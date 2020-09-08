White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Interview With Maria Bartiromo – “Additional Documents”…

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows discusses ongoing stimulus negotiations on Capitol Hill and the issues facing the Trump administration. Additionally, Meadows recaps the status of the Durham probe as it is best known to him.
“Additional documents that I’ve been able to review say that a number of the players, the Peter Strzoks, the Andy McCabes, the James Comeys, and even others in the administration previously are in real trouble because of their willingness to participate in an unlawful act and I use the word unlawful at best, it broke all kinds of protocols and at worst people should go to jail as I mentioned previously.”..
This…changes…….everything.
Just kidding, nothing will happen.
Respectfully disagree – Barr’s inaction emboldens future DOJ crime waves while actively ignoring the current wave of domestic election interference occurring in the streets daily across America.
Because of Barr, the velocity of criminality now exceeds the velocity of justice.
Just wait until Barr finishes his latest six weeks on the Marie Osmond Diet. You’re gonna see a new, fighting Bill Barr!
We owe much thanks to Marie Osmond!
First chuckle of the day. However, I am shocked, shocked I tell you…
At the very least they should all hang in a public square for TREASON. But I will settle for PRISON FOR ALL THE COUP PLOTTERS.
AMAZON: THE HAMMER IS THE KEY TO THE COUP: “THE POLITICAL CRIME OF THE CENTURY” – The American Report
https://theamericanreport.org/2020/09/04/available-at-amazon-the-hammer-is-the-key-to-the-coup-the-political-crime-of-the-century/
A quote from that link (they disabled copy and paste):
“Whistleblower Montgomery states Barack Obama, John Brennan, and James Clapper, used the HAMMER to spy on President Trump and Michael Flynn. Montgomery also asserts that Brennan and Clapper had Supreme Court Justices, (including Chief Justice John Roberts), FISA court Justices, 156 Article III judges, over one hundred members of Congress, business leaders, journalists, law firms, U. S. military officers and defense contractors under illegal surveillance.”
…..and we wonder why those who were under illegal surveillance are untrustworthy.
No doubt, Blackmail. JMHO.
Not just your humble opinion, Dixie! There are a LOT Of us who want to see this entire scheme FULLY exposed and everyone involved in it at Gitmo, if not before a firing squad for treason!
If Barr is still doing his bagpipe schtick come end of January, POTUS needs to can him and put Sidney Powell in his place – enough of this nonsense-
January 😂. You are too kind. Fire him on November 4.
Barr will not be AG in the second term of a Donald J. Trump Administration.
Im sure McCONnel will allow the senate to confirm Powell as AG…………..good luck with that.
If this were going to happen, it would have happened.
Is that like “we are either going to succeed or fail?”
Right now, it’s like: We’re going to fail. America is going to fail.
Merkin: Nonsense.
If you CHOOSE failure, that’s on YOU. NOT America.
Right now –
Right here –
………We are going to…
………! WIN WIN WIN !………
no more CRYING~
no more Whining!
We caught them ALL – POTUS is giving BARR a change to be great. if not HE WILL GET INVOLVED.
why? because SUNDANCE pointed out page 188 of the GD IG report!
READ IT!!!!! share it! or be a disinfo propagandist exposed as a LOSER
Page 188. Don’t comment or say any disinfo crap – READ PAGE 188 and SHARE it
They COMMITED FRAUD ON the 4thamendment of 16000 people at least.
Read the 2019 FISC report – word search for 16,000
All of this and the links to CTH’s actual articles are on the following website- Inform everyone why this election matters. Add more “We Knows”!
https://4thamendmentrestored.com/
TY, Whiteboard.
Durham appointed SJW Nora Hennehy to lead the coup investigation and Hennehy is the former Democrat appointed Deputy Attorney General of Connecticut who sued the gun manufacturer in the Sandy Hook school shooting along with FBI Agent Aldenbury while ignoring the Connecticut family court judge who refused to commit to teenage shooter after his mother hired a lawyer and pleaded with the judge that her son was mentally ill and dangerous. Mom was the first victim he shot and killed. I believe he shot her a dozen times. So Durham hires a SJW Democrat to investigate the FBI and DOJ Officials who tried to frame the President of the United States for a crime that not only he didn’t commit but a crime that never even happened. What result did Durham expect to get from die-hard Leftists?
Interesting. Of coarse I read some reporter from a Connecticut paper who sang her praises when she was announced as a team member… supposedly beyond reproach. We’ll see.
We have a RECORD AMOUNT OF REAL-TIME, CONTEMPORANEOUS EVIDENCE that has never before been available.
– texts
– emails
– chats
– reports
– phone calls
– GPA locations
It has been ‘available’ to Durham (and huber) for literally years…
But to prosecute, it has to be read rather than hidden and destroyed…
Less talk, more action. Why dont you go over to the senate chambers, and light a fire under their collective repub @sses, Mark.
LikeLiked by 2 people
take away their foreign aid kickbacks from ukraine.
oops, I meant “contributions for their ‘honorable’ good work…”
(congresscritters like to be called ‘honorable’ despite being lying weasels and scoundrels)
Beau – Source # 3 – Fiona Hill
Primary Sub Source – Igor
all the people in sundance’s picture above tryd to FRAME igor as the mastermind.
LikeLike
Aw heck, it’s campaign season so here goes: Lock Them Up!
Hang them high!
Great! He has Sundance’s Coup Brief!
Great ! So how do I get a copy ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
System cleaning the system is better then you getting it and beating the living SHt out of all of them in rage.
Landslide … you may have it right … look at Sundance’s emoji on this retweet👇
LikeLiked by 4 people
When the fox gnaws, smile!
😎😎😎😎
Glad you posted Sundance tweet. It was the “cool” face that I saw earlier that was a dead give-away. heheh.
We feel like cats that swallowed delicious canaries.
Sundance’s briefs taste very good right now.
Great catch! Hope this is true. However, if 100 trees fall in the forest, and lots of people are around to hear them but still pretend not to hear anything, does it really matter?
I won’t be one of the ‘pretend to not hears’ – either will you.
we are the majority. the cooperative majority eyeballing the system and sayinggggggggg ” are you sure are fixable” (taps watch)
NOW
https://4thamendmentrestored.com/
Yes, that is who’s briefs mark is referring to. Yipee!
Can you imagine Strzok’s face when listening to Mark after he himself just gave an interview? Haha
Strzok is thinking, “What documents??? what are you talking about? WHAT DOCUMENTS???? AAAHHHH ….LISA!! We need another insurance policy!!!! Whaat documents is that Meadow guy talking about?”
{{ Sounds of Rats scuttling around finding holes to hide}}
Lololol….Peter ain’t gonna sleep to—night andneither is McCabe…and Jimmy, the curtain hider.
Actually that’s what I first thought when I saw the headline….maybe Sundance’s work is being looked at.
Peter Strzok is on a book tour and says he has not been interviewed by the Durham team and does not expect any indictments.
Durham is Huber 2.0. Nothing will happen from the Department of “Just Us”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And so, it begins. Have faith — Trump’s got this. Yes He Does
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because he has it is the only reason anything will be done, and that’s why we must reelect him.
It never ceases to amaze me just how few actually have followed along and understand that this is clearly due to what a certain someone has been doing over the past few months.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows. Lot of hot air in the summer before an election. “At worst, people should go to jail” (emphasis on the words “worst” and “should”).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Never forget the corrupt left/uniparty/democrats are emboldened to interfere in the 2020 election because the current AG is too corrupt to bring anyone to justice for the 2016 domestic election interference.
That’s not an institution you cannot upend, that’s an institution continually trying to surpass previous criminality.
Never forget the corrupt left/uniparty/democrats are emboldened to interfere in the 2020 election because the current SCOTUS/FISA is too corrupt to bring the likes of Emma Sullivan, Collyer, and Amy Jackson to justice.
That too is not an institution you cannot upend, that’s an institution continually trying to extend their criminal reach, like the mafia.
“Additional documents” – is it a “Woods File” Mark?
There are good reasons for skepticism and cynicism. For the most part our government and politicians have been evil doers for decades.
However, PDT has been very public and very direct. The entire world has seen him say that they have been caught – Soetoro, Biden, Comey, Brennan, on down the list. He makes no bones about it. Then he says “we will see what happens”. That tells me something will happen. He doesn’t hype future non-events like the enemy had done.
LikeLiked by 1 person
bingo. i cling to that .
Two things I find interesting about this point in time.
1. PDT calling them out so publicly, and none of the usual pushback from the media suggesting POTUS is far off his rocker claiming such things. I think the media has finally decided to take a wait-and-see stance because they really don’t know what might happen. Or if they do, they are formulating responses to possibilities.
2. Barr taking the position that he will not do anything that might interfere with the election, which, in his mind, would be holding those accountable who interfered in the last election. By not holding them accountable, he is allowing them to continue to interfere in the next election. Just look at the number of these crooks now collecting a paycheck from some “news” organization publicly claiming their innocence? Or on another book tour.
Barr’s position is ludicrous.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, if the administration was confident in it’s position regarding reelection, there would be no sense of urgency to get people cuffed and stuffed. They can do it after the election and not have to worry about the optics of it. Is that why there’s no rush? I don’t know. But there is at least one reasonable explanation.
Tradebait,
Thanks for your optimistic posts.
PDJT is just getting warmed up..he was terrific in N.C. tonight.
Since Meadows is the Chief of Staff, to whom is he saying this to in this interview (besides Maria)? Since POTUS probably knows about the “additional documents” as well, what is the intention behind Meadows revealing this information? Is he speaking to Barr/Durham? Is he frustrated that no one has been held accountable yet? Is he giving a warning shot on the behalf of POTUS for Barr to drop the hammer? Is he letting “the players” know that more information has been discovered? I will be honest, I am not sure.
LikeLiked by 3 people
In his Labor Day presser, the hint to AG Barr that President Trump dropped was as subtle as an anvil. He fully expects prosecutions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
allin4freedom : From your lips to God’s ears. I certainly hope so.
From a Deep State point of view at worst Orange Man Bad will be gone in a little over four years. Deep State is forever. They won’t forget, and they won’t forgive. But they’re willing to wait until the storm passes. As for the separated Deep Staters (Comey, McCabe, et al) they can be sacrificed, because they’re no longer part of Deep State, just as long as they subscribe to omerta. Just my opinion.
Everybody’s talking … which means they know nothing.
Only Mr. Durham knows (as well as the few he communicates with) as to what is or isn’t happening. While I remain skeptical, I’ll wait for Durham to show his hand … until then, it’s all wishful thinking. Personally, I’d love a mid-week bombshell (without the big dawn FBI raid) that unveils a slew of indictments, leaving the swamp in stunned silence.
“Protocols” ain’t gonna cut it.
I accidentally farted in the office today…in violation of “protocols”…
My”boss” say’s I’m sleeping on the coach tonight.
LikeLike
Working at home, are we?
LikeLiked by 1 person
For the last 20 years.
The last 6 months have been normal.
Except for the farting.
Face mask didn’t help?
Sundance,
Every year Hillsdale College hosts a constitution day in DC
This year the keynote speaker will be none other than, Bill Barr and the topic is the Constitution and the Rule of Law. The event is next week on Wed the 16th in Arlington, VA.
I have a friend going to this event and has asked what question(s) should he ask.
I’m leaning on one of two questions but wanted to throw these out to you and the group for input.
#1) With the documented audit and 99 page report done by Adm Rodgers and Judge Collyer on the NSA Contractor Search query abuse where 85% of these searches were found to be illegal coupled with the fact much of this illegally acquired data was extracted, how is it possible that there are no indictments of this massive illegal surveillance on thousands of Americans?
#2) Now that the DOJ knows unequivocally that Attorneys withheld exculpatory evidence from Gen Flynn and his Attorney Sidney Powell, why has the DOJ not indicted those who knowing withheld this evidence or at least filed an ethical complaint with the state bar?
If you think there is a better question to ask let me know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d just ask him if he has updated his resume` or if he’s retiring for good in November?
Bogeyfree, here’s a question. This is based Sundance’s meeting with Aldenberg.
AG Barr, did you ever state to Durham or his investigators the “non use of evidence emanating from the political silo? If so, does that indicate that you will disregard criminal referrals from Representive Nunes and Senator Ron Johnson?
We really don’t need the spygate indictments before the election. Its seriously not worth the risk of political backfire.
Antifa is the gift that will keep on giving, all the way through the election. There is literally zero chance Biden can pull them back, or mount a political offensive against Trump’s strengths.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bth..you are very wrong…BARR got to come with indictments which will shock whole bolshevik party ….100+ days of burning and you worry about -political backfire sir you are sick !!!!! we need least 5-10 indictments !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
They have no intention of pulling them back.
https://www.intellectualtakeout.org/antifa-arent-revolutionaries-they-serve-the-powers-that-be-/
Disagree totally.
Four years of this BS and then nothing. I’m out.
At least QAnon was entertaining.
Enough talk. Indictments are needed not pontificating and empty promises that disappear into the ether.
Other than Sundance, Sidney Powell and Tom Fitton, who else is even attempting to bring justice to the criminals who are rubbing it in our faces with their book tours and TV gigs.
What happened to all the witnesses like McCabe that Lindsey Graham was going to call to “get to the bottom of things?” What happened to Ron Johnson’s subpoenas on Crossfire Hurricane and the Burisma-Hunter Biden corruption? What happened to Jim Jordon’s demand that FBI head Wray produce Joe Pientka for public testimony? NOTHING.
Time for our President to bring the Sunshine because it is painfully obvious that no one else will.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mark Meadows has been a Trump supporter from day one IMHO. He speaks clearly and when he was in Congress he always defended the rule of law. He didn’t let the Lefty interviewers undermine his words.
In this interview it appears Mark has found his true occupation. Denying the lies and deceit that the Left (Strzok) spew from their Communist networks makes me think Mark has a firm handle on what went down.
The question is does the SHTF before the election or after?
Either way, we will win. That is the spirit that drives me and hopefully many Trump supporters.
We want the perps (loose term) to be “hung” accountable but we also want our country to elect our Lion……and then when he stabilizes the country with NG and our Army if needed.
We can then indict, prosecute and convict the lying seditioners and treasoners who tried to destroy our President Elect, Our President and our Country. Of course that means we need a sweep of the House and Senate which I personally don’t see happening.
If that all fails then welcome to CWII. Stock your freezers appropriately. That and ammo will decide your fate.
Mark Meadows was not with PDJT from day one. He supported Cruz until the bitter end.
LikeLiked by 1 person
His only accomplishments thus far are
1- Solving the NASCAR noose case
2-A gift wrapped watered-down guilty plea from Clinesmith
3- Getting guilty pleas from the dangerous
parents in the college entrance exam scandal.
4- Getting an indictment on Maxwell in one day after her arrest after complaining about calling a grand jury for the Durham probe.
His failures are many:
Besides the obvious failures in the coup, its allowing Soros to go on an all out attack on the President. Starting with his army of lawyers involved with the Mueller probe. After that fizzled Soros quickly mobilized his control over the State Department (that’s on you to Pompeo) to initiate the impeachment on President Trump. Now Soros has teamed up with Bloomberg to push his most dangerous scheme yet, mail in voting.
All the while having his paid foot soldiers raid major US cities on a nightly basis.
The truth is Grenell, Tom Fitton, Sydney Powell, Sarah Carter, Bongino, Sundance, and a few House members have done 100 times more than Barr-zini. In fact Fitton and Powell have stated a number of times Lou Dobbs that Barr-zini’s DOJ and Pompeo’s State Department have worked against them in their respective cases.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As it was explained on Fox about the MN Norm Coleman-Al Franken election, there were more votes cast in 25 precincts than there were registered voters in those districts and a judge saw that, admitted that but said he could not order ballots to be “uncounted.”
Why can preventative measures be taken NOW?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is quite unnerving that U.S. elections are so vulnerable to Fraud.
Now I am not being naive, nor a U.K. lover. ( I was born in the U.K.) however the elections in the U.K. are run far more efficiently.
Of course your individual States do their own thing, but national elections could use specific guidelines.
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 1 person
As much as I want our VSGPDJT to win I believe the LEFT will never secede and my proof is the last 4 years. They are rabid animals inflicted with TDS disease. You cannot debate with them. They are brainwashed POS.
I vote for full out war on these scums of the earth and let the chips fall where they may. We have a politically controlled Judicial system. We have a politically controlled Executive system. Barr et al There is no moral standard let alone equal law being administered. But if our COC who has control over this Executive system pushes back he gets IMPEACHED? That shows you how F’ed up our situation truly is.
Look at poor General Flynnn for God sakes!!
I love our President as much as I love my country but if he doesn’t have a solid plan to stop the Left from stealing this election, which they are fully intent on doing, then we need to put them down NOW!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re behind the rest of the class.
Extra study sessions needed.
Barr: get bent
LikeLike
https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/monammysterious-destruction-evidence-related-steeles?utm_medium=social_media&utm_source=twitter_social_icon&utm_campaign=social_icons
LikeLiked by 1 person
AG Barr did you ever state to Durham or his investigators the “non use of evidence emanating from the political silo “? If so, does that indicate that criminal referrals from Nunes and Sentor Ron Johnson are to be ignored?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I see dumb people. Some of them don’t even know they’re dumb.
Or insane, for that matter.
(But the Insane Left know they’re insane, now, at least. I know, because they are calling OUR side insane. I have been calling them insane for 10 years now, and now I know they have gotten the message, because they’re using it.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hemp is a strong commodity nowadays and God loves a good knot.
LikeLike
It will be posted soon
—————————————-
___ opens a leak investigation
____ catches Jame Wolfe leaking to Buzzfeed Reporter Ali Watkins
April 3, 2017 ———— Buzz feed reports Carter Page FISA
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/alimwatkins/a-former-trump-adviser-met-with-a-russian-spy
Dec 2017 ____ SSA Dugan interviews and confronts James Wolfe about his leaking
_____ some time period between ___ and ____ the DOJ is informed of this leak investigations
___ doj releases SSA Dugans work product verfiying custody of it (03/17/17)
___ FBI (feb 2018) informs congress PSS is good – misleads Senate Judiciary
____ Woods file created to draw attention to Steele and not PSS (now that they are aware an outside entity knows the PSS told Crossfire Hurrican Team in January of 2017 it was all BULLSHIT
https://i.ibb.co/dpbZknN/weismann-woods.png”
https://4thamendmentrestored.com/
Inform ALL – everyone!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
What infuriates me the most right now is that they now know that we know (courtesy of Sundance), yet they disregard the evidence and choose to cover up the breadth of the coup attempt. Read today that Brennan was conducting his own op before the FBI initiated theirs! I know I’ve been saying this for years but institutions cannot, will not, hold themselves to account. And, again, I submit that a Presidential Commission to review all parties and all institutions is the only way that pressure can be brought to bear and at least some of the truth be exposed. Yes, it’s late in the game but if Trump loses in November the DOJ will bury this coup and burn the evidence. But if a Presidential Commission exists they will be far more exposed if they try to shut it down too.
