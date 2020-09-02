Maltese Professor Joseph Mifsud FBI Interview Notes Released….

Last night the FBI interview notes (known as a “302 report”) with Maltese Professor Joseph Mifsud were released. The story of Mr. Mifsud and his discussions with former Trump campaign aid George Papadopoulos was said to be the originating seed for the FBI to investigate the Trump campaign contacts with Russia known as “Crossfire Hurricane”.
A narrative, pushed through a series of FBI leaks in 2017 outlining Mifsud as a Russian entity, was at the center of how the media justified the FBI targeting the Trump campaign for colluding with Russia. Later the special counsel used FBI conversations with Papadopoulos to claim he was less than honest about his contacts with Mifsud.
However, the actual FBI interview notes with Mifsud on February 10, 2017, show a remarkably different story.
As noted above the FBI interview of Mifsud was not very probing; and interestingly the agents did not ask may questions -or followups- about statements made by Mifsud. This is particularly interesting when you recognize the claimed conversation between Mifsud and Papadopoulos about Russia hacking DNC/Clinton emails was said to be the epicenter of the entire FBI operation. “Russians having dirt on Clinton” etc.
New York Times – “In late April, at a London hotel, Mr. Mifsud told Mr. Papadopoulos that he had just learned from high-level Russian officials in Moscow that the Russians had “dirt” on Mrs. Clinton in the form of “thousands of emails,” according to court documents.”
Joseph Mifsud directly refutes any conversation about that important DNC/Clinton email factor, and in February 2017 the FBI agents did not ask a single clarifying question in that regard. Note: this interview is happening seven months after the July 31, 2016, origination of the investigation.
The follow-up email from Mifsud (noted in the FBI interview notes) was previously provided to House Oversight and Government Reform committee, and is below:
The release of the Mifsud interview notes highlights the casual lack of importance the FBI seemed to be placing on the Russian “hacking” of the DNC or Clinton emails. Additionally, there is absolutely no evidence the FBI considered Mifsud a “Russian asset” as outlined by former FBI Director James Comey. Indeed the entire thing just gets more sketchy.
This FBI interview with Mifsud appears to be more of an approach at justifying a pre-existing investigation. Perhaps best viewed as a ‘going-through-the-paces’ approach to defend the thin gruel pretense for the Trump surveillance of the prior year.
The FBI based the legality and justification of their Trump campaign investigation on a rumor of a conversation shared by Australian Ambassador Alexander Downer as he recalled George Papadopoulos referencing this contact with Mifsud. The information from Downer came through unofficial channels connected to the State Department and was passed along to the FBI.
From the casual lack of inquiry it appears s the FBI interviewers knew the origination story was very thin and did not want to add aspects that would undermine the original justification. Instead, they eventually handed the entire mess over to the special counsel where Andrew Weissmann and crew used these thin threads to piece together a fabrication that would advance the political opposition to President Trump.
Our own research has noted the Weissmann special counsel operation was actually far more corrupt than the original FBI and DOJ effort that preceded it. Overall the Trump-Russia investigation was one long fraudulent investigative continuum, with multiple attack angles; however, it was the special counsel that took it to new levels of fraud, manipulation and purposeful narrative assembly.
An insurance policy against President Trump.
No penalties for anything, may as well fraudulently steal the election, destroy all the files, arrest all the wrong thinkers and get compliant media and corrupt tech companies to cover it all up.
What’s the penalty for stealing your wife without her wanting it?
That’s the same penalty coming to them allegedly, when the people have enough, not the mob
…however, it was the “special counsel that took it to new levels of fraud, manipulation and purposeful narrative.
And Barr’s BFF was in charge.
but note too that that same person, robert mueller, was in charge of the enormously corrupt fbi investigation into 9-11, done for the even more corrupt g.w. bush/dick cheney administration. that trump was the enemy of such a man and his allies tells one a very great deal about the “republicans vs. the democrats” in the politics of recent u.s. history.
“…even more corrupt g.w. bush/dick cheney administration…”
Than the Obama administration?
Not buying that.
That does appear to be what is going on.
If Trump had done this before his second term ended, there already would be multiple people in jail, but no…only people that go to jail are the president’s people. CNN would be like this site, publishing all these facts to the mainstream. But when you have the weird, numb nut republicans who are addicted to the establishment, which Trump threatens, nothing obviously is going to get done. If we lose this it is all the republicans’ fault. They made us lose the house last time so Trump could be punished for truly caring about America.
Any thoughts on WHY this particular 302 was released last night?
LikeLiked by 2 people
To Sullivan
Barr is praying he doesn’t have to get anymore direct then he has already with Sullivan
Unless DNI and POTUS are giving Barr his one last hint From MR. Coffee
IMO it’s a big FU. Or a reputational ‘smear’ on the participants a la Alger Hiss (he was a spy but since the statute of limitations had run out all they could get him on was a perjury charge).
Interesting thread from “Roscoe” on the utter derangement of the Mueller/Weissman team with regard to “Woods File” documentation on Carter Page FISA app, etc. On what is among the very most important cases of any kind in DOJ/American political history, so many keep FBI/DOJ docs just go “missing” when inconvenient to the coup plotters…..
What went missing. What proof or statements do we have from Mueller that support this?
What statement do we have from Comey saying misfud was a Russia asset?(just from mueller report?)
Help answer these.
comey claimed in an op-ed in the washington post that papadopoulos talked to a russian agent in london. he doesn’t say mifsud but the only one papadopoulos talked to there about the clinton emails was mifsud.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/james-comey-no-treason-no-coup-just-lies–and-dumb-lies-at-that/2019/05/28/45f8d802-8175-11e9-bce7-40b4105f7ca0_story.html
Wouldn’t be a Woods file because there wasn’t a predicate. The predicate is always paragraph one.
There is only one solution to the NO arrest and no equal law. It is to hit them where it hurts.
We want the FISA and NSA shut down since they can’t follow the law. We want it shut down.
It’s arrest Comey or lose the NSA, you pick Barr. Or kill us all since our lives don’t matter to u.
https://4thamendmentrestored.com/
That site links Articles at CTH to get people caught up to help in the fight. Alll comes to CTH!!
This is real. Now is when to get people Knowing what happened!
Allow me to speculate based on the FACT the FBI stated that Mifsud lied.
1. The report says only that Mifsud CLAIMED he had no knowledge of DNC emails and did not offer any information about them to Papadopoulos.
2. Mifsud lied, he did in fact tell Papadopoulos about them — per his mission as a Comey/Brennan plant.
3. FBI/Mueller didn’t charge Mifsud with lying because he’s one of theirs, like Halper.
4. Comey falsely claimed Mifsud was with the Russians to protect his asset.
5. Comey will justify lying because of #4.
Thoughts?
I agree. The issue is they are being exposed. You can’t frame a man with Western assets as Russians, and then leak to nyt and use that as fisa evidence!!!
This better not have been what Happened Comey! It your arrest Comey or the end to the gd NSA program. The spying agencies love Comey more that the NSA database?????
Let’s push the issue and find out. Signs ” arrest Comey or shut the NSA down)
Largely in agreement, except for Comey. I don’t think he was in the Brennan/McCabe/Page loop regarding the planned entrapment of Papadopoulos using OCONUS lures.
There was much that was being kept from Comey. For some reason the co-conspirators didn’t trust him (despite his previous support of the Clinton cabal). One sign of this was when the fact that head office had taken the Wiener laptop from the NY office and sat on it for weeks, and Comey only found out when the NY field office demanded to know what was going on.
or comey said he only found out . . . .
you see, sometimes these people don’t always tell the truth.
Trump will not win reelection on some indictments of corrupt government bureaucrats. He, the senate, and the House, needs everyone to vote republican. Even though you may not like your rep, your reps actions don’t make a difference when control of congress is at stake. Your unworthy rep is simply a number when control is sorted out. If Trump loses and the Senate turns you have much worse problems than a rhino representative. You want indictments? So do I. Think you’ll get any with Biden or Schumer running things?
Do we even need an election?
Let’s find out if we the people even matter
Elections are for peace. We don’t have peace.
The Democrats are hoping they can create such a mess that it goes to the Supreme Court knowing they have the votes this time with NeverTrumper Roberts as Chief Justice!
I guess it great to have all this evidence. The only thing is since nothing will ever become of it.
“What difference does it make. ”
At times i wish I didn’t know or could forget. I can see my forefathers writing the Declaration of Independence demanding Justice and freedom. ME I GIT BARR.
may his name be synonymous with failed justice for all time.
As in his innocence was clear but he was bagpiped for all to see.
Maybe it will be handy when we write that next Declaration and we spell out the long train of abuses.
Two things. The crimes committed by the Mueller Gang are magnitudes higher than any fabricated crimes of Flynn. But it’s Flynn that’s stuck in the whirlpool of Weismann’s toilet.
If this 302? is all it takes to get a special council and a FISA warrant on you. You better not talk to the Mailman or anyone else.
Which fisa did this get???
DNI Ratcliffe can you release all fisas of trump campaign
Just part of the Mosaic of Evidence.
Flynn did nothing wrong except to plea guilty to a crime he did not commit to protect his son from the criminals in the FBI and DOJ.
Note the word FABRICATED
Unfortunately THAT was very wrong…..sorry but it’s true. And it alone probably accounts for Trump being reluctant to wade in on his behalf up until now. WE NEED THE PARDON NOW..
What’s with all the gloom and doom about Trump’s re-election?. Yeah, I know we’re all demoralized by this in-your-face double standard when it comes to SpyGate….but Trump has turned the corner and is heading down the stretch in terms of polls, support, and the Dems desperate response to all the disgusting rioting and destruction….of course, we should be wary of election fraud…of course, the media is going to gaslight everyone….but Trump is surging as more and more Americans are sickened by the phony narratives and their phony candidate….yes, we need to brace for more of their shenanigans, but the wind is at Trump’s back now, and it does us little good to wring our hands just at the moment the momentum is kicking in. Buck up, Treepers. Stay clear headed…keep your eyes on the finish tape….and Trust Trump, Trust America, and Trust God
Time to get “MUCHO GRANDE’ EL BRASSOS BOLLOS” in order…Time to go to the wall and GIVE NO QUARTER…
Dow is up another 454.84 closing over 29,100 today. Hooah, MAGA!
trolls
I remember at the very beginning of all this,how I was so excited to wake up and read everything. How it was all there. Waiting on the first IG report. It was almost as I was a kid on Christmas Eve waiting for the following morning.
That day of the first IG report.. Felt like a big sac of coal.
I’ve followed ever sense, yet now days. I’m m no longer excited. Passed the point of p…..ed off.
At this point it’s just flat out insulting.
People keep saying just wait. October surprise etc etc. No see that’s the problem. Politics started this. Justice to be served right. Has nothing to do with politics. Waiting for an election,waiting one day longer than you know a crime has been committed to Lock someone up.
That’s a disservice to America. A crime is a crime is a crime. Waiting to move over it being “politically better” Is a crime in my mind,as well!
Right there with you!
I watched too much TV growing up. The ‘good guys’ seemed to always get the bad. I think most ‘law and order’ type of shows still theme the good winning over bad.
The lack of ‘law and order’ in our most high branches of government and the shock to realize it, is why I bring up the influence of TV (at least on me).
I still have hope that Barr/Durham will produce soon but will not be shocked if it doesn’t happen. We know though.
I know how you feel. I’m not even sure this is a sac of coal. It’s more like a bag of rattlesnakes and Black Widow spiders. It only takes one bite. It’s more like Halloween. All tricks and no treats for the good guys!
It’s getting to be sport on here to comment and see how long it takes for someone to not read it or not comprehend what’s said and attack.
“Mueller Lied, Justice Died!”
And to Congress…
Our greatest revenge in the face of all the injustice, corruption and sedition is a Trump re-election landslide… MAGA / KAG Forevermore.
If the Democrats don’t steal it. Their “Red Mirage” predictive programming is all over the net.
I believe Papadopoulos over Mifsud.
The FBI interview with Mifsud was just a CYA exercise for both parties. Mifsud is lying. He was sent to seed Papadopoulos with the idea of “Russians with dirt on Hillary”, and that’s exactly what he did. The plan failed because Papadopoulos didn’t take the bait.
That failure was then hugely magnified because Admiral Rogers blinded the co-conspirators with his April 2016 shutdown of contractor access to the NSA database. Having to resort to HUMINT (Downer) they found out late their plot had failed.
At that point the co-conspirators are gripped by panic. Admiral Rogers has caught them spying on Trump people. Papadopoulos smells a rat due to the clumsy efforts of Downer and Halper. And they suddenly need a target for a Title 1 FISA warrant to justify their spying. (Despite his weak protestations, I am certain that Carter Page agreed to his name being used for this).
A key peice of evidence against Mifsud and the FBI: when the FBI first questioned Papadopoulos, they ask about suspicious foreign contacts, and Papadopoulos helpfully tells them about Mifsud and Halper. He is surprised when the FBI shows no interest = contact with their own OCONUS lures wasn’t what they were digging for.
So, whee is the exit, it seems we are at Exit 00
I think what they are telling us is that our country is going to H-E-Double hockey sticks in a hand basket. And the FBI and DoJ are just fine with the transfer from a Constitutional Republic to a Socialist/Communist form of government. I never imagined this level of corruption was possible in this country. Obama was right when he said he would fundamentally change the US. He never claimed it would be for the better. He never claimed it would be what the citizens wanted. He never claimed he would educate young people rather he would indoctrinate them and use their youthful ignorance to lean toward Socialism by offering “free” stuff. He never claimed to change the country from its Christian roots to a Satanic cult.
Heaven help us all!
