President Trump Remarks Upon Arrival in Illinois/Wisconsin – Video…

Posted on September 1, 2020 by

President Trump is motorcading to Kenosha, Wisconsin from the Waukegan, Illinois, airport. It is an approximately 30 minute ride. Accompanying President Trump for this trip are: Attorney General Bill Barr, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, Presidential Advisor Ja’Ron Smith along with Dan Scavino and Reince Priebus.

Senator Ron Johnson greeted President Trump upon arrival, and President Trump delivered brief remarks to the awaiting press pool. [Video Below]

33 Responses to President Trump Remarks Upon Arrival in Illinois/Wisconsin – Video…

  1. Ausonius says:
    September 1, 2020 at 2:26 pm

    Let’s hope the violence stays “over.”

    Reince Priebus??? Should we be concerned?

    • frances says:
      September 1, 2020 at 2:31 pm

      Maybe he will leave Reince and Barr in Kenosha, you know, so they can “help.”

    • BuckyBadger says:
      September 1, 2020 at 2:45 pm

      Reince is a former chief of staff to Trump and went to Tremper High School in Kenosha. I am sure President Trump is bringing him with due to his local connections to the community. I don’t see a reason to be overly worried about it. Sounds like Barr is traveling today with POTUS as well. Might President Trump share some choice words with the bagpiper? Let’s hope.

    • susaninseattle says:
      September 1, 2020 at 4:09 pm

      Bad penny? Old Rinse P*nis is baaaaack….. far too many photos of him and Paul Ryan. I hope he met the team on the ground and didn’t get an earful from the Trump Team in Air Force 1. Anybody: can you guess what his value today was?

  2. SoCal Patriot says:
    September 1, 2020 at 2:27 pm

    Someone should wake up Slo Joe to see what he thinks.

  3. Nigella says:
    September 1, 2020 at 2:33 pm

    Unlike Biden , Trump didn’t hide where he was going.. Joe didn’t tell till last minute because he knew there would be protests against him

    • Islam_Is Islam says:
      September 1, 2020 at 2:57 pm

      @Nigella: Where’s Hunter? How sophisticated are the disguises now employed by the 17 Intelligence agencies as well as 5-I friends, etc…?

  4. listingstarboard says:
    September 1, 2020 at 2:33 pm

    Preibus? Did I miss something?

  5. Comrade Mope says:
    September 1, 2020 at 2:34 pm

    This is very odd. That airport is much smaller than O’hare and only 5 minutes as the crow flies.I don’t even think it can take a 737. Meigs landed a 727 a while back, but the pilot was standing on the brakes before the wheels where down.The Beast is there so it must have been dropped at O’hare and drove the 10 minutes to this smaller airport. Very odd.

  6. joseywalesandtenbearsbarandgrill says:
    September 1, 2020 at 2:38 pm

    and Reince Priebus…….

    John McEnroe…”you can’t be serious”

  7. Eileen McRae says:
    September 1, 2020 at 2:41 pm

    Despite the press; despite Democrats; despite BLM and ANTIFA; despite local government; despite the potential danger in which he is placing himself – PRESIDENT TRUMP IS ON THE GROUND IN THE CITY TO SHOW SUPPORT FOR ALL LAW-ABIDING CITIZENS OF THE CITY! One has to give him great credit for not shirking his responsibility to the good people of the nation!

  8. InAz says:
    September 1, 2020 at 2:42 pm

    Why is Barr there??? To make sure his buddy anarchists are safe?? Praise the Stalinist Dem DAs for not upholding laws?? Doing recon for the Stalinist Demoncraps? Scumbag.

    • Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
      September 1, 2020 at 3:45 pm

      Yah, Barr is a real scumbag for openly declaring that Trump was the victim of spying, for shutting down Mueller’s witch hunt and providing the quick summary (which infuriated the Dems), for dropping the charges against Flynn, and more.

      It’s rational to have doubt that Barr will be able to convict any of the traitors. It’s not rational to refer to him as a “scumbag”. You and others seem to have a bad case of BDS.

      • Lulu says:
        September 1, 2020 at 4:13 pm

        Ruby Ridge

      • Beau Geste says:
        September 1, 2020 at 4:25 pm

        It is rational to condemn barr for a single count of 18 USC 1001 to reduce clinesmith penalty to perhaps 0 jailtime without an agreement dependent on cooperation, while tolerating a “I thought it was true” statement to the court about fake, manufactured reversal of evidence to obtain a FISA Warrant from a secret court against an unrepresented defendant.
        Martha stewart, roger stone, and ‘scooter’ libby would think this is weird, also.
        There has been more than enough evidence to indict multiple coup members, for at least a year, but barr just talks about “equal justice”.

        It is “Bad News Barr”. Maybe he is buddies with priebus, so they can laugh about their protection of anti-trump coup plotters over lunch?

  9. canoehustler says:
    September 1, 2020 at 2:47 pm

    Isn’t Rence from Wis?

  10. mike diamond says:
    September 1, 2020 at 2:58 pm

    We love President Trump

  12. listingstarboard says:
    September 1, 2020 at 3:10 pm

    We are blessed to have such a handsome Lion for POTUS, I swear he gets younger and more vital looking every day!!

  13. SOCRATES says:
    September 1, 2020 at 3:19 pm

    I have not seen coverage yet and was curious if our idiot Governor was there to welcome him to WI

  14. thedoc00 says:
    September 1, 2020 at 3:20 pm

    Reince Priebus may have local connections but he was also RNC Chairmen after the President won and brought him to the White House in hopes he could pull the GOP together to support him. Reince Priebus was a flop and not really into MAGA. May he is being rehabilitated to be a MAGA person and his local credentials will help for this trip.

    We’ll see, as this guy used to smell of GOPe old guard, 4 years ago.

