Flynn Case Update: Defense, DOJ and Amicus Agree on Expedited Resolution Schedule…

The DOJ and Michael Flynn defense attorney Sidney Powell have filed a joint status report and motion for expedited hearing with Judge Emmet Sullivan. [pdf available here] According to the filing the DOJ and defense have conferred with the Sullivan appointed amicus (Gleeson) who will respond to the motion to dismiss by September 11th.
Following the Sept. 11th amicus briefing, the DOJ and defense will jointly respond and that should end the need for further briefings and replies. As a consequence the proposed date for court appearance, and hopeful final disposition, are: Sept: 23, 24, 28, 29.
Here’s the motion:
.
Does anyone want to start a betting pool on this? Does anyone know the odds on this in Las Vegas?
Can’t bet American politics in Las Vegas
But can you bet on American Politics if you go through or are based in Monte Carlo or a Mayfair private casino or other gambling establishment overseas?
Yes, In Europe esp England, you can bet on virtually everything as long as the bookies have a betting line up!
Hell i live in Vegas and you can’t do much of anything….tourism is -97%. Sissy boy has done his job to destroy our state. Sissy boy=Sisolak
He’s doing a job on you Nevadans, almost like he’s taking instructions from your neighbor to the west.
Well, we have become California East……..
President Trump told BARR to get this done ASAP…there are more things important in
the pipeline that dealing with this nonsense from this judge!!!! Any questions???
President Trump being the Leader that he is!!!
If the deep state has naked pictures of Judge Sullivan or they have sent him pictures of Scalia with that pillow over his head, this will drag out longer.
Maybe President Trump has those said pictures!
Maybe they have pictures of Judge Sullivan holding the pillow over Scalia’s face.
What’s there to bet on? It’s clear Sullivan will try to shaft Flynn somehow and it’s bogus. My guess is that he’ll deny the petition to withdraw the guilty verdict and try to sentence Flynn, but we’ll see.
I ain’t holding my breath.
Our judiciary, much like the rest of our corrupt government, is FUBAR.
With you. I remain a pessimist that this will be resolved before the election. They have not taken it this far to fall just short of the goal line.
Sullivan hired Gleeson for a reason and it wasn’t to dismiss the case. It was to demonstrate Gleason AND Sullivan don’t think it should be dismissed so Sullivan isn’t hanging out there on his own. It was kicked back to them from the higher court to drag it out even further. We’ve already been shown not to expect fair mindedness.
I am with you on that.
I’ll take it as a good thing that there is a somewhat timely schedule whether they decide to screw him or not.
It would be so much simpler to just have Sullivan carted off to the funny farm.
friends of obama
Good. Let Sullivan save face and dismiss, or else.
He is not allowed
This joint motion was filed with dispatch. That I can tell you.
LikeLiked by 6 people
So how long after will Sullivan hold his decision?
I will believe it when the dismissal occurs.
I’m betting he either:
Rejects the motion and proceeds with case OR (at best) STALLS until after the election
I say he sentences Flynn. These bastards are on full panic mode over Trumps reelection. And Obama’s fate. I say Flynn ends up at scotus or new trial.
Sulliedvan will sentence Gen. Flynn on 9/11 right after the meeting/filings with DOJ/Flynn to rub it in….
Just before he retires?
sullivan can stall as long as he likes.
I’ve had a Federal District court case take almost 3 years after trial to get a decision. (politically difficult for the Judge)
Agreed. And right after PDJT wins (3 Nov) Flynn should appeal to SCOTUS.
pure ego on this. He should be removed from the bench.
And his law license canceled.
Pension handed over to Gen. Flynn.
Oh, I like the thought. But can a federal judge be sued in civil court for his actions on the bench?
I’m not sure he’s smart enough to be so ego driven (see Eric Holder). Judge Sullivan is being told what to do/asked to delay. There can be no doubt about that. He is a judge, so he must have some sense of things and nobody in their right mind would take the approach he has unless there was something afoot. It is a tragedy that our judiciary has been infiltrated with politics or, in the case of John Roberts, infiltrated with an overblown sense of self – “I can dictate what’s best for America to keep everyone happy.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think the Lawfare group is ghost-writing every legal document that Sullivan files. Sullivan is just a mouthpiece for Biden/Obama/coup plotters, etc.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Roberts court is a travesty of the highest order. Roberts intrudes into politics while decrying President Trump when he states – correctly – that judges are political beasts.
Ego, maybe. But I think the driving force to stall is the deep state. Flynn knows where all the bodies are buried and the last thing the DS wants is for Flynn to be free to talk before the election.
how about agreeing to give General Flynn the still-withheld form 302 and other exculpatory “get Flynn” records?
The purpose of having a crooked, political appellate court, and the headquarters of ‘government’ in DC, is to protect the ‘government’ from conviction for their criminality, bribe-taking, abuses, congressional malfeasance… The approach of having government agency headquarters dispersed around the country would require ALL the APPELLATE circuits to be corrupted with dishonest judges, which would take a while, and be such a hard task that even the fake news would oppose.
The corrupt Amicus will brief. Sidney and tne DOJ will give a short 10 minute statement.
The corrupt Sullivan will then take 6 weeks to think about it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
To be fair, there’s a lot of new content on Netflix these days.
About two weeks is normal
You’re not using “normal” and “Sullivan” in the same sentence, are you?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fair enough, but L4grasshopper actually used “Sullivan” and “think” in the same sentence.
“Following the Sept. 11th amicus briefing, the DOJ and defense will jointly respond and that should end the need for further briefings and replies.”
“should” and what actually may happen are two different things. It is an event that will occur in the future, so since it has not happened yet there is still some uncertainty to what will actually take place.
Never underestimate the ability of “Lawfare” to twist the current status of our judicial system into an ever more twisted, grotesque manifestation of what our Founders envisioned.
I just wish I could understand why the Deep-State/Obama-Clinton Crime Cartel/Lawfare have fought this so hard.
Sullivan is not doing this because he’s crazy. He’s doing it because he works for the above.
But why is it so important? Flynn is never going to Jail. Losing this conviction should have been a minor loss to the Deep State/Obama-Clinton Crime Cartel/Lawfare…why have they fought so hard to stop it?
Have asked the smart people on this board before; never got a plausible answer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Flynn cannot talk about the case until it is dismissed. He has lots of information concerning the intelligence agencies. They don’t want him to stump for Trump and tell what he knows right before the election.
LikeLiked by 2 people
But there is no gag order on Flynn. Seems that maybe he’s not talking because it wouldn’t be wise?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wouldn’t say a word until this travesty is over.
Even then, I wouldn’t doubt that he would be a target from some state or local DA somewhere.
Flynn is not under any gag order, even if he was he could “leak” whatever he knows.
I keep reading this as the reason why they keep Flynn in limbo and it does not make any sense.
He is under no gag order. Obviously he doesn’t want to call Sullivan a crook and a fool–just yet. Or even say he was railroaded, but Barr has already done that for him, with a strong nudge from Sydney Powell.
You say: “He has lots of information concerning the intelligence agencies…”
Well, that’s probably Top Secret and he can’t talk to the public about that even when the case is over. Surely he is talking to Durham about it. Durham damn well better be asking.
Perhaps he can be more open about the Railroad Job Weismann put on him after his case is dismissed….but he can’t say it any more forcefully than Sydney Powell has already said in in her filings.
I just think there is more going on, but I don’t know what.
I hope he’s saving it for his book.
he IS A KEY WITNESS TO CRIMES INVOLVING CORR UPT DOJ FBI..at least that.
keep this is mind when considering why the DOJ under BARR has done very little to move this mountain from his shoulders.
keep this is mind too.
Mike pence and thus TRUMP will have a huge amount of egg on their faces by not defending LTGEN Flynn…merely hand waving him off to the KNOWN WOLVES. This injures at least pence…it boils down to Pence’s credibility and intelligence and his private agenda.
its frustrating to acknowledge these realities but three things are true.
flynn held under a cloud past the election satisfies
the corrupt radical corruptors… that includes Sullivan and the fisa court fraudsters.
the doj both former and present.. including the large group at FBI
and this administration.
clear eyed…with facts…flynn’s continued persecution whether intended or not at initiation 4 years ago…is a benefit to all parties.
NOW YOU KNOW THE TRUE CHARACTER AND NOBLE HEROIC INVINCIBLE NATURE OF
SIDNEY POWELL.
she dared to do the right thing and against ALL ODDS has performed nothing short of excellent and solid work on of a corruptly charged criminally manipulated decorated combat military officer off exemplary record!!
when the dust settles..
Flynn will have his time
prepare to be rattled about this administration. it’s not going to age well.
that’s just the reality.
so…we pray… for proper restored honor.
I’m hopeful it’s possible…
God Bless America
I’m not a smart person, just one with an opinion.
It’s not a minor loss to drop the case against Flynn. If the case is dropped, Flynn could step back into the Trump administration and turn the tables on all the co-conspirators. Their goal is to ensure Flynn is so wrecked by their efforts that he can never again be a threat. He’s one of the guys who knows where all the bodies are buried, so to speak, so they wrapped him up in a legal web of lies, using their media armies to broadcast the lies day after day after day. He’s also being used as an example – if you’re for Trump, we’re going to wreck your freaking life forever. In an official position, Flynn could wreck their lives, with full justification and evidence of their treason. He’s also against all the things the Democrats and Never Trumpers are for: globalization, Islamic extremism, Communist China… (I garnered from listening to him speak). He is an enemy of the state, according to the #resistance-coward-traitor-POS people like Pelosi the salon wrecker.
They want to show the world that they can take down a powerful military man. But, I’m thinking they had no idea just how much Integrity and Faith General Flynn has. They couldn’t roll him!! And God is with General Flynn, so all their efforts will be in vain. God will restore General Flynn like God restored Job, and there’s nothing these evil POS #resistance people can do about it because #GodWins.
Right. General Flynn has Jesus and Sydney Powell. 😂
Lawfare/DerpStank are genuinely evil and so obsessed with their own agendas, they can’t see the forest for the trees. When one thinks, as they do, that it’s better to rule in Hell than serve in Heaven, one has clearly lost sight of the fact that they’re choosing to wind up in Hell.
You asked ‘smart people’ before, so I didn’t respond.
General Flynn is not bound by a gag order, so could (and perhaps has) reveal kickbacks from the Iran unmarked cash, other corruption, the actual perfidy of the benghazi scheme, and other obama/biden/hillary criminality. Flynn likely knows who is an obama plant in the military, and who is reliable, which he could always advise PDJT if asked. So ‘blocking him’ doesn’t seem like a reason.
Here are my thoughts:
1. General Flynn is hated by obama people, who want to destroy him. So that is a driving force.
2. The dems ,+’deep state’ which owns the government, want to hamper PDJT and any other ‘outsiders’. They need to demonstrate to competent, honest, talented people that they can be attacked with fake prosecution and destroyed financially if they accept appointments in, or side with, the Trump administration. This is already a significant problem for PDJT, which forces him to rely on emplaced SES such as the vindimens, limits his effectiveness at rooting out corruption, and slows accomplishing his goals.
3. PDJT must be denied any apparent “win”, at all cost.
Lawfare works very hard to “inform” their base that 1) there was Russian collusion, 2) Mueller/Weissman were prevented from FULLY reporting it, but if you read the report with your eyes crossed, by candlelight, you, too, can see the cover-up. Flynn’s dismissal is a profound rebuttal to Mueller’s investigation, and they want to “keep hope alive,” hope that their side will at least win in the history books, Marxist version.
But why is it so important? Flynn is never going to Jail. Losing this conviction should have been a minor loss
I don’t subscribe to the idea that it’s because of things Flynn might know or say….
Flynn could talk at any time if he wanted to….he chooses (wisely) not to say anything.
IMO losing this conviction would NOT be considered a “minor loss”.
This is about protecting the “legitimacy” of the Mueller investigation.
As Crossfire-Hurricane crumbles day by day with literally every new document revealed…
Inevitably The Mueller investigation itself will be next.
Flynn was Mueller’s biggest and most significant “fish”.
Losing Flynn would deal a huge blow.
Flynn is never going to Jail……NOW.
Because the DOJ wants to dismiss the case.
It seems by his in-court outburst in DEC 2018, Sullivan was definitely planning on jailing him.
Which leads to my second reason for the fight…..
Flynn would have been convicted of a Federal Crime, which would make it impossible for him to serve in the administration again (if POTUS would want to bring him back).
Where’s the original 302?
I hope this “judge” doesn’t try to pull another dirty trick out of his azzzz.
By the way, Democrats are scamming their voters by offering a senile candidate that doesn’t qualify for the job. Senility is a DQ.
Their voters are being scammed.
I spend time on Seeking Alpha – for investors – who you’d think would be smarter than the average. I’m shocked at how many there HATE our POTUS. It makes no sense to me. Apparently for many electing a senile president is better than having DJT who took our economy to all time highs. Truly irrational.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The problem is that Senility is a DQ. Biden doesn’t qualify for the job he is running for.
It’s scam. They will replace him.
He is a place holder for somebody
It’s a scam
I know – the man obviously can’t do the job but so many still say they think Joe will fix everything to their liking. It’s crazy!
LikeLike
Imagine having a 15 year old candidate for President and hiding his age from the voters?
Imagine going out of their way to protect that secret to keep the scam going.
That’s pretty much what they are doing. Scamming people. Yep! Their own voters. Treating them like idiots. Lying to them, hiding the truth.
Biden is pre-qualified for the 25th Amendment.
t should be unconstitutional for a presidential candidate to already be disqualifiable under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution. If demented joe is so incapaciated that he cannot appoint cabinet members to disqualify him, would the vote of cabinet members be valid?
PerhapsPDJT’s current Cabinet could declare Biden unqualified-demented, and substitute Mike Pence as heels-up-harris’s running mate, while still staying on the GOP ticket? /s
It’s no surprise really. If your leaders were Beta males Obama and Biden, you’d probably be seeking Alpha too. 😉
Well it was such a “small time” case, they didn’t see the need to maintain the original 302s. Sarcasm intended.
I hope Sydney is not making a mistake forgoing responding to any additional amicus curiae.
But, she has put the onus SQUARELY on Judge Sullivan. No need to draw anything out. She is ready for a ruling. Puts Sullivan on the spot to either prolong or end the case.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At this point, I believe they hope to force either a decision inconsistent with the Fokker case that they again might try a repeat at the Ct. App. where the prior decision indicated a potentially different outcome, or an actual decision to dismiss.
The whole purpose of the delays is to cover for the Demoncrats/#Resistance until after the election, which is why they are panicked out of their minds and are encouraging the violence across our country, trying to force mail in voting with the COVID Scamdemic, and putting a strawman who obviously has Alzheimer’s (or he’s a great actor!) into the limelight in order to get one of their favorite puppets, Kamala, in the oval office. OBVIOUSLY, they’ve got something on Sullivan. No sane Judge would be doing this. If Sullivan doesn’t do what the Democrat puppetmasters tell him to do, his axx is grass. So why isn’t anyone investigating who might have a gun to Sullivan’s head?
Asking for a friend.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Kamala gets in it will be a great shame. The first woman president should have been Phyllis Schlafly; Mother, scholar, fighter for freedom. If Churchill had a sister..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lou Dobbs and Tom Fitton just trashed the Barr-zini/Durham investigation. They predict nothing before the election.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sigh…I suppose they’d all just be more comfortable if the case disappeared under the rug.
Yeah, we all know that…we’ve accepted that fact. It’s about getting Trump re-elected and fighting the gaslighting and feverish voter fraud we are goi g to see.
I thought Sundance told us that, which he learned from his hero-like quest into the corrupt, dangerous deepstate…
The whole purpose of the delays is to cover for the Demoncrats/#Resistance until after the election, which is why they are panicked out of their minds and are encouraging the violence across our country, trying to force mail in voting with the COVID Scamdemic, and putting a strawman who obviously has Alzheimer’s (or he’s a great actor!) into the limelight in order to get one of their favorite puppets, Kamala, in the oval office. OBVIOUSLY, they’ve got something on Sullivan. No sane Judge would be doing this. If Sullivan doesn’t do what the Democrat puppetmasters tell him to do, his axx is grass. So why isn’t anyone investigating who might have a gun to Sullivan’s head?
I would be content if ALL Sullivan does is run the clock. Hopefully, he will not get greedy and try to score a touchdown.
Retired Magistrate here: Yes, Judge Sullivan can stall as long as he likes with regard to issuing a decision.
Even in a local Common Pleas Court when a Judge has a “hot” case, the Judge will stall as long as possible in rendering a decision. A good, law abiding judge would not do that; however, Sullivan is certainly not a good, law abiding judge. He is rogue and will do everything he can do hurt Flynn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m surprised Gleeson went along with the expedited schedule. Perhaps because he knows Sullivan will delay justice as long as necessary.
Is the Amicus subject to suit? I know it is next to impossible to go after a Judge or a Prosecuter, but the Amicus has no special status, I think.
If he makes statements in his brief, like some I recall from the previous brief nonsense he submitted, he should be subject to sanctions for filing false and insupportable pleadings. However, Sulliedvan will have authority over those proceedings, unless he’s recused, which he should be. This is all so messed up and contrary to good judicial order, ethics, and law that I really hope Sulliedvan recognizes it’s a loser and bails on it now so it doesn’t hit headlines closer to the election. Not holding my breath for anything right and proper to come out of that court, though.
Question for the lawyers out there;
Did the DOJ and Powell just set up Judge Sullivan? Or, should I say did they just jam up his tactics?
If he ignores and proceeds slowly he’s in violation of the order, which should result in some kind of disobeying the court issue. If the Appeals Court doesn’t reprimand they look really dirty…
If he follows that schedule it’s over well before the election.
Who’s Sullivan afraid of more?
Reading between the lines … it sounds like everyone’s been talking to each other off the record and are trying to get Sullivan to get this thing wrapped up and put away for once and for all.
Skeptical but hopeful … Flynn unchained by October 1
Until Sullivan’s scheduling order came down, I thought the en banc opinion was, “Ok, sullivan. We let you save face. Now wrap it up quickly so we don’t have to see an appealk as of right from Flynn.”
But Sullivan’s order included briefing by amici other than Gleeson, and the DOJ and Sidney having to respond to them, too. From this motion, it appears that Gleeson is ok with cutting out the other amici from briefing. (To not agree would be for Gleeson to imply he can’t brief all the issues himself). So it will be interesting to see if Sullivan oks the motion as presented.
That is the only way I could explain it. There would have to be a firm tacit deal.
I would take it this time, but the fact there has to be a tacit deal proves the corruption and secrecy.
I’m not hopeful of Flynn being a beneficiary of this.
You would have thought Hollywood would have run to the defense of Gen. Flynn as they have made sooooooo many movies about innocent heroes being railroaded or falsely convicted by corrupt Government agencies. When was the last time the CIA was portrayed in film as a paragon agency brimming with virtue and ethics. ‘Argo’? How many dirty cop movies have be released in the last 60 years?
IIRC, Sullivan also allowed for other amici besides Gleeson to file briefs. No doubt there are some lefty law professors preparing theirs. I hope this proposed schedule freezes the other amici out. It appears from this brief. that Gleeson has no objection to him being the only amicus involved in the briefing.
This puts Sullivan in the position of saying, “No, I not only want ot hear from my amicus, but from lots of others, too. Implies Gleeson can’t cover all the legal arguments himself, though, but Sullivan apparently wanted to bury Sidney under a pile of amici briefs with little time to reply.
Watch Sullivan claim the argument for dismissal is not valid and then sentence Flynn.
It’s all baked in the democrat cake to make it an election issue against Trump. Sullivan has gone dirty just like Berman Jackson.
You all don’t understand what just happened. This is a brilliant strategic move.
The DOJ and Flynn have flanked both ends of the Sullivan , Lawfare, DNC line.
They are finished. And the silly idea that if this is not finished before the election then the USA ( (with 30% of the right armed with millions of rounds and the Police with them) is over is short thinking. The long game is sealed.
The left is collapsing everywhere you look. And all so fast since March. Their institutions are falling. Sports. Film. The University. Their Icon leaders. All collapsing
If for some reason Biden wins— due to Sullivan the courts are damned and they will not be able to govern. If Trump wins, as looks likely, the Federal judiciary will become by 2024 right of center for 30 years.
Sullivan is flanked and no matter what he does In the short term, he’s a walking zombie in judicial history. Sullivan is the new Roger Tanney.
Everything I read says Sullivan can’t do what he did, and is,doing, and no one is doing anything about him doing it and it appears no one will.
no one as in the superior court. They should have driven a stake thru this monster
Attorney General Sidney Powell. How does that sound?
Oh yes. I just felt a thrill going up my leg. She would be wonderful.
I fear a late “leaked” piece of phonied up evidence supposedly showing Barr decided to dismiss for inappropriate reasons. On the other hand, there’s still a ton of evidence damning the coup that could be released as further Brady material. I think a lot is supposedly being withheld due to “ongoing investigations,” which unfortunately appear to just be “four corners offense” to run out the clock. I think Sullivan will either take under advisement till after the election, or else try to grant Gleason discovery rights, which DOJ would appeal. It’s a total disgrace.
So, Sullivan still gets to have his “amicus” (Gleeson), who will act as a pseudo-prosecutor, in lieu of a real prosecutor (DOJ), because the real prosecutor has already signed off on this kangaroo kourt.
And after years of criminal mishandling, reams of documented proof of illegal practices and months of obvious judicial malice, this outrage is what is presented to the American public as “justice”?
And they expect me to have trust in anyone with “Judge” before their name and “Esquire” after?
Gleason has to realize he has lost in his efforts to ruin Flynn after the DC Circuit response to dispatch this quickly. We shall see if the retired judge has any credibility left but I doubt it.
It smells like there has been discussion behind the scene with the Circuit Court and Sullivan and Sullivan has been given strict instructions. Gleeson is just part of the cover story, DOJ and Sidney have been told what the deal is and are going with the flow.
That is the the only thing that makes sense to me.
If this had not been worked out, no doubt this was promptly heading to the Supreme Court, putting John Roberts in a pinch.
This whole circus has been embarrassing to the nth degree to the whole Judicial branch, Sullivan went off his rocker.
Sullivan may get one last public hearing in which he goes off in a rant on Flynn, the DOJ, Trump, etc., and imply there was White House interference. Then he may grant the motions because he know the DC Circuit will reverse him because of the clear violation of Flynn’s rights to Brady material.
The en banc panel thought the mandamus was brought prematurely; it didn’t address whether Flynn had made out a case for withdrawing his plea, and whether the DOJ was right to dismiss the prosecution. (There is to be no fishing expedition of discovery of the DOJ deliberations as to dismissing the prosecution, and defendants are allowed to withdraw pleas under US law.)
Being temporarily slapped down by the three-judge panel must have stung, but Sullivan may have been warned the DC Circuit will reverse him if he doesn’t ultimately grant the motions.
The freeing of General Flynn will be an October surprise for the leftists. Looking fwd to seeing him on the campaign trail!
https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/8f32023cf69eca71d32d1e8212e7c2f04ba6c54e5153078d30350243f0c6aca7.jpg?w=800&h=916
Free Flynn!
Unfortunately, even with the expedited schedule, Sullivan still will rule. The objective remains to keep Flynn under wraps past the election.
I hope the Appeals Court will after Sullivan’s inevitable ruling against Flynn, acts to quickly correct their error in denying mandamus. Otherwise, it will be left to John Roberts in the Supreme Court.
If there is any reason to vote in this election, it’s to see Gen Flynn fully restore in the Trump administration and I hope it is as Secretary of Defense! MAGA!!
Where’s the original 302??????????
There has been a lot of speculation about who has what on Sullivan to compel his cooperation but I think there’s a simpler explanation that will also cover a lot of judges and politicians.
I think it’s more likely that the Dem Recruitment team went to Sullivan long ago and said:
“We can get you a lifetime appointment to a judgeship making three times what you make now, we will give you access to a legal team that will write your opinions so your reviews will look good.
You just have to accept our guidance”
After getting used to that lifestyle and knowing he is now compromised (because he probably couldn’t explain to a judicial panel how he came to write the opinions), he has no choice but to do what he is told.
Taking bribes is also a likely tripwire for him.
Any chance DOJ will drop the missing 302 and other Brady material and nuke the idiots right before the circus show?
