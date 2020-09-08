White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Interview With Maria Bartiromo – “Additional Documents”…

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows discusses ongoing stimulus negotiations on Capitol Hill and the issues facing the Trump administration. Additionally, Meadows recaps the status of the Durham probe as it is best known to him.

“Additional documents that I’ve been able to review say that a number of the players, the Peter Strzoks, the Andy McCabes, the James Comeys, and even others in the administration previously are in real trouble because of their willingness to participate in an unlawful act and I use the word unlawful at best, it broke all kinds of protocols and at worst people should go to jail as I mentioned previously.”..