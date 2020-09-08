President Trump Delivers Remarks Upon Departure – Video…

President Trump delivers remarks from joint base Andrews as he departs for a 3:00pm event in Florida to discuss environmental accomplishments by the administration. [Video Below, Transcript will Follow]

3 Responses to President Trump Delivers Remarks Upon Departure – Video…

  1. A Fortified City says:
    September 8, 2020 at 1:48 pm

    Good job, Great job Mr. President. He’s picking up right where he left off yesterday. Same demeanor, same encouraging posture. He walks through the fake news press like fresh plowed dirt you gotta love it .

  2. crossthread42 says:
    September 8, 2020 at 1:49 pm

    OUR President!

    LAW & ORDER

    Not ONE Biden sign too be seen here, in My area(s)..

  3. Sentient says:
    September 8, 2020 at 1:54 pm

    Meanwhile Biden travels far … to Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania. Can’t go more than an hour from his basement.

