President Trump Delivers Speech Designating Wilmington, NC, as an American WWII Heritage City – 2:30pm Livestream

Today President Donald Trump will delivers remarks on designating Wilmington, NC as an American World War II Heritage City – on board Battleship, North Carolina in Wilmington, NC. [Anticipated Start time 2:30pm ET]

White House Livestream LinkRSBN LivestreamFox Business Livestream

40 Responses to President Trump Delivers Speech Designating Wilmington, NC, as an American WWII Heritage City – 2:30pm Livestream

  1. PaulCohen says:
    September 2, 2020 at 2:33 pm

    Beijing Biden will declare Portland Oregon to be an official “Antifa Heritage City”….

  2. sunnydaze says:
    September 2, 2020 at 3:02 pm

    Huge happy crowd greets him at landing.

  3. Ninja7 says:
    September 2, 2020 at 3:04 pm

    Love our President Donald J Trump, Where it is not age (97) being mentally there, and 78 where nobody is home. PDJT has such a way of placing word pictures into the minds of the listening public. That stay a long time.🤗😁

  4. retiredseabee says:
    September 2, 2020 at 3:16 pm

    Holy Cow, DOW went thru the roof at 29,000+.

  5. sunnyflower5 says:
    September 2, 2020 at 3:18 pm

    • sunnydaze says:
      September 2, 2020 at 3:25 pm

      The contrast between civilized Trump supporters and trash Democrats could not be more stark.

    • GB Bari says:
      September 2, 2020 at 3:48 pm

      So cool. So great. So patriotically American.

      God Bless All Americans and especially President Trump.

    • We the People Know says:
      September 2, 2020 at 3:55 pm

      Look how our local news covered the story…4 people down at the river walk.
      Demontrations (sic) pop up in downtown Wilmington ahead of President Trump’s visit
      https://www.wect.com/2020/09/02/demontrations-pop-up-downtown-wilmington-ahead-president-trumps-visit/

      • littleanniesfannie says:
        September 2, 2020 at 6:39 pm

        “Patrick says she wanted to have a rally during Trump’s visit in hopes he’ll hear they’re collective calls for change in the system.
        “A divided house will fall,” said Patrick. “We have to stand together as a nation because there’s only one race: the human race.”
        Demonstrations gathering on the Riverwalk in downtown Wilmington with signs reading “Black Lives Matter” and “Dump Trump.” Demonstrators showed up with hopes of getting out various messages.
        “I want to make sure people know that I love the country,” said Kevin Chandler “You can protest. You can be against what the president stands for, but still up the country very much so that’s why I’m decked out like this.”

        Anyone see the absolute hypocrisy in this story? House divided, stand together, black lives matter, dump Trump? Yep, these people want to blame President Trump for the division that Obama started (incidentally, the only thing that Obama really did was to divide the country, whether by the claim of racism constantly or by the spying and false accusations against OUR President)!

    • Patience says:
      September 2, 2020 at 4:57 pm

      Notice at 0:24 the Man in biege saluting
      >Respect

    • numbersixdance says:
      September 2, 2020 at 4:58 pm

      Great scenes…I’m misty eyed, love our President

  6. fanbeav says:
    September 2, 2020 at 3:18 pm

  7. Coco Mama says:
    September 2, 2020 at 3:20 pm

    Rolling thunder happened while Trump was remarking about WWII battles on the USSNorth Carolina.
    Gave me chills.

  8. JG3 says:
    September 2, 2020 at 3:28 pm

    Unbelievable! He looks like a brand new penny, every morning! …like fresh air laundry, starched and pressed! Women got’a love it…

  9. drg13miami says:
    September 2, 2020 at 3:33 pm

    Anyone know who the guy is that Our Great President snubbed at the end of the greeting line getting off the plane?

    • retiredseabee says:
      September 2, 2020 at 3:58 pm

      Sen Tom Tillis (never Trumper)

      Liked by 2 people

    • GB Bari says:
      September 2, 2020 at 4:03 pm

      OK, I had to watch that video again (posted in Sundance’s previous article). President Trump did not snub anyone. The President stopped in front of the woman standing second to last in that line, and spoke to *both* her and to the last (older) gentleman while standing in that spot.

      You can see the gentlemen (IDK his identity) replying and nodding several times toward the President and the President’s head turned slightly towards that gentleman. The extreme zoom on the video lens exaggerates the social distancing they were following, but the zoom actually de-emphasizes the head angles. However you can see them clearly if you zoom the video to full screen.

      • We the People Know says:
        September 2, 2020 at 4:16 pm

        The woman standing next to last is Holly Grange, she is a member of the North Carolina House of Representatives for District 20.
        Her husband is General David L. Grange (ret) who worked with Sidney Blumenthal to get Hillary to award him contracts in Libya. Osprey Global Solutions. She’s scum.

        “E-mails leaked by the hacker Guccifer and published by Gawker reveal Blumenthal’s pecuniary interest in the hiring of foreign-security contractors. They show Blumenthal helping advise and facilitate the work of Osprey Global Solutions, an American private-security firm that was in the process of being hired by the transitional Libyan government when the memo was sent in April.”

        “A May 2011 e-mail shows Blumenthal working to secure $60,000 from longtime Clinton operative Cody Shearer in order to send four Osprey security contractors into Libya. By August, Osprey had signed a contract with the Libyan National Council, which took over the country following the Gaddafi regime’s collapse.”
        https://www.nationalreview.com/2015/05/did-sid-blumenthal-break-law-his-e-mails-hillary-brendan-bordelon/

        Liked by 2 people

        • GB Bari says:
          September 2, 2020 at 4:36 pm

          Well that doesn’t sound like they’re any other than typical Swampian Military-Industrial Complex profiteers… Buit the President stopped and spoike with them; being the magnanimous person that he is…

      • KBR says:
        September 2, 2020 at 4:27 pm

        I agree, GB. But I prefer the snub theory anyhow, if its Tillis.
        He hated the wall in April loved it a few months later.

        Last week he apologized to MSM for NOT wearing a mask.
        I got his form letter re:Covid and masks in reply to a well written question: it says “we’re all in this together, wear a mask, call the Dem Governor with questions…etc…” this was today…see his mask today in Wilmington? Me neither.

        I cannot tolerate lies. But I will hold my nose and vote straight RED, because a DEMONcrat that ADMITS he is one is worse than a Tillis.

        I am voting RED Remove Every Democrat.

        Cause I am madder at them than at him.

        • GB Bari says:
          September 2, 2020 at 4:40 pm

          But I prefer the snub theory anyhow, if its Tillis.

          🤣🤣🤣

          I can’t argue with your disgust toward Tillis; it’s certainly justified…

      • AlinWonderland says:
        September 2, 2020 at 4:35 pm

        Laura Trump’s parents I think. She was the first in line.

  10. msidaho says:
    September 2, 2020 at 4:20 pm

    FEARLESS
    if I have to choose one word to exemplify our Great Lion

    Liked by 4 people

  11. fionnagh says:
    September 2, 2020 at 4:25 pm

    Not just MAGA, but…recognizing the greatness of America as it presently exists.

    Liked by 2 people

  12. fangdog says:
    September 2, 2020 at 4:52 pm

    I love the greater contrast everyday being drawn between real Americans and unfits. Fun to watch the faces when I ask old time democrats if they are still democrats? Their faces go in to an instant visual distort reminiscent of a prune. Lol

  13. mtk says:
    September 2, 2020 at 5:25 pm

    Spent many a Summer vaction in the Wilmington area as a child.
    The Battleship North Carolina visit was to my ten year old mind amazing.
    Two interesting things I learned. The first the deck of the battleship is wood. Likely a steel subsurface with wood overlaid.

    The second was my grandmother point blank telling of the family a connection to the Battleship North Carolina, that even my mother didn’t know about. Dumb founded is all I can say in that reveal.
    She told the story of how she was dating a man that died in combat on the ship in 1943.
    This initiated a series of questions from my mother about her brother who had died as a toddler in early 1944 and the fact that my grandmother married a man(my grandfather) 17 years her senior in 1943.

    It did not take my mother long to ask if this man(I can not remember his name)(she only spoke it once in front of me)that if this man had survived the war he would have been my mothers father. My grandmother’s answer was a simple, “Yes”.

