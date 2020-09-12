President Trump MAGA Rally and Peaceful Protest – Minden, Nevada – 7:00pm PDT/10:00pm EDT Livestream

Tonight President Trump is holds a campaign event/peaceful protest at the Minden-Tahoe Airport just outside Reno Nevada. Anticipated start time 7pm Local/10pm ET

Trump Campaign LivestreamRSBN Livestream LinkFox News Livestream

32 Responses to President Trump MAGA Rally and Peaceful Protest – Minden, Nevada – 7:00pm PDT/10:00pm EDT Livestream

  1. bessie2003 says:
    September 12, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    This is so exciting!!! Yuge crowd!

  2. Patience says:
    September 12, 2020 at 8:10 pm

    Fabulous photo, Sundance!

    It looks like a painting.
    >What should the title of it be?

  3. yadent says:
    September 12, 2020 at 8:11 pm

    My neck of the woods. It is CRAZY here. Folks have been waiting since 6:00 am. Hugh crowds, thousands of supporters.

  4. simplewins says:
    September 12, 2020 at 8:12 pm

    I love Saturday night rally’s.

  5. formercrookcountyresident says:
    September 12, 2020 at 8:13 pm

    I guess the NV Governor wasn’t completely successful in getting these NV events shut down?!! https://apnews.com/ef2d0e148c3305446ace3cf2be80f86e

  6. fedupwithallthetreason says:
    September 12, 2020 at 8:15 pm

    Can’t wait! Loves me some President Trump “peaceful protests.”

  7. dufrst says:
    September 12, 2020 at 8:16 pm

    Hahahahaaa!! Peaceful protests! Awesome! MAGA!!

  8. sunnyflower5 says:
    September 12, 2020 at 8:16 pm

    Our President is the best!

  9. FL_GUY says:
    September 12, 2020 at 8:19 pm

    The thug Gov of NV thought he could shut down President Trump campaigning! President Trump always finds a way to win and he does it HONESTLY!

  10. sunnyflower5 says:
    September 12, 2020 at 8:23 pm

  11. 4sure says:
    September 12, 2020 at 8:27 pm

    YUGE CROWD!!!
    Can’t wait to watch.

    Would have been watching Clemson game, but since their coach and team have gone all in on supporting the Marxist BLM org. By putting the BLM Marxist logo on their helmets, like the NFL, Clemson FB is dead to me. Will never watch or support again. And I am an alumni. Hope they never win another game. Swinney is a hypocrite. Claims he’s a Christian. Christians don’t support Marxism.

    • Art of War! PDJT style! says:
      September 12, 2020 at 8:48 pm

      Did they get booed? They booed at KC vs TX game.

    • Nepanyrush says:
      September 12, 2020 at 8:57 pm

      Yeah, i feel you. I didn’t realize some of these college teams were going the route of the failing NBA. I thought college football would be safe to watch. I stopped completely the NBA and will limit NFL to one game a week, from my normal all day watching, and will drop that if they actually wear the name of rapists and criminals on their helmets. I started routing against my MLB team because the stars decided to take a knee.

    • Nepanyrush says:
      September 12, 2020 at 8:59 pm

      i am not watching CBS, not after they dissed the Nobel Peace Award nominations, saying the first one came from a far-right politician and ignoring the second one. They even found Norway politicians to denounce President Trump.

  13. sunnyflower5 says:
    September 12, 2020 at 8:41 pm

  14. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    September 12, 2020 at 8:44 pm

    1000s more showing up in peaceful protest against dictator of NV. 🖕🏽🖕🖕🏻 Now that’s diversity.

    Looks to be a great rally. And again tomorrow.

  15. littleflower481 says:
    September 12, 2020 at 8:47 pm

    I was wondering how they were letting people know about this; must have communicated with the locals because msm not reporting…kind of disappointed with cspan. I probably will not be able to watch whole thing as I have to work tomorrow…but I am so happy POTUS found a way to get this together…do not call them rallies, call them events…haha…

  16. Patience says:
    September 12, 2020 at 8:49 pm

    Tonight’s rather large peaceful protest is so Americana.
    >A beautiful freedom; indeed.

  17. Legion of One says:
    September 12, 2020 at 8:50 pm

    Don Jr reacts to Mueller team wiping phones: There’s different rules for people

  18. WhiteBoard says:
    September 12, 2020 at 8:58 pm

    How to Inform Strangers of CTH and get them caught up?

    Tell them of:

    https://4thamendmentrestored.com/

    (all links back to CTH – Top link to CTH – Trys to Arrange the words to help thought and direct to CTH)

    AND

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/

    We must inform people why this election matters.

    (multiple presentations on how to get people to CTH is how advertising works)
    see it in 3 places it clicks —-

    You want to add content – do it

  19. I Hear You Now says:
    September 12, 2020 at 9:03 pm

    😃🌟💪Air Force 1 pulling up to the hangar in Michigan before the Rally/Peaceful Protest on 9/10/20 — like a boss.

    MAGA ENERGY!

  20. borwarrior says:
    September 12, 2020 at 9:10 pm

    PDJT having peaceful protests in front of 1,000s sharing hope, optimism and results.

    While Joey, Obama and Hillary are calling West Coast arson wild fires “climate change”.

    What a stark contrast!

