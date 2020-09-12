Arson Arrests Being Made Across the West Coast – Multiple Fires Identified as Arson – 27 People Killed, Dozens Missing….

In a rather disconcerting sequence of events many of the west coast forest fires are now being attributed to intentional arson. One of the key aspects to the unnatural outbreak of fires is the proximity to homes and well established neighborhoods in California, Washington State and Oregon.
A twitter account by Katie Daviscourt has been tracking some of the fires and a recent series of events from the area(s) [SEE HERE]. The ongoing thread is updated with several points of evidence where people have been caught, captured or filmed in the act of lighting fires. There is some speculation, and some evidence, that some of these fires may have been ignited by Antifa activists as a method of further creating crisis in the region.
The FBI is saying there is no evidence Antifa or Joe Biden’s far-left base of support are behind the fires. However, given the internal dynamic within the FBI; and accepting the FBI carries a political agenda; and considering the facts on the ground do not support the denials; the downplaying of motive by the FBI is not very reassuring.
A statement by federal law enforcement to Law Enforcement Today is troubling and points to several ongoing investigations into these fires:
LawEnforcementToday – […] A federal law enforcement source shared with Law Enforcement Today that the feds are looking into whether some of the cases are linked together… and warn there could be more “attacks”.
“We are reacting to a coordinated series of attempts to start fires anywhere and everywhere in Oregon. Public and Private lands, incorporated and unincorporated areas.
By all indications so far in the preliminary stages of these investigations there is a coordinated effort on the part of these individuals to start fires in areas that are the least protected and most vulnerable then slowing working their way into more populated areas and neighborhoods.
Please take this information as an advisory for you own account and welfare and please act in good faith with due diligence to plan accordingly for your own safety and the well being of your community.” (read more)
MSM – […] In Oregon’s Clackamas and Marion counties south of Portland, smoke was so thick that it was difficult to see more than 10 feet ahead Saturday morning.
Carolee Brown told CNN she has relocated twice this week because of evacuation orders. She’s been losing sleep, constantly monitoring her home’s security camera online to see if it’s still standing. As of Saturday morning, it was.
“It’s unreal. You can’t really fathom what is going on,” she told CNN in Marion County. “You take what you think (you should), and you just get out.”
While Oregon’s death toll was at least six on Saturday, the state is preparing for a “mass fatality incident” based on how many structures have been charred, Oregon Emergency Management Director Andrew Phelps said Friday.
Already, dozens are missing, the state’s governor said, mostly across Jackson, Lane and Marion counties in western Oregon. (read more)
When is enough enough? When? Are we to conclude we are on our own? If so its time to pray as we loadup our mags. Barr’s time to move is on very thin ice. If the silent majority roars.
He will be on the menu for lunch! And the rest of the filth in D.C.! And elsewhere!
I do not advocate violence, but there IS a line. Cross it and there will be no going back.
THAT is your new damn normal!
LikeLike
Cable news is not even following the mostly peaceful apocalypse going on in the western states.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why wouldn’t we suspect arson? They been burning every major city in the U.S. since Memorial Day in the name of racial justice. Why wouldn’t we assume they would do it in the name of climate change…their preferred religion and wealth extraction scheme.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is so creepy. Smiling in the midst of tragedy…. almost giddy at how this horrific lost of forest, lives, animal lives, and not to forget the DANGER TO OUR HEROIC FIREFIGHTERS, will further their green agenda. commies!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why did Bill and Melissa Gates buy a $45 million beach house a few yards from the Pacific Ocean just North of San Diego if the oceans were going to rise as the climate change Nazis predict? Same thing with Obama buying a $15 million beach house on Martha’s Vinyard an island off the coast of Cape Cod!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
The communist revolution has expanded from insurgency masquerading as urban riots to arson masquerading as climate change.
LikeLike
All their other tactics have failed, and this is 2020 – go for broke. Maybe some extreme in your face “climate change” will defeat trump.
I would simply ask these poor people on the perimeter of the big cities who have wrought all of this:::: no matter what these cretins do to you and your property, your homes… SHOW UP TO VOTE.
LikeLike
ISIS Claims Escalating Use of Wildfire Arson as Terror Tactic
May 28, 2019 Bridget Johnson
“Long promoting the use of arson — both of occupied structures and of tinder-dry wildlands — as a cheap terror tactic that requires little skill but can inflict immense fear and harm…”
“In threats directed at the West, ISIS and al-Qaeda have linked their calls for wildland arson to devastating fires occurring at that time, stressing to supporters that they can wreak similar havoc by intentionally sparking blazes as their method of jihad.”
“O america, This is the punishment of bombing Muslims in Syria,” stated a November threat from ISIS supporters that circulated online with an image of the California wildfires. “This is Allah’s punishment for you. And in shaa Allah, you will see more fires.”
“The most important damaging result… is the spreading of terror among the targeted community,” al-Qaeda said.
https://www.hstoday.us/subject-matter-areas/counterterrorism/isis-claims-escalating-use-of-wildfire-arson-as-terror-tactic/?fbclid=IwAR1-WbKclXzt2CHZNmuKWpnGJb_wlkI-bYx6oGH3bE6m5eimLZMCXU1jWgo
LikeLike
At some point there must be a level of fear experienced by the leaders of Antifa and BLM. They feel emboldened and untouchable. How is that handled in other terrorist situations? I think we know.
LikeLike
Arsonists should be shot on sight
LikeLike
Once the investigations are completed they always find at least some of the fires each year are arson. Why should we not suspect these radicals of setting some of them. All you need to know is the liberals motto is “by any means necessary.” To them the end justifies the means so be prepared if you find yourself in their way.
LikeLike
I don’t know what I’d do if I caught an arsonist in action but it wouldn’t be nothing. Our area is totally engulfed in the smoke which has formed one massive connected smoke cloud across all of the western USA and into Canada’s province of B.C. The entire province has Air Quality warnings and
alerts and all areas across the southern province are at the maximum reading on the 1-14 chart. It’s extremely unhealthy.
Once again, Democrat incompetence and diversion has created a disaster.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Correction–The Air Quality Chart is 1-10–not 14.
LikeLike
LikeLike