The Hidden Alliance Has Merged – U.S. Chamber of Commerce Merge Policy With Big Labor Unions To Support $15/Hr Minimum Wage…

Now that Wall Street’s U.S. Chamber of Commerce has dropped their mask, we see decepticon Tom Donohue align with corrupt labor union leader Richard Trumka.
The dark-forces now align to retain personal power, increase their own wealth, diminish Main Street, and win the 2020 election at all costs. A remarkable realignment of anti-American individuals for a specific and self-interested purpose. Despite the stunning alignment I doubt conservative media will admit their role in selling decades of fraud.
Perhaps now people will wake-up…. Perhaps now those suffering from battered conservative syndrome will take a new look at their abusers…. Perhaps now the larger American electorate will re-evaluate… Perhaps now people will understand the scale of opposition… Perhaps now people will absorb what “trillions at stake means”…
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is endorsing 18 House Democrats who voted in favor of raising the federal minimum wage to $15, a policy the business group said would cost the country 3.7 million jobs.
The endorsements are part of a decision from the group’s political advocacy committee to back a slate of 23 freshman House Democrats and 29 freshman Republicans, according to an internal memo obtained by the Hill. Of the 23 Democrats endorsed by the chamber, 18 voted in favor of the Raise the Wage Act of 2019, which would more than double the federal minimum wage to $15 by 2025.
The endorsements could alienate top conservative donors and members, threatening the chamber’s historical status as a Republican electoral powerhouse. The group backed just seven Democrats in 2018—compared with 191 Republicans—and has given nearly $3.1 million in direct contributions to Republicans since 2000. The chamber was also a strong proponent of the 2017 tax cuts championed by President Donald Trump, crediting the move with “unleashing a new era of growth for the American economy.”
By contrast, the chamber has vehemently opposed the Raise the Wage Act. Executive vice president and chief policy officer Neil Bradley urged House members to vote against it in a July 2019 letter, citing a then-recent Congressional Budget Office report. The report found that the bill “would have disruptive impacts on employers, particularly small businesses, as well as negative effects on the job opportunities for first and lower skilled workers,” according to Bradley.
“The report stated that, when fully implemented, a $15 per hour minimum wage could result in as many as 3.7 million workers losing jobs and total real family income dropping by $9 billion,” Bradley wrote. He went on to pledge to “strongly oppose and work against the current politically driven proposal to more than double the minimum wage to $15 per hour.”
Competitive Enterprise Institute research fellow Sean Higgins questioned the endorsements, telling the Washington Free Beacon that there’s “no strong, rational argument” for a nationwide $15 minimum wage. (read more)
The article goes on to share how confused the central CoC support base is now the chamber is openly opposing Main Street and the U.S. economy. Perhaps these confused people were genuinely duped by the CoC over the past several decades; I doubt it, but indulgent cocktail club invitations do have a tendency to fool the willfully blind.
Regardless of how this revelation and alignment is absorbed by the business community, let there be no doubt of the intent. The corrupt CoC is aligning with corrupt big labor for a very specific purpose: to retain their own power and affluence as they sell out Main Street.
This is the danger just below the surface that has always been present. This is the toxic agenda that created the rust belt. Tom Donohue and Richard Trumka make millions while watching the base of the movement they lead suffer severe economic collapse. This is the larger agenda that has always existed, yet so many have denied, and denied, and denied.
Every former administration took massive payments from the CoC and allowed the Chamber to write trade agreements language for decades. The CoC business model was to take payments from Wall Street multinationals and then write the agreements to their benefit. Politicians were paid to keep quiet and support the CoC. The chamber is the largest lobby organization in DC. The chamber spends more money on influence than any other lobbying group by a massive amount. The CoC is at the heart of DC corruption.
President Trump knew about the CoC business model; that’s why he never allowed them a seat at the ‘America First’ table. That was the original source of our support for candidate Donald Trump.
…“It must be remembered that there is nothing more difficult to plan, more doubtful of success, nor more dangerous to manage than a new system. For the initiator has the enmity of all who would profit by the preservation of the old institution and merely lukewarm defenders in those who gain by the new ones.”…
Enemy of the people!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Also enemies of math and economics. Every time min wage is bumped up, a million plus lose their jobs. AOC worked at a joint with over 100 employees. It shut down over mandatory wage increases.
When textile mills kept up with rising min wages, they raised prices and hospitals went to disposables. (and hospitals paid more in the laundry so they laid off laundry workers)
Fast food joints are buying automation. Save on labor units.
A pneumatic nail gun cuts the labor units in shingling a roof by over 50%.
LikeLike
This is what fascism looks like.
LikeLike
The photo really says it all.
LikeLiked by 7 people
US COC = U Suck COC
LikeLiked by 3 people
This election is showing all thinking Americans just who is standing with them and who is opposing them. All the Democrats and perhaps 75% Republicans are owned and controlled by the globalists elites: Rothschilds, Schiffs, Rockefellers, etc. This is our last stand. We either elect people to stand for We the People or we will literally die as slaves. Our choice – Vote Trump and MAGA Patriots in November.
LikeLiked by 9 people
You are absolutely correct and sadly, at least 75% of Americans (most of whom vote) have absolutely NO idea what is really happening and continue to insist that “their” rep is one of the “good” ones!
Doesn’t matter if they are a Biden supporter, love Bernie, or hang on every word that they hear on FOX News, they are clueless and therefore will continue to believe that it’s “those guys” who are the problem and that if they can only get a few more Rs (or Ds depending on their perspective) elected, everything will FINALLY turn around!
And both parties laugh at them from behind the closed doors where all the REAL deals are made…to their benefit and out detriment!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aside from Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz in the House who are the MAGA supporters? There aren’t any. Certainly none in the Senate except maybe Hawley. Yet Trump has to support the re-election of GOP establishment RINOs or the Dems will impeach him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dan Crenshaw from Texas
LikeLiked by 1 person
Truth is it wont matter… to hell with the CoC…
The PEOPLE wont be bought for $15/hr…
Talk about slave wages… smh
LikeLiked by 2 people
Remember, each state has an amount above the Federal minimum. That would raise prices beyond most people’s grasp, even for basic food.
And it would wipe out student jobs. Business owners would not be able to afford to hire unskilled entry labor.
LikeLike
“And it would wipe out student jobs. Business owners would not be able to afford to hire unskilled entry labor.”
How many ways can this go wrong?
Three choices young people from any economic class can make to secure a stable lifestyle:
1 Finish high school while working a part time job,
2. Get a full time job after graduation,
3. Get married before having children.
Obviously, Tom Donahue and his cronies have never run a start-up operation or they would recognize the foolishness of requiring any specific minimum wage for trainees. A trainee should get paid for the value added to the bottom line. In my experience, a good trainee will get paid appropriately. Heck, I hired my employees’ youngsters of 5 to 9 years old to stuff and stamp envelopes after school. The oldest quickly learned how to organize the troops and they all earned their paychecks.
LikeLike
Marxism
There is no guarantee by the unskilled worker that he will produce 15 dollars worth of labor. In fact unskilled workers cost more than 15 by reason of cost of mistakes, low quality of work and expense of needing more supervision.
LikeLiked by 6 people
^^^THIS^^^
LikeLiked by 2 people
But, but, but….. I can’t afford my own apartment or house on $10 per hour, nor a 65″ flatscreen and all the goodies I want – deluxe laptop, Playstation, late model car or truck, nice clothes, a new smart phone every other year, tickets for rock concerts every month, etc etc etc…. Oh and I cant afford deluxe healthcare either.
I need $15 per hour or more to afford all that! I deserve it! It’s my RIGHT! I demand it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did you ever notice how many ads use the phrase “and you deserve…”? Really?
LikeLike
Oh yes. That phrase has not escaped my notice. It’s very seductive marketing…appealing to our very base level feelings / desires.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Purple ties unite.
LikeLike
What does all the purple mean? Like when Hillary wore that atrocious purple upon her ‘tragic’ loss in 2016? Seriously asking..
LikeLike
Revolution or resistance.
LikeLike
A high minimum wage leads to robots entering the workforce.
Big companies can afford these robots; small companies cannot.
A high minimum wage forces small companies out of business, and replaces them with big companies that use robots — resulting in massive unemployment.
Global companies write laws to benefit themselves. They own the Congress — but they don’t own Trump.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Mostly it leads to illegal immigrants working for nothing under the table.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Hence the support for unrestricted illegal immigration.
The benefits would include mass unemployment of former minimum wage folks, especially POCs, and a large pool of voters. And manufacturing would still remain overseas.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just double all the fast food price lists.
LikeLike
Good cop bad cop. Its all theater. I truly pray we have a landslide win for Team Trump & House & Senate. Then if the folks that list themselves as “R’s” do not act then it’s time for the people to act. Article V convention of States & repeal 17th amendment and put Senators in Washington at the discretion of the various State Houses (50 states not 57+3) as the founders intended and worked until Woodrow Wilson.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I retired having worked in manufacturing all my adult life.
I have worked in both union and non-union shops. People who work those hourly-paid jobs vote
a) to preserve their jobs
b) for the candidate that will get the the most money.
The public service (Public Service?!? hahahahahahahjaha!!!) unions vote B, which is almost always the Democrat candidate. There are few exceptions. I suppose because they will accept a RINO who winks and pays them off.
So based on my experience in manufacturing, dating back to 1973, I’d guess that a h-u-u-u-ge percentage of people who make stuff (and who know who Ross Perot is) will vote to re-elect President Trump.
The Public Service unions? I suspect the members will vote Business As Usual (Democrat) except for those that are put off by the rioting. On a bright note, I think there are a bunch of them that are put off by the rioting.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Well you obviously and definitely watched our manufacturing and engineering capabilities shrink to nothing remarkable and be shipped off beyond our borders in favor of a global list empire like I did. . .
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is no rational reason for public service unions to exist. Even FDR agreed. On the other hand, there is a rational basis for private sector unions to exist..
However, it is unfortunate when so called leaders like Trumpka use union dues to sell out union members ‘ interests to his globalist democrat party overlords.
LikeLike
Judge Smails at it again. Despicable
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hahaha I have been scratching my head for years trying to figure out who he looks like!
No wonder he hates President Czervik.
But who does that makes Ty Webb??
LikeLike
Once we get through this election where we have to vote Republican to get Trump, let’s dump both the Republicans and the Democrats. The time is ripe now for a truly independent, anti-corruption, anti-communist, anti-Marxist, anti-pedophile, anti-abuser, true Libertarian party, PRO AMERICA party. And no, NEVER TRUMPERS ARE NOT ALLOWED!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Judge Smails at it again, terrible
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe the union rank and file will support PDJT regardless of their leaders spewing vomit.
Most blue collar workers don’t have a clue about the CoC.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If anything they associate it with Big Business. Since Big Business is against Donald J Trump, it might push them towards him. They’re also not dumb, they understand that a higher minimum wage would mean fewer apprenticeships for their children and younger siblings.
LikeLike
Money talks and and bull shit walks is the way I see it.
LikeLike
By increasing the cost of production in America it helps China to maintain lower costs.
The Chamber of Commerce is a Chinese Communist Party front.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Good point. Not that they would move production back to the US under any circumstances now.
LikeLike
I’m a car guy, so all the various high-end dealerships spam me with endless offers for various things. Lamborghini of Palm Beach offered me a Huracan lease for $1,600 a month. With taxes, that’s about what a minimum wage worker cost me for a month. So I now think of it in those terms. A minimum wage guy to sweep the floor costs me a Lamborghini. If they were to raise the minimum wage to $15, now it would cost me two Lamborghinis. Just to have a guy sweep the floor. The problem with our economy is not that the minimum wage is too low, is that the next rung of the ladder got sent to China. Instead of trying to adjust minimum wage to support a family, we need to bring back the breadwinner jobs that people worked their way up into.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Thank You. That is a very important point. We like to say, “Kids today just don’t want to work for anything.” But the reality is there is much to inspire them. So many go to college because the other paths are too iffy. I like Mike Rowe and his determination to give folks an alternative to college. He is working hard to show young kids the path in the trades. A lot of the trades is like learning another world culture and language. It almost seems sleazy in the unions (from the outside) kind of like the government jobs.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL- ‘alienated conservative donors’ = National Review types whose condescending disdain for the shrinking middle class is finally hitting a wall of reality
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perhaps I’m naive.
This exposes them for what they are and to continue to deny what is plainly in front of you is to be willfully ignorant. Plus those few that were still on the fence and for whatever the reason now choose to vote D will be insignificant in numbers while we rid ourselves of the nay sayers.
Could be wrong, dunno.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I read in a most important book that contains sage advice that the love of money is the root of all kinds of evil. Donahue is a lover of money.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Perhaps now those suffering from battered conservative syndrome will take a new look at their abusers…“ I was one of these people. I believed Paul Ryan, Marco Rubio,Trey Gowdy etc. They told us Tea Party Patriots, “Just give us the House, the Senate, the Presidency”…. it was all lies.
The Uniparty wins every time.
Until Trump.
I’m no longer a Republican,
I’m a Trump Republican. He has reshaped our party. I feel like we’re finally being heard. I want to believe the Tea Party helped pave the way for President Trump. We were people who never protested or made stink, but you can only push a free people so far. I thank God He gave us Donald J Trump.
.
LikeLiked by 5 people
If this doesn’t prove these people are out of touch, I don’t know what does.
They decimate businesses w/ Covid restrictions and rioting/looting that many of them will NEVER recover from. And NOW they want a 15/hr. min. wage?
Talk about putting the cart a million miles before the horse.
What PLANET do these people live on?
LikeLike
I would tack a $20 minimum wage on all members of the US Chamber of Commerce.
LikeLike
I guess the way the CoC figures it, once they and China Joe sent every job possible over to China, there wouldn’t be to many jobs left to pay $15.00 an hour.
LikeLike
A more fitting name would be: The Multinational Chamber of Corporatism
Consider too that (they know) that a lot of this is virtue signaling for the useful idiots. The coming (hyper)inflation produced by the Wall Street / multinational corporations’ “Federal Reserve System” money creation will, before long, make $15 / hour a mere pittance from a purchasing power standpoint.
When the $15 / hour useful idiots find that they’re still poor, the Chamber types will reply: “What are you talking about? You recently got bumped up to the ‘living wage’ of $15 an hour!”
LikeLike
40 hrs / wk is 2080 hrs/ yr. Call it 2000.
The average profit for an employer of a min wage job is about $3/hr. $6,000 / yr.
If the Min Wage is raised beyond what that employee provides in net profit to the employer, it is smarter to shut down the business and lay off the employees. Otherwise, the employer is paying to lose money.
Min wage jobs are NEVER meant to be lifetime employment. Simply one rung on the ladder to self made success. Any other view of the min wage job is unrealistic.
People who want to live their lives forever based on a Min Wage job have no concept of economics, reality, future, inflation, responsibility, or their own skills. Min Wage Jobs are for Min Skills that contribute Min worth to the employer. Necessary jobs, but not meant to be lifetime careers.
If the proponents of x $/Hr “Living Wage” jobs had to provide the overhead, insurance, taxes, and costs of those Min Wage jobs, they’d faint when faced with the economic realities.
Life isn’t an exercise in “demanding charity” unless you are a child. Children need to grow up, politicians need to stop lying, economics needs to be taught factually, and the people who choose not to become, or fail to become, worth more in the marketplace of performance and productivity need to accept the choices they have made for themselves. Yes Life Sucks. Poverty sucks as well. I spent my time mopping floors and gardening and such stuff. I’m not unfeeling to human tragedy, but I’m not inclined to shovel money into a furnace for the never ending benefit of idiots who refuse to accept responsibility for their own actions. Time to grow up.
LikeLike
I agree with most of what you wrote, but I vehemently disagree with the statement that “Yes, life sucks”.
Life is awesome. Life is all we have in this world. We must all live life to the fullest that we are able to do. Even when our current situation “sucks”, as many may contend is the current situation.
LikeLike
Let me please add, I know what you meant, when you wrote “life sucks”. What I wrote was not an attack on you in any way.
LikeLike
The Chamber of Commerce just endorsed Democrat Abagail Spanberger in the 7th District of VA. *SPIT*. No words for how hopping mad this makes me.
https://starexponent.com/news/local/u-s-chamber-of-commerce-supports-spanberger-for-second-term/article_95e1ed11-7781-5e60-ae2d-d95525f960b9.html
If you have an extra $5 bucks please send it Nick’s way. It is going to be a very tough battle.
https://www.nickforva.com
LikeLike
Which businesses are going to be paying ANYTHING per hour when they can’t even open?
LikeLike
$15 x 2080 hours = $31,200 per year, gross or $2,400 gross, before taxes.
In CA that is not a lot of money for a family of any size, given rent is often way over $1500/month. I suspect that amount of money will go a lot further in most states not near either coast.
I am not arguing for or against the $15 minimum wage. I suspect that the $15 rate is a result of the east and west coast politicians pushing the rate.
LikeLike
$2,400 gross per month, before taxes.
LikeLike
A lot of folks are missing the dynamic here a higher minimum wage how there wages overall. Without wage disparity have a do you reward work, training or sucess. That meansand jobs to china.
Let me offer a caveat, a lot of money was put into compulsive spenders hands. That kept our economy floating but the inflation of consumables were obvious. We picked up 3 trillion in new debt. What if we have the inflation of the seventies 13- 25 percent what will that do to our currency. I know doom and gloom BUT our debt is not tied to inflation and refinanced at zero and near zero. All our foreign dept is in dollars. Our dollar holders take a haircut as well as all our debtors. Domestic Low dollar holders under 1/4 mil could be made whole.
I know crazy.crap and I am no economist I am just trying the figure out how POTUS might carve this into a winning strategy Inflation is a numbers game if it becomes apparent that is the direction smart money moves forward with improvements and durable goods purchases. Cut china off from that put an me hoops in the way of exported money and I he money gets spent here.
I.am.interested in any opinions
LikeLike
Connect this to Sundance’s exhortation. We are still on the battlefield and the enemy of my enemy is my friend. Trump’s friends are US and we must put aside our frustration with putting a few of the enemy in jail and fight the battle in front of us–which is the election.
Barr might be able to put Brennan behind bars, eventually, but he can’t round up the whole Chamber of Commerce and imprison them. It’s our job to defeat them on the battlefield.
LikeLike
“and has given nearly $3.1 million in direct contributions to Republicans since 2000.”
3.1 million from 2000-2020, a ten yr. period equals $300,000 per year.
I don’t think $300,000 per yr. Spread among appx. 275 plus or minus Republicans buys a lot of influence in DC. That’s a paltry $1000 per republican per yr. Individuals give more than that to a congressman or Senator.
I am in no way defending the CoC, but just stating a fact based on SD’s figure of
3.1 mil in 20 yrs. Maybe he meant 3.1 billion.
Does the $15 min. wage go into effect immediately or does it increase one dollar a yr. For the next 5 yrs to get to $15 by 2025? What is the current min. wage? What percentage would it increase each yr? If it computes to 10% wage increase per yr. would that be in line with average wage increase for the average worker or would that be excessive.
Higher min. wage will always drive up all wages for all hourly workers. That is never factored in by the pols or CoC.
A person making $15 hr. 40 hrs per week is making $2400 per mo. or $28,800 per yr. Let’s face it, that’s not a lot of money. I know min. wage jobs are supposed to be entry level jobs, but for some people they never advance above that level.
As taxpayers, we should be supportive of higher min. wages for the working poor. If a higher wage gets them off of govt. welfare programs, we as tax payers benefit. Right now taxpayers are subsidizing the employers of the working poor.
The way I see it, the person who would fall into the min. wage category can be gainfully employed and useful and paid enough to keep him/her off of the welfare programs, or we as taxpayers can pay them not to work or subsidize those who work but don’t make enough to live on. I guess either way, we pay. Taxes or higher prices .
How many people in America work for less than
$15 hr.?
There are no free lunches.
You can pay me now or you can pay me later. But one way or the other the working poor are going to get paid.
LikeLike
Only 2% of the workforce makes minimum wage.
That’s 1.7 million out of 80 million people.
That’s not a very big constituency.
LikeLike
“The group backed just seven Democrats in 2018—compared with 191 Republicans—and has given nearly $3.1 million in direct contributions to Republicans since 2000. The chamber was also a strong proponent of the 2017 tax cuts championed by President Donald Trump, crediting the move with “unleashing a new era of growth for the American economy.””
Is this correct? 3.1 million over 20 years is not enough to get Pelosi to wiggle her ugly eyebrow.
Is this a typo? Should it be $3.1 billion? or $3.1 trillion?
LikeLike