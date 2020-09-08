President Trump Doubles Latino Support in Key Miami-Dade Region – Remember: “There’s Nowhere Else To Go”..

An interesting article in the Miami Herald highlights increased support within the Miami-Dade Latino community for President Trump’s re-election. The article is based around a local poll conducted September 1 through 4, and notes two-thirds of spanish speaking respondents support President Trump.
This is an important statistical development within Florida as the current ground reporting indicates President Trump has actually gained significant support since 2016 in the Miami-Dade community. Democrats need to depend on Joe Biden running-up the vote total in Miami-Dade county because the rest of the state is more favorable to Trump.
Hillary Clinton won Florida Latinos by 27 points; currently Joe Biden is only leading by 16 points. One important factor for Florida is the number of Puerto Rican residents that came into the state after Hurricane Maria, many still remain. Puerto Rican’s skew heavily toward the dependency left outlook; however, the scale of corruption in the aftermath of Maria has revealed the consistent outcome of socialist government.
The Miami Herald article is heavily tilted to favor leftist perspectives and support Biden. However, the underlying information within the article is very good news for President Trump and his supporters.
Miami Herald – […] Trump’s gains among Miami-Dade’s Hispanic voters are due in large part to his success in winning over Cuban-Americans, who in 2016 remained somewhat leery of him following his primary defeat of Miami’s Cuban-American U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. Since becoming president, Trump has paid several visits to Miami to talk about socialism, including his 2017 trip to Little Havana to sign a presidential memo toughening the federal government’s stance on Cuba’s communist government. He also chose Miami for the launch of his Latinos for Trump campaign coalition, featuring Florida’s Cuban-American Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez as co-chairwoman.
Mercedes Schlapp, a Cuban-American from Miami and senior adviser to the Trump campaign, said she is “not surprised” by the popularity of Trump’s “pro-worker, anti-socialism record.” She referred to Biden’s campaign as an “unmitigated arroz con mango” — a sticky situation — “of leftist policies and alliances” with politicians such as Democratic socialist U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.
[…] “There’s still time,” said Amandi. “But the idea that you would want to start with less support than in previous cycles in a county instrumental to the Democrats’ chances of capturing Florida is reason, I think, for concern.” (read more)
Maximo Alvarez is a Cuban immigrant whose family fled totalitarianism from both Cuba and Spain. During the RNC convention Mr. Alvarez spoke directly about candidate Joe Biden and the Democrats’ dangerous slide towards socialism and the far left. Mr. Alvarez knows personally how President Trump is fighting to keep the American dream alive.
A powerful and emotional message directly from the heart:
“There’s nowhere else to go”…
Double Latino support, triple Black support. Far behind in most polls.
I get it, I get it! I just don’t think the Uniparty gets it.
I know the polls are fake but I do data science for a living so I look at the crosstabs just to see how they are able to come up with the topline results they come up with
In pretty much every poll over the last month or two Trump is making major strides among minority voters but this is being offset by him falling further behind among white women and voters 65+. I think white women(suburban women) are the biggest segment of the hidden Trump vote. They care a lot of about social approval which is why they will say they are voting Biden to others, but secretly will vote Trump because they care more about their pocket book and safety.
Voters 65+ carried him in 2016, so one would deduce that 65+ voters are jumping ship from Trump because of COVID fear and they think Biden will handle it better. However I don’t think this is actually the case and I highly doubt Trump will lose voters 65+. This is where I believe pollsters are fudging the numbers.
Sorry I forgot to add the female demographic. The fall in the female vote is in anticipation of a “grabbing woman audio tape” Oct surprise. Could it be another Bush tape? Maybe a Steele tape? Dunno, will have to wait and see.
Yea I don’t get these women lol. Dealing with one now. We crossed paths again having been friends in high school. She lets me hammer her pretty hard on politics. She amazed that I am hardened Trump supporter because I am intelligent. It’s hard for them to grasp as the media along with big tech paints a much different picture. She’s actually got some conservative view points unless she’s telling me what I want to hear. She knows Biden is a flop but has resigned to make him anything she wants him to be. She likes AOC. It’s crazy. Still i try tho as we speak a lot. No sense of survival like a bunny in a field full of large snakes. I will keep trying. One guy I know who is more moderate and thinks that is what Joe is I offered a wager…..if Biden Doesn’t show for the debates he votes Trump and vice versa. I don’t think Biden can handle it after listening to his slurring last week. Not sure he will vote T bit maybe get him thinking. I can’t do that with the woman I mentioned earlier she already knows Joe is out to lunch. Lolol Good God we better win. Handing off power to these people is asking for trouble; especially if they cheat. Ohhh I meant when.
Trump goes after Black vote.
Dems panic to shore up the Black vote They are all in.
Meanwhile Hispanics are forgotten. The Hispanic vote is a much bigger pie.
Dems support BLM. Hey, what about Hispanics?
Trump divided and conquered.
Trump maneuvered democrats into defeating themselves. What a great military mind!
May I plagiarize your statement and add but one letter?
“Trump maneuvered democrats into defeCating themselves.”
Absolutely!!! Will the DNC have time to build up the L(squared)M (Latino Lives Matter) movement? Big difference in total votes (~30%+ Hispanic compared to ~12% Black)
I think Florida is a shoe in for Trump. As is Ohio(despite the Rassumussen poll showing Hiden up 4).
I just got done with a 2 week road trip driving across the country. I drove through 34 states. The ONLY place I saw more Biden signs than Trump signs was in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Lots of Biden support there. Every other location I went through there was far more Trump support than Biden support. Yes some places had a lot of BLM support without Biden support joining it, so I am guessing those are Biden supporters, but there is no enthusiasm for Slow Joe. I drove through Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania and it was a constant conga line of Trump support throughout all those states. Even in places like NYC there was zero support for Biden/Harris.
Great story. If President Trump supporters weren’t so worried about their properties being destroyed, the number of Trump signs would triple!
That’s good to hear. What’s with the Massholes?
Nothing like being enthusiastic for a senile soros puppet (who wasn’t real swift before he got dementia).
Cape Cod democrats are the breed of democrats who believe politics should only be for the elites by the elites
Snobbery and smugness sums it up
40 years ago Cape Cod was more Conservative. The Kennedy’s were tolerated not embraced.
Not to mention the almost daily Caravans and Boat Parades all over. I have yet to see any of these for Joe Hiden.
When one lives on the city border in these Democrat midwestern cities that are potentially exposed to a BLM flare-up, people are a bit more guarded promoting President Trump with signs in their yards. My wife commented about the 6 Biden signs that recently went up in our community and no Trump signs. I asked her to look for homes flying the American flag and we promptly passed ~20 homes with the American flags flying. Silent majority. Interestingly, I never saw a house with a Biden sign flying the American flag.
Clever!
Mercedes called Joe Hidens campaign “arroz con mango” jajajajajajajaaaaa
Awesome latino Trump supporter we making sure that we Re-elect our president Trump
against corrupt porpaganda joe Biden,
I love the replies from dumbfounded Libs to this tweet . They “just don’t understand how this could happen”. LOL.
Trump has God on his side, because Trumps on Gods side. That’s why he’ll win.
In God we trust; all others MUST VOTE.
This wouldn’t be happening if Dopey Joe picked a Hispanic female to be his running mate instead of Kamela . . . and the sad part is, Beto O’Rourke would have gladly taken the job.
😅😂🤣😁
hahahahaha!!!!!!
And you just KNOW the Dems actually gave this some serious thought. But went with option B: A “black” woman who’s not quite black.
Pivot from fake black to fake mexican. Brilliant!
We’re all gonna come together and take this country back from those who want to destroy it. Period!
The blue collar billionaire got there working with common sense real people, the kind that formally aligned with the democrats … until the democrats drifted off into la.la land, untethered to reality. The common sense people can smell a con and Biden/Harris are history.
“Puerto Rican’s skew heavily toward the dependency left outlook; however, the scale of corruption in the aftermath of Maria has revealed the consistent outcome of socialist government.”
I heard they at least had the smarts to kick AOC’s ideas out.
Puerto Rico Democratic boss: Party ‘cannot support’ AOC/Velazquez status bill
by Rafael Bernal
4 Sep 2020
https://thehill.com/latino/515193-puerto-rico-democratic-boss-party-cannot-support-aoc-velazquez-status-bill
How many times do people have to see the polls are fake before they realize the polls are fake? Will take a Trump landslide to prove it. OK, coming right up.
Really think the Trump campaign’s ground game is part of this. It didn’t stop because of the Chinese flu, just kept on going. 🤔
From the number of flags and yard signs I see around here,
Trump / Pence are in first place by a landslide
Garage / Yard Sales come in second
Slo Joe and the Ho are in a distant third place
yep, and it is not just a lone Trump/Pence sign in the yard…. it is multiple signs, flags, banners!
A Trump – Back the Blue Boat Parade in south Florida over this past weekend saw one Donald Trump Jr. in attendance. As you can see here there were a lot of Latino boaters involved. As shown in the first few minutes on one ship the deplorable Roger Stone and his wife can be seen standing up in front.
This Utube video currently has 3,200+ likes and 119 dislikes.
There is something more here that is pretty simple. President Trump did not get along with Trudeau. It was obvious. Canada had to be brought into the trade agreement kicking and screaming, like a spoiled brat. But he surprised a great many people by getting along beautifully with Amlo. Once the trade representatives laid out the benefits of the USMCA to Amlo, he jumped at it like a drowning man grabs a lifeline. An income source other than drugs was probably a strong enticement. President Trump treated Mexico, and it’s socialist elected leader, with respect. Mexico was treated like an equal. You cannot tell me that was not noticed!
Good point. And don’t think that all “Mexico Mexicans” support the “Central American Mexicans” they way the Democrats/White-privledged Liberals think they do.
Mexicans in Mexico probably welcome the opportunity that USMCA is going to produce. They love their country and want prosperity just like everyone else. Central American illegal immigrants take jobs from Mexican citizen, hence why they help them move along, northward.
I think it’ll have a big impact.
Yep, Florida is pretty solid TRUMP country.
In my lil town – it’s all Trump, Trump, Trump. SIgns, Flags, Billboards even. Quite a few local business owners even pushing Trump in ads on their commercial vehicles.
Still, we all know it pays to stay vigilant – we no longer have the luxury of apathy if we want to keep our country safe from the Communist slide.
Im going to guess that you’re not in the Miami-Dade area, and probably not Orlando area, either. Panhandle, maybe?
IMO, FL Latinxs have little to gain from a vote for Joe Biden OR Kamala Harris, and MUCH to lose.
And, the FURTHER LEFT (towards Socialism) that the Dem Party is dragged by Bernie, AOC, and others, the MORE those Latinxs (particularly those from Cuba) should actually FEAR a Biden/Harris administration.
But, that’s FL.
How is President Trump trending among Hispanics in TX, AZ, NM, or CA? They are more likely to be of Mexican or Central American descent. Are THEY having reservations about voting Biden? Will THEY help us win in those states? (I know a Trump win in CA is out of the question, but we CANT write off those other state)
