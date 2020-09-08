White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Interview With Maria Bartiromo – “Additional Documents”…

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows discusses ongoing stimulus negotiations on Capitol Hill and the issues facing the Trump administration. Additionally, Meadows recaps the status of the Durham probe as it is best known to him.

“Additional documents that I’ve been able to review say that a number of the players, the Peter Strzoks, the Andy McCabes, the James Comeys, and even others in the administration previously are in real trouble because of their willingness to participate in an unlawful act and I use the word unlawful at best, it broke all kinds of protocols and at worst people should go to jail as I mentioned previously.”..

  1. Dennis says:
    September 8, 2020 at 8:18 pm

    This…changes…….everything.

    Just kidding, nothing will happen.

  2. T2020 says:
    September 8, 2020 at 8:19 pm

    At the very least they should all hang in a public square for TREASON. But I will settle for PRISON FOR ALL THE COUP PLOTTERS.

  3. bocephusrex says:
    September 8, 2020 at 8:22 pm

    If Barr is still doing his bagpipe schtick come end of January, POTUS needs to can him and put Sidney Powell in his place – enough of this nonsense-

  4. Merkin Muffley says:
    September 8, 2020 at 8:23 pm

    If this were going to happen, it would have happened.

  5. rpcoastie says:
    September 8, 2020 at 8:25 pm

    Durham appointed SJW Nora Hennehy to lead the coup investigation and Hennehy is the former Democrat appointed Deputy Attorney General of Connecticut who sued the gun manufacturer in the Sandy Hook school shooting along with FBI Agent Aldenbury while ignoring the Connecticut family court judge who refused to commit to teenage shooter after his mother hired a lawyer and pleaded with the judge that her son was mentally ill and dangerous. Mom was the first victim he shot and killed. I believe he shot her a dozen times. So Durham hires a SJW Democrat to investigate the FBI and DOJ Officials who tried to frame the President of the United States for a crime that not only he didn’t commit but a crime that never even happened. What result did Durham expect to get from die-hard Leftists?

    • Perot Conservative says:
      September 8, 2020 at 8:37 pm

      Interesting. Of coarse I read some reporter from a Connecticut paper who sang her praises when she was announced as a team member… supposedly beyond reproach. We’ll see.

      We have a RECORD AMOUNT OF REAL-TIME, CONTEMPORANEOUS EVIDENCE that has never before been available.

      – texts
      – emails
      – chats
      – reports
      – phone calls
      – GPA locations

  6. jus wundrin says:
    September 8, 2020 at 8:27 pm

    Less talk, more action. Why dont you go over to the senate chambers, and light a fire under their collective repub @sses, Mark.

    • Beau Geste says:
      September 8, 2020 at 8:53 pm

      take away their foreign aid kickbacks from ukraine.
      oops, I meant “contributions for their ‘honorable’ good work…”
      (congresscritters like to be called ‘honorable’ despite being lying weasels and scoundrels)

      • WhiteBoard says:
        September 8, 2020 at 10:13 pm

        Beau – Source # 3 – Fiona Hill

        Primary Sub Source – Igor

        all the people in sundance’s picture above tryd to FRAME igor as the mastermind.

        Like

    September 8, 2020 at 8:28 pm

    Aw heck, it’s campaign season so here goes: Lock Them Up!

  8. Landslide says:
    September 8, 2020 at 8:29 pm

    Great! He has Sundance’s Coup Brief!

    Liked by 1 person

  9. TRProst says:
    September 8, 2020 at 8:33 pm

    Peter Strzok is on a book tour and says he has not been interviewed by the Durham team and does not expect any indictments.

    Durham is Huber 2.0. Nothing will happen from the Department of “Just Us”.

  10. lotbusyexec says:
    September 8, 2020 at 8:36 pm

    And so, it begins. Have faith — Trump’s got this. Yes He Does

  11. SpotTheSpook says:
    September 8, 2020 at 8:39 pm

    It never ceases to amaze me just how few actually have followed along and understand that this is clearly due to what a certain someone has been doing over the past few months.

    Liked by 4 people

    September 8, 2020 at 8:41 pm

    We don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows. Lot of hot air in the summer before an election. “At worst, people should go to jail” (emphasis on the words “worst” and “should”).

    Liked by 1 person

    September 8, 2020 at 8:43 pm

    Never forget the corrupt left/uniparty/democrats are emboldened to interfere in the 2020 election because the current AG is too corrupt to bring anyone to justice for the 2016 domestic election interference.

    That’s not an institution you cannot upend, that’s an institution continually trying to surpass previous criminality.

    Never forget the corrupt left/uniparty/democrats are emboldened to interfere in the 2020 election because the current SCOTUS/FISA is too corrupt to bring the likes of Emma Sullivan, Collyer, and Amy Jackson to justice.

    That too is not an institution you cannot upend, that’s an institution continually trying to extend their criminal reach, like the mafia.

    “Additional documents” – is it a “Woods File” Mark?

  14. TradeBait says:
    September 8, 2020 at 8:46 pm

    There are good reasons for skepticism and cynicism. For the most part our government and politicians have been evil doers for decades.

    However, PDT has been very public and very direct. The entire world has seen him say that they have been caught – Soetoro, Biden, Comey, Brennan, on down the list. He makes no bones about it. Then he says “we will see what happens”. That tells me something will happen. He doesn’t hype future non-events like the enemy had done.

    • gary says:
      September 8, 2020 at 8:51 pm

      bingo. i cling to that .

    • republicanvet91 says:
      September 8, 2020 at 8:57 pm

      Two things I find interesting about this point in time.

      1. PDT calling them out so publicly, and none of the usual pushback from the media suggesting POTUS is far off his rocker claiming such things. I think the media has finally decided to take a wait-and-see stance because they really don’t know what might happen. Or if they do, they are formulating responses to possibilities.

      2. Barr taking the position that he will not do anything that might interfere with the election, which, in his mind, would be holding those accountable who interfered in the last election. By not holding them accountable, he is allowing them to continue to interfere in the next election. Just look at the number of these crooks now collecting a paycheck from some “news” organization publicly claiming their innocence? Or on another book tour.

      Barr’s position is ludicrous.

      • f2000 says:
        September 8, 2020 at 10:15 pm

        Well, if the administration was confident in it’s position regarding reelection, there would be no sense of urgency to get people cuffed and stuffed. They can do it after the election and not have to worry about the optics of it. Is that why there’s no rush? I don’t know. But there is at least one reasonable explanation.

    • Dekester says:
      September 8, 2020 at 9:30 pm

      Tradebait,

      Thanks for your optimistic posts.

      PDJT is just getting warmed up..he was terrific in N.C. tonight.

  15. WeThePeople2016 says:
    September 8, 2020 at 8:48 pm

    Since Meadows is the Chief of Staff, to whom is he saying this to in this interview (besides Maria)? Since POTUS probably knows about the “additional documents” as well, what is the intention behind Meadows revealing this information? Is he speaking to Barr/Durham? Is he frustrated that no one has been held accountable yet? Is he giving a warning shot on the behalf of POTUS for Barr to drop the hammer? Is he letting “the players” know that more information has been discovered? I will be honest, I am not sure.

    Reply
      September 8, 2020 at 9:14 pm

      In his Labor Day presser, the hint to AG Barr that President Trump dropped was as subtle as an anvil. He fully expects prosecutions.

      Reply
        September 8, 2020 at 9:25 pm

        allin4freedom : From your lips to God’s ears. I certainly hope so.

        Reply
          September 8, 2020 at 10:00 pm

          From a Deep State point of view at worst Orange Man Bad will be gone in a little over four years. Deep State is forever. They won’t forget, and they won’t forgive. But they’re willing to wait until the storm passes. As for the separated Deep Staters (Comey, McCabe, et al) they can be sacrificed, because they’re no longer part of Deep State, just as long as they subscribe to omerta. Just my opinion.

  16. Leon Brozyna says:
    September 8, 2020 at 8:51 pm

    Everybody’s talking … which means they know nothing.

    Only Mr. Durham knows (as well as the few he communicates with) as to what is or isn’t happening. While I remain skeptical, I’ll wait for Durham to show his hand … until then, it’s all wishful thinking. Personally, I’d love a mid-week bombshell (without the big dawn FBI raid) that unveils a slew of indictments, leaving the swamp in stunned silence.

  17. Krashman Von Stinkputin says:
    September 8, 2020 at 8:59 pm

    “Protocols” ain’t gonna cut it.
    I accidentally farted in the office today…in violation of “protocols”…
    My”boss” say’s I’m sleeping on the coach tonight.

  18. Bogeyfree says:
    September 8, 2020 at 9:03 pm

    Sundance,

    Every year Hillsdale College hosts a constitution day in DC

    This year the keynote speaker will be none other than, Bill Barr and the topic is the Constitution and the Rule of Law. The event is next week on Wed the 16th in Arlington, VA.

    I have a friend going to this event and has asked what question(s) should he ask.

    I’m leaning on one of two questions but wanted to throw these out to you and the group for input.

    #1) With the documented audit and 99 page report done by Adm Rodgers and Judge Collyer on the NSA Contractor Search query abuse where 85% of these searches were found to be illegal coupled with the fact much of this illegally acquired data was extracted, how is it possible that there are no indictments of this massive illegal surveillance on thousands of Americans?

    #2) Now that the DOJ knows unequivocally that Attorneys withheld exculpatory evidence from Gen Flynn and his Attorney Sidney Powell, why has the DOJ not indicted those who knowing withheld this evidence or at least filed an ethical complaint with the state bar?

    If you think there is a better question to ask let me know.

    Liked by 1 person

      September 8, 2020 at 10:00 pm

      I’d just ask him if he has updated his resume` or if he’s retiring for good in November?

    • lambgraham says:
      September 8, 2020 at 10:01 pm

      Bogeyfree, here’s a question. This is based Sundance’s meeting with Aldenberg.

      AG Barr, did you ever state to Durham or his investigators the “non use of evidence emanating from the political silo? If so, does that indicate that you will disregard criminal referrals from Representive Nunes and Senator Ron Johnson?

  19. Bth says:
    September 8, 2020 at 9:06 pm

    We really don’t need the spygate indictments before the election. Its seriously not worth the risk of political backfire.

    Antifa is the gift that will keep on giving, all the way through the election. There is literally zero chance Biden can pull them back, or mount a political offensive against Trump’s strengths.

  20. David K. Peers says:
    September 8, 2020 at 9:07 pm

    Four years of this BS and then nothing. I’m out.

    At least QAnon was entertaining.

  21. laeagle says:
    September 8, 2020 at 9:10 pm

    Enough talk. Indictments are needed not pontificating and empty promises that disappear into the ether.

    Other than Sundance, Sidney Powell and Tom Fitton, who else is even attempting to bring justice to the criminals who are rubbing it in our faces with their book tours and TV gigs.

    What happened to all the witnesses like McCabe that Lindsey Graham was going to call to “get to the bottom of things?” What happened to Ron Johnson’s subpoenas on Crossfire Hurricane and the Burisma-Hunter Biden corruption? What happened to Jim Jordon’s demand that FBI head Wray produce Joe Pientka for public testimony? NOTHING.

    Time for our President to bring the Sunshine because it is painfully obvious that no one else will.

  22. Daniel M. Camac says:
    September 8, 2020 at 9:14 pm

    Mark Meadows has been a Trump supporter from day one IMHO. He speaks clearly and when he was in Congress he always defended the rule of law. He didn’t let the Lefty interviewers undermine his words.

    In this interview it appears Mark has found his true occupation. Denying the lies and deceit that the Left (Strzok) spew from their Communist networks makes me think Mark has a firm handle on what went down.

    The question is does the SHTF before the election or after?

    Either way, we will win. That is the spirit that drives me and hopefully many Trump supporters.

    We want the perps (loose term) to be “hung” accountable but we also want our country to elect our Lion……and then when he stabilizes the country with NG and our Army if needed.
    We can then indict, prosecute and convict the lying seditioners and treasoners who tried to destroy our President Elect, Our President and our Country. Of course that means we need a sweep of the House and Senate which I personally don’t see happening.

    If that all fails then welcome to CWII. Stock your freezers appropriately. That and ammo will decide your fate.

  23. lambgraham says:
    September 8, 2020 at 9:27 pm

    Sadly, the good guys in the House still have confidence in Barr-zini.
    His only accomplishments thus far are
    1- Solving the NASCAR noose case
    2-A gift wrapped watered-down guilty plea from Clinesmith
    3- Getting guilty pleas from the dangerous
    parents in the college entrance exam scandal.
    4- Getting an indictment on Maxwell in one day after her arrest after complaining about calling a grand jury for the Durham probe.
    His failures are many:
    Besides the obvious failures in the coup, its allowing Soros to go on an all out attack on the President. Starting with his army of lawyers involved with the Mueller probe. After that fizzled Soros quickly mobilized his control over the State Department (that’s on you to Pompeo) to initiate the impeachment on President Trump. Now Soros has teamed up with Bloomberg to push his most dangerous scheme yet, mail in voting.
    All the while having his paid foot soldiers raid major US cities on a nightly basis.
    The truth is Grenell, Tom Fitton, Sydney Powell, Sarah Carter, Bongino, Sundance, and a few House members have done 100 times more than Barr-zini. In fact Fitton and Powell have stated a number of times Lou Dobbs that Barr-zini’s DOJ and Pompeo’s State Department have worked against them in their respective cases.

    Reply
    September 8, 2020 at 9:27 pm

    Please tell me why Barr cannot bring a case to Scotus about mail-in ballots for federal elections, NOW.

    As it was explained on Fox about the MN Norm Coleman-Al Franken election, there were more votes cast in 25 precincts than there were registered voters in those districts and a judge saw that, admitted that but said he could not order ballots to be “uncounted.”

    Why can preventative measures be taken NOW?

    • Dekester says:
      September 8, 2020 at 9:42 pm

      I saw that too T1,

      It is quite unnerving that U.S. elections are so vulnerable to Fraud.

      Now I am not being naive, nor a U.K. lover. ( I was born in the U.K.) however the elections in the U.K. are run far more efficiently.

      Of course your individual States do their own thing, but national elections could use specific guidelines.

      God bless PDJT

  25. Daniel M. Camac says:
    September 8, 2020 at 9:33 pm

    How many lives would we save from depression, anxiety etc, if we just went to WAR right now and saved us all from the Election Infection BS, the lying enemedia, the Ovomit Government hangerons and the lies from the scum of the earth Hollywoke.

    As much as I want our VSGPDJT to win I believe the LEFT will never secede and my proof is the last 4 years. They are rabid animals inflicted with TDS disease. You cannot debate with them. They are brainwashed POS.

    I vote for full out war on these scums of the earth and let the chips fall where they may. We have a politically controlled Judicial system. We have a politically controlled Executive system. Barr et al There is no moral standard let alone equal law being administered. But if our COC who has control over this Executive system pushes back he gets IMPEACHED? That shows you how F’ed up our situation truly is.

    Look at poor General Flynnn for God sakes!!

    I love our President as much as I love my country but if he doesn’t have a solid plan to stop the Left from stealing this election, which they are fully intent on doing, then we need to put them down NOW!

  26. LOL says:
    September 8, 2020 at 9:35 pm

    Meadows:
    You’re behind the rest of the class.
    Extra study sessions needed.

    Barr: get bent

  27. PaulCohen says:
    September 8, 2020 at 9:49 pm

    Democrat “fixer” at State Dept. destroyed many documents which should have been protected as GOVT property. Is anyone going to prosecute this POS Jonathan Winer?????

    https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/monammysterious-destruction-evidence-related-steeles?utm_medium=social_media&utm_source=twitter_social_icon&utm_campaign=social_icons

  28. lambgraham says:
    September 8, 2020 at 9:51 pm

    Here’s one . This is based on Sundance meeting with Aldenberg .
    AG Barr did you ever state to Durham or his investigators the “non use of evidence emanating from the political silo “? If so, does that indicate that criminal referrals from Nunes and Sentor Ron Johnson are to be ignored?

  29. harrydhuffman (@harrydhuffman) says:
    September 8, 2020 at 9:52 pm

    How can it be an unlawful act “at best”, and yet people should go to jail only “at worst”?

    I see dumb people. Some of them don’t even know they’re dumb.

    Or insane, for that matter.

    (But the Insane Left know they’re insane, now, at least. I know, because they are calling OUR side insane. I have been calling them insane for 10 years now, and now I know they have gotten the message, because they’re using it.)

  30. poncedefreon says:
    September 8, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    Sorry Mr. Meadows, ‘breaking protocol’ will be met only with a stern letter to file, additional training, and a new layer of bureaucratic review.

  31. Badger says:
    September 8, 2020 at 9:56 pm

    There are lots of streetlamps and girders underneath a number of bridges in Washington, D.C.
    Hemp is a strong commodity nowadays and God loves a good knot.

  32. WhiteBoard says:
    September 8, 2020 at 10:02 pm

    Current exercise – anyone care to help complete?

    It will be posted soon

    —————————————-
    ___ opens a leak investigation

    ____ catches Jame Wolfe leaking to Buzzfeed Reporter Ali Watkins

    April 3, 2017 ———— Buzz feed reports Carter Page FISA

    https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/alimwatkins/a-former-trump-adviser-met-with-a-russian-spy

    Dec 2017 ____ SSA Dugan interviews and confronts James Wolfe about his leaking

    _____ some time period between ___ and ____ the DOJ is informed of this leak investigations

    ___ doj releases SSA Dugans work product verfiying custody of it (03/17/17)

    ___ FBI (feb 2018) informs congress PSS is good – misleads Senate Judiciary

    ____ Woods file created to draw attention to Steele and not PSS (now that they are aware an outside entity knows the PSS told Crossfire Hurrican Team in January of 2017 it was all BULLSHIT

    https://i.ibb.co/dpbZknN/weismann-woods.png

    https://4thamendmentrestored.com/

    Inform ALL – everyone!

  33. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    September 8, 2020 at 10:03 pm

    IF and I repeat myself IF Durham is actually preparing indictments, Meadows’ statement will really PISS him off.

  34. Rowdyone says:
    September 8, 2020 at 10:18 pm

    What infuriates me the most right now is that they now know that we know (courtesy of Sundance), yet they disregard the evidence and choose to cover up the breadth of the coup attempt. Read today that Brennan was conducting his own op before the FBI initiated theirs! I know I’ve been saying this for years but institutions cannot, will not, hold themselves to account. And, again, I submit that a Presidential Commission to review all parties and all institutions is the only way that pressure can be brought to bear and at least some of the truth be exposed. Yes, it’s late in the game but if Trump loses in November the DOJ will bury this coup and burn the evidence. But if a Presidential Commission exists they will be far more exposed if they try to shut it down too.

    Reply

