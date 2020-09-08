President Trump Delivers Remarks on Environmental Accomplishments in Florida – 3:00pm Livestream…

Posted on September 8, 2020 by

President Trump will deliver remarks on the success of the White House support for Florida environmental projects from the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum.  The anticipated start time is 3:00pm ET.  Livestream Links Below:

White House Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream

.

.

This entry was posted in Big Government, Donald Trump, Election 2020, Environmentalism, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

14 Responses to President Trump Delivers Remarks on Environmental Accomplishments in Florida – 3:00pm Livestream…

  1. Richie says:
    September 8, 2020 at 3:26 pm

    So much more could be accomplished by Trump if he didnt have to spend as much time/effort draining the swamp. That being said, I look forward to the post highlighting Bill Barrs role in the coup effort. Lots of supporting evidence to back it up now.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. retiredseabee says:
    September 8, 2020 at 3:28 pm

    Does anyone know if there are Latinos/Hispanics on Hiden’s campaign staff?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. fobdangerclose says:
    September 8, 2020 at 3:29 pm

    Is withholding evidence of a Federal crime itself a crime or is the person guilty of being a co-conspirator?

    Like

    Reply
  4. nckhawk says:
    September 8, 2020 at 3:34 pm

    “Preserving the awesome majesty of God’s great creation”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. dobegirl says:
    September 8, 2020 at 3:36 pm

    Thank you President Trump. This was badly needed, here in Florida.
    I, and my friends, are with you all the way.
    We’re so proud of you and everything you have done for this great country of ours.
    And governor DeSantis is a fantastic governor.

    Like

    Reply
  6. dobegirl says:
    September 8, 2020 at 3:36 pm

    Thank you President Trump. This was badly needed, here in Florida.
    I, and my friends, are with you all the way.
    We’re so proud of you and everything you have done for this great country of ours.
    And governor DeSantis is a fantastic governor.

    Like

    Reply
  7. dobegirl says:
    September 8, 2020 at 3:36 pm

    Thank you President Trump. This was badly needed, here in Florida.
    I, and my friends, are with you all the way.
    We’re so proud of you and everything you have done for this great country of ours.
    And governor DeSantis is a fantastic governor.

    Like

    Reply
  8. dobegirl says:
    September 8, 2020 at 3:37 pm

    Thank you President Trump. This was badly needed, here in Florida.
    I, and my friends, are with you all the way.
    We’re so proud of you and everything you have done for this great country of ours.
    And governor DeSantis is a fantastic governor.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s