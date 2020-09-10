President Trump Holds a Press Conference With COVID-19 Update – Video…

Moments ago President Trump concluded a mid-afternoon press conference prior to departing the White House to fly to Michigan.  [Video Below – Transcript will Follow] The primary topic of the press conference is the ongoing status of COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

  1. sloobiesloobiedoo says:
    September 10, 2020 at 4:18 pm

    I don’t know how Pres. Trump remains as cool & collected as he does.
    He’s a better man than I.
    If president, I would’ve declared martial law & started the boogaloo long ago.

  2. TwoLaine says:
    September 10, 2020 at 4:18 pm

    It had a beautiful ending.

  3. bcsurvivor2 says:
    September 10, 2020 at 4:21 pm

    the press acted like rabid dogs. Worse than usual…if thats possible.

    • kcmarcymc says:
      September 10, 2020 at 4:36 pm

      OMG I was literally coming on here to post just that! in
      Honestly, they are THAT stupid. Over and over again.
      Complete IDIOTS

    • TheTorch says:
      September 10, 2020 at 4:36 pm

      They were, but you know the most amazing thing about their behavior, is that they are seemingly unaware of just how bad they look and come across. They are literally destroying their profession, and they seem completely oblivious to it. Because when it comes down to it, they are activists not journalists, so anything goes for the cause. It is quite remarkable at times to just watch it unfold, and Jon Karl of ABC today was absolutely horrific.

  4. Nigella says:
    September 10, 2020 at 4:25 pm

    God bless him. I don’t know how he does it.. good thing I’m not President…

  5. Pinot Noir says:
    September 10, 2020 at 4:26 pm

    Be nice to hear some PDJT words of encouragement for the folks of Western Oregon. Whole towns have been lost in the fires. These are conservative communities. Lots of evacuees at fairgrounds in Salem, Linn and Benton counties.

    • The Gipper Lives says:
      September 10, 2020 at 4:30 pm

      They just arrested an ANTIFA domestic terrorist for some of those fires.

      I’m old enough to remember when Democrats thought cities were vibrant centers of civilization and forests should be left untouched–and now they’re burning both of them down.

      Of course, that was just last year.

  6. singularzoe says:
    September 10, 2020 at 4:33 pm

    Thank you.

  7. The Boss says:
    September 10, 2020 at 4:34 pm

    Jonathon Karl was quite the jerk, and got what was coming to him from President Trump. After Trump was done berating him and ABC News, Karl was whining like a little girl.

