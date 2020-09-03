September 3rd – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1323

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * * * * * * Trump Voters > > Vote Against Tyranny * * * * * * * * * *
🌼 Count-Down Time! 🕰️ 61 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Let the heavens rejoice, and let the earth be glad;
Let the sea roar, and all its fullness;” 🌟—-Psalm 96:11
***Praises: (for next 2 wks I’ll be doubling our praises–today praises and the ones I didn’t post the last 2-3 wks–many are great!, well worth repeating as well)
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump & MAGA Team Today
✅ Pres. Trump & MAGA Team is safely back in the WH from NC
✅ Pres. Trump is having federal gov’t to defund NYC, DC, Portland & Seattle because these city leaders allowed violent mobs to take control of the cities
✅ United States is seizing Domain names used by foreign terrorist organizations
✅ Oregon State Police has been deputized by the U.S. Marshals
✅ Pres. Trump did the fastest recovery ever in American History
✅ Nasdaq and S&P broke another record. Dow went over 29,000
✅ Private Payroll grew by 428,000 in August
✅ Sport ratings continues to go down
✅ Ooops! Dem fighting Dem now:Joy Reid fumbled her words about Muslim, Omar is having a rumble with Joy.
———————————-August 21 to 24th praises
✅ Yale Doctor Harvey Risch blames Dr. Fauci and FDA for the death of Americans due to Chinese Wuhan virus and for banning hydroxychloroquine for treatments
✅ NY State Trooper Union Boss endorsed Pres. Trump
✅ Public Safety Alliance of Nevada (over 100 LEO orgs. and almost 10,000 officers thru-out NV) has endorsed Pres. Trump
✅ Homes sales up 24.7%..a Record
✅ Agreement between US and EU on a package of tariffs reductions…first in 2 decades
✅ Thank You, Lord, for Sundance.. for his Mission…Telling the Truth
✅ USA Strong — Live your Best Life — God Bless America!
🙏 America’s Arrow Prayers:
— Continuing 24/7 protection for President Trump, MAGA Team & WH/grounds
— safe traveling for Pres Trump & MAGA Team as they go to Penn. to speak (Dep WH 5:25pm–Speak 7pm ***Arr back at WH 10pm)
— For Freedom Defender Kyle Rittenhouse and his defense team
— Justice be served on the violent mobs and murderers.
— For ongoing, quick capture of all violent mobs around the country
— Biden/Harris & all Dems to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble.. then diminish…. pouf…. poof…..
— For all 41 lawsuits wins that RNC has going on against voter fraud. They won in FL, NM & Penn
— “No” to vote-by-mail/mail-in ballots & ballot harvesting-We need Voter ID
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for protection for all Fed Agents & their eyes, as they surge into cities under attack
— for protection of all buildings-landmarks-National Mall
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders,,,307 of 450-500 is completed
— For Our Citizens & our Country’s safety against domestic terrorism/violent mobs
— for family/friends who lost their loved ones this year and in recent months
— For protection/healing for American children/youth like James Younger– Remember…Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Never Give Up ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”We will rekindle faith in our values, new pride in our history and a new spirit of unity that can only be realized through love for our great country,”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—————————
🙏 — Continuing 24/7 protection for Sundance on his mission
🌟 “I lift up my eyes to the mountains— where does my help come from?
My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth.”
—Psalm 121:1-2
“The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday, September 3, 2020 — 👌
🌹 In Memory: Robert Trump
🌹 Rest In Peace….Their Lives Matter, too…
,,,,Tamarris L. Bohannon~Aaron “Jay” Danielson(or Jay Bishop)~Little Cannon Hinnant~David Dorn-other Patriots
—————–
🦅 “Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
~~ Fearless & Fiercely Proud ~~
Dearest Grandma Covfefe,
Thank you for your daily prayers! You uplift us all more than you will ever know and we need all our little lights to make them shine !
Love seeing this photo of our indomitable beautiful POTUS Donald J. Trump, Leader of the free World ! I need a frame of it.
Thank you and God Bless you and all. God is on our side and we will prevail Nov. 3rd. !
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
~~Hail to the Chief~~
Hail to the Chief we have chosen for the nation,
Hail to the Chief! We salute him, one and all.
Hail to the Chief, as we pledge cooperation
In proud fulfillment of a great, noble call.
Yours is the aim to make this grand country grander,
This you will do, that is our strong, firm belief.
Hail to the one we selected as commander,
Hail to the President! Hail to the Chief!
@citizen
Here’s the Oakland video…
Ted Wheeler moved from Portland – what will Kate Brown do?
But I don’t thin Portland gets better if Wheeler leaves as mayor. What he needs to do is change course and enforce the law. At the very least for flagrant felonies, arson, assault, and murder..
Wheeler’s Democrat opponent in the November 3rd run-off election is an Antifa supporter, claims she IS Antifa!
Thank you.
Perhaps Trump’s mention of a plane leaving Portland with black-clad people, 74 federal charges from when federal agents were there, rumors the FBI is poking around Portland, and cross-deputized officers are having an effect. Doing it the hard way but it will have an effect.
This is the Multnomah Cty. DA who has declined to charge criminals in Portland. He let the guy who murdered the Patriot Prayer man off just last month.
A *lot* of the rioters arrested in Portland (and elsewhere) the past few months have been Public School teachers. Pretty sure they can no longer teach if they are Federally charged.
Nice going Michelle. Hope ruining your career and future prospects was worth attacking a federal officer you loser!
Why Trump Doesn’t Just ‘Send In the Troops’
By Kurt Schlichter| – Posted: September 03, 2020 12:01 AM
There are a lot of solid conservatives frustrated and appalled by the Biden Riots, and a lot of those folks wonder why Donald Trump doesn’t just make it all stop – you know, sort of like Grandpa Badfinger implicitly promises he will do if we restore the garbage liberal establishment, except with military force. “Call up the Guard,” right?
But what folks do not understand are the practical problems with Trump using troops (sending federal law enforcement officers presents similar problems, but also a unique and big one – there just aren’t as many federal cops as there are soldiers). The devil is in the details, and the devil here makes Trump pulling the trigger on the troops in the current situation a very bad idea. We should support his strategic patience and not do what the Democrats want by getting mad at the president for refusing to stumble into an ambush.
https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2020/09/03/why-trump-doesnt-just-send-in-the-troops-n2575501
“…These hard truths are not to say there is nothing for the feds to do. Until the Democrat regimes decide this needs to end and cooperate, the feds should do one of the few things the feds are good at – taking down large criminal organizations. Antifa is just like the drug cartels with less testosterone, and just like the mafia except with worse clothes and less testosterone. The feds should ignore the street thugs who make up the shock troops. It was no coincidence that 100 percent of the people Kyle shot had criminal records. The feds should focus on the LARPing middle class SJWs and the dedicated Marxist cadre and use RICO, conspiracy, and other federal charges to take them out and lock them up. When little Ashleigh from the suburbs realizes that she’s looking at five years in federal prison instead of heading back to the Evergreen State to finish her Bolivian Trans Dance of the 13th Century degree, the lawyer daddy buys her will get her to sing like a canary about her commie pals. The feds should identify and map the whole criminal organization, identify its players and funding, and wipe it out….”
Trump Retweet
Masks are slipping physically and metaphorically
Any young Democrats who see a future for themselves in the party should stay away from that out of control grease fire that’s about to take that party down. AOC and The Squad have been laying pretty low. They’re probably biding their time and waiting for Pelosi and the rest of the establishment to implode!
She’s going to pay a big price for that too. But, as the beauty salon owner said, the business is about to collapse anyway.
Nancy Pelosi’s Salongate was a major screw up for the Democrats and don’t think they don’t realize it. Their whole narrative that it’s too dangerous to vote in person because of COVID went up in flames with Plastic Face Pelosi’s maskless visit to that SF salon. Rather than admit the error they’re attacking the poor salon owner and the hapless Speaker of the House is whining that she was “set up”.
This what banning Pres Trump supporters will get you…Warning: colorful language throughout…
https://www.liveleak.com/view?t=us3Gd_1599075248
Boo Radley
Trump Retweet
Nice!
Factual and damning
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
You know what is nice about The U.S. Marshall Service? They are a great National Police Force with all the resources and authority of our Federal Government but they dont have a bunch of principles that want to pretend they are James Bond secret agent men.
Pregnant Victorian Woman Arrested For Facebook Post.
The Premiers Response …
The Police Response …
This is the draconian state measures Victorians are living under. A protest has been organized for this Saturday, and as you can see from the Police response, they are planning on stopping protestors even making it into the city arresting and issuing fines to anyone who dare seek freedom.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8688793/Pregnant-mum-arrested-Facebook-post-inciting-coronavirus-protest.html
Excerpt:
Wedding is not the first local sheriff elected as a Democrat to change parties. Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham made the same move recently, citing national issues as his reasons.
Must Watch Mini-Documentary which makes the case that Donald J. Trump is the One Thing Standing Between We the People and the Global Government.
The Global Reset
