President Trump Participates in a Roundtable on Community Safety – Kenosha, Wisconsin – 2:30pm Livestream…

Posted on September 1, 2020 by

This afternoon President Trump will participate in a roundtable discussion on community safety with law enforcement while visiting Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Anticipated Start Time 2:30pm ET [Livestream Links Below]

White House LivestreamFox Business LivestreamRSBN Livestream Link

50 Responses to President Trump Participates in a Roundtable on Community Safety – Kenosha, Wisconsin – 2:30pm Livestream…

  1. rahrahred says:
    September 1, 2020 at 2:55 pm

    Greatest President Ever! He exudes patriotism!

  2. necsumadeoinformis says:
    September 1, 2020 at 2:58 pm

    Go get em, big guy

    • allin4freedom says:
      September 1, 2020 at 4:13 pm

      Just an idea, but if Trump shows up at each location the sinister Left (but I repeat myself) screws up, and does it right like he’s doing here, the Left, being reflexively oppositional, will assume he’s campaigning and they’ll stop BurnLootMurder to deny him the opportunity.

  3. Publius2016 says:
    September 1, 2020 at 2:59 pm

    All the biggies are there!
    45
    DOJ DHS

  4. helmhood says:
    September 1, 2020 at 3:01 pm

    LAW & ORDER will deliver Wisconsin for President Trump and the nation.

  5. johnnybiface says:
    September 1, 2020 at 3:08 pm

    You know, sometimes I think that our current society doesn’t deserve this man. I believe he is too good for us. He is better than the rest. He is good in morality and outstanding in civicness. His outstanding courage and policy are Rushmorian! We have a rotting culture and morality, he is better than the pop culture and pop morality. Thank God he is here for US. I mean thank God!

    • More Bore says:
      September 1, 2020 at 3:30 pm

      I realize the hell I will catch here for this… but I think he is too good for us for the OPPOSITE REASON.

      hear me out…

      he is not, IMO, a paragon of virtue or morality. His “colorful” past and some of the rumors about him are almost certainly true.

      But I didn’t hire him to be my priest and I am not paying attention for stories of redemption and forgiveness.

      I don’t know about y’all, but I hired him to take a hatchet and blowtorch to DC, and in order to do that, we needed someone who would stop all the unicorn and rainbows virtue signaling and morality BS. He is effective because he is a fighter who is happy to get in the dirtiest of gutters with them all and punch back, when many of the rest of us or our so-called “leaders” were not willing to sacrifice their own lives and freedom to take on that mantle.

      • Robert Smith says:
        September 1, 2020 at 3:50 pm

        Trump will get it done as it becomes possible. We know one thing for sure and that is he never gives up.

        After the election he will have the freedom to operate as he desires. If he operated in that manner before the election, with the entirety of everything else that happened, he likely wouldn’t be here right now.

      • Snellvillebob says:
        September 1, 2020 at 3:55 pm

        My first requirement from the group of Republican presidential candidates was that they could not be a member of the Congressional Crime Cartel.
        The second was what I thought they would do for this Nation.
        The third was did they have a chance of winning.
        Donald Trump was the only one who passed all three tests.

        • More Bore says:
          September 1, 2020 at 4:17 pm

          Agreed – and no where in that criteria was there “he’s a nice, good guy that I’d want to have a beer with” – though I would LOVE to have a beer with the guy… or diet coke or whatever. 😉

        • joseywalesandtenbearsbarandgrill says:
          September 1, 2020 at 4:22 pm

          Jeb…”Donald, you’re not going to be able to insult your way to the nomination!”

          The Donald….”Jeb, hold my diet coke”

  6. Dana Christianson says:
    September 1, 2020 at 3:11 pm

    Once Again, Taking Command And Putting Real Leadership On Display! Can’t Wait To See Video Of Flag-Waving Supporters Lining The Streets To Catch A Glimpse Of The Motorcade..

  7. mo says:
    September 1, 2020 at 3:19 pm

    Ron Johnson, sorry, but PFFFT

  8. Patience says:
    September 1, 2020 at 3:22 pm

    ….. “offer words of forgiveness” ~ Ron Johnson

    WHERE is the call for the bums, thieves and troublemakers to:
    – LEAVE if they are not residents
    – STOP participating in the lawlessness ithey are residents?
    – RESPECT people and property and laws?

  9. Patience says:
    September 1, 2020 at 3:23 pm

    Love me MY President Donald J Trump !

  10. Donna in Oregon says:
    September 1, 2020 at 3:42 pm

    Every day millions of Americans pray for our Republic and our President…..

    AS THE LORD LEADS, PRAY WITH US…

    For safety for President Trump as he travels to Wisconsin and surveys the aftermath of the rioting.
    For wisdom for the president and his administration as they analyze the most beneficial responses to anarchist activities.
    For the residents of Kenosha and the state of Wisconsin as they endeavor to recover from the devastation of the violence and arson in their communities.

    https://www.presidentialprayerteam.org/daily-prayer-briefing/

  11. Rob van leeuwen says:
    September 1, 2020 at 3:46 pm

    I so love your president! You Americans can be very proud of DJT! What a hero!

    The best is yet to come!

  12. Lion2017 says:
    September 1, 2020 at 3:47 pm

    President Trump: “Everyone is talking about peaceful protests but everything is burned down”. This will backfire on the Democrats Big League. No wonder they did not want President Trump in Kenosha, WI.

  13. dawg says:
    September 1, 2020 at 3:47 pm

    Good job POTUS!

    All those loaded gotcha trap questions, over and over. He has such patience. I would fly off the handle so fast at those idiot reporters!

    “Are you stupid? What a moron you must be. How dumb of a question could you possible ask? Did you come up with that by yourself or did your boss write that down for you? Do you know how stupid that question is, or are you so stupid you have no idea how stupid it is?”

    Thats about what I would say to 90% of the questions he gets asked. And thats why Im not POTUS.

    • fanbeav says:
      September 1, 2020 at 3:54 pm

      Which is why they ask these stupid questions. They want him to react angrily so they can take video back to their diminishing audience about “bad man orange”. He has them mastered and all they can do is yell loudly and then he ignores them!

    • Bubby says:
      September 1, 2020 at 4:29 pm

      Dawg your response then have the reporter grabbed by the back of the neck and seat of the pants and physically thrown out of the press conference! In my dreams!

  14. Pokipua says:
    September 1, 2020 at 3:50 pm

    I really love President Trump!

  15. RJ says:
    September 1, 2020 at 3:56 pm

    Lots of flattery sprinkled about, but then reality comes a calling. I consider this “listening event” an infomercial where those who see this presentation just might get a sense that President Trump does not like the destruction, will not fall for “systemic racism” while he calls out the press for their constant efforts of throwing gasoline on the fires the “peaceful protestors” create, nor will he be fooled by such antics.

    Systemic racism is nothing more than another Trojan horse where hidden inside are revolutionaries, foaming at the mouth, ready to pounce on all who oppose them with whatever tools or weapons they can employ.

    Offshore, hidden from general sight, are democrat politicians waiting for the gate to be thrown open, the fires started, the screams heard, the blood flowing and their flag being raised to give the all clear signal so that they can take a private boat onto land and parade into what they have destroyed, smiling and waving for all to see.

  16. Lynnielu says:
    September 1, 2020 at 3:56 pm

    My favorite video of the day; however, was the media in the park in front of the court house. They came up on a small woman in her late 50’s early 60’s talking to a BLM supporter. All of a sudden, the BLM idiot shook his open water bottle at her and it also hit the camera. It took two men to hold her back (I’m assuming one was her husband) and she still pulled away from them and went after the idiot. The media then stopped filming! It was on Fox so I’m hoping they save this video!

  17. littleflower481 says:
    September 1, 2020 at 3:59 pm

    He did a good job talking back to the morons about peaceful protests, which no one but the morons have observed.

  18. MR52 says:
    September 1, 2020 at 4:01 pm

    Wish he would have hit them harder. He could have picked up on the preacher’s comments and turn it against the media. I wish he would have brought of the violence in Chicago which is just down the road. I would have made Barr talk more too.

  20. DeWalt says:
    September 1, 2020 at 4:10 pm

    Barr keeps saying, you can’t let this happen or that happen. Then does nothing to stop this or that. It’s becoming a pattern. I think I’ll call him Soundbite Bill.

  21. thedoc00 says:
    September 1, 2020 at 4:11 pm

    An interesting point of retrospective for comparison:

    It was almost 4 years ago (2016) to the day that Candidate Trump went to Louisianan to survey damage done by flooding and try to bring any assistance his being on-site could bring.

    Hillary was doing the circuit of dinners for donor cash and Obama was playing gold. Meanwhile, the Obama FEMA bunch were mailing in the non-support.

    I still remember the MSM, Obama and Democrats going nuts over the President (Candidate Trump) handing out water, walking the ground and calling out Obama. Within a week, Obama was reluctantly on-site, Hillary put in an appearance and FEMA started moving aid to Louisianan.

    Karma is playing out again…except this time the President is fixing democrat created disasters as well as natural disasters.

    Where are:
    1. The democrat leaders of these communities??
    2. The Network owners of the Sport Broadcast rights and ALL the US professional team from EVERY US sports league??

  22. FPCHmom says:
    September 1, 2020 at 4:25 pm

    Truth bomb –

  23. sunnydaze says:
    September 1, 2020 at 4:26 pm

    For the Propagandists in the DemMSM >> this is a great thread, and applies to *every* Run – By-Democrats- for – Decades city across the US where it’s happening.

    “If you’re not a Rioter or Looter, you’re not a Democrat”.

