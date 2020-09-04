Flynn Case Update: Defense, DOJ and Amicus Agree on Expedited Resolution Schedule…

The DOJ and Michael Flynn defense attorney Sidney Powell have filed a joint status report and motion for expedited hearing with Judge Emmet Sullivan. [pdf available here] According to the filing the DOJ and defense have conferred with the Sullivan appointed amicus (Gleeson) who will respond to the motion to dismiss by September 11th.

Following the Sept. 11th amicus briefing, the DOJ and defense will jointly respond and that should end the need for further briefings and replies. As a consequence the proposed date for court appearance, and hopeful final disposition, are: Sept: 23, 24, 28, 29.

Here’s the motion:

.

