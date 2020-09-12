President Trump MAGA Rally and Peaceful Protest – Minden, Nevada – 7:00pm PDT/10:00pm EDT Livestream

Tonight President Trump is holds a campaign event/peaceful protest at the Minden-Tahoe Airport just outside Reno Nevada. Anticipated start time 7pm Local/10pm ET
Trump Campaign Livestream – RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream
This is so exciting!!! Yuge crowd!
Fabulous photo, Sundance!
It looks like a painting.
>What should the title of it be?
“The Greatest of These is Love”
“We Love You!”
“MAGA Love Fest”
My neck of the woods. It is CRAZY here. Folks have been waiting since 6:00 am. Hugh crowds, thousands of supporters.
I love Saturday night rally’s.
…and JOHN said- Saturday night’s alright for fighting….is there CNN boy ???
I guess the NV Governor wasn’t completely successful in getting these NV events shut down?!! https://apnews.com/ef2d0e148c3305446ace3cf2be80f86e
It’s a ‘protest’…..without the looting, burning, and assaults. So, it’s allowed…..:)
Protesting wards off any possible CV also!
Can’t wait! Loves me some President Trump “peaceful protests.”
Hahahahaaa!! Peaceful protests! Awesome! MAGA!!
Our President is the best!
Mr. President, Mr. President. Where in CA? I want to join the peaceful protest.
The thug Gov of NV thought he could shut down President Trump campaigning! President Trump always finds a way to win and he does it HONESTLY!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Joe can’t keep up! Scared of the Chinese Virus! Not presidential!
YUGE CROWD!!!
Can’t wait to watch.
Would have been watching Clemson game, but since their coach and team have gone all in on supporting the Marxist BLM org. By putting the BLM Marxist logo on their helmets, like the NFL, Clemson FB is dead to me. Will never watch or support again. And I am an alumni. Hope they never win another game. Swinney is a hypocrite. Claims he’s a Christian. Christians don’t support Marxism.
Did they get booed? They booed at KC vs TX game.
Yeah, i feel you. I didn’t realize some of these college teams were going the route of the failing NBA. I thought college football would be safe to watch. I stopped completely the NBA and will limit NFL to one game a week, from my normal all day watching, and will drop that if they actually wear the name of rapists and criminals on their helmets. I started routing against my MLB team because the stars decided to take a knee.
I found this also as place to watch rally:
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-rally-nevada-watch-live-stream-today-2020-09-12/
i am not watching CBS, not after they dissed the Nobel Peace Award nominations, saying the first one came from a far-right politician and ignoring the second one. They even found Norway politicians to denounce President Trump.
1000s more showing up in peaceful protest against dictator of NV. 🖕🏽🖕🖕🏻 Now that’s diversity.
Looks to be a great rally. And again tomorrow.
I was wondering how they were letting people know about this; must have communicated with the locals because msm not reporting…kind of disappointed with cspan. I probably will not be able to watch whole thing as I have to work tomorrow…but I am so happy POTUS found a way to get this together…do not call them rallies, call them events…haha…
RSBN kept updating as they needed to plan to be there.
They were broadcasting early from there hours ago.
Tonight’s rather large peaceful protest is so Americana.
>A beautiful freedom; indeed.
Don Jr reacts to Mueller team wiping phones: There’s different rules for people
How to Inform Strangers of CTH and get them caught up?
Tell them of:
https://4thamendmentrestored.com/
(all links back to CTH – Top link to CTH – Trys to Arrange the words to help thought and direct to CTH)
AND
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/
We must inform people why this election matters.
(multiple presentations on how to get people to CTH is how advertising works)
see it in 3 places it clicks —-
You want to add content – do it
😃🌟💪Air Force 1 pulling up to the hangar in Michigan before the Rally/Peaceful Protest on 9/10/20 — like a boss.
MAGA ENERGY!
PDJT having peaceful protests in front of 1,000s sharing hope, optimism and results.
While Joey, Obama and Hillary are calling West Coast arson wild fires “climate change”.
What a stark contrast!
