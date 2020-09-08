President Trump Delivers Remarks on Environmental Accomplishments in Florida – 3:00pm Livestream…

President Trump will deliver remarks on the success of the White House support for Florida environmental projects from the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum. The anticipated start time is 3:00pm ET. Livestream Links Below:
White House Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream
.
.
So much more could be accomplished by Trump if he didnt have to spend as much time/effort draining the swamp. That being said, I look forward to the post highlighting Bill Barrs role in the coup effort. Lots of supporting evidence to back it up now.
Does anyone know if there are Latinos/Hispanics on Hiden’s campaign staff?
AOC
does she count?
Thank you,
Without the seabees in I-Corp 1966 to 1969 when we were there
1. No beer hauled unless the seabees fixed the roads to Ka Shan and Lang Veigh
2. When I could not find the tech parts we needed for sensor install in Laos, they would help “aquire it seabee methods aka back fence type
3. The bunkers at Lang Veigh they built out lasted thesmall amphib Russian tanks firing point blank and spinning around up top to no success.
That and we did learn not to play poker with the best.
“com-sha” is the nautical term we use to borrow stuff with no intention of returning it. LOL
Is withholding evidence of a Federal crime itself a crime or is the person guilty of being a co-conspirator?
If it falls under “aiding and abetting” it is.
“Preserving the awesome majesty of God’s great creation”
Thank you President Trump. This was badly needed, here in Florida.
I, and my friends, are with you all the way.
We’re so proud of you and everything you have done for this great country of ours.
And governor DeSantis is a fantastic governor.
