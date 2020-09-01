President Trump is motorcading to Kenosha, Wisconsin from the Waukegan, Illinois, airport. It is an approximately 30 minute ride. Accompanying President Trump for this trip are: Attorney General Bill Barr, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, Presidential Advisor Ja’Ron Smith along with Dan Scavino and Reince Priebus.
Senator Ron Johnson greeted President Trump upon arrival, and President Trump delivered brief remarks to the awaiting press pool. [Video Below]
Let’s hope the violence stays “over.”
Reince Priebus??? Should we be concerned?
Maybe he will leave Reince and Barr in Kenosha, you know, so they can “help.”
Reince is a former chief of staff to Trump and went to Tremper High School in Kenosha. I am sure President Trump is bringing him with due to his local connections to the community. I don’t see a reason to be overly worried about it. Sounds like Barr is traveling today with POTUS as well. Might President Trump share some choice words with the bagpiper? Let’s hope.
Choice words like “You’re fired?!”
Bad penny? Old Rinse P*nis is baaaaack….. far too many photos of him and Paul Ryan. I hope he met the team on the ground and didn’t get an earful from the Trump Team in Air Force 1. Anybody: can you guess what his value today was?
Someone should wake up Slo Joe to see what he thinks.
He’ll have a script in a couple days
Yup. 3 days is the new snappy comeback in the Biden era.
Unlike Biden , Trump didn’t hide where he was going.. Joe didn’t tell till last minute because he knew there would be protests against him
@Nigella: Where’s Hunter? How sophisticated are the disguises now employed by the 17 Intelligence agencies as well as 5-I friends, etc…?
Preibus? Did I miss something?
This is very odd. That airport is much smaller than O’hare and only 5 minutes as the crow flies.I don’t even think it can take a 737. Meigs landed a 727 a while back, but the pilot was standing on the brakes before the wheels where down.The Beast is there so it must have been dropped at O’hare and drove the 10 minutes to this smaller airport. Very odd.
Comrade Mope the Secret Service plots all routes that POTUS will take so there may have been something to avoid at O’hare
@Comrade Mope: What do your observations lead you to believe?
Could be anything, not wanting to disrupt the larger airport. Or not wanting to pay the Chicago landing fees.
Not wanting to deal with Mayor Groot.
Just looked it up. The longest runway is 5000 foot. I suppose that would accommodate a 737. Dunno really. Still, every other president has used O’hare.
Waukegan airport is just below the IL-WI border. The drive from O’Hare is a lot farther and there’s no straight shot. Plus, even though many are working from home the expressways are still heavily-travelled during the daytime. Waukegan airport makes a lot of sense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
and Reince Priebus…….
John McEnroe…”you can’t be serious”
a human sacrifice?…..
Despite the press; despite Democrats; despite BLM and ANTIFA; despite local government; despite the potential danger in which he is placing himself – PRESIDENT TRUMP IS ON THE GROUND IN THE CITY TO SHOW SUPPORT FOR ALL LAW-ABIDING CITIZENS OF THE CITY! One has to give him great credit for not shirking his responsibility to the good people of the nation!
Why is Barr there??? To make sure his buddy anarchists are safe?? Praise the Stalinist Dem DAs for not upholding laws?? Doing recon for the Stalinist Demoncraps? Scumbag.
Yah, Barr is a real scumbag for openly declaring that Trump was the victim of spying, for shutting down Mueller’s witch hunt and providing the quick summary (which infuriated the Dems), for dropping the charges against Flynn, and more.
It’s rational to have doubt that Barr will be able to convict any of the traitors. It’s not rational to refer to him as a “scumbag”. You and others seem to have a bad case of BDS.
Ruby Ridge
It is rational to condemn barr for a single count of 18 USC 1001 to reduce clinesmith penalty to perhaps 0 jailtime without an agreement dependent on cooperation, while tolerating a “I thought it was true” statement to the court about fake, manufactured reversal of evidence to obtain a FISA Warrant from a secret court against an unrepresented defendant.
Martha stewart, roger stone, and ‘scooter’ libby would think this is weird, also.
There has been more than enough evidence to indict multiple coup members, for at least a year, but barr just talks about “equal justice”.
It is “Bad News Barr”. Maybe he is buddies with priebus, so they can laugh about their protection of anti-trump coup plotters over lunch?
Isn’t Rence from Wis?
He is.
We love President Trump
We are blessed to have such a handsome Lion for POTUS, I swear he gets younger and more vital looking every day!!
I have not seen coverage yet and was curious if our idiot Governor was there to welcome him to WI
Reince Priebus may have local connections but he was also RNC Chairmen after the President won and brought him to the White House in hopes he could pull the GOP together to support him. Reince Priebus was a flop and not really into MAGA. May he is being rehabilitated to be a MAGA person and his local credentials will help for this trip.
We’ll see, as this guy used to smell of GOPe old guard, 4 years ago.
Even Saul came around to Jesus after being smacked hard enough. Anything is possible; feel the heat and see the light.
