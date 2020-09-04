Friday September 4th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Doubting Thomas
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
Don’t believe your doubts. Believe God’s Word.
Said our Lord: “Whither I go ye know, and the way ye know” (John 14:4).
Said Thomas: “We know NOT whither Thou goest, and how can we know the way?” (Verse 5).
Who was right? Of course our Lord was right. He knows us better than we know ourselves. But Thomas, believing his doubts rather than his Lord, found himself not merely questioning, but contradicting Christ Himself.
The trouble was that Thomas was thinking on a lower level than was our Lord. Thomas was thinking only in terms of locality and method, while our Lord had persons in mind. All through these pre-crucifixion chapters of John, our Lord appears to be occupied with thoughts about His Father, He had not been talking about going to heaven, but of going to the Father (13;1; 14:12). Nor had He referred to moral conduct or theological dogma when He said, “the way ye know”. Rather He had referred to Himself, who alone could gain for Thomas an entrance to the Father. “No man cometh unto the Father,” He said, “but by Me” (14:6).
So our Lord was right. Thomas did know whither Christ was going: “to the Father.” And he did know Christ, the way. Had Thomas, rather than our Lord, been right, Thomas would have been a lost soul but, only a few hours later, in our Lord’s hallowed prayer to His Father, He was to say: “This is life eternal, that they might know Thee, the only true God, and Jesus Christ, whom Thou has sent” (John 17:3).
We must be careful about criticizing Thomas too severely, for while he was apt to look on the dark side of things he was also ready to give his life for his Lord. Of all the apostles, it was he alone who said, when the Lord proposed to go to Judaea shortly before His crucifixion, “Let us also go, that we may die with Him” (John 11:16).
At our Lord’s resurrection, however, we again find Thomas believing his doubts, in fact, defending them, as he says: “Except I shall… put my finger into the print of the nails, and thrust my hand into His side, I will not believe” (John 20:25). But when, “after eight days,” he was invited to do just that — as he stood in the very presence of Him who is “the resurrection and the life”, he repented the folly of his unbelief and exclaimed, “My Lord and my God!” (Verse 28).
Lesson: Don’t believe your doubts. Believe what God says.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/doubting-thomas/
John 14:4 And whither I go ye know, and the way ye know. 5 Thomas saith unto him, Lord, we know not whither thou goest; and how can we know the way?
John 13:1 Now before the feast of the passover, when Jesus knew that his hour was come that he should depart out of this world unto the Father, having loved his own which were in the world, he loved them unto the end.
John 14:12 Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that believeth on me, the works that I do shall he do also; and greater works than these shall he do; because I go unto my Father.
John 14:6 Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.
John 17:3 And this is life eternal, that they might know thee the only true God, and Jesus Christ, whom thou hast sent.
John 11:16 Then said Thomas, which is called Didymus, unto his fellowdisciples, Let us also go, that we may die with him.
John 20:25 The other disciples therefore said unto him, We have seen the Lord. But he said unto them, Except I shall see in his hands the print of the nails, and put my finger into the print of the nails, and thrust my hand into his side, I will not believe.
John 20:28 And Thomas answered and said unto him, My Lord and my God.
If you want to smile, listen. One of the happiest instrumentals ever (IMHO) from Poco:
And if anyone has a Poco favorite, please post it.
absolute favorite ♥️
Poco: What Do People Know
One of many favorites of theirs.
🙂
I thought you might enjoy that one, Garrison. 😀
Anyone here having issues with the U.S. Postal Service? I mailed a 5 pound box to a friend 35 miles away on Monday, about noon. ETA on receipt was Thursday!
The usual tracking updates are not being done, so I do not know what facility it is at in the system.It is not there yet. On Wednesday and Thursday, i received one notice that it would be arriving late.
Yesterday I recall that there was a HUGE pile of outgoing boxes, letters, etc. on one side of the counter. that would only be normal around Christmas It was like nothing was picked up since sometime the previous week. The chute at the self-serve machine was locked or jammed as well.
Yes, our community mailbox was damaged so they are refusing to deliver anything to our street address, even packages. I live in Cali.
Numerous outlets reporting that the Portland shooter was killed tonight in Seattle, after being hunted by the Fugitive Task Force.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/09/03/michael-reinoehl-portland-shooting-suspect-killed/5713274002/
Good riddance.
The little turd had his interview played on Vice TV tonite, hope he said: “Bye, Mom”. Sic sempre stercores.
I would have preferred he be taken alive. That way the persons who supplied the handgun to a felon could also have been tracked down.
Someone is paying for airfares, accommodation and firearms. These are the true villains. Their foot soldiers are just “useful idiots”.
Think about it. These domestic terrorists are not taking shields, explosives or firearms on those flights. They are supplied on arrival.
Truly evil persons are behind this, and they are good at what they do. They have achieved what LE has failed to do: they have infiltrated the Antifa network, and they know which crazies to give those firearms to. And the method of delivery appears one on one, not through normal Antifa riot equipment distribution systems.
This level of sophistication indicates a state actor.
And don’t let the door hit him where the good Lord split him.
. . . but deliver us from the Evil One.
A little note about the phrase above for anyone not familiar with the whole story.
The translation into English from the Aramaic/Syriac, Greek, Church Slavonic, etc. in the Orthodox Christian practice is usually (or has been!) traditionally rendered as “from the Evil One” rather than just the words “from evil” for the ending of the Lord’s Prayer. (This has been handed down by our Forefathers in the Faith since the time of the Holy Apostles.)
The practice in the Orthodox Christian Church is that a Priest or Bishop (I can’t remember if this includes a Deacon) when present at a Service, will say this next part at the end of the Lord’s Prayer because these were our Savior’s words:
“For Thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit, now and ever, and unto the ages of ages.” (making the Sign of the Cross)
Followed by the Reader: “Amen”
If a Priest or Bishop is not present at the Service, then the layman who is praying at home or the tonsured Reader at a Reader’s Service will say the following:
“Through the prayers of our holy fathers, Lord Jesus Christ our God, have mercy on us. Amen.”
I pray this as a layman.
🙂
Lynyrd Skynyrd in the UK, 1976. This is a professionally produced performance video made to a higher standard than the band’s other videos. This production pays particular attention to the back-up singers, focusing especially on Jo Jo Billingsley who really finds her moment in this performance.
Hard to believe this was so long ago . . .
Don’t let that flag touch the ground . . .
Just notice Youtube put a Wells Fargo add in the middle of this. Sorry. Just now noticed.
‘My Kin………….whoa Dixie!’ (Thank you Mr. Garrison Hall, sir, how appropriate for me today……….appreciate that goodie!)
I needed this too. 😉
For those who don’t know, Sweet Home Alabama was written as a response to Neil Young’s two attempts with his songs Southern Man where he smeared everyone in the South as a racist and, a year later, Alabama where he smeared everyone in Alabama specifically. The three who wrote the song (Van Zant, Rossington and King) weren’t from Alabama but were so…disturbed…by Young’s songs they wrote Sweet Home Alabama and as members of Lynyrd Skynyrd rode it right to the bank. I hope someone puts a copy of Skynyrd’s recording in his coffin.
Great info, czaro, I just learned something.
Something Hollywood would rather have us forget.
Cold anger.
It’s still anger on my part.
Absolutely correct, sir, on all points made………..
Father ,we thank you that your hand is upon our president mightily,we cover him with the precious shed blood of Jesus Christ,and decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over him and his family..Let the fire of your glory surround them and that no witchcraft,no voodoo,no hex,no vex,no curse no power,no principality and no demon in hell shall prosper against them.Father we ask that you dispatch legions of your warring angelic hosts to destroy every plot and plan of the enemy.Father let your anointing rest strongly upon him at all times and our nation is brought totally back to you.Father ,we praise you,we glorify you in the name above all names ,Jesus Christ,King of Kings,Lord of Lords and soon to return Messiah,Amen.
I really like mashups
Great music tonight (today)!
Prayer of Saint Ioannikios the Great (+ 846)
My hope is the Father, my refuge the Son, my protection the Holy Spirit. O Holy Trinity, glory to Thee.
“Lord! Thou, Whose love to us infinitely surpasses the love of every father, of every mother, of the tenderest wife, have mercy upon us!”
From “My Life in Christ” by Saint John of Kronstadt
I also really like genre crossovers. Pour me another.
“An’ I catch ya comin’ roun’ my way I’m gonna serve it to you
And that ain’t whatcha wanna hear but that’s what I’ll do”
LikeLiked by 1 person
360 band
hamish stuart ♥️ (average white band
steve ferrone (average white band , and replaced 🙁drummer stan lynch for tom petty
and molly duncan who recently passed away ..
I’m not on Twitter so:
James: I was very sorry to read that your father, Gail Peyton Woods, (died in 1960 after routine surgery. His death was tragically too soon after all the horrors he’d endured and all his years of sacrifice during the brutal war.
It must have been a very tough time for you when you were only 13 years old. I suspect your father is proud of his tough and intelligent son. Supporting President Trump in California is not as horrible as what your father endured but it also takes considerable courage.
