, MAGA Team & WH/grounds
— for safe traveling for Pres. Trump & MAGA Team as they go to Trump Int’l Hotel in Dc for roundtable Mtgs and then fly to Minden Nevada for a Trump Peaceful Protest (Dep WH 12:50pm–Roundtable 1:30 to 3:30pm– NV Peaceful Protest 7pm PT***Arr Las Vegas RON 1o:40pm PT)
— for protection and resolve for Postmaster DeJoy…the Evil Mobs is at his home demanding he resign. Sick
— for Calif, Oregon, and Wash. fires.-for no winds, more moisture in the air, protection forthe 28,000 firefighters.
— Biden/Harris & all Dems to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble.. then diminish…. pouf…. poof…..
— Fake Media to fumble, jumble, mumble all their words.
— Burger King, Netflix, “The Atlantic” lose their stock value and disappear into the dustbin of a non existent planet
— “No” to vote-by-mail/mail-in ballots & ballot harvesting-We need Voter ID
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Violent Mobs to fumble, tumble, stumble then crumble
— Justice be served on all the violent mobs and murderers
— for protection for all Fed Agents & their eyes, as they surge into cities under attack
— for protection of all buildings-landmarks-National Mall
— For Our Citizens & our Country’s safety against domestic terrorism/violent mobs
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders,,,317 of 450-500 is completed
— for those who lost their loved ones on 9/11 & the Benghazi attacks
— For protection/healing for American children/youth like James Younger– Remember…Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Never Forget ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”We recommit ourselves to fortifying our cherished American values so that future generations will know in their souls that the United States is the land of the free and the home of the brave. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
Count-Down Time! — 52 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
——————————-
It’s time to do the MAGA Dance tonight!
🥰 Today is Trump Peaceful Protest in Minden, near Reno, NV at 7pm PT
◾ Tomorrow Trump Peaceful Protest in Las Vegas, NV Sun at 7pm PT
———————————
🙏 “The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, September 12, 2020 — 👌
—————–
🦅 “Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
~~ Fearless & Fiercely Proud ~~
Twenty Years Ago!
President Trump hasn’t change one iota.
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Love our Air Force One…..The Leader of All Planes
***Today’s Fisher Industries / Border Wall posts***
— Fisher’s Federal and private projects, their methods of construction, and overall wall progress in general… including border wall content from other wall contractors.
— (Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/09/11/september-11th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1331/comment-page-1/#comment-8756383)
[The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.]
– – – – –
Friday night update – 9/11/20
– BorderReport article summarizing the two status conferences which took place Thursday, 9/10/20 in Judge Randy Crane’s court regarding Fisher’s private border wall along the Rio Grande River in Texas.
– – – – –
***Praises***
✅ (9/7/20)… Border Wall System Update: 317 miles completed.
(Update tends to lag by a few days.)
✅ (8/18/20)… General Semonite reported that contractors are currently building over 2 miles of wall per day and that they are currently funded for 733 miles of wall.
• This years goal: 450 miles.
• Total goal for full operational control of southern border: ~1,100 miles… some of which will be secondary barrier.
– – – – –
✅ 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
✅ 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to the Fisher industries wall project (funded by WBTW) while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
✅ 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
✅ 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
✅ 🧱 (Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
✅ 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
✅ (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.”
✅ 🧱 (8/3/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $289.5M contract to build ~17 miles of contiguous new border wall in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas.
✅ … With the above contract, Fisher probably has at least 112 miles of border wall contract(s), 90 miles of which have been reported on.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
— for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on Fisher’s Federal contracts, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
— for the safety of other wall contractors
— that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project(s), they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. As early photos taken on March 24 reveal, this process has been going on for at least 5 months. My guess is that Fisher has already scaled up to 1 mile per day, though I’m still waiting to for news to confirm this.)
— for the situation with WBTW and the SDNY indictments reported on 8/20/20 of Brian Kolfage, Steve Bannon, Timothy Shea, & Andrew Batolato; for the private wall projects that may be in the works and stalled; for guidance on what role, if any, WBTW should play in the future with regard to the wall.
— that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
✅ (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office.
— for Fisher Industries/WBTW regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, differences of opinion on potential deflection of water off the wall during flood events, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(July 8)… Hearing summary…
— the most recent hearing in Judge Randy Crane’s court was on Thursday, September 10.
— for Fisher crews at Project 2 as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass (hydroseed), applying rip-rap (rubble) or concrete where necessary; or applying fabric that binds the soil or rocks until the erosion control grass is established.
— for Fisher crews as they (1) regrade and repack soil, and then (2) lay down a road made of rock (between 1 & 3 inches large) 10 feet wide from edge of the concrete foundation, toward the river.
— that Fisher would be able to come up with affordable, scalable, innovative solutions to greatly shorten the landscape establishment period and strengthen the long-term stability(resistance to erosion) for all types of riverbank soil & grades/slopes which may be encountered so that the landscape can handle the stronger hurricanes/floods which may arrive in the future
— that Project 2 will eventually benefit the natural habitat; perhaps with the formation of its own riparian zone to prevent erosion at the river’s edge and benefit local flora/fauna… but without preventing operational access & visibility in CBP’s enforcement zone.
— for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army/USACE, National Guard and all involved in Fisher Industries’ (&/or WBTW) private or federal projects (& other wall contractors)
— that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward Fisher Industries/WBTW/USA’s benefit
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Article – 9/10/20
The following BorderReport article summarizes the two status conferences which took place Thursday, 9/10/20 in Judge Randy Crane’s court regarding Fisher’s private border wall along the Rio Grande River in Texas.
Lawsuit alleging private border wall violates U.S.-Mexico treaty appears headed to trial
https://www.borderreport.com/hot-topics/the-border-wall/lawsuit-alleging-private-border-wall-violates-u-s-mexico-treaty-appears-headed-to-trial/
Excerpts:
– A lawsuit filed by the federal government against the builder of a private border wall that hugs the Rio Grande in South Texas could go to trial a year from now.
– During a status conference hearing held Thursday via Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. District Judge Randy Crane appeared surprised by requests from both sides in the lawsuit to set a trial date for September 2021.
– Crane said he would hold one final status conference on the case prior to Christmas to determine whether the case will be scheduled for trial. If both sides cannot work out issues then the trial would likely be set for September 2021 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas in McAllen, Texas.
– “You had me believing you all were very close in agreeing on the case,” Crane said. “And hopeful you all would work this all out.”
– Lawyers for the Justice Department, however, said they have yet to receive updated hydrology models, which Fisher CEO Tommy Fisher promised.
– The U.S. government also is awaiting a plan for repairs and maintenance of the structure, especially after significant land erosion was noted beneath the fence following Hurricane Hanna, which struck the region on July 26.
– “I think Mr. Fisher has in his mind an idea that will help the erosion problem. But for the IBWC we need to be sure that the fixes that Mr. Fisher puts in place actually will work because we’re dealing with an international treaty and an international boundary,” Assistant U.S. District Attorney E. Paxton Warner told the court.
– “We’re hopeful this will still be worked out but once we see what Mr Fisher’s repairs and fixes actually are then we need to get out there,” Paxton said.
– He added that the federal government plans to hire a geo-technical expert and a structural engineer to review plans, once they are received. “And if the issues with deflection continue in the model then we’ll have to address it in a much more meaningful way.”
– “We’ve been out there working on the property and the erosion issue. We don’t agree it’s a serious issue. We believe it’s remedied. We are in the process of addressing,” Fisher lawyer Mark Courtois told Crane.
– Courtois admitted that hydrology models that had been promised by his client were taking longer to send to the federal government, and he said he expected it to be complete within a couple of weeks.
– “Putting it (the trial date) to September will give us the opportunity to try and get this hammered out in the next couple of months and if we don’t that will give us the time to do discovery (for trial),” Courtois said.
– Fisher, Neuhaus and We Build The Wall, and its founder Brian Kolfage, are named in another lawsuit against the private border wall brought by the North American Butterfly Association on behalf of the National Butterfly Center, which is located near the private border wall and alleges it is a structural nuisance to the area.
– Crane heard this case Thursday morning immediately following the first case brought by IBWC during which a lawyer for We Build The Wall stated all of the organization’s assets have been frozen and he requested an extension because he was not being paid by the company at present.
– “I think in 30 days we’ll have more of an idea if funds will be released,” We Build The Wall lawyer David Oliveida said.
– Crane granted the extension and said he would set a hearing for late November or December, prior to Christmas, for both cases.
I saw on insta today a “cats against Trump” t-shirt. I wonder why they didn’t make a “cats for Biden” shirt?
Actually I know why, no one likes Biden and EVERYONE talks about Trump.
Leftists Alarmed At Trump Hopes For Mideast Peace
By BENNY AVNI, Special to the New York Sun | September 11, 2020
No sooner has the Arab-Israel Spring started to blossom than the Leftists are up in arms. Gulf capitals now formalizing relations with Jerusalem are, they complain, ruled by non-democratic bad guys. Exhibit a: Bahrain, where a Sunni minority, backed by Saudi Arabia, rules over restive Shiite population.
https://www.nysun.com/foreign/leftist-is-alarmed-at-trump-hopes-for-mideast/91254/
