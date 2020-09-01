President Trump is motorcading to Kenosha, Wisconsin from the Waukegan, Illinois, airport. It is an approximately 30 minute ride. Accompanying President Trump for this trip are: Attorney General Bill Barr, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, Presidential Advisor Ja’Ron Smith along with Dan Scavino and Reince Priebus.

Senator Ron Johnson greeted President Trump upon arrival, and President Trump delivered brief remarks to the awaiting press pool. [Video Below]