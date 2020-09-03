Rudy Giuliani Interviews Hershel Walker…

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani sits down with NFL legend Herschel Walker to discuss his relationship with President Trump, current political issues and racism.

  1. numbersixdance says:
    September 3, 2020 at 5:21 pm

    Alabama fan… but i respect Herschel immensely. He needs to run for office in the State of Georgia. Rep/Sen/Governor Walker? He could take on the Dems like he did Tennessee’s Bill Bates.

  2. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    September 3, 2020 at 5:23 pm

    “current political issues and racism.”

    The left preaches tolerance but does not have an ounce of tolerance, unless you espouse what they want.

    Actions speak louder than words. With today’s left, they have proven that they cannot be trusted.

