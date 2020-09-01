President Trump Participates in a Roundtable on Community Safety – Kenosha, Wisconsin – 2:30pm Livestream…

This afternoon President Trump will participate in a roundtable discussion on community safety with law enforcement while visiting Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Anticipated Start Time 2:30pm ET [Livestream Links Below]
White House Livestream – Fox Business Livestream – RSBN Livestream Link
.
.
Greatest President Ever! He exudes patriotism!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Go get em, big guy
LikeLiked by 5 people
Just an idea, but if Trump shows up at each location the sinister Left (but I repeat myself) screws up, and does it right like he’s doing here, the Left, being reflexively oppositional, will assume he’s campaigning and they’ll stop BurnLootMurder to deny him the opportunity.
LikeLike
All the biggies are there!
45
DOJ DHS
LikeLiked by 5 people
LAW & ORDER will deliver Wisconsin for President Trump and the nation.
LikeLiked by 7 people
You know, sometimes I think that our current society doesn’t deserve this man. I believe he is too good for us. He is better than the rest. He is good in morality and outstanding in civicness. His outstanding courage and policy are Rushmorian! We have a rotting culture and morality, he is better than the pop culture and pop morality. Thank God he is here for US. I mean thank God!
LikeLiked by 9 people
I realize the hell I will catch here for this… but I think he is too good for us for the OPPOSITE REASON.
hear me out…
he is not, IMO, a paragon of virtue or morality. His “colorful” past and some of the rumors about him are almost certainly true.
But I didn’t hire him to be my priest and I am not paying attention for stories of redemption and forgiveness.
I don’t know about y’all, but I hired him to take a hatchet and blowtorch to DC, and in order to do that, we needed someone who would stop all the unicorn and rainbows virtue signaling and morality BS. He is effective because he is a fighter who is happy to get in the dirtiest of gutters with them all and punch back, when many of the rest of us or our so-called “leaders” were not willing to sacrifice their own lives and freedom to take on that mantle.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump will get it done as it becomes possible. We know one thing for sure and that is he never gives up.
After the election he will have the freedom to operate as he desires. If he operated in that manner before the election, with the entirety of everything else that happened, he likely wouldn’t be here right now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My first requirement from the group of Republican presidential candidates was that they could not be a member of the Congressional Crime Cartel.
The second was what I thought they would do for this Nation.
The third was did they have a chance of winning.
Donald Trump was the only one who passed all three tests.
LikeLike
Agreed – and no where in that criteria was there “he’s a nice, good guy that I’d want to have a beer with” – though I would LOVE to have a beer with the guy… or diet coke or whatever. 😉
LikeLike
Jeb…”Donald, you’re not going to be able to insult your way to the nomination!”
The Donald….”Jeb, hold my diet coke”
LikeLike
you forgot how exciting JEB!!! was… he was so exciting that his mere name required an exclamation mark!
LikeLike
Once Again, Taking Command And Putting Real Leadership On Display! Can’t Wait To See Video Of Flag-Waving Supporters Lining The Streets To Catch A Glimpse Of The Motorcade..
LikeLiked by 6 people
Here’s one!
LikeLiked by 2 people
At 12 sec were Antifia and BLM, pretty scary.
LikeLike
There were plenty of patriots and police there, any pantifa try anything and they would have been taken down.
LikeLike
Lapdog media sets up next to the Un- American flag wavers.
LikeLike
A couple of short videos and some photos:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/president-trump-tours-destruction-caused-black-lives-matter-rioters-kenosha/
LikeLike
The man sets an example of real leadership every time he speaks. This is exactly why the governors don’t want him to come, because it shows stark contrast compared with their weakness and inaction.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Those governors are told what they’re to do!!!! By those that own them.
LikeLike
Yep. Nailed it.
Get as many Trump supporters – and/or people who are just sick to death of Democrats- registered to vote out there as you can. Free California.
LikeLike
Ron Johnson, sorry, but PFFFT
LikeLiked by 2 people
….. “offer words of forgiveness” ~ Ron Johnson
WHERE is the call for the bums, thieves and troublemakers to:
– LEAVE if they are not residents
– STOP participating in the lawlessness ithey are residents?
– RESPECT people and property and laws?
LikeLiked by 2 people
With all due respect RONNNNN… cut the feces and expose the coup already. YOU are part of the problem.
LikeLiked by 4 people
trouble makers abound
LikeLike
Love me MY President Donald J Trump !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump absolutely demolished the prestitutes trying to change the subject with their peaceful protests garbage.
Trump 100
Prestitutes 0
LikeLiked by 2 people
God Lord —the President is there because of riots and destruction caused by NOT peace protests. Lapdog Media are ridiculous.
LikeLike
**Good Lord
LikeLike
Yep.
A man on a massive multi-layered mission to Make America Great –Again.
LikeLike
Every day millions of Americans pray for our Republic and our President…..
AS THE LORD LEADS, PRAY WITH US…
For safety for President Trump as he travels to Wisconsin and surveys the aftermath of the rioting.
For wisdom for the president and his administration as they analyze the most beneficial responses to anarchist activities.
For the residents of Kenosha and the state of Wisconsin as they endeavor to recover from the devastation of the violence and arson in their communities.
https://www.presidentialprayerteam.org/daily-prayer-briefing/
LikeLiked by 4 people
I so love your president! You Americans can be very proud of DJT! What a hero!
The best is yet to come!
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump: “Everyone is talking about peaceful protests but everything is burned down”. This will backfire on the Democrats Big League. No wonder they did not want President Trump in Kenosha, WI.
LikeLike
Good job POTUS!
All those loaded gotcha trap questions, over and over. He has such patience. I would fly off the handle so fast at those idiot reporters!
“Are you stupid? What a moron you must be. How dumb of a question could you possible ask? Did you come up with that by yourself or did your boss write that down for you? Do you know how stupid that question is, or are you so stupid you have no idea how stupid it is?”
Thats about what I would say to 90% of the questions he gets asked. And thats why Im not POTUS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Which is why they ask these stupid questions. They want him to react angrily so they can take video back to their diminishing audience about “bad man orange”. He has them mastered and all they can do is yell loudly and then he ignores them!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dawg your response then have the reporter grabbed by the back of the neck and seat of the pants and physically thrown out of the press conference! In my dreams!
LikeLike
I really love President Trump!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lots of flattery sprinkled about, but then reality comes a calling. I consider this “listening event” an infomercial where those who see this presentation just might get a sense that President Trump does not like the destruction, will not fall for “systemic racism” while he calls out the press for their constant efforts of throwing gasoline on the fires the “peaceful protestors” create, nor will he be fooled by such antics.
Systemic racism is nothing more than another Trojan horse where hidden inside are revolutionaries, foaming at the mouth, ready to pounce on all who oppose them with whatever tools or weapons they can employ.
Offshore, hidden from general sight, are democrat politicians waiting for the gate to be thrown open, the fires started, the screams heard, the blood flowing and their flag being raised to give the all clear signal so that they can take a private boat onto land and parade into what they have destroyed, smiling and waving for all to see.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My favorite video of the day; however, was the media in the park in front of the court house. They came up on a small woman in her late 50’s early 60’s talking to a BLM supporter. All of a sudden, the BLM idiot shook his open water bottle at her and it also hit the camera. It took two men to hold her back (I’m assuming one was her husband) and she still pulled away from them and went after the idiot. The media then stopped filming! It was on Fox so I’m hoping they save this video!
LikeLike
Where can we find this footage?
LikeLike
He did a good job talking back to the morons about peaceful protests, which no one but the morons have observed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wish he would have hit them harder. He could have picked up on the preacher’s comments and turn it against the media. I wish he would have brought of the violence in Chicago which is just down the road. I would have made Barr talk more too.
LikeLike
I’m tired of Systemic Racism crap.
http://www.conservativefreepress.com/politics/thomas-sowell-systemic-racism-has-no-meaning-in-reality/
LikeLike
Barr keeps saying, you can’t let this happen or that happen. Then does nothing to stop this or that. It’s becoming a pattern. I think I’ll call him Soundbite Bill.
LikeLiked by 1 person
realized 2020 is Everything!
The Election!
Justice!
BLM Antifa SJWs are like ISIS in 2016! unrelenting disgusting desperate Globalist Black Ops terror
LikeLiked by 1 person
Careful, the Covfefe9999 chick is going to jump down your throat…
LikeLike
An interesting point of retrospective for comparison:
It was almost 4 years ago (2016) to the day that Candidate Trump went to Louisianan to survey damage done by flooding and try to bring any assistance his being on-site could bring.
Hillary was doing the circuit of dinners for donor cash and Obama was playing gold. Meanwhile, the Obama FEMA bunch were mailing in the non-support.
I still remember the MSM, Obama and Democrats going nuts over the President (Candidate Trump) handing out water, walking the ground and calling out Obama. Within a week, Obama was reluctantly on-site, Hillary put in an appearance and FEMA started moving aid to Louisianan.
Karma is playing out again…except this time the President is fixing democrat created disasters as well as natural disasters.
Where are:
1. The democrat leaders of these communities??
2. The Network owners of the Sport Broadcast rights and ALL the US professional team from EVERY US sports league??
LikeLiked by 1 person
Truth bomb –
LikeLike
beautiful pic!
A Must for 45 Campaign!!
LikeLike
For the Propagandists in the DemMSM >> this is a great thread, and applies to *every* Run – By-Democrats- for – Decades city across the US where it’s happening.
“If you’re not a Rioter or Looter, you’re not a Democrat”.
LikeLike