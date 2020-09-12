Arson Arrests Being Made Across the West Coast – Multiple Fires Identified as Arson – 27 People Killed, Dozens Missing….

In a rather disconcerting sequence of events many of the west coast forest fires are now being attributed to intentional arson. One of the key aspects to the unnatural outbreak of fires is the proximity to homes and well established neighborhoods in California, Washington State and Oregon.

A twitter account by Katie Daviscourt has been tracking some of the fires and a recent series of events from the area(s) [SEE HERE]. The ongoing thread is updated with several points of evidence where people have been caught, captured or filmed in the act of lighting fires. There is some speculation, and some evidence, that some of these fires may have been ignited by Antifa activists as a method of further creating crisis in the region.

The FBI is saying there is no evidence Antifa or Joe Biden’s far-left base of support are behind the fires. However, given the internal dynamic within the FBI; and accepting the FBI carries a political agenda; and considering the facts on the ground do not support the denials; the downplaying of motive by the FBI is not very reassuring.

A statement by federal law enforcement to Law Enforcement Today is troubling and points to several ongoing investigations into these fires:

LawEnforcementToday – […] A federal law enforcement source shared with Law Enforcement Today that the feds are looking into whether some of the cases are linked together… and warn there could be more “attacks”. “We are reacting to a coordinated series of attempts to start fires anywhere and everywhere in Oregon. Public and Private lands, incorporated and unincorporated areas. By all indications so far in the preliminary stages of these investigations there is a coordinated effort on the part of these individuals to start fires in areas that are the least protected and most vulnerable then slowing working their way into more populated areas and neighborhoods. Please take this information as an advisory for you own account and welfare and please act in good faith with due diligence to plan accordingly for your own safety and the well being of your community.” (read more)

Arson in Oregon. pic.twitter.com/vPhz355VBt — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 12, 2020

We just got level 2 alert (3 is evacuate)We are listening to ham radio & people are getting caught left and right for Arson (I mean in the dozens). We are also hearing that they can't contain any of the fires.Ham radio channel 155.430 155.190

Arsonists are getting caught listen☝️ pic.twitter.com/JcCXPOlCdz — Short and Sweet (@nehdah) September 10, 2020

MSM – […] In Oregon’s Clackamas and Marion counties south of Portland, smoke was so thick that it was difficult to see more than 10 feet ahead Saturday morning. Carolee Brown told CNN she has relocated twice this week because of evacuation orders. She’s been losing sleep, constantly monitoring her home’s security camera online to see if it’s still standing. As of Saturday morning, it was. “It’s unreal. You can’t really fathom what is going on,” she told CNN in Marion County. “You take what you think (you should), and you just get out.” While Oregon’s death toll was at least six on Saturday, the state is preparing for a “mass fatality incident” based on how many structures have been charred, Oregon Emergency Management Director Andrew Phelps said Friday. Already, dozens are missing, the state’s governor said, mostly across Jackson, Lane and Marion counties in western Oregon. (read more)